Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole



Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by madridguy(m): 11:36pm On Aug 23, 2016
Anytime I hear Nigerian presidents, ministers, governors, economists, analysts and commentators declare that agriculture is the alternative to oil, and that the solution to Nigeria’s economic woes is to return to the farm, I am tempted to jump up and ask at full volume: “Who agriculture alone don epp?” Some states have hilariously declared work-free days for civil servants to go to the farm. It would be nice to see those farms and how well the emergency farmers are doing. We’ve been told again and again that agriculture, as Nigeria’s biggest employer of labour, is the magic solution to unemployment, that we will export agricultural produce and earn plenty forex. Well done.

I’ve been hearing this fairy-tale all my life. When I was a primary school kid, Lt. Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo, then head of state, asked Nigerians to tighten their belts because the oil boom would not last forever. He added drama by tightening his military belt on TV. He launched Operation Feed the Nation. My grandfather responded by setting up a garden in our backyard. President Shehu Shagari did Green Revolution. The structural adjustment programme (SAP) of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida was basically about diversifying into agriculture. In different shapes, forms, sizes and packaging, we have been talking about agriculture, agriculture and agriculture forever.

Since we love glamorising our exploits in the export of cocoa, coffee, palm oil and groundnuts before the oil boom doom, I will pick on just cocoa to dispel this ill-conceived notion and never-ending campaign that agriculture is the magic wand. We used to be the biggest producers of cocoa in the world. Chief Obafemi Awolowo utilised cocoa revenue to develop the south-west when he was premier of the region in the 1950s. But we dropped the ball along the line and Cote d’Ivoire overtook us. And now we are lamenting that we are nowhere to be found. The solution, therefore, is for the south-west to revive the cocoa farms. Oh, the good old days!

Okay, let us talk about Cote d’Ivoire’s fabled cocoa wealth. Cote d’Ivoire produces 33% of world cocoa and exports to manufacturers such as Hershey’s, Mars Inc. (both in the US) and Nestlé (Switzerland). You know what Cote d’Ivoire earns yearly from exporting raw cocoa? A whopping $2.5bn. I repeat: a whopping $2.5bn! So Mars buys Ivorien cocoa and makes several products from it: Bounty, M&M, Mars and Milky Way, to name a few. You know Mars’ net income from chocolate products alone in 2015? According to the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO), Mars made a pathetic $18bn, compared to Cote d’Ivoire’s whopping $2.5bn. Agriculture, indeed.

If you are wondering how just one company, which manufactures chocolate, can earn seven times more than a whole country, which farms and exports the cocoa input, then you are asking the same question with me: Who agriculture alone don epp? On ICCO’s list of the world’s top 10 companies in net revenue from chocolate, you have three from America, two from Japan, two from Switzerland, and one each from Luxemburg/Italy, Argentina and Turkey. None from Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Indonesia — the world’s three biggest producers of raw cocoa. There must be something that Hershey’s, Mars and Nestlé know that we don’t know as we keep planting cocoa.

To be fair, Cote d’Ivoire is waking up. In 2015, French chocolatier Cémoi opened a plant in Abidjan, the economic capital, to produce chocolate. President Alassane Ouattara, on touring the plant, said: “We want to be able to make chocolate for Ivoriens, for Africans and especially West Africans.” Ouattara (pronounced Wa-ta-ra) understands what we still don’t understand here: that agriculture without industry is dead, being alone. How could I buy cocoa worth $1m from you and make chocolate worth $10 million from it — and you think you are smart? If you are smart, you will start making the chocolate yourself and stop romanticising about the “good old days”.

There was a video that went viral sometime ago. CNN’s Richard Quest visited a cocoa farm in Cote d’Ivoire. Come and see poverty written all over the faces of the farmers, who have been told for decades that agriculture is the magic solution to their problems. Quest gave the farmers bars of chocolate. They were eating the sweet stuff for the first time in their lives! Compare their lives to those of the executives of Mars Inc., who buy the cocoa beans from Cote d’Ivoire. They are flying private jets and holidaying in the moon, while the Ivorien farmers are fighting off flies and bees in the bushes of Koffikro. For your information, Mars Inc. has no cocoa farms!

