Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose (69361 Views)
|Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by Nuzy: 7:42pm On Mar 06, 2016
Remember the little actress who acted as mercy Johnsons child in the movie destiny! She is all grown up and very beautiful.She recently released some sexy pictures she took with her mother who is also an actress Rita Daniels.See how beautiful she has grown.
http://www.naijacookies.com/2016/03/nollywood-teen-actress-regina-daniels.html
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by HungerBAD: 7:45pm On Mar 06, 2016
The last picture so? Na kid?
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by olihilistic(m): 7:45pm On Mar 06, 2016
butts
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by prestige2013(m): 7:51pm On Mar 06, 2016
Butts Display!
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by endtimesblog: 7:59pm On Mar 06, 2016
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by nikkyshyne(f): 8:25pm On Mar 06, 2016
I know her in jumebi goes to school. She is really beautiful.
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by ellahzy(f): 9:37pm On Mar 06, 2016
Jesu
she's all grown up
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by Hermanie(m): 11:43pm On Mar 06, 2016
The first set of pictures were taken from movies shot in 2013. Now look how grown she is. I go even fear stop am for road
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by Afrok(m): 12:21am On Mar 07, 2016
She's pretty... I hope her mother is not selling food, drinks, or have a big shop where paedophiles can use as a medium to get too close to her.
Well I said paedophiles coz I don't think she's up to 18, but in real sense, her jungle looks matured .
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by cruzita(f): 5:28am On Mar 07, 2016
Jesus!!!! na so small piking dey take grow,which time dumebi come out ?there she small na.how manage
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by Nathdoug(m): 1:07pm
This girl don ripe ooo...Oya olosho mode activated...Oya gbera...
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by wemmieslim(f): 1:08pm
The young shall grow!!!
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by imitateMe(m): 1:08pm
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by dhardline(m): 1:08pm
Fast growth I must say
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by Pearly255(f): 1:08pm
All grown up n beautiful. So cute.
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by Sharon6(f): 1:08pm
Pretty
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS.. CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by ginajet(f): 1:08pm
OK...... Next
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by PhilAmadeus: 1:09pm
My own be say make she sha no going BAD GANG
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by Papiikush: 1:09pm
Woah... See yansh.. Yummy
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by PhilAmadeus: 1:09pm
My own be say make she sha no go join BAD GANG
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by CaroLyner(f): 1:10pm
Shes all grown up now.
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by Mouthgag: 1:11pm
Msteeeewu
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by hausatoomumu: 1:11pm
the two of them look quashable.
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by Rapsowdee01(m): 1:12pm
Why do bloggers use watermarks on celebs picture they see on instagram... Watermark is supposed to be like a copyright protection thing.. You don't have or take permission from the owner of the picture why then did you watermark it ? Really.. These bloggers need to learn.
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by Partaker(m): 1:12pm
Abeg where i fe get her number??
Please I really need it
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by 12345baba: 1:14pm
Ike nsi everywhere! Shitty ass everywhere!
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by emmykojo007: 1:16pm
her mama no dey see all these things wey she dey wear
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by Came: 1:18pm
So na this beautiful woman born this beautiful girl, na true say snake must born wetin long. Beautiful.
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by Ijeluv82(f): 1:20pm
She's Indeed beautiful....
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by euchariadavid(f): 1:22pm
Pretty..her mum looks like an actress too
|Re: Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose by Kaybaba5(m): 1:23pm
Ijeluv82:
