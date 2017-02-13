₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by austino3050(m): 6:48pm On Feb 13, 2015
Do Know What Happened On Feb 13th 1976?
Friday the 13th, particularly when it occurs in February, is deemed a very unlucky day in Western superstition. For certain, a lot of people in the Europe and America have come to believe the day holds a lot of ill luck. Hollywood has even produced horror film franchises based on the theme. The superstition like many others, have been strengthened by individual claims of some ill event like a sack, divorce or accident happening to them either on a February 13th or a Friday the 13th. The word, friggatriskaidekaphobia, meaning, the fear of Friday the 13th derived its origins in Norse mythology.
Despite insufficient proof to support the ill-fated day, Friday, 13 February 1976 sticks out in Nigeria’s history as a day that brought a string of bad fortune to many in Nigeria. Nigeria’s Head of State was brutally assassinated on his way to his office on that fateful day. His unescorted Mercedes Benz car was riddled with bullets killing all four passengers including General Murtala Mohammed.
Luck also ran out on the perpetrators of the coup as it was botched by troops loyal to Mohammed’s regime. Buka Dimka, his sponsors and accomplices were summarily rounded up and shot in a firing squad weeks after the coup.
The most tragic tale from this Friday the 13th saga was the erroneous arrest and execution of one Col. A.D.S Wya for complicity in the coup. At the time of his arrest, Colonel Wya had been the Commander of the Corps of the Artillery and an accomplished wartime hero. His story is most unfortunate because his British wife had sought even the assistance of her home government to prove her husband’s innocence to no avail. In the end, Wya was executed. Col. Wya among a host of other officers and men were later exonerated from plotting and participating in the Dimka coup. But it was now too late. Having lost all hope and sensibility, Mrs. Wya drove into a train in Kaduna killing herself and her four children. Col. Way’s disconsolate younger brother equally committed suicide at the demise of his brother.
Indeed Friday, February 13th 1976 should never be forgotten in Nigeria
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by majamajic(m): 6:54pm On Feb 13, 2015
Unescorted Mercedes benz , unlike now.
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by austino3050(m): 7:08pm On Feb 13, 2015
...unlike now they move around with a full battalion...
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by Shiifi(m): 7:31pm On Feb 13, 2015
hmmmmm nawa ooo nd in 2015 we march for change
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by Mikeloo: 7:39pm On Feb 13, 2015
Today was a tsunami-type sack where I work.
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by lecturerdabo(m): 8:00pm On Feb 13, 2015
austino3050:
Yes! thats why!!
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by schumastic(m): 6:45pm
its February 13th again..lalasticlala i think you might like this
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by Ahmeduana(m): 7:06pm
WHAT REALLY HAPPENED THAT DAY IS THAT I CAME INTO THIS WORLD!
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by SWG25: 7:23pm
Why should it be important and why should we care?
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by herzern(m): 8:39pm
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by ojmaroni247(m): 8:39pm
Ok oh
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by TINALETC3(f): 8:40pm
Yes
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by Lawalemi(m): 8:41pm
A lot of horrible past about this nation called Nigeria
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by 14teenK(m): 8:41pm
With all this rumours that people want buhari dead....im escort go be armoured tank when I'm return
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by slurryeye: 8:42pm
There is a popular Sunny Ade song that goes
Ojo iketala Oshu Keji Odun 1976, Ojo buruku Eshu mu omi ni
Meaning
The 13th day of the 2nd month of 1976, it is such a terrible devilish day
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by kingdompropty: 8:42pm
Hmm. May we not see evil.
Amen.
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by Pavore9: 8:42pm
Now remember the movie "76".
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by Emeka144: 8:42pm
Nice history
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by seeyouin2019: 8:43pm
I heard he was a very fetish man. That he was almost a babalawo and that gave him false confidence. No be me talk am o..
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by Crying4NIGERIA(m): 8:43pm
Ahmeduana:chai u be really big for nothing
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by tifany89(m): 8:44pm
I feel pity for the Wya family
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by TOmmyJidex: 8:44pm
...she shouldn't have involve her children. Sad.
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by kunzyomi(m): 8:44pm
wow...see presidential 'motor'......smh for our generation
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by tonyx4x44(m): 8:44pm
The last story is very tragic and touching. why the speedy executions? Nigeria has always been a zoo... Not a country...
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by apesinola001(m): 8:44pm
MURITALA RAMAT MUHAMMED
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by dokyOloye: 8:45pm
The only person I have empathy for is the Wya family.
As for Murtala,I'm sure satan is raping him wtout lubrication for d Asaba genocide.
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by TDonald: 8:47pm
Who cares?
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by curvilicious: 8:47pm
Op, thanks for bringing this to my knowledge.
Thank you
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by UncleSnr(m): 8:48pm
Thanks for sharing.
History is no longer being taught in schools.
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by cocoberry: 8:50pm
HBD
Ahmeduana:
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by Blingblings(m): 8:50pm
.
Re: Murtala Mohammed Assassinated On February 13th, 1976 by madridguy(m): 8:51pm
Hope you're exempted?
Mikeloo:
