Hello Nairalanders (HAPPY NEW MONTH) Today I'll Be Sharing This Great Trick On How to write Color text on Facebook But Note: This Works Only On FACEBOOK APP it doesn't Work On Browser E.g OPERA MINI or UC BROWSER Hope thats Clear Lets Go There.....





Color Code:



<+fg=b0ffd700> golden

<+fg=b0000000> black

<+fg=b0ff7f00> orange

<+fg=b0ffff00> yellow

<+fg=b0ff00ff> light pink

<+fg=b0ff007f> dark pink

<+fg=b0ff0000> redish pink

<+fg=b0800000> brown

<+fg=b0ffc0cb> light purple

<+fg=b06f00ff> dark blue

<+fg=b0c0c0c0> grey

<+fg=80ffffff> sky blue

<+fg=b000ffff> light blue

<+fg=b0bf00ff> purple

<+fg=b08f00ff> dark purple

<+fg=b0808000> mehandi green

<+fg=b0ba55d3> light purple

<+fg=b0f000f0> majenta

<+fg=b00000ff> blue

<+fg=b0b08080> steel grey

<+fg=b0000080> movve

<+fg=b0964b00> light brown

<+fg=f0f00f0f> red

<+fg=b000ff00> green





''fg'' for font color & ''bg'' for background color (Fg

can be removed by ''bg'' to change the back

ground color)



<+b> can be used to broaden the font.......



Example:

<+b><+fg=b000ff00><+bg=f0f00f0f> NAIRALAND.COM ( [bg=red] NAIRALAND.COM [/bg] )



<+b><+fg=f0f00f0f>NAIRALAND.COM ( NAIRALAND.COM )



Note:

Before using every code ...remove

