|Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by jiggaz(m): 6:17pm On Apr 26, 2016
I used to feel lonely and empty. I would watch pornography and masturbate, and would even look for prostitutes.
http://www.josephprince.org/daily-grace/praise-reports/single/delivered-from-sexual-sins-life-now-better/
|Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by 5solas(m): 1:54pm On Aug 04, 2016
Nice one! Rather than encouraging us to indulge in sin, the message of grace ( gospel) frees us to serve God in gratitude and without fear!
|Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by promise10: 2:30pm On Aug 04, 2016
5solas:EXACTLY!
Jesus didn't take the punishment of our sins(past, present and future) at the cross on OUR BEHALF so that we can go on and sin more, but to free us by his love and make us serve God in gratitude of his FREE GRACE, without guilt, penalty, condemnation and fear of eternal damnation, even when we are not 100% perfect in good works.
By the grace of God we were saved, not of ourselves, IT IS THE FREE GIFT OF GOD.
|Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by 5solas(m): 8:25pm On Aug 04, 2016
promise10:Amen! So true!
|Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by jiggaz(m): 12:07pm On Aug 06, 2016
5solas:exactly
|Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by cloudgoddess(f): 1:57pm On Aug 06, 2016
Porn & masturbation stimulate our reward centers, because it's a natural part of our physiology & neural circuitry to be attracted to sexual stimuli.
Like anything pleasureful (including food, games, even using the Internet) there is a potential for an addictive habit to form. It's your brain becoming fixated on achieving the reward again & again. The dopamine rush. Chasing rewards used to be (and still is, to an extent) beneficial for our survival, but in the case of addictions, our natural reward centers are hijacked and overstimulated.
Habits/addictions can be difficult to get rid of because of how strongly they can become conditioned in the brain. But an increased awareness of ones inner state, & the ability to observe urges to carry out the behavior without acting on them, are skills one can learn to successfully decondition any unwanted habit (there are many great books on this topic).
I feel like tagging such behaviors as "sin" and insisting that they require "deliverance" only compounds the problem and makes it appear more mysterious and scary than it needs to be. Not to mention it adds an unnecessarily heavy burden of shame. No one needs Jesus or God or any religious rituals to get past these sorts of mental hang ups. All we need is to be educated on how our brains work, and learn how to mold & rewire them in more beneficial ways.
|Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by Ranchhoddas(m): 6:37pm On Aug 06, 2016
cloudgoddess:Get prepared for the nuclear assault.
|Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by jiggaz(m): 7:16pm On Nov 22, 2016
promise10:Exactly..... Very true....
|Re: Grace Testimony From South Africa : Delivered From Sexual Sins, Life Now Better by NwaAmaikpe: 9:39am
God is good.
But sex is not a sin.
Patronizing prostitûtes is not a sin too.
You are helping someone's business and also satisfying a basic need.
Watching porn is not a sin as long as you take it to be an educative documentary.
