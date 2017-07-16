₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,841,125 members, 3,661,327 topics. Date: Sunday, 16 July 2017 at 10:48 AM

Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better (3544 Views)

"Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" / Namibian Lady 'Delivered' From Bedwetting & Drunkenness By Tb Joshua (photos) / Grace Testimony From Nigeria : Protected From Armed Robbery (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by jiggaz(m): 6:17pm On Apr 26, 2016
I used to feel lonely and empty. I would watch pornography and masturbate, and would even look for prostitutes.
I was also not doing great academically and gave up thinking I could make it in life. I tried reading motivational and spiritual books, but their effects would only last for a while.

Pastor Prince, when I first saw you preach on television, I found the grace message hard to grasp because I grew up under works of the law. But when I really started listening to you, I realized you made a lot of sense, and I would even set the alarm at one in the morning to catch your program.
Gradually, I started to see the light and fell in love with God and my Lord Jesus again. I listened to your messages and they were like treasures that I did not want to let go.

Every time I was aware of committing a sin, I would declare myself righteousness in Christ. Soon, I started experiencing breakthroughs in my life—completing my diploma after fourteen years, receiving promotions at work, and even getting married last year. I also realized that I do not masturbate, crave pornography, or want to look for prostitutes anymore. I no longer see any benefits in them. In fact, I realized that they only made me feel empty and lonely inside.

I have also learned that the enemy uses condemnation as his greatest weapon. And the answer to that is God’s love, which can be experienced when we know how much He has forgiven and taken away all our sins.

Today, I am a better employee, husband, brother, and man because of Jesus. My message to people whom I meet today is about the love of God demonstrated through Jesus at the cross. I have received and experienced the love of God—not through materials things. His love and peace truly surpass my understanding. When I meditate on His amazing love for me, I would sometimes laugh with joy!

Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of the gospel. I have received deliverance and I now understand what “the truth shall set you free” (John 8:32) means.

I thank God for you and your ministry. God bless you.

B Mogapi | South Africa


http://www.josephprince.org/daily-grace/praise-reports/single/delivered-from-sexual-sins-life-now-better/

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by 5solas(m): 1:54pm On Aug 04, 2016
Nice one! Rather than encouraging us to indulge in sin, the message of grace ( gospel) frees us to serve God in gratitude and without fear!

1 Like

Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by promise10: 2:30pm On Aug 04, 2016
5solas:

Nice one! Rather than encouraging us to indulge in sin, the message of grace ( gospel) frees us to serve God in gratitude and without fear!
EXACTLY!

Jesus didn't take the punishment of our sins(past, present and future) at the cross on OUR BEHALF so that we can go on and sin more, but to free us by his love and make us serve God in gratitude of his FREE GRACE, without guilt, penalty, condemnation and fear of eternal damnation, even when we are not 100% perfect in good works.

By the grace of God we were saved, not of ourselves, IT IS THE FREE GIFT OF GOD.

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by 5solas(m): 8:25pm On Aug 04, 2016
promise10:

EXACTLY!

Jesus didn't take the punishment of our sins(past, present and future) at the cross on OUR BEHALF so that we can go on and sin more, but to free us by his love and make us serve God in gratitude of his FREE GRACE, without guilt, penalty, condemnation and fear of eternal damnation, even when we are not 100% perfect in good works.

By the grace of God we were saved, not of ourselves, IT IS THE FREE GIFT OF GOD.

Amen! So true!

2 Likes

Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by jiggaz(m): 12:07pm On Aug 06, 2016
5solas:

Nice one! Rather than encouraging us to indulge in sin, the message of grace ( gospel) frees us to serve God in gratitude and without fear!
exactly

1 Like

Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by cloudgoddess(f): 1:57pm On Aug 06, 2016
Porn & masturbation stimulate our reward centers, because it's a natural part of our physiology & neural circuitry to be attracted to sexual stimuli.

Like anything pleasureful (including food, games, even using the Internet) there is a potential for an addictive habit to form. It's your brain becoming fixated on achieving the reward again & again. The dopamine rush. Chasing rewards used to be (and still is, to an extent) beneficial for our survival, but in the case of addictions, our natural reward centers are hijacked and overstimulated.

Habits/addictions can be difficult to get rid of because of how strongly they can become conditioned in the brain. But an increased awareness of ones inner state, & the ability to observe urges to carry out the behavior without acting on them, are skills one can learn to successfully decondition any unwanted habit (there are many great books on this topic).

I feel like tagging such behaviors as "sin" and insisting that they require "deliverance" only compounds the problem and makes it appear more mysterious and scary than it needs to be. Not to mention it adds an unnecessarily heavy burden of shame. No one needs Jesus or God or any religious rituals to get past these sorts of mental hang ups. All we need is to be educated on how our brains work, and learn how to mold & rewire them in more beneficial ways.

8 Likes

Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by Ranchhoddas(m): 6:37pm On Aug 06, 2016
cloudgoddess:
Porn & masturbation stimulate our reward centers, because it's a natural part of our physiology & neural circuitry to be attracted to sexual stimuli.

Like anything pleasureful (including food, games, even using the Internet) there is a potential for an addictive habit to form. It's your brain becoming fixated on achieving the reward again & again. The dopamine rush. Chasing rewards used to be (and still is, to an extent) beneficial for our survival, but in the case of addictions, our natural reward centers are hijacked and overstimulated.

Habits/addictions can be difficult to get rid of because of how strongly they can become conditioned in the brain. But an increased awareness of ones inner state, & the ability to observe urges to carry out the behavior without acting on them, are skills one can learn to successfully decondition any unwanted habit (there are many great books on this topic).

I feel like tagging such behaviors as "sin" and insisting that they require "deliverance" only compounds the problem and makes it appear more mysterious and scary than it needs to be. Not to mention it adds an unnecessarily heavy burden of shame. No one needs Jesus or God or any religious rituals to get past these sorts of mental hang ups. All we need is to be educated on how our brains work, and learn how to mold & rewire them in more beneficial ways.
Get prepared for the nuclear assault.
Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by jiggaz(m): 7:16pm On Nov 22, 2016
promise10:

EXACTLY!

Jesus didn't take the punishment of our sins(past, present and future) at the cross on OUR BEHALF so that we can go on and sin more, but to free us by his love and make us serve God in gratitude of his FREE GRACE, without guilt, penalty, condemnation and fear of eternal damnation, even when we are not 100% perfect in good works.

By the grace of God we were saved, not of ourselves, IT IS THE FREE GIFT OF GOD.

Exactly..... Very true....
Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by NwaAmaikpe: 9:39am
shocked

God is good.

But sex is not a sin.
Patronizing prostitûtes is not a sin too.

You are helping someone's business and also satisfying a basic need.

Watching porn is not a sin as long as you take it to be an educative documentary.

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

What Is The Difference Between Life And Soul (spirit Or Whatever We Call It) / What Do BLACK Muslims Think About Qur'an, Hadith And Scholars:racism?? / Church Of Satan Registration Wesite

Viewing this topic: hopefulLandlord, usmanbaba(m), Ebubemg(m), Uniqueness01(f), Silas0(m), ODVanguard, HokageTravels(m), Nattylad(m), keylo(m), dynamicdiva(f), heykims(m), Pilapyne231(m), avaa(m), Awho(m), ayaobaidowu, babyface224(f), Blinking44, sirfee(m), adeniyisamuel59(m), mrphysics(m), seangy4konji, pally212(m), DeejayTafari(m), azeezhy(m) and 38 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.