Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Where Do Science Laboratory Technology Graduates Work? (108740 Views)

What Is The Prospect Of The Science Laboratory Technologist In Nigeria? / What Career Jobs Can One Get As A Science Laboratory Tech Graduate (SSLT & ISLT) / Medical Laboratory Scientists Forum (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Please can anyone in the house kindly tell me where graduates of science laboratory technology can work?

Thought that would be pretty obvious . . . science labs? 8 Likes 1 Share

AjanleKoko: Thought that would be pretty obvious . . . science labs? banks or insurance company banks or insurance company 6 Likes 1 Share

ifyegede: Please can anyone in the house kindly tell me where graduates of science laboratory technology can work? u can work in any place since u get ur cert,but pharcy store,brewery company,hospital wil b d best 4 u u can work in any place since u get ur cert,but pharcy store,brewery company,hospital wil b d best 4 u 3 Likes

Well, U can be in academic research labs, quality controller in production companies like breweries, food/beverage, etc. But I Dont really see ur place in clinical labs... 11 Likes 4 Shares

Pls help got double admission one toi study SLT the other is to study geomining which do I go for

qizick: Pls help got double admission one toi study SLT the other is to study geomining which do I go for

Geomining, duh! Geomining, duh! 2 Likes

luimartins: Well, U can be in academic research labs, quality controller in production companies like breweries, food/beverage, etc. But I Dont really see ur place in clinical labs...

Yeah right! Yeah right! 1 Like

Hello pple. I was kinda wondering whats d difference between science labt tech and medical lab scienc. Thanks

debbyshaw: Hello pple. I was kinda wondering whats d difference between science labt tech and medical lab scienc. Thanks You still haven't gotten your question answered? You still haven't gotten your question answered?

Olarewajub: You still haven't gotten your question answered? None so far

debbyshaw: None so far The main difference between both is that a medical lab technician/scientist is certificied to work in a clinical laboratory i.e hospital or private lab where they carryout variety of test. As for the SLT, it's a course studied in the poly/other higher institution and they have no business in a clinical lab even though they do have some knowledge about laboratory practice.. If you want to become a medical technician, you will have to undergo a 3years course in any certified colleges of health while that of the medical lab scientist is a 5years course in the the university. You are free to ask me any other question concerning this topic. 5 Likes

Olarewajub: The main difference between both is that a medical lab technician/scientist is certificied to work in a clinical laboratory i.e hospital or private lab where they carryout variety of test. As for the SLT, it's a course studied in the poly and they have no business in a clinical lab even though they do have some knowledge about laboratory practice.. If you want to become a medical technician, you will have to undergo a 3years course in any certified colleges of health while that of the medical lab scientist is a 5years course in the the university. You are free to ask me any other question concerning this topic. how can you say slt is only run in poly. you are misleading the public how can you say slt is only run in poly. you are misleading the public 6 Likes

jieta: how can you say slt is only run in poly. you are misleading the public I stand to be corrected sir. My intention was not to mislead anybody. Post edited. I stand to be corrected sir. My intention was not to mislead anybody. Post edited.

Olarewajub: The main difference between both is that a medical lab technician/scientist is certificied to work in a clinical laboratory i.e hospital or private lab where they carryout variety of test. As for the SLT, it's a course studied in the poly/other higher institution and they have no business in a clinical lab even though they do have some knowledge about laboratory practice.. If you want to become a medical technician, you will have to undergo a 3years course in any certified colleges of health while that of the medical lab scientist is a 5years course in the the university. You are free to ask me any other question concerning this topic. If I study science labt tech. Whre will I work and if I want to use my OND cert to apply to a university. Wat course will I be offered? U have been most helpful thanks

debbyshaw: If I study science labt tech. Whre will I work and if I want to use my OND cert to apply to a university. Wat course will I be offered? U have been most helpful thanks I think you can study science laboratory science in the university. Concerning job prospect, visit this link: I think you can study science laboratory science in the university. Concerning job prospect, visit this link: http://www.prospects.ac.uk/scientific_laboratory_technician_job_description.htm 1 Like

For technologist working in a government establishment which of these sectors have the highest salary package in Nigeria: academic, research or medical?

abulude:

For technologist working in a government establishment which of these sectors have the highest salary package in Nigeria: academic, research or medical?

