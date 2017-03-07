₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by slydog(m): 6:14pm On Aug 30, 2015
This thread is for resilient bankers who enjoy promotion and moved from one bank to another in search of career growth so we can share experiences and advises to young bankers.
Despite the fact that people see banking as a job without security, some people are making it big time, enjoying up to three promotions in year, yes three.
I work in a first generation bank where I've seen people who work for 30 years and received promoting three times in 30years. Today we have banker jumping from bank to bank getting next levels.
Bankers, come and share your experiences.
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by frankay430(m): 6:22pm On Aug 30, 2015
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by unofficial(m): 11:20pm On Aug 30, 2015
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by Nobody: 9:38am On Aug 31, 2015
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by Aucun(m): 3:08pm On Mar 02
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by HAH: 7:26am
Banking hmmn, my only advice to bankers is always have an exit plan.
Not everyone will AGM Gm etc, at a time a level will be saturated and rationalisation becomes inevitable, those that will survive are super performers, ass lickers, and owners family.
Banking is a good foundation for for young person as it will teach you resilience, know when to say is ok and please save save and save.
To your question on when to throw in the towel when you stay for about 4 years without promotion or any new challenge unless you are no ambitious
By the way I was a banker and now a proud entrepreneur
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by lonelydora(m): 7:26am
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by SexyNairalander: 7:26am
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by IMASTEX: 7:27am
Banking= Job insecurity and time consuming.
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by babyfaceafrica: 7:27am
Hmmmm..some people work from 7am to 9pm for 39 yrs and expect to live long?
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by Taqsit(f): 7:27am
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by balancediet(m): 7:29am
The Best place to start career is in The Bank. They Dont Owe salary, train you to be smart and to think strategically a quality that Will remain with you and help in your own bussines in later years.With time though you May change career to something with less pressure.
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by Godmother(f): 7:29am
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by martooski(m): 7:32am
Am like a Junior banker, with 4 years Micro-finance experience. desperately seeking alternatives to my current one
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by icon8: 7:36am
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by cbngov01(m): 7:37am
I don't think OP is stating facts!
*3promotions in a FY! Who makes the provisioning?or don't u know there are cost implications?
*on a position for 20years?!fear God OP!its one of two things, u either have an issue or u have reaches the grade CAP for ur current position.advise such a one to move to marketing.
*finally OP, banking is all about performance! If u in a place and u r constantly performing, u move up sharply
NB:I have a cousin who moved from one bank to anoda, spent two years and came back on the SAME GRADE
Be ur BEST where u find itself.be EPIC. Goodluck to u in ur career
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by icon8: 7:37am
slydog:
OP, mind shedding some light on the bolded?
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by maidaddy: 7:42am
I don't care, banking job is modern slavery, especially to the first level entries.
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by PetrePan(m): 7:49am
Thread since 2015?..you will surely get there with persistence,just dont give up...wetin mod dey think since all these years
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by sakalisis(m): 7:50am
|Re: Banking Career Progression And When To Quit by Benjom(m): 7:54am
That sub-sector used to be good in those days but not now.
