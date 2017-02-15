Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Basic Concepts Of Quantum Physics (4153 Views)

Simplified Physics With Johnydon22 Part 1 (newton's Laws Of Motion) / Quantum Physics II - Physics With Seun (S01 E02) / Physics:the Greatest Thing Know To Mankind (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Want to be brief as possible so lemme start

quick intro

In the early twentieth century sometimes around 1925 a new theory burst into existence. With dizzying, almost meteoric speed, this theory overthrew long-cherished notions about matter that had been held since the time of the Greeks. Almost effortlessly, it vanquished scores of long-standing fundamental problems that had stumped physicists for centuries. What is matter made of? What holds it together? Why does it come in an infinite variety of forms, such as gases, metals, rocks, liquids,

crystals, ceramics, glasses, lightning bolts, stars, and so on?



The new theory was christened quantum mechanics, and gave us the first comprehensive formulation with which to pry open the secrets of the atom. The subatomic world, once a forbidden realm for physicists, now began to spill its secrets into the open.



To understand the speed with which this revolution demolished its rivals, we note that in the early 1920s some scientists still held serious reservations about the existence of "atoms." What couldn't be seen or measured directly in the laboratory, they scoffed, didn't exist. But by 1925 and 1926, Erwin Schrodinger, Werner Heisenberg, and max born had been developed an almost complete mathematical description of the hydrogen atom. With devastating precision, they could now explain nearly all the properties of the hydrogen atom from pure mathematics. By 1930, quantum physicists such as Paul A. M. Dirac were declaring that all of chemistry could be derived from first principles. They even made the brash claim that, given enough time on a calculating machine, they could predict all the chemical properties of matter found in the universe. To them, chemistry would no longer be a fundamental science. From now on, it would be "applied physics"



Fairly rapidly, quantum theory began to give us a comprehensive framework in which to describe the visible universe: The material universe consists of atoms and its constituents. There are about 100 different types of atoms, or elements, out of which we can build all the known forms of matter found on earth and even in outer space. Atoms, in turn, consist of electrons orbiting around nuclei, which in turn are composed of neutrons and protons. In essence, the key differences concepts of quantum theory can now be summarized as follows------**



Oops before that let's give a formal definition of quantum physics



what us quantum physics?

Simply put it is the description of the behaviour of matter and light on an atomic scale(smale scale)---hence the difference between quantum physics and Einstein's relativity



now the key concepts of quantum physicd

1-Forces are created by the exchange of discrete packets of energy, called quanta --meaning ?



In quantum theory light was to be chopped up into tiny pieces. These packets of light were named photons, and they behave very much like point particles. When two electrons bump into each other, they repel each other not because of the curvature of space, but because they exchange a packet of energy, the photon.

The energy of these photon measured in units of something called Planck's constant (6.626 x10*34js)

The almost infinitesimal size of Planck's constant means that quantum theory gives tiny corrections to Newton's laws. These are called quantum corrections, and can be neglected when describing our familiar, macroscopic world. That is why we can, for the most part, forget about quantum theory when describing everyday phenomena. However, when dealing with the microscopic sub-atomic world

these quantum corrections begin to dominate any physical process, accounting for the bizarre, counterintuitive properties of subatomic particles



2 Different forces are caused by the exchange of different quanta.



Lemme explain--we have the weak the strong the electromagnetic and gravitation force,and the 2nd theory is trying to explain how this forces are caused. Now this is how they are caused



- weak force, is caused by the exchange of a different type of quantum, called a W particle (W stands for "weak" the strong force holding the protons and neutrons together within the nucleus of the atom is caused by the exchange of subatomic particles called pi mesons



Both W bosons and pi mesons have been seen experimentally in the debris of atom smashers, thereby verifying the fundamental correctness of this approach. And finally, the subnuclear force holding the protons and neutrons and even the pi mesons together are called gluons



In this way, we have a new "unifying principle" for the laws of physics. We can unite the laws of electromagnetism, the weak force, and the strong force by postulating a variety of different quanta that mediate them. Three of the four forces (excluding gravity) are therefore united by quantum theory