Academic is fair at a little over 100k, research isn't as good especially in private sectors. Medical is much better, they have a package called call duty allowance included in their salary which the others do not. Academic is fair at a little over 100k, research isn't as good especially in private sectors. Medical is much better, they have a package called call duty allowance included in their salary which the others do not. 2 Likes

It depends on your connection. You can work anywhere 3 Likes 1 Share

This is not about connection but qualification.

A medical laboratory scientist works in a diagnostic laboratory especially in hospitals. While a Science Laboratory a Technologist depending on your area of specialization like Physiology/pharmacology, microbiology/ virology, physics/ engineering production, chemistry/ biochemistry laboratories etc. So, as a Science Laboratory Technologists with Specialization in Physiology/ Pharmacology, U can be found more competent in Basic Medical Sciences laboratory where u conduct and teach 2nd /3rd/4th years medical students practical. U can work in research laboratories like NIPRID, NAFDAC, PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES ETC.



If ur area of specialization is in Microbiology, the same applies to microbiology laboratories in higher institutions and Teaching hospital laboratories etc. so, it's applicable to other areas of specialization.



But if u just obtain ur first professional certificate (ND) in Science Laboratory Technology. U can work as a laboratory assistance in any scjence based laboratory. Moreover, u can apply for a direct entry into any science course of ur choice provided u meet up with their requirements.



Science Laboratory Technology is not all done in the Polytechnic but also Universities eg Uniport, Delsu, Unijos and UNN though UNN has stopped the programmer because they could not meet up the NISLT order yo upgrade yo Bachelor of a Technology (B.Tech) instead of HND In which it has bn awarding previously with Nigerian Institute of Science laboratory Technology. (NISLT).





Good luck



Ani C.O. Ph.D ( physiology) unn

M.Sc ( physiology) Unn

PGD ( physiology) absu

HND ( Physiology/Pharmacology) UNN/NISLT

ND ( Science Laboratory Technology) UNN/NISLT

08034607689 10 Likes 1 Share

ANICELEST:

A medical laboratory scientist works in a diagnostic laboratory especially in hospitals. While a Science Laboratory a Technologist depending on your area of specialization like Physiology/pharmacology, microbiology/ virology, physics/ engineering production, chemistry/ biochemistry laboratories etc. So, as a Science Laboratory Technologists with Specialization in Physiology/ Pharmacology, U can be found more competent in Basic Medical Sciences laboratory where u conduct and teach 2nd /3rd/4th years medical students practical. U can work in research laboratories like NIPRID, NAFDAC, PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES ETC.



If ur area of specialization is in Microbiology, the same applies to microbiology laboratories in higher institutions and Teaching hospital laboratories etc. so, it's applicable to other areas of specialization.



But if u just obtain ur first professional certificate (ND) in Science Laboratory Technology. U can work as a laboratory assistance in any scjence based laboratory. Moreover, u can apply for a direct entry into any science course of ur choice provided u meet up with their requirements.



Science Laboratory Technology is not all done in the Polytechnic but also Universities eg Uniport, Delsu, Unijos and UNN though UNN has stopped the programmer because they could not meet up the NISLT order yo upgrade yo Bachelor of a Technology (B.Tech) instead of HND In which it has bn awarding previously with Nigerian Institute of Science laboratory Technology. (NISLT).





Good luck



Ani C.O. Ph.D ( physiology) unn

M.Sc ( physiology) Unn

PGD ( physiology) absu

HND ( Physiology/Pharmacology) UNN/NISLT

ND ( Science Laboratory Technology) UNN/NISLT

08034607689

This the best explaination you can get on this topic anytime anywhere. I read physics/Electronics (NISL/UNN). The one basic fact is that every educational institution Science Laboratory should be manned by a certified Lab. Technologist. Even That of research Labs in various cooperation/ industries. It may interest you to know that Chief Technologist is equal to an academic proffesor This the best explaination you can get on this topic anytime anywhere. I read physics/Electronics (NISL/UNN). The one basic fact is that every educational institution Science Laboratory should be manned by a certified Lab. Technologist. Even That of research Labs in various cooperation/ industries. It may interest you to know that Chief Technologist is equal to an academic proffesor 5 Likes 1 Share

Gud

wow, I love various people who had contributed to this thread so much... Because I also finished in a federal polytechnic as a SLT but currently aspiring to be a Biochemist in a federal university

