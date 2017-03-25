₦airaland Forum

What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Nobody: 10:28am On Oct 14, 2013
i was passin by a particular street and I heard a
woman talkin to a boy that beat her son, "u dis
were boy, u beat my son dat his head come out
wit contour" lol.... WHAT'S YOURS?

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Rutianasandy(f): 10:30am On Oct 14, 2013
U is a ibo?

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by mistudreh(m): 10:30am On Oct 14, 2013
Is you I borrow my book?

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by tsidra(f): 10:40am On Oct 14, 2013
You have dead today!

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by GFHandel(m): 10:48am On Oct 14, 2013
-You said i did it but I didn't did it
-Who stone that stone.

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Nobody: 10:58am On Oct 14, 2013
Is you not sacred of my blow

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by onuwaje(m): 10:58am On Oct 14, 2013
1. I am talking to u and u re wakaing dey go
2. Let me teach u how to swam.. (Reply) thank u have already sabi
3. I rather kill my self than commit suicide
4. Ojukwu is dead but his manhood lives on... Etc

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Nobody: 11:00am On Oct 14, 2013
onuwaje: 1. I am talking to u and u re wakaing dey fo
2. Let me teach u how to saw.. (Reply) thank u have already sabi
3. I rather kill my self than commit suicide
4. Ojukwu is dead but his manhood lives on... Etc
lol

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Tolexander: 11:00am On Oct 14, 2013
[size=20]Whats[/size] The Worst English
Sentence You've Ever Heard
by Vilicious(m): 10:28am
^^^that's mine!

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Nobody: 11:00am On Oct 14, 2013
My fellow widows

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by tinuolababy(f): 11:00am On Oct 14, 2013
I'm A̶̲̥̅ electrical engineering cheesy cheesy

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Nobody: 11:01am On Oct 14, 2013
I see u dere nw am see u here are you twice?

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Tolexander: 11:04am On Oct 14, 2013
A guy approaching my elder sister when we were travelling;

baby watsup, your face look similar,
you have a second?

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Nonso23(m): 11:04am On Oct 14, 2013
-It helps in fertilizer the crop
-i'm hearing the smell of alcohol
-they are always two in a kpali grin
*where is my highschool's book of gbagauns?! angry *

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Emmanuel602(m): 11:05am On Oct 14, 2013
I did'nt did it

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Nobody: 11:06am On Oct 14, 2013
The water is trowaying away


I was born and bred up in nigeria

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by kkon(m): 11:17am On Oct 14, 2013
She didn't came

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Waspy(m): 11:44am On Oct 14, 2013
Ojukwu may be dead but his manhood lives on shocked
That woman would have been made to undergo lie-detector (polygraph) tests to clear herself of Infidelity if her hubby did care or if Biancah had pressed charges. lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by breadplanet(f): 6:51pm On Oct 16, 2013
If it is me that is you....

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Nobody: 11:07am On Oct 17, 2013
Come to the close umbrella

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Nobody: 8:37am On Oct 18, 2013
"Enter your shoe and follow me"
"Open the window and let the atmosphere come inside"


Said by one of my teachers back in the days @ Sec Sch!

"What you are cooking is dancing o"

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Nobody: 9:41pm On Oct 19, 2013
you see me or i saw you?

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by faruz: 5:22pm On Jan 09, 2016
"Enter your shoe and follow me"
"Open the window and let the atmosphere come inside"


Said by one of my teachers back in the days @ Sec Sch!

"What you are cooking is dancing o"
. ......u nailed it....... Enter ur shoe nd fllw me.... Mehn lmao.....

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Gbadegesin19(m): 12:53pm On Jan 12, 2016
I attended a public primary school where you'd meet pupils with very poor English.

Back then when my friend wanted me to REMIND of a thing the next day what he'll say is this; " John, please remember me tomorrow".

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by Kingpower101(m): 1:46pm On Jan 12, 2016
[color=#006600][/color]why shall I shy? even if I shall shy, shall I shy for you? ;Dwhy shall I shy? even if I shall shy, shall I shy for you?

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by mharyhur: 2:38pm On Jan 12, 2016
Come and be going
Vilicious:
i was passin by a particular street and I heard a
woman talkin to a boy that beat her son, "u dis
were boy, u beat my son dat his head come out
wit contour" lol.... WHAT'S YOURS?

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by chronos: 6:09pm On Jan 12, 2016
mharyhur:
Come and be going
A
Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by vikkytan49(m): 6:10pm On Jan 12, 2016
chaii, there is Godooo, all the blood that u people are sharing.

Re: What's The Worst English Sentence You've Ever Heard? by fiziebaibie(f): 8:23am On Jan 13, 2016
1. U are sooo completed in beautiful

