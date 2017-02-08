***********************************

I'm over being under your spell

It keeps blinding me

Was too blind to see, yeah

I'm not the only one that you tell

That I'm the only one



- Zendaya (Butterflies)

************************************

1



It was a hectic day and it was her first time in Lagos. Toriola stepped down from the cab she boarded at the car park to the address James gave her. She doesn't have much stuffs to unload. Just a black luggage filled with some of her clothes along with some documents and a big blue polythene bag which consists of a few pairs of her shoes.



After getting her stuffs down from the trunk of the car she paid the driver the agreed pay.



'Hello' The driver of the cab called back as she had her back turned in an attempt to carry her load.



'You forgot your phone' He said handing her a black iphone which Tori was quite sure wasn't hers but her response was caught between coughing out the dust left behind by the cab.



Great.



Her first time in Lagos has to be with a phone belonging to God-knows-who in a God-knows-where part of the city. That being one of the least worries she has, Tori tried calling James once again murmuring a silent prayer as she did.



Her heart had raced a mile when she tried calling his number this evening and her call got disconnected each time. It wasn't like she knows anyone else here so where the hell was she supposed to stay the night considering the fact that it was already past her bedtime?



With a frustrated sigh which followed the beep sound she heard to signal a disconnected call, Toriola paced in panic and restlessness. She had heard so much about this place regarding serial killers, robbers and serial rapists too.



She was freaking out thinking about all the terrible things that could happen to her if she stayed another minute on this lonely street. She noticed there wasn't even an insect passing through and the narrow road was surrounded by tall trees, shrubs and grasses.



Anything could be lurking behind those tress. She looked around checking if anyone was coming and somehow she was glad no one was coming but at the same time she was frightened she was alone.



It was like she was alone in the whole word and that made her shiver in fear. She could feel goosebumps form on her arms.



The number one thing she needs to do is flush negative thoughts out of her mind. Still pacing, she thought about seeing Richard again. It would be quite nice. If she should recall vividly, it had been almost a year since she last saw him



Then returning her pacing to the other side of the road, she saw a shadow coming towards her. It was the shadow of an hefty man with quite an height and the strides he was taking was quite amazing. It was as though it was thrice an average person's stride.



Taking a few steps backwards, Tori dialed James number but she got the beeping sound. Just when she was trying his number once again, she felt a fat palm on her shoulder and her eyes went wide with fright. She closed her eyes almost immediately.



'Please don't kill me... I have no money but you can take my stuffs.'



'Wooh wooh wooh... Chill girl...'



James?



She wouldn't miss that accent for anything. It was quite unique. Letting that thought sink in, she carefully opened her eyes one after the other as though if she didn't do that, she was going to be betrayed by her ears and the proclaimed James might turn to a serial killer.



It was James alright but why was he looking this fat?



His features looked as though he had been blown by some big bicycle pump if she would compare him with the James she had always known.



Somebody wasn't watching what he had been eating...



'James'



'What were you thinking. Why didn't you call me...'



'I did call you but my call got disconnected each time.... By the way, how did you know I'd be here since the last time we talked was when I got to the park here? '





'After waiting for you for so long and you decided not to show up for a ride which normally takes thirty minutes, I decided to come check you up since I know whichever cab you take is gonna drop you off here.'



'Oh really... '



'By the way, it was hard recognizing you from a distance. You've grown!' He said with a glint in his eyes



Yeah and you've grown too. Fat though.



Tori smiled back her thoughts



'It was the luggage beside you and when you pulled out your phone the moment I approached that made me conclude it was you.'



'I see.'



'Anyways, it's getting late, let's get you home.'



With that statement, he dragged her luggage down the street with one hand and the polythene bag with the other hand leaving her with only her handbag. He was quite a gentle man.



'So, when was the last time you saw Richard?' Toriola started.



'A month or two ago. He moved out all of a sudden a week after we got here leaving only the address of the new place. He had never been home whenever I tried visiting. I bumped into him at the mall and he was with... ' Tori could feel the hesitation in his eyes. She could see his thick palm encircle the luggage handle the more. '...qqHe was in a hurry. ' He finally said



'So that was it. I tried calling his number too and it had always been switched off. I wonder what went wrong with him.'



Richard was her boyfriend. They had been dating for close to two years now back then in the university. He was two years ahead of her and they were the perfect couple until he moved down to Lagos to search for greener pastures a few years after graduating. What really attracted him to her was the fact that he was quite a funny dude who was brilliant as well.