Pls HELP ME OUT. Pls I GRADUATE IN MICROBIOLOGY PLS how to Futher to MLS. thanks

If I study med lab technician and I want to use my OND cert to apply to a university to study med lab science . Wat will be the duration? tanx

Collinsonovo:

If I study med lab technician and I want to use my OND cert to apply to a university to study med lab science . Wat will be the duration? tanx

U still have to go through jamb cos MLT and OND certificate(s) are still not recognised for a DE. Duration is still 5yrs U still have to go through jamb cos MLT and OND certificate(s) are still not recognised for a DE. Duration is still 5yrs

To the students the two courses are good but it is better to learn now and make your choice earlier to avoid the mistake I and many other students have made because it is said that you learn from the mistake of others for you may not live long to do all the mistakes yourself. Now let’s digest the differences.

FACULTY/SCHOOL Medical Laboratory Science is a Medical Science course studied in university or College of Health Sciences only. In the university, it is studied in the College of Medicine under the Faculty of Health Sciences. Medical Laboratory Assistant and Technicians are trained in the College of Health technology while Medical Laboratory Scientist are trained in the universities.

NOTE: None of the Medical Laboratory Science professionals are trained in the Polytechnics as many Polytechnic graduates and students of Science Laboratory

Technology claim to belong to the Medical Laboratory Science Profession as one can only mistake them to be the same if one does not belong to medical/

health profession or has not been admitted to study any of the course. Whereas, Science Laboratory Technology is studied in the faculty of Biological or Natural Science in the universities and under the school of science in the polytechnics, graduates of Science Laboratory Technology from the polytechnic are called Technician while their counter part from the universities are called Laboratory Technologist.(NOTE No medical here)

COURSES OFFERED AND DURATION

The courses offered by medical laboratory science students include Medical Biochemistry, Human Anatomy, Human Physiology, Haematology, Pharmacology,forensic analysis, Embalment techniques, Clinical pathology, Biostatistics, virology, Medical Microbiology and Parasitology public Health and Epidemiology etc. The

duration of study for medical laboratory Assistant and Technicians are 2 and 3years respectively, hence the duration of study for medical laboratory scientist is 5 years in the university leading to the award of Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS) degree plus 1 year internship programme and 1 year NYSC making a total of seven years (7) training.

While the course offered by students of Science Laboratory Technology are pure and applied Chemistry, Microbiology, Physics, Electronics, Photography, Plants

and animal taxonomy etc. The duration of study in the polytechnic is 2 years National Diploma and 2 years leading to the award of Higher National Diploma

(HND), while those in the university is 4 years leading to the award of B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) degree plus 1 year National Service (NYSC) making a

total of 5 years training.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

The entry requirement for candidates seeking to study medical Laboratory Science in the universities are good cut off mark from Unified Tertiary matriculation examination and Post-UTME plus 5 credits pass in WAEC, SSCE or NECO,GCE ordinary level obtained at not more than 2 sittings from English

language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Also holders of HND/ BSc in relevant courses are offered admission through direct entry to 200 level.

Whereas, the admission requirement for students of science Laboratory Technology are credit pass from English language and Mathematics and three other credit pass from other science subject from either Physics, Biology, Agric/ Health Sciences, Chemistry, Technical drawing, Metal or Wood work, Basic electricity, Further Mathematics and fine Art obtained in not more than 2 sittings from WAEC, SSCE, NECO, GCE O level in addition to getting the required mark from Unified Tertiary matriculation examination and Post-UTME. Also candidates with OND/HND in relevant discipline are given direct entry admission to the universities.

COUNCIL/REGULATORY BODY

The council that regulate medical Laboratory practice in Nigeria is called Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) is a Federal government statutory regulatory agency established by the ACT 11 of 2003 as a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Health.It broadly charged the council with

the responsibilities of regulating Medical Laboratory Services, through registration and licensing of Medical laboratories as well as practitioners, mandatory inspection, monitoring for quality improvement, accreditation monitoring and evaluation as well as certification of laboratory test kits and reagents. The Act further empowers the council to regulate the training of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Technicians and Assistants as well as

registration, regulation, Licensing and Accreditation of Medical Laboratories in public and private health institution. It has the national secretariat in Abuja and the Registrar/Chief Executive is Professor Anthony Emeribe.

