|Basic Concepts Of Quantum Physics by butterfly88(m): 7:26pm On Sep 06, 2016
Although this branch of physics is a vast ocean,will want to contribute a drop into it hoping it will enlighten readers and lovers of physics
Want to be brief as possible so lemme start
quick intro
In the early twentieth century sometimes around 1925 a new theory burst into existence. With dizzying, almost meteoric speed, this theory overthrew long-cherished notions about matter that had been held since the time of the Greeks. Almost effortlessly, it vanquished scores of long-standing fundamental problems that had stumped physicists for centuries. What is matter made of? What holds it together? Why does it come in an infinite variety of forms, such as gases, metals, rocks, liquids,
crystals, ceramics, glasses, lightning bolts, stars, and so on?
The new theory was christened quantum mechanics, and gave us the first comprehensive formulation with which to pry open the secrets of the atom. The subatomic world, once a forbidden realm for physicists, now began to spill its secrets into the open.
To understand the speed with which this revolution demolished its rivals, we note that in the early 1920s some scientists still held serious reservations about the existence of "atoms." What couldn't be seen or measured directly in the laboratory, they scoffed, didn't exist. But by 1925 and 1926, Erwin Schrodinger, Werner Heisenberg, and max born had been developed an almost complete mathematical description of the hydrogen atom. With devastating precision, they could now explain nearly all the properties of the hydrogen atom from pure mathematics. By 1930, quantum physicists such as Paul A. M. Dirac were declaring that all of chemistry could be derived from first principles. They even made the brash claim that, given enough time on a calculating machine, they could predict all the chemical properties of matter found in the universe. To them, chemistry would no longer be a fundamental science. From now on, it would be "applied physics"
Fairly rapidly, quantum theory began to give us a comprehensive framework in which to describe the visible universe: The material universe consists of atoms and its constituents. There are about 100 different types of atoms, or elements, out of which we can build all the known forms of matter found on earth and even in outer space. Atoms, in turn, consist of electrons orbiting around nuclei, which in turn are composed of neutrons and protons. In essence, the key differences concepts of quantum theory can now be summarized as follows------**
Oops before that let's give a formal definition of quantum physics
what us quantum physics?
Simply put it is the description of the behaviour of matter and light on an atomic scale(smale scale)---hence the difference between quantum physics and Einstein's relativity
now the key concepts of quantum physicd
1-Forces are created by the exchange of discrete packets of energy, called quanta--meaning ?
In quantum theory light was to be chopped up into tiny pieces. These packets of light were named photons, and they behave very much like point particles. When two electrons bump into each other, they repel each other not because of the curvature of space, but because they exchange a packet of energy, the photon.
The energy of these photon measured in units of something called Planck's constant (6.626 x10*34js)
The almost infinitesimal size of Planck's constant means that quantum theory gives tiny corrections to Newton's laws. These are called quantum corrections, and can be neglected when describing our familiar, macroscopic world. That is why we can, for the most part, forget about quantum theory when describing everyday phenomena. However, when dealing with the microscopic sub-atomic world
these quantum corrections begin to dominate any physical process, accounting for the bizarre, counterintuitive properties of subatomic particles
2Different forces are caused by the exchange of different quanta.
Lemme explain--we have the weak the strong the electromagnetic and gravitation force,and the 2nd theory is trying to explain how this forces are caused. Now this is how they are caused
- weak force, is caused by the exchange of a different type of quantum, called a W particle (W stands for "weak" the strong force holding the protons and neutrons together within the nucleus of the atom is caused by the exchange of subatomic particles called pi mesons
Both W bosons and pi mesons have been seen experimentally in the debris of atom smashers, thereby verifying the fundamental correctness of this approach. And finally, the subnuclear force holding the protons and neutrons and even the pi mesons together are called gluons
In this way, we have a new "unifying principle" for the laws of physics. We can unite the laws of electromagnetism, the weak force, and the strong force by postulating a variety of different quanta that mediate them. Three of the four forces (excluding gravity) are therefore united by quantum theory
OK let's take a short break,,hunger is knocking
3rd and 4th theory on their way..