She knows distance was supposed to change some things. Things about him but she never knew it was going to make him a complete stranger. She wasn't quite sure she knows the new Richard anymore. He seldom contacts her and she had never been able to reach him for a couple of months. Whichever way it is, she was bent on not giving up on them just yet.



'The last time I talked to him was when he called and I told him I chose LUTH for my internship. He was quite happy about it and he told me he would find me a place to stay here... But ever since, I had not been able to reach him.'



'Oh... '



'He called me frequently to update me about how everything was going. There was this time he said he got a place for 140k and told me all he has was a 100k. He was bent on finding the rest of the money but I was scared the place might get taken by someone else so I sent him the rest of the money.' Tori paused and weighed the magnitude of what she was about to say.



'Do you think I'm being played by Richard. He probably got no place and just used that as an excuse to extort money from me.'



'Why would you think that?' The look on James eyes made her take back her words.



'I know it is crazy right.' She smiled back her worries. 'Richard can't do that.'



She really doesn't know who she was trying to convince. James or her but one thing she was sure of was she had a bad feeling about this. About finding out her worst nightmare was about to come true.



She knows things wouldn't be as rosy as it was with Richard like it was in the past but she was scared of the extent he must have changed.



With that she sealed her lips and they continued their awkward walk down the road.



'Well, How have you been?'



She was quite surprised about how obvious James made it that he wants to change the topic. His personality hasn't changed a bit. He was still the shy and introverted James she had known. James was Richard's best friend back then in College of Health Science as both studied Anatomy. They traveled down here to Lagos together. It was amazing things had changed this much between the duos.



When she was unable to reach Richard. She had called James and told him about her plight. He urged her to come and told her he has a place for her.



'Here we are.' James announced as he slanted her luggage against the wall of a a medium sized apartment. Tori watched as he nervously plugged a key inside the key hole and dragged her stuffs in immediately he opened the door.



Tori stepped in cautiously. With a glance here and there across the well lighted apartment, she concluded James had been living well. The house wasn't the least bad for a single graduate



'Richard and I used to stay here. Over there was his room and right here was my room. His room is going to be yours now.' He said pointing to doors leading to opposite sides of the room.



Tori nodded her comprehension. She was going to stay here until she was able to secure her own place. It was just for the meantime. She hates being a pain in the neck to anybody.



The room wasn't at all bad. There was a kitchenette and a little bathroom adjacent to the entrance. A single mattress was lying on the tiled floor. Over the mattress was a clean blue duvet. The walls of the room were painted Yellow and the ceiling fan was rotating at a very high speed. She switched that off first and started putting down her stuffs.



Satisfied with the outcome of her arrangement. She stepped inside the bathroom and had a cold shower after which changed into her pajamas.



'I hope you are Okay. ' It was more like a question than a statement. James voice emanated from behind the door. She got up from the bed and opened the door for him.



' Yeah. It's all thanks to you. You are really a lifesaver.'



'If you need anything just let me know okay? '



'Sure, I promise I won't hold a thing back.' Tori beamed.



'And I am making dinner. In a few minutes it would be ready.'



'No wonder my stomach kept rumbling. It should be great.'



He gave a soft smile then walked away from the door. Tori walked back to the mattress and was about settling in when Her phone started to vibrate.



She picked her bag and searched through for her phone. There it is.

She picked it up but it wasn't vibrating even though her bag still vibrated a bit violently. She fished out the iphone just in time.



'Hello' she said into the phone.



'Yes. This is great. I think you have my phone. ' It was a male voice.



'It appears so. You obviously forgot it inside a cab and the driver thought it was mine.'



'Thanks for explaining that to me. But the thing is I'm not really in Lagos, as at now but I would be in a few days time. I would be glad if you'd keep that for me till I get back.Alright. Thanks. Bye.' With that, she heard a beep which signalled the call ended.



*************************

Do you know why the wedding ring is placed on the fourth finger of your left hand?

Ans: 'Cos It is believed to be the only finger that has a vein that is directly connected to our hearts

- Greek Mythology



*************************

2



After making that call and ensuring the phone was safe, Tobi checked his reflection in the huge standing mirror and for the upteenth time, he gave his reflection a thumbs up. Peering closer to the mirror, he touched the tip of his tongue with his thumb and gently brushed his brow lightly to the ends.