While the council that regulates Science Laboratory Technology practice in Nigeria is known as The Nigeria Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT) was established by Act 12 of 2003 of the National Assembly and made a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.The core mandate of the Institute is to “Advance Science Laboratory Technology profession”. The institute is to ensure through its registered members effective and efficient management and administration of institutional and industrial laboratory in Nigeria. The institute is also required to conduct research in all areas of science and technology. The vision is to cause rapid technological development of the nation through science laboratory technology and also to sustain science and technology delivery through efficient, productive and ethical science laboratory practice in institutional, research and private laboratories

throughout the country. The institute have a Multi Purpose Science Laboratory (MSL) at its secretariat in Ibadan, Oyo state that is equipped to provide an

efficient laboratory services for the general public, Scientist, researchers, industries, farmers, exporters and student and hence assisting in science

practical instructions and training of both secondary and tertiary institution and serve as a centre for training and retraining of technologists in some special area of science and technology.

SPECIALIZATION

Medical Laboratory Science has both undergraduate and graduate specialty in the following disciplines

a. Medical Microbiology and Parasitology

B.Virology and Mycology

C.Public Health and Epidemiology

D.Histopathology and Cytopathology

E.Chemical pathology or Clinical chemistry

F.Haematology and Blood group

G.Serology

H.Immunology etc.

Whereas Science Laboratory Technology have the following specialties

1. Applied Biology and Microbiology

2. Applied Chemistry and Biochemistry

3. Physics and Electronics

JOB DESCRIPTION/OPPORTUNITIES

Graduates of Medical Laboratory Science can take up job in teaching and specialist hospital, Primary health centres, research and private health centres,

private establishments and quality control or reference laboratories, public health laboratories, forensic and law enforcement laboratories. Their graduates

can be self employed by establishing their own diagnostic/research laboratories. While graduates of Science Laboratory Technology can work in environmental health institution where they may involve in food analysis to protect public health or water industry where they can be involved in water analysis. They can work in secondary school and tertiary institution as science teachers or help in biology or chemistry laboratories as technologist. They can also establish research laboratories for food and water analysis for public health protection. Having pinpointed the major different between the two. This will help students and parents or guardian in making career. Meanwhile, this is very important area in this book because if the universal health coverage or vision 202020 should be attained, the health sector and Science and Technology should be diversified and division of labour should be properly encouraged. This means that it will be barbaric and misplacement of professional priority for some employer of labour especially in the Ministry of Health to advertise for Medical Laboratory job and put qualification as a laboratory technologist or the issue of posting of Corps members who read Microbiology, Science Laboratory Technology and Biochemistry for service (NYSC) or industrial training in the clinical laboratory or the self acclamation of graduates of the three discipline mentioned above as Medical laboratory Scientist is not only seen as professional impersonation but sabotage. 13 Likes 2 Shares

abtywo:

To the students the two courses are good but it is better to learn now and make your choice earlier to avoid the mistake I and many other students have made because it is said that you learn from the mistake of others for you may not live long to do all the mistakes yourself. Now let’s digest the differences.

FACULTY/SCHOOL Medical Laboratory Science is a Medical Science course studied in university or College of Health Sciences only. In the university, it is studied in the College of Medicine under the Faculty of Health Sciences. Medical Laboratory Assistant and Technicians are trained in the College of Health technology while Medical Laboratory Scientist are trained in the universities.

NOTE: None of the Medical Laboratory Science professionals are trained in the Polytechnics as many Polytechnic graduates and students of Science Laboratory

Technology claim to belong to the Medical Laboratory Science Profession as one can only mistake them to be the same if one does not belong to medical/

health profession or has not been admitted to study any of the course. Whereas, Science Laboratory Technology is studied in the faculty of Biological or Natural Science in the universities and under the school of science in the polytechnics, graduates of Science Laboratory Technology from the polytechnic are called Technician while their counter part from the universities are called Laboratory Technologist.(NOTE No medical here)

COURSES OFFERED AND DURATION

The courses offered by medical laboratory science students include Medical Biochemistry, Human Anatomy, Human Physiology, Haematology, Pharmacology,forensic analysis, Embalment techniques, Clinical pathology, Biostatistics, virology, Medical Microbiology and Parasitology public Health and Epidemiology etc. The

duration of study for medical laboratory Assistant and Technicians are 2 and 3years respectively, hence the duration of study for medical laboratory scientist is 5 years in the university leading to the award of Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS) degree plus 1 year internship programme and 1 year NYSC making a total of seven years (7) training.

