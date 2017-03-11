₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by LaurelP(m): 6:01pm On Aug 03, 2014
I have seen so many Nairalanders complaining and lamenting their ordeal in the hands of fake scam companies who invite people for interview only to introduce them to fake drug marketing business.
I'm doing this not only because these companies waste people's time, energy and T-fair going to such interviews, but also because most of these scammers extort money from hapless job seekers thereby making their suffering times two.
Imagine a scammer extorting #10,500 from a graduate who have been unemployed for years, not to talk of the transport fare wasted going to such fruitless interviews or job chat as they usually call it.
Some people even borrow money to pay these sheep in wolves clothing, who promise them heaven on earth. Some will tell you that you will make half a million within 1 month and all that. If you're not careful, you will take a loan that you will not be able to repay thus causing embarrassment and lack of rest of mind. An unemployed person should have only himself to worry about, not having debts also.
So I believe that if we are properly guided, we will not fall into the hands of these scammers.
Having said that, there are ways by which one can identify a fake or scam interview invitation and there fore avoid such waste of time and money. The good thing is that most of their messages come in the same format, so you will know its fake!
1. The message does not bear a company name: most of these scammers won't include their names on the message you will receive. All you will see are the address, the time and date and a phone number. A genuine company will not hide its identity from a potential employee.
2. The message will say "interview/job briefing": whatever job briefing means I don't know!
3. You will see a code or reference: something like "HR=0056" or "REF=002". This is an indication of the code number of the person who invited you to the "job briefing".
4. It will contain a phone number: this is the number of your referer. Most genuine companies don't give phone numbers.
5. You will see HR Admin in the message instead of company name
6. If you call their number, they will be reluctant to give info on the company.
And pls, ignore those people sharing job flyers on the streets, and those ones they paste on walls. Those are scammers and some ritualists too. And also most of these so called agencies are avenues for duping unsuspecting job seekers. Pls shine your eyes well well.
I will post the names of some of these fake companies/ agencies later.
Pls if you have any experiences inthe hands of these scammers kindly share it here so that others can learn and avoid them too. Thank you
Cheers!
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by Jakeattah(m): 6:09pm On Aug 03, 2014
MEDPRO just sent another of their many invites.... The number one GNLD
.... But they can't see me
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by LaurelP(m): 6:12pm On Aug 03, 2014
TRADELYN:
You're right
But no genuine company will hide its identity from you no matter how backward in technology they are
Believe me, if I see a genuine invite, I will know no matter d obsolete means used
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by TRADELYN: 6:15pm On Aug 03, 2014
LaurelP:
Trust me, many Big companies still hide their name.
Most of them use recruitment agencies/HR professionals/consulting firms to carry out the process on their behalf.
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by LaurelP(m): 6:26pm On Aug 03, 2014
TRADELYN:
But do those agencies hide their names
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by TRADELYN: 6:29pm On Aug 03, 2014
LaurelP:Most don't!
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by HooxJnr(m): 6:41pm On Aug 03, 2014
Many companies no longer use gmail or yahoomail to receive applications from prospective applicants but a corporate mail. Eg recruitment@gtbank.com. In this 21st century, any company that can't afford a corporate email is probably a sham. I receive a lot of spam mails whenever I apply for a job using private mails.
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by harrysterol(m): 7:05pm On Aug 03, 2014
Jakeattah: MEDPRO just sent another of their many invites.... The number one GNLDthe sent me one too o so dem the scammers[sub][/sub] devil don catch dem b dt dem always d send me n I the ignore am
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by Saraha1(f): 7:07pm On Aug 03, 2014
Thanks for the information.
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by Nobody: 7:07pm On Aug 03, 2014
You are wrong. There was still some multinational companies and 'big' firms who still use yahoo or free email to receive job applications because they will like to remain 'annonymous' make una no bombard dem with phone calls (who know who for d company etc) or block dem official email so d recruitment process isnt messed up
HooxJnr: Many companies no longer use gmail or yahoomail to receive applications from prospective applicants but a corporate mail. Eg recruitment@gtbank.com. In this 21st century, any company that can't afford a corporate email is probably a sham. I receive a lot of spam mails whenever I apply for a job using private mails.
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by Davland(m): 8:03pm On Aug 03, 2014
D bottom line is dat...... Applicants should try to seek clarifications whenever dey receive interview invites before attendin.......either genuine or not.
