Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlackAlbino6(m): 4:49pm On Mar 04, 2016
I Don't Support Baby Head Shaving
Yesterday I engaged in an argument with my elder sister as to why she shouldn't shave her new born baby girl's hair.
The discussion about shaving my elder sister's baby’s hair continued on for a few more minutes, mum came back from office, and I breathed a sigh of relief as the said topic was diverted to something else. I was especially glad that I didn’t have to stand there anymore, uncomfortably, and explain why the baby's hair shouldn't be shaved, despite it being religiously or culturally obligatory, without having to hurt this really nice woman’s feelings. Hence I could perceive my mum's support on baby head shaving.
I mean, I’d just didn’t want to come off too headstrong over something that they clearly had very strong sentiments over. And that’s fine. Everyone is entitled to their own actions and preferences. I just choose not to go with the cultural/religious norm of shaving a baby’s head and I will explain why as this post progresses.
It appears that in numerous cultures (and religions) around the world, head-shaving of newborn babies is quite common; from China to India (and the surrounding South-and Central-Asian countries) to Mongolia to Africa. And while in some parts of the world, especially in Muslim-majority ones, shaving of a baby’s head is Sunnah, in other places it is culturally practiced and even seen as a rite of passage.
Nevertheless, the reason I never encouraged shaving a new born baby’s head was because, firstly, for me, it held no significance. None, whatsoever. And secondly, a baby is born with a crown full of beautiful, very silky, thick jet black hair.
Why should people allow their baby's beautiful hair to be shaved for some nasty beliefs?
(See picture below.)
One of the myths and legends of baby head shaving is that if you do not shave the hair and the baby happens to grow up, it my attract MAMMY WATER to her. What a scrap?
What will happen if you allow your baby to grow up without her hair been shaved? Any medical implications?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by Untainted007: 4:53pm On Mar 04, 2016
I think its only in Islam that it's mandatory to shave baby's first hair before naming ceremony. I'm not trying to condemn any religion here in case you want to quote me. Every religion to their own belief.
8 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlackAlbino6(m): 4:54pm On Mar 04, 2016
Why must people shave such beariful hair, are we this wicked
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlackAlbino6(m): 4:56pm On Mar 04, 2016
Untainted007:So what will happen if you do not shave the hair? Does it harm the baby?
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlissP(m): 5:00pm On Mar 04, 2016
It's not hygienic leaving d first hair' remember the content in the vacuum the baby stayed before hiting mother earth. My opinion, I think it's healthy enough to shave off the first hair irrespective of religion.
12 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by acenazt: 5:04pm On Mar 04, 2016
No body. I repeat NO BODY WILL SHAVE MY KID'S HAIR.
19 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by Untainted007: 5:05pm On Mar 04, 2016
BlackAlbino6:
It has no harm on the baby. With time the hair may be shaved but i dont really support shaving it at tender stage, considering infections or exposure of the head to excess atmosphere. Even the hair on the head has it own job too in preventing cold entering directly into the pores on the head.
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by terzurum5(m): 5:05pm On Mar 04, 2016
BlissP:What about Sampson in the Bible and even the Dada children(most of whom we are told, their hair must be cut if and only if the parents meet the request of the child) we have around whose hair were not shaved. How come most of them grow well without any problem.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by Chidoks(f): 5:09pm On Mar 04, 2016
I don't think you have strong reasons for your objections. If you had enumerated bad effects it could have on the child, I may have gone with you but your objections are as bad as the excuses for doing so.
Personally I shave after one year as my culture dictates. My other reason being that one year is even too long a time to leave hair uncut especially for a male child ( except if you want to plait)
Secondly, you posted white hair which is straight. Try and post a black child with kinky hair. Ask mothers the pain the children go through when combing them, especially in my culture where you wait for a year before shaving.
31 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by Olasco93: 5:10pm On Mar 04, 2016
For me, I will do what is Healthy and Morally Right for my unborn child irrespective of the naughty believes, culture and negative tradition the society brings up.
Moreover, It's never in the Bible that you should shave your child's first hair.
