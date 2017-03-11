₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by dhakingpin(m): 10:04am On May 15, 2016
"Aliko Dangote was born into a wealthy home in Kano. He got his first degree in Cairo, Egypt. He had always loved trading , and reports say he hawked sweets even as a primary school child , even though his family was wealthy. Dangote is really a very humble person even by the confessions of people who have interacted with him.
But Dangote is not the only hardworking Nigerian. He is not the only humble person around . He is probably not the most business savvy in Africa. But he is certainly the richest Blackman in the world . His companies employ over 11 , 000 people directly – not to mention , distributors, contractors and other vendors who depend on his businesses to thrive . Dangote is a blessing to humanity.
There is no family in Nigeria today that does not have a Dangote product in their home. If it is not sugar, then it is salt or the house you are living in was built with a Dangote Cement . Everyone has something to do with his business , so like Job he earns a little off everyone and that is the way to get wealthy.
Dangote is the 23 rd richest person in the world and is said to be the second most powerful African alive . The question is how did Dangote attain such a height ? Yes, you can’ t take away his hard work and business acumen, but that is only the starting point. The answer will not be found in the Forbes Magazine or on Wikipedia. The answer is in the verse of scripture quoted above : If you are willing and obedient you will eat the good of the land .
Sometime in the early 90 s Dangote had an encounter that set his foot on the path of destiny. Archbishop Benson Idahosa had some guests who needed to travel back urgently from Benin to Lagos to catch up their flight to the US . Unfortunately by the time the Archbishop took his guests to the airport they were told that the last flight for the day was overbooked and not a single seat was available. As a matter of fact , the passengers have boarded and were about to take off. Idahosa asked for the plane to be delayed a few minutes and walked to the tarmac where he was allowed to address the passengers. He pleaded with them about the desperate situation of his guests and asked that two persons should donate their seats for his guests to get to Lagos .
Everyone in that plane was a Christian . Not one of them batted an eyelid. Some pretended to be asleep, some pretended to be praying and the man of God stood waiting . From the back of the plane , a young man asked the person sitting next to him to get up and together they vacated their seat for the American visitors. Idahosa stopped him in the aisle of the plane and asked , “ Youngman , what is your name and what do you do ?” “ My name is Dangote , Aliko Dangote and this is my assistant . I am a trader, a businessman .”
It was there and then, that Papa Idahosa prophesied to him that “ the World will get up for you”. He prayed that God should take his business beyond Africa and bless him beyond measure . Today God has answered that prayer . God destined that blessing for someone seated in that plane that evening. But there was a condition attached to it – Isa 1 :19 If you will only let me help you, if you will only obey , then I will make you rich! Dangote ’ s wealth today was not meant for a Christian businessman who was too proud, too fixated in his mind to offer the “flamboyant man of God”, the “prosperity preacher” his seat .
My question is, if you were there on that plane , would you have taken the blessing?
Enjoy your day.
Nothing in life is worth fighting for. Your best clothes is someone's rag,your account balance is someone's donation at a function, your girl friend/boy friend or fiance/fiancee' is someone's Ex. Every single prostitute you see in a hotel or on the street at night was at some point in time a virgin. So what is the squabble all about? Life is too small to feel bigger or better than anybody. We're all Unclad to death says Steve Jobs. Nothing can save us from it. I hate to see people who Brag about wealth, beauty, intelligence, level of education, fame and material possessions. There's nothing you've achieved in life that no one else has never gotten. There's only one thing that is worth bragging which is "BELIEVE IN GOD ALMIGHTY". SO BE GOOD TO YOUR FELLOW MAN AND ALWAYS MAKE FRIENDS. Always remember that the people you trampled upon on your way up a ladder will be the same set of people you're likely to pass on your way down, so cause no problem for others because if you do, they'll become your very problem one day. Finally, even banana stems will one day become dried leaves."
- Kazeem Olatunde yusuf
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by afanide: 11:56am On May 15, 2016
This isnt new bro..........
