|Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by madridguy(m): 11:36pm On Aug 23, 2016
Anytime I hear Nigerian presidents, ministers, governors, economists, analysts and commentators declare that agriculture is the alternative to oil, and that the solution to Nigeria’s economic woes is to return to the farm, I am tempted to jump up and ask at full volume: “Who agriculture alone don epp?” Some states have hilariously declared work-free days for civil servants to go to the farm. It would be nice to see those farms and how well the emergency farmers are doing. We’ve been told again and again that agriculture, as Nigeria’s biggest employer of labour, is the magic solution to unemployment, that we will export agricultural produce and earn plenty forex. Well done.
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Laird(m): 12:30am On Aug 24, 2016
Very creative and intelligent write up.moderators front page please
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Neduzze5(m): 1:52am On Aug 24, 2016
It is not the magic solution but it is a worthwhile start. If we can both plant and manufacture, then lots of profit can be made.
Second tc comment as at last year
Well, he stated the right thing concerning politicians and their crave for earthly things instead of bettering Nigeria and Nigerians.
They just want to be able to go to London and hold weddings there, then post pictures on social media and rub it in our face.
Coming down to Buhari, this is past 15 months now since he took over the helms of power. Simon Kolawale, what's your current opinion?
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Nobody: 7:16am On Aug 24, 2016
This write up is rubbish. Agriculture is the solution, it's just been poorly executed. When you get the said cocoa, the key isn't to import it, you are supposed to pass it down through several production cycles. The skin of the plsnt as fertilizer? The seeds sold to local companies to make their own beverages, chocolate etc. Its the solution, it depends on how you exploit it.
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Seungid1(f): 7:38am On Aug 24, 2016
Wingback:Kikikikiki, why is this so funny to me? I guess you did not read that intelligent writeup there. South koreans import food, they hardly practise agriculture, do you know where they are in world economy? We are soooo backward around here, jeeeezzzzz!
Nobody is saying agrisulture is not good for us as a country, but it cannot be what the economy will be solely based on.
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by iamord(m): 8:05pm On Aug 24, 2016
This has been the issue with africans which raises the question as to how we think as a race... It's evident that the Black man thinks towards consumption and not sustainability... Not adding any value but just thinking of today and what ever trends...no grand aspirations.. Just enjoying the menu as it comes.. I read an article about the slave trade era which made me see that in a part of Nigeria... Youths dropped farming to start kidnapping when they saw that the slavery business was booming... When it ended alot of them began to cry fowl.. Same goes to the palm kernel and gold etc... If we want to grow as a people we have to think of sustainability... Adding value to our natural resources and creating brands of it that can compete in the global stage. Else we will keep playing second fiddle...
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Rex123(m): 9:40pm On Aug 24, 2016
You guys should chill..... The article is clear, while agriculture is important we should also exploit the agric industry. This is an aspect we lacking. Having such industries would create jobs, boost the economy. I feel this where the government should come in. Create an agric based industry, create a level playing field for investors to the industries. We need to start thinking outside the box.
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Shegricho(m): 1:14pm On Sep 17, 2016
Wingback:
Dumb ass, did you read it all?
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by otunbadan(m): 3:51pm On Sep 17, 2016
For about two weeks this is what has been on my mind,think of Nutella .... Guys just google it. What we need is business savvy systems which will accurately employ financing,production strategy and marketing to create billion dollar companies. Nice write up .
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by felictorx: 2:55pm On Jun 16
Posts like this should be on frony pahe
Lalasticlala seun mynd44
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Tayeni(m): 11:32pm On Jun 16
lalasticlala mynd44 seun . Pls thisneeds to be read by far more people than have read it.
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by NwaAmaikpe: 11:28am
The only time Agriculture is a magic solution is if you are a major planter of those things NDLEA guys go after..
Otherwise, agriculture is purely overrated.
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by crazyABO(m): 11:28am
Op next time just make it simple and short for people like us who don't love reading nouvels ha this mad man dey ontop me sha
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by ephi321: 11:29am
OP, is this really you or someone else? First was sarki earlier today and now this, what's going on?!
Interesting article. Agriculture is vital but should be put in the right perspective. This is a different age we're in. The Digital age where much more matters than just growing food.
By the way, before we can make any tangible progress in this country whether in agriculture or anything else, we need an enabling environment aka constant power, security of lives and properties, loans for small businesses and much more.
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Amberon11: 11:30am
Lol
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by 0b100100111: 11:30am
Would have graduated with a 3rd Class Honors if I could read and assimilate the long epistle.
Can someone please summarize for me in two sentences
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Slai1: 11:31am
Lol.
Epic statement.
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by takenadoh: 11:31am
Mi dey come, make I see if I get time to read all his
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by rheether(f): 11:31am
Since August 2016 this post is just gracing the Front page of NL? Nairaland is useless
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by sekem: 11:33am
I'll come back later to read and comment
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Jezyfreezman(m): 11:34am
Laird:
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by QuietHammer(m): 11:35am
august 2016? What da hell
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by trendy34: 11:35am
Lol, As far as am concern in this country there is no single sector of the economy that will work the magic. All the sectors need to be functional for a better Nigeria.
http://trendyupdates.com.ng/6-amazing-attributes-that-will-help-you-keep-your-man-from-other-women/
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by hoodedjaystrim(m): 11:35am
My Millionaire Uncle Is Into Yam Business In Ghana And Am Also Thnking Of Goin Into The Business When I Graduate
He Started With 300,000 Now He Is Earning In Millions
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Nigeriadondie: 11:36am
They should see what Indian farmers are going through now. In the west farmers are one of d richest cos of govt favorable policies
Without govt involvement it is all nonsense.
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by KESHYCOOL(m): 11:36am
Nigeria be that...
TEACHER... look at the sky very well. STUDENTS... : we are looking.. Sir TEACHER... ok.. What do you see...??. STUDENTS... Clouds... TEACHER.. Did you see God.. STUDENTS... Nooo..... TEACHER.... Which means there is no God.... (after that they went back to the class ) TEACHER.... Any Question? DASHA.... I have question sir.... TEACHER...... Yes go on... DASHA.... Sir can you please remove your cap..... TEACHER... Of course yes... DASHA.... Look at his head very well and tell me what you see .... STUDENTS... We can see hair skin and so on.... DASHA.... did you see his Brain...... STUDENTS... Nooo.. DASHA ....ok Which means our teacher has no Brain... .. (teacher fainted
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by majekdom2: 11:36am
I have always agreed with line of thoughts as this. There are infrastructures that make an economy grow, until these infrastructures are fixed and efficient enough. We ain't going no where!
|Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by deeway200(m): 11:36am
wow!! This is a great observers . I will always follow your post. I av never read such a brilliant write up on nairaland before. keep it up sir. Industry is greater than any other thing