OK let's take a short break,,hunger is knocking

3rd and 4th theory on their way.. Although this branch of physics is a vast ocean,will want to contribute a drop into it hoping it will enlighten readers and lovers of physicsWant to be brief as possible so lemme startIn the early twentieth century sometimes around 1925 a new theory burst into existence. With dizzying, almost meteoric speed, this theory overthrew long-cherished notions about matter that had been held since the time of the Greeks. Almost effortlessly, it vanquished scores of long-standing fundamental problems that had stumped physicists for centuries. What is matter made of? What holds it together? Why does it come in an infinite variety of forms, such as gases, metals, rocks, liquids,crystals, ceramics, glasses, lightning bolts, stars, and so on?The new theory was christened quantum mechanics, and gave us the first comprehensive formulation with which to pry open the secrets of the atom. The subatomic world, once a forbidden realm for physicists, now began to spill its secrets into the open.To understand the speed with which this revolution demolished its rivals, we note that in the early 1920s some scientists still held serious reservations about the existence of "atoms." What couldn't be seen or measured directly in the laboratory, they scoffed, didn't exist. But by 1925 and 1926, Erwin Schrodinger, Werner Heisenberg, and max born had been developed an almost complete mathematical description of the hydrogen atom. With devastating precision, they could now explain nearly all the properties of the hydrogen atom from pure mathematics. By 1930, quantum physicists such as Paul A. M. Dirac were declaring that all of chemistry could be derived from first principles. They even made the brash claim that, given enough time on a calculating machine, they could predict all the chemical properties of matter found in the universe. To them, chemistry would no longer be a fundamental science. From now on, it would be "applied physics"Fairly rapidly, quantum theory began to give us a comprehensive framework in which to describe the visible universe: The material universe consists of atoms and its constituents. There are about 100 different types of atoms, or elements, out of which we can build all the known forms of matter found on earth and even in outer space. Atoms, in turn, consist of electrons orbiting around nuclei, which in turn are composed of neutrons and protons. In essence, the key differences concepts of quantum theory can now be summarized as follows------**Oops before that let's give a formal definition of quantum physicsSimply put it is the description of the behaviour of matter and light on an atomic scale(smale scale)---hence the difference between quantum physics and Einstein's relativity--meaningIn quantum theory light was to be chopped up into tiny pieces. These packets of light were named photons, and they behave very much like point particles. When two electrons bump into each other, they repel each other not because of the curvature of space, but because they exchange a packet of energy, the photon.The energy of these photon measured in units of something called Planck's constant (6.626 x10*34js)The almost infinitesimal size of Planck's constant means that quantum theory gives tiny corrections to Newton's laws. These are called quantum corrections, and can be neglected when describing our familiar, macroscopic world. That is why we can, for the most part, forget about quantum theory when describing everyday phenomena. However, when dealing with the microscopic sub-atomic worldthese quantum corrections begin to dominate any physical process, accounting for the bizarre, counterintuitive properties of subatomic particlesLemme explain--we have the weak the strong the electromagnetic and gravitation force,and the 2nd theory is trying to explain how this forces are caused. Now this is how they are causedBoth W bosons and pi mesons have been seen experimentally in the debris of atom smashers, thereby verifying the fundamental correctness of this approach. And finally, the subnuclear force holding the protons and neutrons and even the pi mesons together are called gluonsIn this way, we have a new "unifying principle" for the laws of physics. We can unite the laws of electromagnetism, the weak force, and the strong force by postulating a variety of different quanta that mediate them. Three of the four forces (excluding gravity) are therefore united by quantum theoryOK let's take a short break,,hunger is knocking3rd and 4th theory on their way.. 13 Likes 7 Shares

Following

can never know simultaneously the velocity and position of a subatomic particle ....yes you know it..the hiennekien uncertainty priniciple



And is by far the most controversial aspect of the theory, but one that has resisted every challenge in the laboratory for half a century. There is no known experimental deviation to this rule.



The Uncertainty Principle means that we can never be sure where an electron is or what its velocity is. The best we can do is to calculate the probability that the electron will appear at a certain place with a certain velocity. The situation is not as hopeless as one might suspect, because we can calculate with mathematical rigor the probability of finding that electron. Although the electron is a point particle, it is accompanied by a wave that obeys a well-defined equation, the Schrodinger wave equation. Roughly speaking, the larger the wave, the greater the probability of finding the electron at that point.