Oh, great. Let's see how Johanna's gonna react to him in suit.



She seemed to get easily attracted to men in suit and he could tell that was how that Marcus got to her. The dude was always in suits or sometimes blazers that Tobi had to conclude he has no other stuff in his closet aside suits.



It was a relief those two had to break up. He had lost all hope of getting Johanna when the duo started dating. Jo was so all over him that she didn't try reaching Tobi the few months those two spent together as a couple.



Tobi couldn't imagine his joy when he got her call after months of expectation and his joy quadrupled when she broke the news of their break up to him amidst sobs. There was nothing like getting your rival out of the way without having to do anything.From then on, his motto was never to mess up his chances with Jo ever again.



If she likes men in suit that much, he wouldn't mind wearing suit for the rest of his life, he would be another Marcus-in-suit for her if that's what he takes to be with her.



Even if it kills him.



Tobi actually wasn't a fan of suits. He sees them as torture and only wore them when he has to do something very official or crucial business related activities. His office wear were rather too simple or casual and his uncle has always been on his neck when it comes to his choice of wears.



Tobi was in the pavement in no time with a glass of wine in hand. A crowd of people were already forming clusters randomly on different parts of the hall. He searched for Jo through the hall his eyes roaming from one cluster of head to another.



It was a 3-day Medical Conference and dinner. Why Jo invited him to be her date for the conference still amazed him considering the fact that his career differs a great deal from whatever this people were doing. He doubts if he would ever understand a word regarding the topic of the night.



Tobi almost called out to her when he finally saw her in the company of two other girls and they were having a healthy chat as they kept smiling and laughing. She was facing him while the other girls had their backs turned in his direction.



Jo looked ravishing in the blue gown she wore which left her arms and legs bare. The brown wavy hair brought out the outline of her perfectly shaped face which matched the tone of her breathtaking well tanned skin. She really took his breath away and he had to control himself by swallowing her name back into his gut.



So, where does he start?



He needs to let her notice him without making it obvious that he was stalking and had seen her the whole time. He walked towards her hiding behind people when necessary until he was finally behind her and they both had their backs turned. Gently pushing himself backwards a little nudging her elbow with his, he succeeded in getting her attention.



'Hey...' He acted all surprised 'I didn't see you there.' He placed his hands on his hips dramatically. The smile on her lips tells him she already knows he was faking it.



Damn!



He should have taken his drama lessons back then in college seriously. He never knew he was going to put it into good use.



After a quick introduction to her colleagues, Tobi shook hands with them one after the other.



'Dr. Coker really has eyes when it comes to guys. Your date is so cute.' One of the girls said.



What was that hot thing on his cheek. Was he really blushing? He watched as Jo smiled away their compliments and excused herself as she locked her arms with his. They moved to another part of the hall



'Wow you are looking great! The suit suits you'



Yes! Yes! Yes!



The butterflies in his head fluttered. He turned his face away from her afraid she might be able to read his thoughts through his face. No one can trust this doctors, they could be psychics if they want to.



'Hmmm... You are not looking bad as well.'



Gosh! You look amazing! was the word he had planned to say but his arrogant mouth had to say the substitute. He sensed her disappointment from the way she pursed her lips. Did he just break her heart with his words.



'You look gorgeous Jo! I didn't mean to say it that you didn't look bad.. I was going to say you look amazing. Didn't know what got caught up in my throat...' He faked a slight cough.



Jo smiled again and he knows she already got what she wanted out of him. He felt frustrated with himself.



'I'm so glad you could make it. I was afraid you'd be in Lagos and I would be without a date tonight.'



'Oh that..' He scratched the back of his neck thoughtfully.



'I had been in Abuja for three days now. So, when you asked me to be your date tonight and I have a free night, I see no harm coming.' The lie came out so smooth he was scared of himself.



Did he just do that?



His mind flashed back to when she called this afternoon and asked him to be her date for the conference. He had lied he was in Abuja and after she dropped the call, he took a cab to the airport and got a room for himself for twice the actual price.



'Thanks for coming Tobi.' Her almond shaped eyeballs showed sincerity.



He stifled a smile by putting the wine glass to his lips and sipping gently.



'What were doing in Abuja anyways?' The question was so unexpected that he choked on his drink. He had been so dumb that he didn't prepare any excuse whatsoever.



