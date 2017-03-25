Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? (30261 Views)

i was passin by a particular street and I heard a

woman talkin to a boy that beat her son, "u dis

were boy, u beat my son dat his head come out

wit contour" lol.... WHAT'S YOURS?

U is a ibo?

Is you I borrow my book?

You have dead today!

-You said i did it but I didn't did it

-Who stone that stone.

Is you not sacred of my blow

1. I am talking to u and u re wakaing dey go

2. Let me teach u how to swam.. (Reply) thank u have already sabi

3. I rather kill my self than commit suicide

4. Ojukwu is dead but his manhood lives on... Etc 27 Likes 3 Shares

^^^that's mine! ^^^that's mine!

My fellow widows

I'm A̶̲̥̅ electrical engineering

I see u dere nw am see u here are you twice?

A guy approaching my elder sister when we were travelling;



baby watsup, your face look similar,

you have a second ? 50 Likes 3 Shares



-i'm hearing the smell of alcohol

-they are always two in a kpali

-i'm hearing the smell of alcohol

-they are always two in a kpali

*where is my highschool's book of gbagauns?! *

I did'nt did it

The water is trowaying away





I was born and bred up in nigeria

She didn't came



Ojukwu may be dead but his manhood lives on

If it is me that is you....

Come to the close umbrella

"Enter your shoe and follow me"

"Open the window and let the atmosphere come inside"





Said by one of my teachers back in the days @ Sec Sch!



"What you are cooking is dancing o" 20 Likes 1 Share

you see me or i saw you?

I attended a public primary school where you'd meet pupils with very poor English.



Back then when my friend wanted me to REMIND of a thing the next day what he'll say is this; " John, please remember me tomorrow".

why shall I shy? even if I shall shy, shall I shy for you?



Come and be going

chaii, there is Godooo, all the blood that u people are sharing.