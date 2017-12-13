₦airaland Forum

Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by SexyCeline(f): 12:07pm On Mar 14, 2016
AM GLADLY TEAM MEDIUM(LADY B)...

Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by robosky02(m): 12:12pm On Mar 14, 2016
number C

Thats
prettythicksme

Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by geesilver(m): 12:12pm On Mar 14, 2016
me like B and C

Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by Michizzy(f): 12:16pm On Mar 14, 2016
Slim!!!

Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by 2kaybiel(m): 12:18pm On Mar 14, 2016
Michizzy:
Slim!!!
lepa girl you aren't bad at all. Can we hook up??

Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by falconey(m): 12:18pm On Mar 14, 2016
Medium is most preferable , thick is not that bad too got lots of flesh.

All for our pleasure, love being a man.


Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by airmirthd1(f): 12:20pm On Mar 14, 2016
Advertisement at it peak..... NL guys ....the floor is open for you to pick your choice wink
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by Nobody: 12:29pm On Mar 14, 2016
robosky02:


number C

Thats
prettythicksme
grin grin thick bf bf but now i am D sad
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by correctyourself(m): 12:39pm On Mar 14, 2016
Hhmm ( Lady B )

Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by 2dice(m): 12:43pm On Mar 14, 2016
Gimme all of Dem
The picture remind me of YoungMoney sonG
I wish I could **** everyGirl in the world grin
But my Wiffy Must be inbetween A&B

Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by 2dice(m): 12:46pm On Mar 14, 2016
Michizzy:
Slim!!!
hmmn...no picture to proof bae grin
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by robosky02(m): 12:49pm On Mar 14, 2016
prettythicksme:
grin grin thick bf bf but now i am D sad

if you reach (D) BBW

haa na fait oh

"C" is flexible reverse to that point can still manage "B"
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by Nobody: 1:59pm On Mar 14, 2016
robosky02:


if you reach (D) BBW

haa na fait oh

"C" is flexible reverse to that point can still manage "B"
Shebi u love overload grin

Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by RadicallyBlunt: 2:06pm On Mar 14, 2016
Na B but C is manageable. Dat D na error
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by dareyyyy(m): 2:08pm On Mar 14, 2016
Slim
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by andreernest28(m): 2:10pm On Mar 14, 2016
Medium and thick most prefered
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by Monalisa185(f): 2:12pm On Mar 14, 2016
A-SLIM
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by Danfuster(m): 2:21pm On Mar 14, 2016
Preferably... B but I can do A and C. I tend to feel like A's will break when I handle them but I know that's not gonna happen, they can bend for Africa... You start to wonder if na she invent Kamasutra lipsrsealed

Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by robosky02(m): 2:32pm On Mar 14, 2016
prettythicksme:
Shebi u love overload grin



nooooooooooooo


stop at C
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by Glo4issy(f): 3:01pm On Mar 14, 2016
A cool
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by Nobody: 3:06pm On Mar 14, 2016
.

Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by SexyCeline(f): 3:16pm On Mar 14, 2016
2dice:
Gimme all of Dem The picture remind me of YoungMoney sonG I wish I could **** everyGirl in the world grin But my Wiffy Must be inbetween A&B
Lol... Greedy man

Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by Mypeople2(m): 3:18pm On Mar 14, 2016
medium or thick ...
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by SexyCeline(f): 3:18pm On Mar 14, 2016
RadicallyBlunt:
Na B but C is manageable. Dat D na error
Lol.. This got me laughing so hard.

Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by SexyCeline(f): 3:19pm On Mar 14, 2016
andreernest28:
Medium and thick most prefered
Enjoyment man.

Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by SexyCeline(f): 3:20pm On Mar 14, 2016
Danfuster:
Preferably... B but I can do A and C. I tend to feel like A's will break when I handle them but I know that's not gonna happen, they can bend for Africa... You start to wonder if na she invent Kamasutra lipsrsealed
Hmm.. You are sumfin else.
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by 3rdlegxxx(m): 3:24pm On Mar 14, 2016
Size B anytime, thick girls are good pleasers, they can collect any style collectable grin..lepas can be freaky but that b pic is whats up, the type you tend to wanna play cuddles, romance and touches all day...... grin grin

Did i just say all that grin angry.. not me, March 16th Birthday loading.... cool
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by vickkyruby(f): 3:30pm On Mar 14, 2016
Medium is on point
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by Danfuster(m): 3:36pm On Mar 14, 2016
SexyCeline:

Hmm.. You are sumfin else.

My current girlfriend is an A, she recently complained that I Bleep too much lipsrsealed , abi... what does it mean when when your gf says "we have sex almost all the time, is it just about sex" just so you know, she's the only one and she's in South south and I south west atm.
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by Michizzy(f): 3:40pm On Mar 14, 2016
2dice:
hmmn...no picture to proof bae grin
There used to be until now. tongue
Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by SexyCeline(f): 3:43pm On Mar 14, 2016
Danfuster:


My current girlfriend is an A, she recently complained that I Bleep too much lipsrsealed , abi... what does it mean when when your gf says "we have sex almost all the time, is it just about sex" just so you know, she's the only one and she's in South south and I south west atm.
Pls take it easy o b4 you kill someone's daughter.

Re: Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? by Danfuster(m): 4:09pm On Mar 14, 2016
SexyCeline:

Pls take it easy o b4 you kill someone's daughter.

I've heard you ooo but y'all know it's a lie when you're screaming "you're wicked... You want to kill me! You want to kill me!! Abi" angry