'huh...I...errr...' Tobi stammered his answer out



'Dr. Coker...' Tobi had never been grateful for any interruption when it comes to him and Jo but he was grateful for this one.



The guy that called Jo was just an inch away from her. He has quite an height and even though he hated to admit it, the guy was way cooler and way too handsome that he could get loads of girls by a snap of his fingers.



And he was in suits!



Tobi could feel his blood boil venomously and jealousy made him grit his teeth unconsciously. He watched both of them talk like they had known each other for forever. Tobi tightened his grip on Jo. He wasn't letting her go just yet. Not when this guy is here anyways. He was too lost in own thought that he didn't notice the guy outstretched hand.



'Tobi' Jo's voice snapped him out of reverie and he shook the guy's hand violently with a stiff smile on his lips.



'Your boyfriend is quite strong for his looks.' He said as he wrung his palm off Tobi's grip.



Does it take that long to figure it out dummy. I do GYM! Now stay away from my girlfriend.



'He's not my boyfriend.' Jo's statement slashed through his heart like a samurai's sword. 'He is a long time friend I ran into tonight.. So, how is Dr. Felix?' She said the last statement by freeing her hand from the union it had with Tobi's hand.



That was just more than he could take. A long time friend she ran into at the dinner? Tobi need not be told Jo has something for this guy and she didn't want him thinking they were a couple. Why did she have to lie about him being her date? She was flirting too much for someone who had a break up a week ago. Now, he knows she wasn't joking when she said they wouldn't be more than friends. She has dated so many guys that he had lost count and she never took a look at his side. Someone who was willing to do anything to get her. Even wear suits!



Tobi smiled and drank the rest of his drink in one gulp then excused himself from the duo. He could tell that Jo's eyes lingered on his back as he left but it wasn't for long because he heard a shrill laughter from her a few moments later.



What was even that funny?



****************************

Someone please stop that music. Toriola had her palm on her ears. It was something like 7:30 am. Who the hell plays music this early? The music stopped after a while and Tori tried to go back to her sweet dream but she knew that was the end of her dreaming for today.

Trying to shut her eyes, the music started all over again and it was then she discovered it was a ringtone. That wasn't her phone's ringtone. What.....



Oh! That phone.



She sat up, pillow on her legs and picked the phone from beside her. The caller I.D displayed 'MUM'. She was having second thoughts about picking the call, then finally, she did.



'Hello' she said politely into the phone. She heard a gasp from the other end.



'How the hell did my phone end up with a lady? Tobi is so in for it... Mum! A lady picked up the call... Why did you even give my phone to him... If you were going to seize it, you should have just kept it anywhere at home....' It was a teenager's voice and Tori heard everything on the other end quite clearly.



'So that you can steal it back like you always do?..' An elderly female voice said and the voice seemed like it was from a distance. 'What were you saying about a lady picking up your phone. Would it be that Tobi has a girlfriend... Oh my God. Tife, give me the phone..... Hello?' Tori could hear her voice clearly. The excitement in her voice was rather astonishing.



So, Tobi was that guy that called the other night.





'How was your night my dear.'



'It was fine ma. Actually...'



'By the look of things, you must be in Abuja with Tobi. How did you guys even meet?'



'No Ma. I..'



'You don't have to be shy about it. I'm his mum, you can say anything to me. Don't allow him make you tell lies...'



'Ma...'



'You know what? You can call me mum from now on.'



'But I'm not your son's girlfriend...' Tori said but she realised the line was dead. She tried calling the number that called the other night but the credit status was low so, she copied the number to her phone and dialled. After several rings, he picked it up.



'Hello... Please who is this?' His voice was kind of ruffled like he just woke up.



'I have the iPhone with me... Remember, you forgot it in the cab...'



'Yeah, Yeah I remember... Why are you calling this early?'



'Your mum and sister called me this morning and....'



'What? You would have to do me another favour. Switch off that other phone and never switch it on. I would reach you through this from now on... Besides, what's your name?'



Why does he think he was in control? Why is he so authoritative? Maybe he needs to be reminded that she was the one holding the iPhone.



'Give me one reason why I should tell you my name?'



'Goodness.' He scoffed. 'Were you thinking I was hitting on you? I thought you were matured enough to tell when a guy is hitting on you and when he isn't. Don't worry I'd just save your name with bighead instead.'



