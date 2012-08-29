₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,437 members, 3,398,282 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 March 2017 at 07:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / 6 Golden Rules Of Writing A Cover Letter (795 Views)
Complete Step By Step Guide To Writing A Successful CV (with Screenshots) / What Is A Cover Letter? How To Write One. Sample Template. / Difference Between A Cover Letter And An Application Letter (1) (2) (3) (4)
|6 Golden Rules Of Writing A Cover Letter by McLove(m): 12:20pm On Aug 06, 2015
At best, a cover letter can help a job - seeker stand out from the pack. At worst, it can make a promising candidate seem like an uncreative cut - and - paster. Here are six golden rules for writing a cover letter somebody will actually want to read.
1)Don't repeat your resume
A lot of people write cover letters as if they were paragraph - form resumes. Fact is, your letter will be stapled (or attached to the same email) as your actual resume, so you can assume that they'll at least glance at it (and probably with a keener eye than your cover letter). Instead, use your cover letter to show personality, curiosity, and an interest in the field you are applying to work in.
2)Keep it short
Less. Is. More. Three paragraphs, tops. Half a page, tops. Skip lengthy exposition and jump right into something juicy.
3)Address Nobody
Sometimes, you don't know exactly who you should be addressing your letter to. Nix the generic and bland "Dear Hiring Manager" or "To Whom It May Concern". If you absolutely don't know who you should be addressing, then don't address anybody. Instead, just jump right into the body of the letter.
4)Send it as a PDF
Not every office computer can read .docx or .pages files, but virtually everybody can open a PDF file without any conversion. File conversions are bad for two huge reasons. First, they are just as likely to not bother and move onto the next applicant.
5)Never ever, ever use the following phrase
"My name is ___, and I am applying for the position as ____". They already know this, and you'll sound inexperienced.
6)Close strong
Finish off by quickly (and I mean quickly) explaining how your experience or worldview will help you at the job. That's key. That's the closer. And it can be done in one to two seconds. If it goes any longer, you are just rambling
https://www.forbes.com/sites/sethporges/2012/08/29/6-secrets-to-writing-a-great-cover-letter/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 6 Golden Rules Of Writing A Cover Letter by McLove(m): 1:39pm On Aug 06, 2015
Over 40 views and no comment yet... There's God o.. Lalasticlala Ishilove
1 Like
|Re: 6 Golden Rules Of Writing A Cover Letter by Nobody: 1:49pm On Aug 06, 2015
Ok
|Re: 6 Golden Rules Of Writing A Cover Letter by chemystery: 1:50pm On Aug 06, 2015
nice piece
But OP, i somehow don't agree with no.5 where you said we shouldn't mention the position we are applying for. At times companies might place openings for several position which makes it necessary to state the position you are applying for. What then will your letter be saying if not about the position you are applying for?
|Re: 6 Golden Rules Of Writing A Cover Letter by Nobody: 1:56pm On Aug 06, 2015
lalasticlala:
He might be his source .
The way job seekers hustle for/to get jobs these days ehn, them done reach to be source or self-appointed HR_ by experience (personal experience).
|Re: 6 Golden Rules Of Writing A Cover Letter by SylarsMcQuins: 3:37pm On Aug 06, 2015
Oshe ooo
|Re: 6 Golden Rules Of Writing A Cover Letter by McLove(m): 6:21am
lalasticlala:there's God o
|Re: 6 Golden Rules Of Writing A Cover Letter by pxjosh(m): 7:33am
.
|Re: 6 Golden Rules Of Writing A Cover Letter by eezeribe(m): 7:34am
OK
(0) (Reply)
Office Assistant Urgently Needed / Massive Jobs Vacancies At Sudelettra Oil And Gas Nigeria Ltd / Please Link Me To Your Previous Job
Viewing this topic: cyrilfosy(m), Sikariyelwa, Jones4190, wuyilistic, Horlardorjah(m), Porshking, agrovick(m), Endybest2424(m), futurewise11(m), SonofHim, nmreports, sleeknick(m), pfadom, midetinz(m), mysome, KazOlufemi, fumisko(f), Finest641(f), eezeribe(m) and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27