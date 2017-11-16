₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by DEWKID(m): 7:57am On Dec 01, 2015
Hello Nairalanders (HAPPY NEW MONTH) Today I'll Be Sharing This Great Trick On How to write Color text on Facebook But Note: This Works Only On FACEBOOK APP it doesn't Work On Browser E.g OPERA MINI or UC BROWSER Hope thats Clear Lets Go There.....
Color Code:
<+fg=b0ffd700> golden
<+fg=b0000000> black
<+fg=b0ff7f00> orange
<+fg=b0ffff00> yellow
<+fg=b0ff00ff> light pink
<+fg=b0ff007f> dark pink
<+fg=b0ff0000> redish pink
<+fg=b0800000> brown
<+fg=b0ffc0cb> light purple
<+fg=b06f00ff> dark blue
<+fg=b0c0c0c0> grey
<+fg=80ffffff> sky blue
<+fg=b000ffff> light blue
<+fg=b0bf00ff> purple
<+fg=b08f00ff> dark purple
<+fg=b0808000> mehandi green
<+fg=b0ba55d3> light purple
<+fg=b0f000f0> majenta
<+fg=b00000ff> blue
<+fg=b0b08080> steel grey
<+fg=b0000080> movve
<+fg=b0964b00> light brown
<+fg=f0f00f0f> red
<+fg=b000ff00> green
''fg'' for font color & ''bg'' for background color (Fg
can be removed by ''bg'' to change the back
ground color)
<+b> can be used to broaden the font.......
Example:
<+b><+fg=b000ff00><+bg=f0f00f0f> NAIRALAND.COM ( [bg=red]NAIRALAND.COM[/bg] )
<+b><+fg=f0f00f0f>NAIRALAND.COM ( NAIRALAND.COM )
Note:
Before using every code ...remove
''+'' from every where
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by umehmj(m): 8:06am On Dec 01, 2015
tried it but didn't work. can you show me how to type, say "hello world " in green??
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by DEWKID(m): 8:17am On Dec 01, 2015
<+fg=b000ff00><+b>hello world
remove every "+"
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by mhassan3786: 5:55pm On Dec 08, 2016
it is not working android app
2 Likes
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by arixsto2(m): 1:11pm On Dec 12, 2016
thanks it works. Well explain
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by tooskana(m): 7:16pm On Mar 30
love...it
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by IrishB: 5:43pm On Jul 15
like it, working wella
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by Sadikinfosys: 5:47pm On Jul 26
[/color][color=#770077]<fg=b000ffff>hellow
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by KayDEAN(m): 9:21pm On Jul 28
<fg=f0f00f0f>red
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by KayDEAN(m): 9:21pm On Jul 28
<redfg=f0f00f0f>
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by KayDEAN(m): 9:24pm On Jul 28
red
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by akoredebadru(m): 1:07am On Aug 31
<bg=ffff0000>ok
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by akoredebadru(m): 1:07am On Aug 31
<b><g=ffff0000>good one dear
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by techie1: 1:15pm On Sep 05
<fg=b00d00ff>coloured text
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by Doperyder(m): 10:48pm On Sep 09
<b><fg=b000ff00>It work like magic</fg></b>
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by STEPHENL: 6:32am On Oct 12
[size=8pt][/size][url][/url][color=#000099][/color][font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font] GOOD MORNING
1 Like
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by STEPHENL: 6:34am On Oct 12
<b><fg=b000fff00>ts nt wrkin
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by afolayanvictor: 4:10pm On Nov 08
[color=#990000][/color]hi
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by afolayanvictor: 4:25pm On Nov 08
<b><fg=b000ff00><bg=f0f00f0f>NAIRALAND.COM
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by INTERMAN: 12:11am On Nov 12
This doesn't make front page but have almost 150k views
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by DEWKID(m): 11:35am
INTERMAN:
lalasticlala , seun
INTERMAN its a trend people search all the time am not suprised my post got such views
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by vivianbelema(f): 12:53pm
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by joystickextend1(m): 12:54pm
Ok noted..
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by aademola11: 12:55pm
Wahoo
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by iShadow(m): 12:57pm
fp
for the third time today....
I'm getting there (FTC)
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by Tension532: 12:57pm
since December 2015
na today e hit front page
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by itsandi(m): 12:58pm
lol
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:59pm
C
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by Jesterjoker: 1:00pm
front pg
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by Frenchfriez: 1:01pm
How did I find myself in this thread? I'm not on Facebook.
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:01pm
Informative.
MANNA BBQ.
Check our signature for your SPECIAL, TASTY, AFFORDABLE BARBECUE this festive season.
|Re: How To Write Colored Text On Facebook by uzoormah(m): 1:01pm
umehmj:
"Hello world" programmer
1 Like
Infinix Hot Note Pro / Best Internet Plan For An Android Smartphone? / The Tecno D5 Android Discussion Thread
(Go Up)