'Oh, that's so charming. I can sense the maturity in your speech already.'





'I know your type. You play hard to get yet you seem to be throwing yourself to some guy who clearly doesn't even know you exist...' That statement got to Tori. She ended the call without hesitation.



'Oh you're up.' James poked his head inside from behind the door. 'I'm sorry I didn't knock.'



'It's okay. You can come in.' Tori smiled. James entered with a tray there was a cup of tea and slices of toasted bread on the tray. He dropped it on the bed beside her.



Tori felt like 'awww..ing'



'Came to check up on you yesternight but you were asleep. I guess you were tired so I didn't bother waking you up for dinner.'



'Well, I'm grateful you didn't. But you shouldn't have gone through the trouble of making breakfast for me.'



James smiled shyly.



'I think I'll leave you to eat. Let me know if you need anything.'



'Yeah sure. When i'm done. I'd need Richard's address.'



Well done FIYAH kip it up

uhmmm... loving this

Wonderful beginning.... I love this

Patiently waiting for an update

************************

We live in an age where

Everything is staged and

And all we do is fake our feelings...



Jon Bellion

*************************



'Good morning!'



Tobi turned over, his face right inside the soft pillow. He wasn't ready to rise just yet. His mum never lets him enjoy his sleep she always comes when his dream gets deep and interesting.



Wait a minute, he was supposed to be in a hotel room, was he still dreaming or where did that voice come from?



His eyes went wide open. He turned to the other side in an instant and there she was, standing beside his bed hands on her hips. She was cladded in a white chiffon gown, her hair packed neatly behind her neck.



'Are you going to rise now or you are going to lie down all day and stare?'

Her almond shaped eyes made his heart melt. She is so gorgeous he finds it so hard to get mad at her.



He was supposed to be mad at her but here he was drooling over her. This is so embarrassing! He rose in one swift movement and walked to the small fridge adjacent his bed.



Oh great!

He was in his shorts and Jo was right in the room. He felt so Unclad that he wanted to wrap the blanket over his body but it was too late now. His bare chest, back and thigh were all there for her see his build.

Back to what really matters to him. She needs to know that he wasn't the least pleased with the drama she pulled last night but he doesn't know how long he could hold onto the string of pride in him with her looking so gorgeous.



He took a bottled water from the fridge and gulped down the drink. The chillness burned his throat and he felt a small chunk of ice travel down his throat. It was so uncorfortable. Why the hell did he even walk to the fridge this early? Why does her presence makes him so nervous he couldn't control his thoughts?



'You dissapeared yesternight. I wondered where you left for that you decided not to let me know.' She said sitting down on the king sized bed comfortably like it was made for her.



You acted like I was nothing! Like I wasn't there! I was embarrassed yesterday and you expected me to stay and be tortured watching you flirt with some other guy. Are you really kidding me?



That was the planned speech only God knows where,



'How did you get in?' came from.



'Your door was opened and I don't really think I need to knock or alert you I want to come in. So I just let myself in.' She replied. 'You are acting weird. Did you wake up on the wrong side of the bed?'



Was she trying to act like nothing was wrong when everything seems so wrong? Wow!



'Nothing is wrong. I am just feeling a bit sick.'



'Sick?'



'It's nothing. I'd be fine.' He hurriedly said.



'Does that mean you won't be able to make it tonight...'



Yeah! I can't. I want to go back to Lagos. I am sick of seeing you throw yourself at other guys.



'...You don't have to worry I'd get someone else then..'



'I am fine...' That came out so wrong

He felt like he screamed that out. But does it matter. Anything but her being with another guy for one night. He quickly cleared his throat



'I will be here till that stuff ends. I would be fine...' He watched as Jo smiled a knowing smile. Did he fall for her once again? He hopes not.



'Okay then.' she said rising abruptly 'I am going to get dressed now. I hope by the time I'm done, you'd be too and we would go grap breakfast. I am so famished!' She said the last statement in whispers as she trotted out of his room, smiling as she did.

Everything about her is so cute.

Well, he doesn't know why he can't get her out of his head



But why does she finds it so hard to apologise. Was she so used to him that apology is so out of it when it comes to them? Or is it the number of years they had known each other that warrants a 'No apology' relationship? Or was he propably getting a bit paranoid about it all? Was this how things were supposed to be and he was the one overthinking it?