While the course offered by students of Science Laboratory Technology are pure and applied Chemistry, Microbiology, Physics, Electronics, Photography, Plants

and animal taxonomy etc. The duration of study in the polytechnic is 2 years National Diploma and 2 years leading to the award of Higher National Diploma

(HND), while those in the university is 4 years leading to the award of B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) degree plus 1 year National Service (NYSC) making a

total of 5 years training.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

The entry requirement for candidates seeking to study medical Laboratory Science in the universities are good cut off mark from Unified Tertiary matriculation examination and Post-UTME plus 5 credits pass in WAEC, SSCE or NECO,GCE ordinary level obtained at not more than 2 sittings from English

language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Also holders of HND/ BSc in relevant courses are offered admission through direct entry to 200 level.

Whereas, the admission requirement for students of science Laboratory Technology are credit pass from English language and Mathematics and three other credit pass from other science subject from either Physics, Biology, Agric/ Health Sciences, Chemistry, Technical drawing, Metal or Wood work, Basic electricity, Further Mathematics and fine Art obtained in not more than 2 sittings from WAEC, SSCE, NECO, GCE O level in addition to getting the required mark from Unified Tertiary matriculation examination and Post-UTME. Also candidates with OND/HND in relevant discipline are given direct entry admission to the universities.

COUNCIL/REGULATORY BODY

The council that regulate medical Laboratory practice in Nigeria is called Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) is a Federal government statutory regulatory agency established by the ACT 11 of 2003 as a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Health.It broadly charged the council with

the responsibilities of regulating Medical Laboratory Services, through registration and licensing of Medical laboratories as well as practitioners, mandatory inspection, monitoring for quality improvement, accreditation monitoring and evaluation as well as certification of laboratory test kits and reagents. The Act further empowers the council to regulate the training of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Technicians and Assistants as well as

registration, regulation, Licensing and Accreditation of Medical Laboratories in public and private health institution. It has the national secretariat in Abuja and the Registrar/Chief Executive is Professor Anthony Emeribe.

While the council that regulates Science Laboratory Technology practice in Nigeria is known as The Nigeria Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT) was established by Act 12 of 2003 of the National Assembly and made a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.The core mandate of the Institute is to “Advance Science Laboratory Technology profession”. The institute is to ensure through its registered members effective and efficient management and administration of institutional and industrial laboratory in Nigeria. The institute is also required to conduct research in all areas of science and technology. The vision is to cause rapid technological development of the nation through science laboratory technology and also to sustain science and technology delivery through efficient, productive and ethical science laboratory practice in institutional, research and private laboratories

throughout the country. The institute have a Multi Purpose Science Laboratory (MSL) at its secretariat in Ibadan, Oyo state that is equipped to provide an

efficient laboratory services for the general public, Scientist, researchers, industries, farmers, exporters and student and hence assisting in science

practical instructions and training of both secondary and tertiary institution and serve as a centre for training and retraining of technologists in some special area of science and technology.

SPECIALIZATION

Medical Laboratory Science has both undergraduate and graduate specialty in the following disciplines

a. Medical Microbiology and Parasitology

B.Virology and Mycology

C.Public Health and Epidemiology

D.Histopathology and Cytopathology

E.Chemical pathology or Clinical chemistry

F.Haematology and Blood group

G.Serology

H.Immunology etc.

Whereas Science Laboratory Technology have the following specialties

1. Applied Biology and Microbiology

2. Applied Chemistry and Biochemistry

3. Physics and Electronics

JOB DESCRIPTION/OPPORTUNITIES

Graduates of Medical Laboratory Science can take up job in teaching and specialist hospital, Primary health centres, research and private health centres,

private establishments and quality control or reference laboratories, public health laboratories, forensic and law enforcement laboratories. Their graduates

