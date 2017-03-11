Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation (419236 Views)

I have seen so many Nairalanders complaining and lamenting their ordeal in the hands of fake scam companies who invite people for interview only to introduce them to fake drug marketing business.

I'm doing this not only because these companies waste people's time, energy and T-fair going to such interviews, but also because most of these scammers extort money from hapless job seekers thereby making their suffering times two.

Imagine a scammer extorting #10,500 from a graduate who have been unemployed for years, not to talk of the transport fare wasted going to such fruitless interviews or job chat as they usually call it.

Some people even borrow money to pay these sheep in wolves clothing, who promise them heaven on earth. Some will tell you that you will make half a million within 1 month and all that. If you're not careful, you will take a loan that you will not be able to repay thus causing embarrassment and lack of rest of mind. An unemployed person should have only himself to worry about, not having debts also.



So I believe that if we are properly guided, we will not fall into the hands of these scammers.

Having said that, there are ways by which one can identify a fake or scam interview invitation and there fore avoid such waste of time and money. The good thing is that most of their messages come in the same format, so you will know its fake!



1. The message does not bear a company name: most of these scammers won't include their names on the message you will receive. All you will see are the address, the time and date and a phone number. A genuine company will not hide its identity from a potential employee.



2. The message will say "interview/job briefing": whatever job briefing means I don't know!

3. You will see a code or reference: something like "HR=0056" or "REF=002". This is an indication of the code number of the person who invited you to the "job briefing".

4. It will contain a phone number: this is the number of your referer. Most genuine companies don't give phone numbers.

5. You will see HR Admin in the message instead of company name

6. If you call their number, they will be reluctant to give info on the company.





And pls, ignore those people sharing job flyers on the streets, and those ones they paste on walls. Those are scammers and some ritualists too. And also most of these so called agencies are avenues for duping unsuspecting job seekers. Pls shine your eyes well well.

I will post the names of some of these fake companies/ agencies later.



Pls if you have any experiences inthe hands of these scammers kindly share it here so that others can learn and avoid them too. Thank you



MEDPRO just sent another of their many invites.... The number one GNLD



Applicants should just be very careful irrespective of the channel used.



Some BiG Companies are still backward in technology.



Thus, they still adopt obsolete means.



You're right

But no genuine company will hide its identity from you no matter how backward in technology they are

Trust me, many Big companies still hide their name.



Many companies no longer use gmail or yahoomail to receive applications from prospective applicants but a corporate mail. Eg recruitment@gtbank.com. In this 21st century, any company that can't afford a corporate email is probably a sham. I receive a lot of spam mails whenever I apply for a job using private mails.

.... But they can't see me

Thanks for the information.

so d recruitment process isnt messed up







You are wrong. There was still some multinational companies and 'big' firms who still use yahoo or free email to receive job applications because they will like to remain 'annonymous' make una no bombard dem with phone calls (who know who for d company etc) or block dem official email

so d recruitment process isnt messed up

D bottom line is dat...... Applicants should try to seek clarifications whenever dey receive interview invites before attendin.......either genuine or not.

You got a point there, but for how long do you seek clarifications. I think d op is right @ "hr0056" and.the likes title.

Anyway I am always wary of isolo, onipanu, mushin address on any job interview invite

FP tinz

Anyway I am always wary of isolo, onipanu, mushin address on any job interview invite



FP tinz You got a point there, but for how long do you seek clarifications. I think d op is right @ "hr0056" and.the likes title.Anyway I am always wary of isolo, onipanu, mushin address on any job interview inviteFP tinz 21 Likes 3 Shares

meanwike dem send me 1 3days agoo. Same company diff pone number and reff number, infact i got like 10 invitation from all dis stupid gnld pple dis last week thank God for google,i do find out the coy name and adress to see if they are real Dem don upgrade ooo wit company namee. Still got one dis evenin. New age. Nigeria ltd.

Yes, google is always ur best friend

You will also get info on most of dem here on NL Yes, google is always ur best friendYou will also get info on most of dem here on NL 10 Likes 2 Shares

Pls note dat some of them have started using their names in sending messages and some even have websites now. E.g Medpro, Golden global, Oneal, EBT and others. So clarify before u go

they are also on NL as ur exposing dem. der are devising new tactics. many pple still fall for dem out of desperation.

Hmmmmm! I nearly fell into the trap of ritualist! But God saved мє !

I've always laughed at that "job briefing" shii! that sounds so stewpid.



We all need to be careful with the urge to get a job so that we won't land into the waiting net of some of these MLM people.

pls could you narrate how it happen for job seeker like me to be aware and act smart in such circumstance?

Thanks

Thanks pls could you narrate how it happen for job seeker like me to be aware and act smart in such circumstance?Thanks 3 Likes 2 Shares

Most times these scammers also send you a message just a day to the supposed "job briefing","Interview/test so that you won't have enough time to think or ask questions!







By the way, all those you are invited for a chat looks funny to me...chat kor, face to face talk ni. Those scam messages are very easy to spot especially the ones with grammatical error or silly phone numbers to call. I've gotten some text messages from Ryt telecom, Oneal welness and M.R.C. Immediately i get such messages, i delete them because no time to check time.

Good morning mates, I went to one like that and they wasted all my time just to inform that they are into druG. The most annoying thing is that the guy gave us his pics to be looking at that its the company that sent him and his wife abroad after a year that he joined the organization. He said is after we filled the form, we can asked questions. It was a very awkward moment for me cos I was very annoyed.





We do include phone numbers in our emails and we are a fashion company.

The reason we include phone numbers in our emails is because sometimes prospective employees may need help with some information in the email sent or with locating the office. Since we are a small company with less than 50 staffs we can afford to be called and give direction or any other clarifications.



True Rebel Fashion Company.



We do include phone numbers in our emails and we are a fashion company.

The reason we include phone numbers in our emails is because sometimes prospective employees may need help with some information in the email sent or with locating the office. Since we are a small company with less than 50 staffs we can afford to be called and give direction or any other clarifications.



True Rebel Fashion Company.



www.truerebel.com.ng



Yea there's nothing wrong in including phone numbers

But d reason why they do so is for easy identification of d person who invited you cos most of dem are gnld

I wouldn't honor an interview by a company that hides its identity even if they include a phone number Yea there's nothing wrong in including phone numbersBut d reason why they do so is for easy identification of d person who invited you cos most of dem are gnldI wouldn't honor an interview by a company that hides its identity even if they include a phone number 2 Likes 1 Share







Please does anyone here knows about the company?





PH is far from Lagos as we all know







Please I need HELP! My friend in PH said he was sent a test message informing him to come to Lagos for an interview with C & I leasing company in Lekki phase one. Admiralty way I think.

Please does anyone here knows about the company?

PH is far from Lagos as we all know

God Bless any good response