Don’t get me wrong please. If I have created the impression that agriculture is useless, I do apologise. That is not my intention. After all, agriculture is our culture. Millions of Nigerians are farming rice, beans, cassava and corn. That is huge employment. Also, we certainly can produce many food items that we are importing and burning precious forex on. But is that why governors are declaring work-free days for civil servants to go and plant melon and maize to solve Nigeria’s economic problem and stop the dependency on oil? If only these governors knew that Switzerland does not grow one tree of cocoa, yet makes the world’s most elegant chocolates!

Let us break this whole agric logic into pieces. If we really want to diversify from oil and create proper value, agriculture must give birth to industry. If agriculture currently employs, say, 5 million Nigerians, agro-allied industry can employ 15 million in the value chain. So why do we spend so much time discussing farming and not industry? For example, how many graduates can a tomato farm employ compared to a factory making tomato purée? The factory will employ or engage the services of engineers, technicians, chemists, marketers, accountants, communicators, lawyers, administrators, drivers, and so on. It may even have a sick bay and employ doctors and nurses.

I’m not done. A basket of tomatoes sells for N800 in Kaduna. A 400g tin of purée sells for N300. Look at how many bottles of purée you can get from a basket, and how much value you will be getting. Who, then, is making the real money? The factory will pay company tax, its employees will pay PAYE and the consumers will pay VAT. That is how government will boost its revenue. The purée bottle makers offer a different business altogether that employs workers and pays all kinds of taxes too. And if we are good enough, we can begin to export purée to other countries, and earn forex. This is just purée. Think of a thousand agro-allied factories. Think of our huge population.

Sure, agriculture is very important in a primitive economy like ours. But we always miss the bigger picture. One, we need full optimisation of the sector to enhance productivity. A country like the US knows this much better: the percentage of the population engaged in farming is insignificant, but it is so optimised that the output is out of this world. For instance, the US produces enough rice for local consumption, for export, for aid and to dump in the sea to “stabilise” market prices. Two, processing is where you find the massive job opportunities. The agro-industry will yield far more output, more jobs and more economic value than Benue Friday Farming.

These things look so simple and doable, but commonsense is not common. Our agricultural output can be far better in quantity and quality than currently obtains. We can do with better technology, storage, conditioning, packaging and transportation. Most importantly, our brains should focus on how industry can bring out the real value of agriculture and spark off a chain of economic activities that will create millions of good jobs and generate billions of dollars in revenue to investors, employees and government. But we seem excited only about preaching and promoting the export of raw produce, and we feel so smart we think this is the way out of our oil dependency!

But how can we add value when, despite the billions of dollars we have made from oil since 1999, we don’t have the basic infrastructure to inspire an agro-based industrial explosion? Where are the roads? Where are the rails? Where is the electricity? Where is the security? Where is the finance? Yet I can point to uncountable private jets, mansions and customised cars that politicians and their friends have acquired since 1999 with proceeds from the oil boom — while they keep preaching stone-age agriculture to Nigerians. So if your governor joins this craze of declaring work-free days for primitive farming, just ask him politely: Your Excellency, who agriculture alone don epp?

AND FOUR OTHER THINGS…

BUHARI BREATHER

Two powerful voices have risen in defence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance in office. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Buhari has not disappointed yet and will eventually overcome his challenges. Pastor Tunde Bakare says it is too early in the day to judge Buhari, and that, in any case, pain is part of adjustment. Coming at a time people are queuing up to apologise for campaigning — and voting — for Buhari, these endorsements must mean a lot to the president. Personally, I am of the opinion that even though Buhari acted too late on critical issues for which we are now paying heavily, you cannot conclude he is a failure in just 15 months. Patience.