can be self employed by establishing their own diagnostic/research laboratories. While graduates of Science Laboratory Technology can work in environmental health institution where they may involve in food analysis to protect public health or water industry where they can be involved in water analysis. They can work in secondary school and tertiary institution as science teachers or help in biology or chemistry laboratories as technologist. They can also establish research laboratories for food and water analysis for public health protection. Having pinpointed the major different between the two. This will help students and parents or guardian in making career. Meanwhile, this is very important area in this book because if the universal health coverage or vision 202020 should be attained, the health sector and Science and Technology should be diversified and division of labour should be properly encouraged. This means that it will be barbaric and misplacement of professional priority for some employer of labour especially in the Ministry of Health to advertise for Medical Laboratory job and put qualification as a laboratory technologist or the issue of posting of Corps members who read Microbiology, Science Laboratory Technology and Biochemistry for service (NYSC) or industrial training in the clinical laboratory or the self acclamation of graduates of the three discipline mentioned above as Medical laboratory Scientist is not only seen as professional impersonation but sabotage.

this is insightful this is insightful 3 Likes

ANICELEST:

A medical laboratory scientist works in a diagnostic laboratory especially in hospitals. While a Science Laboratory a Technologist depending on your area of specialization like Physiology/pharmacology, microbiology/ virology, physics/ engineering production, chemistry/ biochemistry laboratories etc. So, as a Science Laboratory Technologists with Specialization in Physiology/ Pharmacology, U can be found more competent in Basic Medical Sciences laboratory where u conduct and teach 2nd /3rd/4th years medical students practical. U can work in research laboratories like NIPRID, NAFDAC, PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES ETC.



If ur area of specialization is in Microbiology, the same applies to microbiology laboratories in higher institutions and Teaching hospital laboratories etc. so, it's applicable to other areas of specialization.



But if u just obtain ur first professional certificate (ND) in Science Laboratory Technology. U can work as a laboratory assistance in any scjence based laboratory. Moreover, u can apply for a direct entry into any science course of ur choice provided u meet up with their requirements.



Science Laboratory Technology is not all done in the Polytechnic but also Universities eg Uniport, Delsu, Unijos and UNN though UNN has stopped the programmer because they could not meet up the NISLT order yo upgrade yo Bachelor of a Technology (B.Tech) instead of HND In which it has bn awarding previously with Nigerian Institute of Science laboratory Technology. (NISLT).





Good luck



Ani C.O. Ph.D ( physiology) unn

M.Sc ( physiology) Unn

PGD ( physiology) absu

HND ( Physiology/Pharmacology) UNN/NISLT

ND ( Science Laboratory Technology) UNN/NISLT

08034607689

A good job well done by ANICELEST.

I'm a graduate of UNIPORT (B.Tech) Biochemistry/Chemistry Technology. I'm presently a Corper at University Clinic, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi. Please i urge you who is studying SLT believe in yourself and put in your best to be properly armed with laboratory skills and Techniques in your chosen area of specialization, as this will help you to stand tall in any Laboratory you may find yourself. This is especially for those of us in Health related options like Biochemistry, Microbiology, Biomedical, Biotechnology, Virology, Physiology/Pharmacology so that when you find yourself in the medical Lab like myself, no Medical Lab. Scientist will mock you and say you are not meant to be there.

As for me i don't wish to practice or work in a hospital, but to be involved in the teaching of Science Laboratory Technology and to set up a multipurpose Laboratory.



Lets stand tall to make Science Laboratory Technology an enviable profession in Nigeria and beyond.

I love my profession.



#LongLiveSLT

#LongLiveBiochemistry

#LongLiveUs A good job well done by ANICELEST.I'm a graduate of UNIPORT (B.Tech) Biochemistry/Chemistry Technology. I'm presently a Corper at University Clinic, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi. Please i urge you who is studying SLT believe in yourself and put in your best to be properly armed with laboratory skills and Techniques in your chosen area of specialization, as this will help you to stand tall in any Laboratory you may find yourself. This is especially for those of us in Health related options like Biochemistry, Microbiology, Biomedical, Biotechnology, Virology, Physiology/Pharmacology so that when you find yourself in the medical Lab like myself, no Medical Lab. Scientist will mock you and say you are not meant to be there.As for me i don't wish to practice or work in a hospital, but to be involved in the teaching of Science Laboratory Technology and to set up a multipurpose Laboratory.Lets stand tall to make Science Laboratory Technology an enviable profession in Nigeria and beyond.I love my profession.#LongLiveSLT#LongLiveBiochemistry#LongLiveUs 5 Likes