This thread is for resilient bankers who enjoy promotion and moved from one bank to another in search of career growth so we can share experiences and advises to young bankers.



Despite the fact that people see banking as a job without security, some people are making it big time, enjoying up to three promotions in year, yes three.



I work in a first generation bank where I've seen people who work for 30 years and received promoting three times in 30years. Today we have banker jumping from bank to bank getting next levels.



Bankers, come and share your experiences.

Banking hmmn, my only advice to bankers is always have an exit plan.



Not everyone will AGM Gm etc, at a time a level will be saturated and rationalisation becomes inevitable, those that will survive are super performers, ass lickers, and owners family.



Banking is a good foundation for for young person as it will teach you resilience, know when to say is ok and please save save and save.



To your question on when to throw in the towel when you stay for about 4 years without promotion or any new challenge unless you are no ambitious



By the way I was a banker and now a proud entrepreneur 2 Likes

Banking= Job insecurity and time consuming.

Hmmmm..some people work from 7am to 9pm for 39 yrs and expect to live long?

The Best place to start career is in The Bank. They Dont Owe salary, train you to be smart and to think strategically a quality that Will remain with you and help in your own bussines in later years.With time though you May change career to something with less pressure. 3 Likes

How did this thread make it to frontpage with such replies? Not one answers the OP's question.

Am like a Junior banker, with 4 years Micro-finance experience. desperately seeking alternatives to my current one





I don't think OP is stating facts!



*3promotions in a FY! Who makes the provisioning?or don't u know there are cost implications?

*on a position for 20years?!fear God OP!its one of two things, u either have an issue or u have reaches the grade CAP for ur current position.advise such a one to move to marketing.

*finally OP, banking is all about performance! If u in a place and u r constantly performing, u move up sharply

NB:I have a cousin who moved from one bank to anoda, spent two years and came back on the SAME GRADE

I don't care, banking job is modern slavery, especially to the first level entries.