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by Horus(m): 8:00pm On Mar 10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0U-FOpuT60Y
Billionaire Aliko Dangote: Becoming Africa's Richest Man
An interview with Africa's man and founder of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote. In this interview Aliko discusses how he built his company and its early beginnings. Aliko then moves on to discuss Nigeria and Africa more broadly, focusing on foreign investment and government.
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by veekid(m): 7:13am
Na news be this? Who no know before?
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by Evaberry(f): 7:14am
I didn't read this
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by Adaowerri111: 7:15am
Loads of known story
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by LastSurvivor11: 7:15am
So you're telling me that dangote became rich just because he stood up for another man on a plane and the said man prophesied, and not more about his hardwork, resilience and careful planning (don't forget the government has always favoured him with policies)
Pls remind me the plane stories of Bill Gates, Buffet n co again..
Africa and God shaa..
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by Blurryface(m): 7:15am
.
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by DaudaAbu(m): 7:16am
nice
So he is the only one Idahosa has ever prayed for or blessed abi?
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by Barselonia(m): 7:16am
Really
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by datola: 7:16am
Okay
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by mohciz69(m): 7:17am
Hmmm
Touching piece
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by Tokziby: 7:18am
So na the prayer make the man Big or His Destiny? cos if na the prayer by now we should have millions of dangote cos idahosa would have certainly held prayers for millions of people in his church, even with fasting and prayer
Abeg tell us how he became the sole importer of sugar for more than 120million Nigerians during the 90's.
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by burkingx: 7:18am
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by burkingx: 7:18am
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by Ogashub(m): 7:18am
These days no one wants to go through stress and patiently hustle for money.. Boys steal, scam and go diabolic for money girls lie and prostitute around... Impatient and ego stinging generation all in a bid to impress and please people...
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by ednut1(m): 7:18am
Abegi. D writer shud go and focus on how to make money
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by rozayx5(m): 7:19am
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by dollarsplenty(f): 7:20am
ohoh
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by lonelydora(m): 7:20am
Dangote used 30 years to get to where he is today. Most people wants it very fast, reason MMM and other Ponzi schemes abound.
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by Guru9ja(m): 7:20am
Your words are so captivating. You really touched with me with those inspirational statement. Thank You so much for this. Have a blissful day ahead.
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by Donwizbro(m): 7:20am
veekid:me. I never heard this part of his story.
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by emmayayodeji(m): 7:21am
Good
Some idiots were now arguing with me that kanye west is richer than dangote
Shior
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by mikkypel(m): 7:21am
Nigerian Politicians will jez read this and laugh... They will be like we can never be as poor as Dangote
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by holamiday(m): 7:21am
Alikos wealth had nothing to do with his getting off the seat or the prophecy from the man of God. Is he the only business man to have been prophesied to? Is he the only business man to have offered a kind gesture on a plane, or outside of it? We have cruel business men who are successful and vice-versa. We also have nice & kind business men who are struggling too. Everybody cannot be Africa's richest. Only one person can possibly be, at a time.
Success in business has to do with hard-work, extreme diligence, utter belief and focus that does not know failure. It has little or nothing to do with being kind on a plane or being a recipient of prophecy.
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by hectorswag(m): 7:22am
Dangote should become a Christian by now then
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by kenigwe18: 7:23am
Not that bad
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by savagefinder: 7:24am
emmayayodeji:pls who are they?
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by emmykk(m): 7:24am
who narrated this story? is it Dr Benson Idahosa or Alh.Aliko Dangote?i need source to this article. otherwise it will become the
99-1 india vs Nigeria tales.
Dangote in 1977 got N500K loan from his uncle at a time when the money can buy New 100 mercedes and imported rice.-youtube.com said by Aliko Dangote.
i believe God blessings is great and a prophet reward,but i need source of this aeroplane narratives
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by chidesco2(m): 7:24am
wanna buy tbc? call 08one652four8227. clean and at 30k per coin
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by hisgrace090: 7:25am
Blessed are the merciful for they shall obtained mercy.
|Re: How Aliko Dangote Became The Richest Man In Africa by Ramaa(m): 7:25am
You can never separate wealth and crime.....is like 5 and 6