Why can't he even summon up the courage to ask her out, once again? Is he really so scared she would turn him down, once again that he had chosen muteness? Maybe she won't turn him down like she did ten years ago? Maybe the reason she turned him down ten years ago was because she thought she was too young to be in a relationship.



Ten years ago, Jo was fifteen and he was sixteen.Their age difference was just a few months. Jo was the foster daughter of his grandpa's neighbours. The three years he spent at his grandpa's were the years whose memories he cherished the most. The years he hated and the year he loved.



While he stayed with his grandpa he got to know Jo. Jo's foster parents were the busy type and they were always away. Despite the number of maids they had, they felt she would be secured staying with their neighbour, Tobi's grandpa. It was as though the duo had lived together because Jo's parents were seldom around. The duo go to school together, came home together. They know virtually everything about each other.



Tobi regarded her his sister at first until those feelings change. What he felt for her wasn't a brotherly love anymore. It was something greater. He always wants to be with her. He always wants to see her. He always feel the urge to hold her. It took several weeks of planning what to say, several days of making up his mind to tell her but later changing his mind immediately he was in front her, several hours of battling with his mind on whether to go ahead or not to go ahead. They were in school when he finally forced the words out of his mouth. Her reply totally shattered him.



'OMG Tobi! You are just like a brother!'



Just like a brother.



He can't forget that statement.The statement he even heard in his sleep. How could he possibly forget.



Ever since then, he had been scared to approach her, he avoided her and it was like she did too. They didn't go home together that day and she never showed up at his grandpa's place for days. When he got worried he scared her, it was then his grandpa made him know she came around when Tobi wasn't there to say her goodbyes. Her parents want her to study abroad and she already left.



She didn't even say goodbye to him.



They never saw each other again until earlier last year. It was by his grandpa's grave. He was there with flowers as was his routine every July 3rd. He felt a palm on his shoulder. It was Jo's . She heard his grandpa died and she was there to pay her respect. Blah, blah, blah. A week after they met, she started dating one bloated face guy, when she broke up with that one she dated another....



'What are you still waiting for?' It was Jo. She poked her head inside cutting his chain of thought. She was in a T shirt and a denim trouser.



Right from the start

You were a thief

You stole my heart

And I'm your willing victim

I let you see the part of me

That weren't all that pretty

And with every touch you fixed them.



P!NK (Just give me a reason)

*****************************



Did she just get the wrong address or the mansion before her is really Richard's supposedly new place?

After deliberating on whether to knock on the gate or not to and later choosing the latter after what seemed like ages, she sighted a lock on the gate.



It looks like a wrong address anyways but should she give James a call and confirm if she really got the wrong address?



How would she even do that? Her credit status is low and she was saving the little airtime she has to call her grandma later in the day.



She was still standing before the gate when a jet black Range Rover pulled before the gate. She directed her attention to the driver who alight rather too slowly. A pair of expensive sneakers came out first. He smelled and looked expensive too. His eyes were masked by the baseball cap he wore which covered half his face. He refused to look up as he was busy with a bunch of keys but Tori had this gut feeling he was Richard even without seeing his face. She waited patiently as he approached her still fiddling with the keys. Tori was surprised when he plugged a key into the lock and completely ignored her.



It was like she doesn't exist! She pinched herself lightly to be sure she wasn't dreaming.



'Richard.'



That got him looking right at her. It was Richard alright and what Tori saw in his eyes is either shock or surprise and it could also be a mixture of both.



'Tori ' That was more like he was confirming if it was really her.



'You didn't see me here?' Tori asked a bit annoyed.



'I'm so sorry. My mind was totally somewhere else. I was thinking about some stuffs...' The surprise seemed to have disappeared and he was speaking rather freely with a cute smile on his lips which didn't dissapear from his face even as he talked.



'Wow! You look different. When did you get to Lagos anyways?'



Why don't you just say terrible.



'Yesterday. I had to stay at James'. He gave me your address since I was unable to reach you on phone.'



'Actually, my phone got stolen...'



That's not an excuse. Why did she have this feeling he was going to say that?



If you really want to reach me. You would have tried getting my number from James or made other efforts. Looking at you right now, it doesn't look like you even thought about it talk more of giving it a shot.



She kept it all in though. She wasn't here to start an argument.