3-can never know simultaneously the velocity and position of a subatomic particle ....yes you know it..the hiennekien uncertainty priniciple
And is by far the most controversial aspect of the theory, but one that has resisted every challenge in the laboratory for half a century. There is no known experimental deviation to this rule.
The Uncertainty Principle means that we can never be sure where an electron is or what its velocity is. The best we can do is to calculate the probability that the electron will appear at a certain place with a certain velocity. The situation is not as hopeless as one might suspect, because we can calculate with mathematical rigor the probability of finding that electron. Although the electron is a point particle, it is accompanied by a wave that obeys a well-defined equation, the Schrodinger wave equation. Roughly speaking, the larger the wave, the greater the probability of finding the electron at that point.
Thus quantum theory merges concepts of both particle and wave into a nice dialectic: The fundamental physical objects of nature are particles, but the probability of finding a particle at any given place in space and time is given by a probability wave. This wave, in turn, obeys a well defined mathematical equation given by Schrodinger
This formulation, of course, had unsettling philosophical implications. The Newtonian vision held that the universe was a gigantic clock, wound at the beginning of time and ticking ever since because it obeyed Newton's three laws of motion; this picture of the universe was now replaced by uncertainty and chance. Quantum theory demolished, once and for all, the Newtonian dream of mathematically predicting the motion of all the particles in the universe
Lemme stop here...want to make it brief
Lastly and the part I love most----**There is a finite probability that particles may "tunnel" through or make a quantum leap through impenetrable barriers----quantum tunnelling ...
This is one of more stunning predictions of quantum theory. On the atomic level, this prediction has had nothing less than spectacular success. "Tunneling," or quantum leaps through barriers, has survived every experimental challenge. In fact, a world without tunneling is now unimaginable
But what is it trying to say?
To clarify this concept better,let introduce an experiment.
One simple experiment that demonstrates the correctness of quantum tunneling starts by placing an electron in a box. Normally, the electron does not have enough energy to penetrate the walls of the box.if classical physics is correct, then the electron would never leave the box. However, according to quantum theory, the electron's probability wave will spread through the box and seep into the outside world. The seepage through the wall can be calculated precisely with the Schrodinger wave equation; that is, there is a small probability that the electron's position is somewhere outside the box. Another way of saying this is that there is a finite but small probability that the electron will tunnel its way through the barrier (the wall of the box) and emerge from the box. In the laboratory, when one measures the rate at which electrons tunnel through these barriers, the numbers agree precisely with the quantum theory.
-ok now we know, so of what use is it?
quantum tunneling is the secret behind the tunnel diode, which is a purely quantum-mechanical device. Normally, electricity might not have enough energy to penetrate past the tunnel diode. However, the wave function of these electrons can penetrate through barriers in the diode, so there is a non-negligible probability that electricity will emerge on the other side of the barrier by tunneling through it. When you listen to the beautiful sounds of stereo music, remember that you are listening to the rhythms of trillions of electrons obeying this and other bizarre laws of quantum mechanics
Finally if quantum mechanics were incorrect, then all of electronics, including television sets, computers, radios, stereo, and so on, would cease to function. (In fact, if quantum theory were incorrect, the atoms in our bodies would collapse, and we would instantly disintegrate. According to Maxwell's equations, the electrons spinning in an atom should lose their energy within a microsecond and plunge into the nucleus. This sudden collapse is prevented by quantum theory. Thus the fact that we exist is living proof of the correctness of quantum mechanics.)
Thanks for you time
More topics to follow...stay tuned
|Re: Basic Concepts Of Quantum Physics by brunofarad(m): 6:15pm
Op
HEISENBERG UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE
NOT
HEINEKEN LOL ( I know u were being sarcastic)
ALSO PLANCK' CONSTANT IS RAISED TO -34 ,TAKE NOTE
NICE ONE THO
physicists are smarter than their peers anytime
AM A PROUD PHYSICIST
4 Likes
Good one from you @butterfly88, but please note that Planck's constant has a negative index. Typographical error I supposed. (h =6.629 *10-34Js)