Thus quantum theory merges concepts of both particle and wave into a nice dialectic: The fundamental physical objects of nature are particles, but the probability of finding a particle at any given place in space and time is given by a probability wave. This wave, in turn, obeys a well defined mathematical equation given by Schrodinger



This formulation, of course, had unsettling philosophical implications. The Newtonian vision held that the universe was a gigantic clock, wound at the beginning of time and ticking ever since because it obeyed Newton's three laws of motion; this picture of the universe was now replaced by uncertainty and chance. Quantum theory demolished, once and for all, the Newtonian dream of mathematically predicting the motion of all the particles in the universe



Lemme stop here...want to make it brief



Lastly and the part I love most----**There is a finite probability that particles may "tunnel" through or make a quantum leap through impenetrable barriers----quantum tunnelling ...



This is one of more stunning predictions of quantum theory. On the atomic level, this prediction has had nothing less than spectacular success. "Tunneling," or quantum leaps through barriers, has survived every experimental challenge. In fact, a world without tunneling is now unimaginable

But what is it trying to say ?



To clarify this concept better,let introduce an experiment.



One simple experiment that demonstrates the correctness of quantum tunneling starts by placing an electron in a box. Normally, the electron does not have enough energy to penetrate the walls of the box.if classical physics is correct, then the electron would never leave the box. However, according to quantum theory, the electron's probability wave will spread through the box and seep into the outside world. The seepage through the wall can be calculated precisely with the Schrodinger wave equation; that is, there is a small probability that the electron's position is somewhere outside the box. Another way of saying this is that there is a finite but small probability that the electron will tunnel its way through the barrier (the wall of the box) and emerge from the box. In the laboratory, when one measures the rate at which electrons tunnel through these barriers, the numbers agree precisely with the quantum theory.



-ok now we know, so of what use is it?



quantum tunneling is the secret behind the tunnel diode, which is a purely quantum-mechanical device. Normally, electricity might not have enough energy to penetrate past the tunnel diode. However, the wave function of these electrons can penetrate through barriers in the diode, so there is a non-negligible probability that electricity will emerge on the other side of the barrier by tunneling through it. When you listen to the beautiful sounds of stereo music, remember that you are listening to the rhythms of trillions of electrons obeying this and other bizarre laws of quantum mechanics



Finally if quantum mechanics were incorrect, then all of electronics, including television sets, computers, radios, stereo, and so on, would cease to function. (In fact, if quantum theory were incorrect, the atoms in our bodies would collapse, and we would instantly disintegrate. According to Maxwell's equations, the electrons spinning in an atom should lose their energy within a microsecond and plunge into the nucleus. This sudden collapse is prevented by quantum theory. Thus the fact that we exist is living proof of the correctness of quantum mechanics.)



Thanks for you time



More topics to follow...stay tuned 3-....yes you know it..the hiennekien uncertainty prinicipleAnd is by far the most controversial aspect of the theory, but one that has resisted every challenge in the laboratory for half a century. There is no known experimental deviation to this rule.The Uncertainty Principle means that we can never be sure where an electron is or what its velocity is. The best we can do is to calculate the probability that the electron will appear at a certain place with a certain velocity. The situation is not as hopeless as one might suspect, because we can calculate with mathematical rigor the probability of finding that electron. Although the electron is a point particle, it is accompanied by a wave that obeys a well-defined equation, the Schrodinger wave equation. Roughly speaking, the larger the wave, the greater the probability of finding the electron at that point.Thus quantum theory merges concepts of both particle and wave into a nice dialectic: The fundamental physical objects of nature are particles, but the probability of finding a particle at any given place in space and time is given by a probability wave. This wave, in turn, obeys a well defined mathematical equation given by SchrodingerThis formulation, of course, had unsettling philosophical implications. The Newtonian vision held that the universe was a gigantic clock, wound at the beginning of time and ticking ever since because it obeyed Newton's three laws of motion; this picture of the universe was now replaced by uncertainty and chance. Quantum theory demolished, once and for all, the Newtonian dream of mathematically predicting the motion of all the particles in the universeLemme stop here...want to make it briefLastly and the part I love most----**----quantum tunnelling...This is one of more stunning predictions of quantum theory. On the atomic level, this prediction has had nothing less than spectacular success. "Tunneling," or quantum leaps through barriers, has survived every experimental challenge. In fact, a world without tunneling is now unimaginableBut what is it trying to sayTo clarify this concept better,let introduce an experiment.One simple experiment that demonstrates the correctness of quantum tunneling starts by placing an electron in a box. Normally, the electron does not have enough energy to penetrate the walls of the box.if classical physics is correct, then the electron would never leave the box. However, according to quantum theory, the electron's probability wave will spread through the box and seep into the outside world. The seepage through the wall can be calculated precisely with the Schrodinger wave equation; that is, there is a small probability that the electron's position is somewhere outside the box. Another way of saying this is that there is a finite but small probability that the electron will tunnel its way through the barrier (the wall of the box) and emerge from the box. In the laboratory, when one measures the rate at which electrons tunnel through these barriers, the numbers agree precisely with the quantum theory.-ok now we know, so of what use is it?quantum tunneling is the secret behind the tunnel diode, which is a purely quantum-mechanical device. Normally, electricity might not have enough energy to penetrate past the tunnel diode. However, the wave function of these electrons can penetrate through barriers in the diode, so there is a non-negligible probability that electricity will emerge on the other side of the barrier by tunneling through it. When you listen to the beautiful sounds of stereo music, remember that you are listening to the rhythms of trillions of electrons obeying this and other bizarre laws of quantum mechanicsFinally if quantum mechanics were incorrect, then all of electronics, including television sets, computers, radios, stereo, and so on, would cease to function. (In fact, if quantum theory were incorrect, the atoms in our bodies would collapse, and we would instantly disintegrate.. This sudden collapse is prevented by quantum theory. Thus the fact that we exist is living proof of the correctness of quantum mechanics.)Thanks for you timeMore topics to follow...stay tuned 7 Likes