'... Well let's forget about that. How have you been?' He asked. He wasn't faking the concern on his face. She had always thought their relationship already crumbled the moment his number wouldn't go through anymore. But here he was stirring up the hope she was going to bury.



'Fine....'



'I missed you.' Her heart did some flip flops.



Up till now, he is still her boyfriend, why was she acting like she was just getting wooed?



'Hmmm Richard, we really need to talk. Can we step in? Talking outside is uncomfortable. You were going to open the gate anyways.'



'Oh that... I just dropped by... I should be going somewhere now You should get inside the car and let's talk on the way.'



He didn't even wait for her reply before he pulled and walked her to the car. He opened the door for her and waited for her to hop in before closing the door. Then he was at the driver's in a minute.



'Where are you taking m....' Her words got caught up in her mouth when his phone started ringing. She was quick to see the caller's I.D. It was some Dr. Eme. He excused himself then picked up the call.



'Yes Doctor.... What!...' Richard sounded alarmed and he really looked startled. '....I'd be on my way right now.' He said then hung up.



Great, they are never going to talk.



'Something wrong?' Tori asked hiding her disappointment.



'Tori... I'm really sorry, I really need to get to the hospital. We'd do our talk some other day... I'd give you my new number and you can let me know whenever you are going to be available.'



She didn't want to push it since it doesn't look like he was faking it. She meant to ask him what was it he had to do in the hospital but she changed her mind when she saw his state. He looked startled and sweat has started forming on his forehead. She would be taking it too far if she asks him about the accommodation and other stuffs they needed to talk about in this state. There would always be a next time.



He dictated his number to her which she hurriedly typed into the phone. After they exchanged numbers, he volunteered to drop her off somewhere close to her place since their destination coincides to a point.







James was obviously getting a little roasted by the elderly man. Tori was just a few metres away from the duo and she could clearly hear the ruthless words the man lashed out on James who just kept looking at him without uttering a word. Why would James allow himself be bullied like that? She won't call that being introverted, she would simply call it stewpidity. Tori kept walking towards them. She would say something if James won't



'James, what's happening here?' She turned to James completely ignoring the man.



'He is the landlord....' James half whispered.



Does that give him the right to say those stuffs to you? Cos he is your landlord?



'Okaaay, so this is supposed to be the lady who stays with you now. Your girlfriend, I presume? You couldn't pay for a 2-month rent yet you have the gut to bring in another person... Do you take me for some fool or what? I am promising you, the next time I come here, I'd be throwing your stuffs out....' The so called landlord thundered and with that he furiously went to the rickety car he parked few distances away, then zoomed off.



'You never told me you were having rent issues? I feel like a burden coming here having absolutely nothing to offer yet depend on you. You should have told me about this, I would have looked for some other way...' Tori voiced out immediately they stepped inside.



'You are no burden and stop saying that. I'd be leaving this place soon anyway. My brother said he would send for me anytime soon and I'd leave for PH. I think he got me a job there. I'm only worried about you... Forget about what the man said and let's talk about something else. Did you happen to meet Richard?'



'I did and we didn't really get to talk. He had some stuffs to attend to. He gave me his new number though so I won't have trouble meeting up with him again.'



'I pray he gets you accommodation like he promised. I don't know what this man could do and I might not be here then...'



'You shouldn't worry about me. I'm no baby. I can take care of myself. Thanks for everything you've done for me.'



'It's absolutely nothing. I want to get somewhere before the landlord came by. May I go now?'



'Do you really have to ask for my permission when I'm the one staying in your place?'



************************

'For goodness sake, I have no idea what you are talking about.' Tobi sighed. His mum has started her drama once again. He thought she had already dropped the topic about girlfriends but why is she really bringing it up all of a sudden.



'But a lady picked up this morning. I was talking to her when all of a sudden, the call got terminated I wasn't able to reach her again.' His mum said. 'I thought you instructed her to hang up and switch the phone off as well.'



'You know I don't let anyone touch my phone. So why are you saying all these...' She was probably talking about Tife's phone. Oopsie!



'I am talking about Tife's phone. I called her number...'



I figured that out.



'Oh.... That...' He stammered.



'You had better not lie. Just go ahead and tell me who she is....'



'Mum, it's nothing like what you are thinking...'



'Or did you loose the pho....'



'No... Of course not.... What are you even saying?...loose the phone, No. Absolutely not. you know I'm not careless...' He could tell his mum was probably rolling her eyes at his last statement.