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by Nobody: 8:13pm On Aug 03, 2014
Davland: D bottom line is dat...... Applicants should try to seek clarifications whenever dey receive interview invites before attendin.......either genuine or not.You got a point there, but for how long do you seek clarifications. I think d op is right @ "hr0056" and.the likes title.
Anyway I am always wary of isolo, onipanu, mushin address on any job interview invite
FP tinz
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by Nielbaba(m): 9:46pm On Aug 03, 2014
Dem don upgrade ooo wit company namee. Still got one dis evenin. New age. Nigeria ltd. meanwike dem send me 1 3days agoo. Same company diff pone number and reff number, infact i got like 10 invitation from all dis stupid gnld pple dis last week thank God for google,i do find out the coy name and adress to see if they are real
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by LaurelP(m): 7:15am On Aug 04, 2014
Nielbaba: Dem don upgrade ooo wit company namee. Still got one dis evenin. New age. Nigeria ltd. meanwike dem send me 1 3days agoo. Same company diff pone number and reff number, infact i got like 10 invitation from all dis stupid gnld pple dis last week thank God for google,i do find out the coy name and adress to see if they are real
Yes, google is always ur best friend
You will also get info on most of dem here on NL
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by LaurelP(m): 7:21am On Aug 04, 2014
Pls note dat some of them have started using their names in sending messages and some even have websites now. E.g Medpro, Golden global, Oneal, EBT and others. So clarify before u go
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by ednut1(m): 8:11am On Aug 05, 2014
they are also on NL as ur exposing dem. der are devising new tactics. many pple still fall for dem out of desperation.
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by OnyiDoris: 8:44am On Aug 05, 2014
Hmmmmm! I nearly fell into the trap of ritualist! But God saved мє !
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by booqee(f): 1:17pm On Aug 05, 2014
I've always laughed at that "job briefing" shii! that sounds so stewpid.
Seun, mukina, mynd44 abeg front page o!!
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by Bigdreams(m): 2:09pm On Aug 05, 2014
We all need to be careful with the urge to get a job so that we won't land into the waiting net of some of these MLM people.
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by Saraha1(f): 4:57pm On Aug 05, 2014
OnyiDoris: Hmmmmm! I nearly fell into the trap of ritualist! But God saved мє !pls could you narrate how it happen for job seeker like me to be aware and act smart in such circumstance?
Thanks
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by ojsmscom(m): 5:34pm On Aug 05, 2014
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by Nduxzy: 5:47pm On Aug 05, 2014
Most times these scammers also send you a message just a day to the supposed "job briefing","Interview/test so that you won't have enough time to think or ask questions!
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by MissIndependent(f): 11:04pm On Aug 05, 2014
Those scam messages are very easy to spot especially the ones with grammatical error or silly phone numbers to call. I've gotten some text messages from Ryt telecom, Oneal welness and M.R.C. Immediately i get such messages, i delete them because no time to check time.
By the way, all those you are invited for a chat looks funny to me...chat kor, face to face talk ni.
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by deen2us(m): 6:46am On Aug 06, 2014
Good morning mates, I went to one like that and they wasted all my time just to inform that they are into druG. The most annoying thing is that the guy gave us his pics to be looking at that its the company that sent him and his wife abroad after a year that he joined the organization. He said is after we filled the form, we can asked questions. It was a very awkward moment for me cos I was very annoyed.
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by truerebel: 8:29am On Aug 06, 2014
But this is not always true.
We do include phone numbers in our emails and we are a fashion company.
The reason we include phone numbers in our emails is because sometimes prospective employees may need help with some information in the email sent or with locating the office. Since we are a small company with less than 50 staffs we can afford to be called and give direction or any other clarifications.
True Rebel Fashion Company.
www.truerebel.com.ng
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by LaurelP(m): 8:42am On Aug 06, 2014
truerebel: But this is not always true.
Yea there's nothing wrong in including phone numbers
But d reason why they do so is for easy identification of d person who invited you cos most of dem are gnld
I wouldn't honor an interview by a company that hides its identity even if they include a phone number
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by jude33084(m): 10:22am On Aug 06, 2014
Please I need HELP! My friend in PH said he was sent a test message informing him to come to Lagos for an interview with C & I leasing company in Lekki phase one. Admiralty way I think.
Please does anyone here knows about the company?
PH is far from Lagos as we all know
God Bless any good response
|Re: How To Identify A Scam Interview Invitation by portable86(f): 11:35am On Aug 06, 2014
Never heard of anyone smart falling for such cheap scams,you can always dictate them