it'll take alot of indept studies to fully grasp the intricacies involved with quantum physics,but i generally get the gist.



nice one OP. keep it up. 2 Likes

When semi unclad celebrities and snakes are the threads that make fp always,...........











Nigeria cannot join and make noticeable impact in the science community.





Nice one OP. Very enlightening





hope it makes FP 7 Likes

sunkieisland:

When semi unclad celebrities and snakes are the threads that make fp always,...........











Nigeria cannot join and make noticeable impact in the science community.





Nice one OP. Very enlightening





hope it makes FP thanks man thanks man

op you topics are always interesting

phensbassey:

op you topics are always interesting thanks friend thanks friend

Following With Keen Interest 1 Like

Heisenberg uncertainty principle 1 Like

Just for once, a true science topic making FP this year



Lalasticlala, Seun, Mynd44 abeg. Please mods, Can this make FPJust for once, a true science topic making FP this yearLalasticlala, Seun, Mynd44 abeg. 1 Like 1 Share

Op



HEISENBERG UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE



NOT



HEINEKEN LOL ( I know u were being sarcastic)

ALSO PLANCK' CONSTANT IS RAISED TO -34 ,TAKE NOTE



NICE ONE THO



physicists are smarter than their peers anytime



AM A PROUD PHYSICIST 4 Likes

Hmmm

This is real knowledge here. Albert Einstein even made wrong assumptions prior to this topic. quantum physics is very advance, complex and broad.







I'll stick to flipping burgers at McDonald's



Emmmm,..........I'll stick to flipping burgers at McDonald's 9 Likes

Thank gods i will be visiting Buhari next week,

following...

I can't just wrap my head around anything, Physics! My mind never developed in that direction.

Interesting

.

Following.. I love physics



Waiting for Bernoulli's theorem...fluid mechanics!!!

That formula of p1=p2

Cool

good post

Who Physics theory don EPP?



Shout-out to Mr Adeuji. 1 Like

But NLers sha......

Some go still dey look for Tontoh here o....

Nice one Op...get the gist.. Makes a lot of sense tho!!

Good one from you @butterfly88, but please note that Planck's constant has a negative index. Typographical error I supposed. (h =6.629 *10-34Js)

butterfly88:

thanks friend

i was expecting you to mention the quarks



the neutrinos etc i was expecting you to mention the quarksthe neutrinos etc

) had I gone for a physics dominated course (physics itself, or any other engineering disciplines).



All the same, it's all good. Physics has always been one of my favorite subjects back in secondary school. Most times I do have the feeling that I'd have been happier (and even more successful) had I gone for a physics dominated course (physics itself, or any other engineering disciplines).All the same, it's all good.