#I may even decide my child start his/her Afro-Hair-Style from day one...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlackAlbino6(m): 5:10pm On Mar 04, 2016
Untainted007:If that is the case the, you have blown a trumpet for a mad man, I will surely dance without an end.
#SayNoToBabyShaving#
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by Chidoks(f): 5:11pm On Mar 04, 2016
terzurum5:Samson and his likes were 'special'
6 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by Muafrika2: 5:17pm On Mar 04, 2016
In my culture, shaving is done by the mother to the father. I have done some inquiry and found out why. You know, there are physical characters passed down close members of the family. The grandmother uses the guise of shaving the kid to inspect it to confirm it's part of the family. Those women know how to.
Baby hair is pretty
[img]http://withbabysolutions.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/04/Beautiful-new-born-baby.bmp[/img]
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlackAlbino6(m): 5:20pm On Mar 04, 2016
Chidoks:[size=14pt]
You mean something this? One can still manage to comb it now. I know it is not going to be easy, but can still be done[/size]
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlackAlbino6(m): 5:22pm On Mar 04, 2016
Chidoks:
1 Share
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlackAlbino6(m): 5:27pm On Mar 04, 2016
Chidoks:
The second one so funny though.
I won't allow any body to temper with my baby's hair.
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlissP(m): 5:28pm On Mar 04, 2016
terzurum5:u don ever see any dada with clean hair? Most of their hair have offensive odour' the story of Samson is Base on illusion' obviously both of us don't know d dude. Had it been my parents left my hair uncut till date(@dada), I wouldn't have forgiven them.... I advice no parents to leave their children's first hair uncut. Not hygienic @all
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by Chidoks(f): 5:29pm On Mar 04, 2016
BlackAlbino6:Jeez! That hair is lovely!! But the hair aspect is not the crux of the matter . Your reasons are.
That first baby's hair is very lovely; the last pic I understand not.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlackAlbino6(m): 5:29pm On Mar 04, 2016
acenazt:
Your head dey dea
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by terzurum5(m): 5:33pm On Mar 04, 2016
Chidoks:
It is you that chooses to make something special. Every child is special if the parents believe so.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by terzurum5(m): 5:35pm On Mar 04, 2016
BlissP:
The few once I have been close to, have clean and odour free hair.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by Chidoks(f): 5:37pm On Mar 04, 2016
terzurum5:OK, Sampson's assignment required he kept uncut hair.
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlissP(m): 5:41pm On Mar 04, 2016
terzurum5:plea with them to give u a chance of microscopic check. I will appreciate feedback on the number of lice u fetch out
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by acenazt: 5:41pm On Mar 04, 2016
BlackAlbino6:i tell u. Na wen my grandma carry scissors begin cut my bro fyn hair naim i begin plan hw i go stop dem frm cuttin my pikin own.
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by justiz5(m): 5:43pm On Mar 04, 2016
BlissP:
Say op don become Dada spy ba?
You wan collect Unexpected Slap (US)?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by justiz5(m): 5:47pm On Mar 04, 2016
acenazt:
Some of these things are mere beliefs that may have no basis. One can manage the hair like that till the child grows. Nothing will even happen to him or her.
Blackalbino6 you Dada?
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlackAlbino6(m): 5:50pm On Mar 04, 2016
RoyalRoy how old were you before your first hair was shaved? Please come and educate our people.
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlackAlbino6(m): 5:51pm On Mar 04, 2016
justiz5:
I like Dada die. I wonder why my mama no born me make I be one.
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlackAlbino6(m): 5:52pm On Mar 04, 2016
justiz5:
Lol
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlackAlbino6(m): 5:53pm On Mar 04, 2016
acenazt:
Grand mums no de hear word oooo
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlackAlbino6(m): 5:55pm On Mar 04, 2016
Chidoks:
@ the last one. Just wanted to create fun out of it na. If my pikin get this kain hair, na to begin de run go TB J. be dat na.
|Re: Why Do Women Shave Their Baby's First Hair. by BlackAlbino6(m): 5:58pm On Mar 04, 2016
BlissP:@the bolded. Bros you harsh oooo.
