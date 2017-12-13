Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies Which Size Are You? And Guys Which Size Do You Prefer? (30497 Views)

Ladies Pick Your Type And Guys Which Size Are You. / Please Which Size Is Considered A Small Dick?? / Photos: Guys Which Size Do U Prefer? Ladies where do you belong here? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply) (Go Down)

AM GLADLY TEAM MEDIUM(LADY B)... 3 Likes 3 Shares

number C



Thats

prettythicksme 4 Likes 2 Shares

me like B and C 9 Likes

Slim!!! 10 Likes 2 Shares

Michizzy:

Slim!!! lepa girl you aren't bad at all. Can we hook up?? lepa girl you aren't bad at all. Can we hook up?? 10 Likes

Medium is most preferable , thick is not that bad too got lots of flesh.



All for our pleasure, love being a man.





23 Likes

Advertisement at it peak..... NL guys ....the floor is open for you to pick your choice

robosky02:





number C



Thats

prettythicksme thick bf bf but now i am D thick bf bf but now i am D

Hhmm ( Lady B ) 1 Like 1 Share



The picture remind me of YoungMoney sonG

I wish I could **** everyGirl in the world

But my Wiffy Must be inbetween A&B Gimme all of DemThe picture remind me of YoungMoney sonGBut my Wiffy Must be inbetween A&B 2 Likes

Michizzy:

Slim!!! hmmn...no picture to proof bae hmmn...no picture to proof bae

prettythicksme:

thick bf bf but now i am D

if you reach (D) BBW



haa na fait oh



"C" is flexible reverse to that point can still manage "B" if you reach (D) BBWhaa na fait oh"C" is flexible reverse to that point can still manage "B"

robosky02:





if you reach (D) BBW



haa na fait oh



"C" is flexible reverse to that point can still manage "B" Shebi u love overload Shebi u love overload 1 Like

Na B but C is manageable. Dat D na error

Slim

Medium and thick most prefered

A-SLIM

Preferably... B but I can do A and C. I tend to feel like A's will break when I handle them but I know that's not gonna happen, they can bend for Africa... You start to wonder if na she invent Kamasutra 1 Like

prettythicksme:

Shebi u love overload





nooooooooooooo





stop at C nooooooooooooostop at C

. 8 Likes 1 Share

2dice:

Gimme all of Dem The picture remind me of YoungMoney sonG I wish I could **** everyGirl in the world But my Wiffy Must be inbetween A&B Lol... Greedy man Lol... Greedy man 2 Likes 2 Shares

medium or thick ...

RadicallyBlunt:

Na B but C is manageable. Dat D na error Lol.. This got me laughing so hard. Lol.. This got me laughing so hard. 1 Like

andreernest28:

Medium and thick most prefered Enjoyment man. Enjoyment man. 2 Likes

Danfuster:

Preferably... B but I can do A and C. I tend to feel like A's will break when I handle them but I know that's not gonna happen, they can bend for Africa... You start to wonder if na she invent Kamasutra Hmm.. You are sumfin else. Hmm.. You are sumfin else.

..lepas can be freaky but that b pic is whats up, the type you tend to wanna play cuddles, romance and touches all day......



Did i just say all that .. not me, March 16th Birthday loading.... Size B anytime, thick girls are good pleasers, they can collect any style collectable..lepas can be freaky but that b pic is whats up, the type you tend to wanna play cuddles, romance and touches all day......Did i just say all that.. not me, March 16th Birthday loading....

Medium is on point

SexyCeline:



Hmm.. You are sumfin else.

My current girlfriend is an A, she recently complained that I Bleep too much , abi... what does it mean when when your gf says "we have sex almost all the time, is it just about sex" just so you know, she's the only one and she's in South south and I south west atm. My current girlfriend is an A, she recently complained that I Bleep too much, abi... what does it mean when when your gf says "we have sex almost all the time, is it just about sex" just so you know, she's the only one and she's in South south and I south west atm.

2dice:

hmmn...no picture to proof bae There used to be until now. There used to be until now.

Danfuster:





My current girlfriend is an A, she recently complained that I Bleep too much , abi... what does it mean when when your gf says "we have sex almost all the time, is it just about sex" just so you know, she's the only one and she's in South south and I south west atm. Pls take it easy o b4 you kill someone's daughter. Pls take it easy o b4 you kill someone's daughter. 1 Like