PDP MELTDOWN

Pardon me as I laugh at the current trouble the PDP is going through. So the courts, DSS and police combined to scuttle the party’s Port Harcourt convention? Haven’t we seen this before? In the days when PDP was in power, even FAAN and NAMA colluded to stop APC governors from flying. I am laughing because all this has confirmed what I have always said: give the Nigerian politician power and he will behave exactly the same way — no matter his party. I can bet that if PDP manages to regain power today, they will do the same thing to APC again. That is why some of us have become so cynical about Nigerian politicians and their principles. Unchangeable.

ARMY HYSTERIA

So the Nigerian army declared Ahmad Salkida, a journalist, wanted for his “access” to Boko Haram commanders? Interesting. TheCable Editor, ‘Fisayo Soyombo, recently spent two months investigating the plight of soldiers injured in the war against terror. He reported that many of them are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, while some are direly in need of artificial limbs. In a sane country, Soyombo would be commended and government would act immediately. But what? The Nigerian army issued a statement accusing TheCable of working for terrorists. Looking back, we must now thank God that they didn’t declare Soyombo wanted. Primitive.

PUNCH DRUNK

Nigeria fielded only one boxer at Rio Olympics, right? Dreams die first. When I watched the exploits of Peter Konyegwachie, Jerry Okorodudu and Christopher Ossai at Los Angeles ’84, I felt if Nigeria was ever going to win an Olympic gold medal, it would be in boxing. Although boxers David Izonritie won silver at Barcelona ’92 and Duncan Dokiwari bronze at Atlanta ’96, the truth is that our boxing has been going down. We have so many raw talents but we don’t understand how to harvest and harness them. Potential world champions are busy serving as touts on the streets. Amateur boxing is dead in Nigeria. What we are witnessing is the funeral. RIP.

https://www.thecable.ng/agriculture-not-magic-solution

Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Laird(m): 12:30am On Aug 24, 2016
Very creative and intelligent write up.moderators front page please

Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Neduzze5(m): 1:52am On Aug 24, 2016
It is not the magic solution but it is a worthwhile start. If we can both plant and manufacture, then lots of profit can be made.

Second tc comment as at last year shocked

Well, he stated the right thing concerning politicians and their crave for earthly things instead of bettering Nigeria and Nigerians.

They just want to be able to go to London and hold weddings there, then post pictures on social media and rub it in our face.

Coming down to Buhari, this is past 15 months now since he took over the helms of power. Simon Kolawale, what's your current opinion?

Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Nobody: 7:16am On Aug 24, 2016
This write up is rubbish. Agriculture is the solution, it's just been poorly executed. When you get the said cocoa, the key isn't to import it, you are supposed to pass it down through several production cycles. The skin of the plsnt as fertilizer? The seeds sold to local companies to make their own beverages, chocolate etc. Its the solution, it depends on how you exploit it.

Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Seungid1(f): 7:38am On Aug 24, 2016
Wingback:
This write up is rubbish. Agriculture is the solution, it's just been poorly executed. When you get the said cocoa, the key isn't to import it, you are supposed to pass it down through several production cycles. The skin of the plsnt as fertilizer? The seeds sold to local companies to make their own beverages, chocolate etc. Its the solution, it depends on how you exploit it.
Kikikikiki, why is this so funny to me? I guess you did not read that intelligent writeup there. South koreans import food, they hardly practise agriculture, do you know where they are in world economy? We are soooo backward around here, jeeeezzzzz!
Nobody is saying agrisulture is not good for us as a country, but it cannot be what the economy will be solely based on.

Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by iamord(m): 8:05pm On Aug 24, 2016
This has been the issue with africans which raises the question as to how we think as a race... It's evident that the Black man thinks towards consumption and not sustainability... Not adding any value but just thinking of today and what ever trends...no grand aspirations.. Just enjoying the menu as it comes.. I read an article about the slave trade era which made me see that in a part of Nigeria... Youths dropped farming to start kidnapping when they saw that the slavery business was booming... When it ended alot of them began to cry fowl.. Same goes to the palm kernel and gold etc... If we want to grow as a people we have to think of sustainability... Adding value to our natural resources and creating brands of it that can compete in the global stage. Else we will keep playing second fiddle...

Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Rex123(m): 9:40pm On Aug 24, 2016
You guys should chill..... The article is clear, while agriculture is important we should also exploit the agric industry. This is an aspect we lacking. Having such industries would create jobs, boost the economy. I feel this where the government should come in. Create an agric based industry, create a level playing field for investors to the industries. We need to start thinking outside the box.

Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Shegricho(m): 1:14pm On Sep 17, 2016
Wingback:
This write up is rubbish. Agriculture is the solution, it's just been poorly executed. When you get the said cocoa, the key isn't to import it, you are supposed to pass it down through several production cycles. The skin of the plsnt as fertilizer? The seeds sold to local companies to make their own beverages, chocolate etc. Its the solution, it depends on how you exploit it.

Dumb ass, did you read it all?

Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by otunbadan(m): 3:51pm On Sep 17, 2016
For about two weeks this is what has been on my mind,think of Nutella .... Guys just google it. What we need is business savvy systems which will accurately employ financing,production strategy and marketing to create billion dollar companies. Nice write up .

Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by felictorx: 2:55pm On Jun 16
Posts like this should be on frony pahe
Lalasticlala seun mynd44
Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Tayeni(m): 11:32pm On Jun 16
lalasticlala mynd44 seun . Pls thisneeds to be read by far more people than have read it.
Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by NwaAmaikpe: 11:28am
shocked
The only time Agriculture is a magic solution is if you are a major planter of those things NDLEA guys go after..


Otherwise, agriculture is purely overrated.

Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by crazyABO(m): 11:28am
Op next time just make it simple and short for people like us who don't love reading nouvels wink ha this mad man dey ontop me sha angry
Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by ephi321: 11:29am
OP, is this really you or someone else? First was sarki earlier today and now this, what's going on?!

Interesting article. Agriculture is vital but should be put in the right perspective. This is a different age we're in. The Digital age where much more matters than just growing food.

By the way, before we can make any tangible progress in this country whether in agriculture or anything else, we need an enabling environment aka constant power, security of lives and properties, loans for small businesses and much more.

Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Amberon11: 11:30am
Lol
Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by 0b100100111: 11:30am
Would have graduated with a 3rd Class Honors if I could read and assimilate the long epistle.

Can someone please summarize for me in two sentences
Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Slai1: 11:31am
Lol.

Epic statement.
Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by takenadoh: 11:31am
Mi dey come, make I see if I get time to read all his
Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by rheether(f): 11:31am
Since August 2016 this post is just gracing the Front page of NL? Nairaland is useless cry
Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by sekem: 11:33am
I'll come back later to read and comment
Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Jezyfreezman(m): 11:34am
Laird:
Very creative and intelligent write up.moderators front page please
Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by QuietHammer(m): 11:35am
august 2016? What da hell
Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by trendy34: 11:35am
Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by hoodedjaystrim(m): 11:35am
My Millionaire Uncle Is Into Yam Business In Ghana And Am Also Thnking Of Goin Into The Business When I Graduate
He Started With 300,000 Now He Is Earning In Millions

Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by Nigeriadondie: 11:36am
undecided They should see what Indian farmers are going through now. In the west farmers are one of d richest cos of govt favorable policies
Without govt involvement it is all nonsense.
Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by KESHYCOOL(m): 11:36am
Nigeria be that...

Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by majekdom2: 11:36am
I have always agreed with line of thoughts as this. There are infrastructures that make an economy grow, until these infrastructures are fixed and efficient enough. We ain't going no where!

Re: Agriculture Is Not The Magic Solution - By Simon Kolawole by deeway200(m): 11:36am
wow!! This is a great observers . I will always follow your post. I av never read such a brilliant write up on nairaland before. keep it up sir. Industry is greater than any other thing