He was right.



She was seriously rolling her eyes.



'Then tell me who the lady is...'

No lie was coming to his mind. He would rather tell his mum he lost phone or have her stick to the fact that he was keeping a girlfriend or...



'The lady was Jo.'



Or that.



'Jo She doesn't sound like Jo. You are not fooling me. Why would Jo even talk to me like I'm some stranger.... Why don't you just come out and tell me who she really is. I won't do anything.'



By I won't do ANYTHING, she meant to say she would invite her to breakfast, lunch and dinner then introduce her to all her friends after which she would discuss the type of Aso-ebi that would be most suitable for his wedding and probably call a wedding planner and tell her to prepare for her son's unfixed wedding and she would definitely use 'my son's getting married' by anybody as her caller's tune.

He knows his mum so well, he won't risk that.



'Mum. It was Jo. I have stuffs to do now, bye...' He quickly said and hung up.



That was a close one. He heaved a sigh of relief then fetched himself a cup of water which he took a few sips before laying back on his bed and started pressing his phone. He opened his WhatsApp app and strolled through his contacts after replying the few important messages leaving the rest pending.



Bighead had been added to his contacts.



The more he looked at the name, the more he felt he had acted a bit immature. He tapped on her profile icon to view her picture but she only had a meme as her display picture.

She was last seen yesterday.



He felt the need to call her and apologise for his attitude but something told him there is no need to. After summoning up courage, he finally called her and she picked up after a few rings.



'Were you waiting so bad for me to call? You didn't even let the phone ring...' Before he could say another word, he realised she already hung up.



She really has no chill.



He dialled her number once again. She picked up after several rings this time. A smile crossed his lips.



'Missed me?' And the line was dead again.



So stubborn!



He called again and she didn't pick up. Then he called again and the second time she did pick up.



'Are you really going to do this all day?' She was the one talking this time around.



'Okay fine. I'm going to be serious this time around. I'm just calling to...' He cleared his throat and he smirked at what he was about to say. '..... to let you know how mad I am that you didn't call to apologize.'



'OMG! I can't believe I picked this call!' The hissing that followed, Tobi knew she was going to hang up and it likely doesn't look like she would ever pick up again.



'Wait... Don't hang up. I am sorry. I was in a bad mood yesterday and took it out all on you. I was a jerk and I am sorry and I promise it won't happen again.' He rapped his apology rather too quickly that he closed his eyes. He hates apologizing!



The other end was so silent he thought she hung up but when he checked, she was still on.



'Forgiven?' He added



'It's alright. I accept your apology.'



'So... How did you get a hold of the phone?' He was starting a conversation with a complete stranger? Yeah, He needs to get on her good side so that his lies won't be figured out.



'I thought we already talked about it. You forgot it in a cab and the driver thought it was mine. Before I knew it, I was with a lost phone my first time in Lagos.'



'So, it is your first time in Lagos. Where are you from?'



'Kwara. I stay with my grandma.'



I didn't ask that.



'Well, what are you doing here anyways? Searching for Job opportunities?'



'Actually, I'm here for my housemanship. LUTH actually.'



'Wait a minute. Are you a medical student?'



'Was.'



Great.



'Oh... Right...' Should he probably introduce her to Jo since it was her first time here in Lagos? And she would also be working in LUTH too.



'Enough about me. What made you forget such an expensive phone in a cab? It was like you weren't thinking straight.'



'Let's just say I had something extraurgent to attend to.' Jo was worthy of that adjective.

'So, tell me, when is your internship starting?'



'In a couple of weeks.'



'I can't believe I'm saying this but I'm currently attending a 3-day medical conference which is totally not my thing. Today would be the second day as I wasn't able to be there the first day because of something very great I had to do. Well, the thing is the topic itself has a lot of consonants in it that when I actually pronounce it, it sounded so much like a WiFi password...'



'So?'



'So, what I'm saying in essence is, I might have to call you tonight or text you and ask you for the meaning of some words so I won't look like a dummy when I have to talk about it.'



'The summary is you are indirectly asking me to help you.'



'I would rather call it being an interpreter to someone as great as me, isn't that an honour?'



'Are you always this cocky or you are on weed tonight? Call me back when you have something important to say.' It was like she was going to hang up.



'Wait...'



'What?'



'Should I stick with your name being Bighead or Miss lousy is more attractive?'



