|Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by rockyh(m): 1:32pm On Oct 03, 2016
Dear nairalander, I would like to know the cost of setting up a poultry farm. I already have battery cage n space . All I need is the estimated cost of purchasing and feeding about 500birds to laying point n probably it's returns in terms of profit so as to c if it's a viable business to embark on thanks Please mod move it to the front page cos of its urgency
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by Zionist26(m): 1:33pm
Am also interested in poultry farming... I will like to know how much my 500k ➕ could cover... almighty lalasticlala, your attention is needed.
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by worlexy(m): 2:30pm
it depends on the type of birds you're talking about and their age. A day old cockerel is N30, day old broiler is N220 for example, while a 4weeker is N600 in my area
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by lielbree: 2:30pm
Estimate of 100k to feed 50 birds to maturity.
Here in ph a bag of feeds is 4100.
The day old chicks are 250 for layers and 280 for broilers per piece. I just started with 100 birds.
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by ibietela2(m): 2:30pm
Interested too
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by u11ae1013: 2:31pm
200naira
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by Keneking: 2:31pm
In the North
Can you withstand the smell of these livestock during breakfast and lunch?
Can you clean their space?
Can you fumigate the entire area?
Can you bury the dead chicks?
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by Tazz22(m): 2:32pm
waiting for commnets
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by Rachaeleanah: 2:32pm
Wait fest... This post is from October 3rd 2016, and Mod just move am to front page. You sure say OP sef still dey this planet?
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by Talk2Bella(f): 2:32pm
budget about 200k
feeding
drugs
fuel
charcoal
rechargeable lamps
money for vet docs
but feeding will eat your money
then take heart for those that will surely die
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by lordizak(m): 2:33pm
u11ae1013:
are u a fool?
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by frisky2good(m): 2:33pm
I'm sure if you conduct a little research on Nairaland you will see this question has been answered. BRB
http://www.nairaland.com/2889443/total-cost-required-start-new
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by 2016v2017: 2:33pm
I am waiting to read about the cost ,because I want invest in such business in Nigeria.
please,Nairalanders,be honest in your contributions.
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by sirugos(m): 2:33pm
U can't train 500 laying birds with 500k. So go and source for more money. Things re very expensive especially feeding and medications. Thanks
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by rockyh(m): 2:34pm
Day old pullet
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by Talk2Bella(f): 2:34pm
if you're in Lagos I can supply you day old layers from ibadan
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by holluphemydavid(m): 2:34pm
nice business
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by u11ae1013: 2:34pm
lordizak:
lordizak:
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by worlexy(m): 2:35pm
lielbree:That was in the past bro, a bag of broiler starter feed is now 4,500. 50 birds will finish that one in 2days Max Max
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by kabrud: 2:35pm
lordizak:. Bro easy with the guy na. Space booking, I suspect.
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by sirugos(m): 2:35pm
worlexy:my brother stop talking what you don't know. Which day old is 30 naira.
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by frisky2good(m): 2:36pm
Price?
Talk2Bella:
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by Talk2Bella(f): 2:36pm
we run a poultry at home it's not easy I gotta say but when the dividends start pouring in you'd love it
if you haven't bought the chics yet ignore my previous comment on 200k
you would spend much more than that
you can pm me
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by rockyh(m): 2:36pm
sirugos:A Vet gave me an estimate of 650k as expected expenses for 500 layers to point of lay
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by lielbree: 2:36pm
Talk2Bella:I stated 3weeks ago. Non of mine has died. I'm I safe?
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:37pm
Here to learn
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by VickyRotex(f): 2:37pm
Op posted this last year.
Na now e just dey make FP.
When he go don even get plenty poultry birds.
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by rockyh(m): 2:38pm
Talk2Bella:Add me on whatsapp via 08037562189 let av a discussion about it
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by lielbree: 2:39pm
worlexy:
WHERE IS YOUR SIDE??
30 naira or 300??
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by rockyh(m): 2:39pm
VickyRotex:na so I da see am but nevertheless nothing happen
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by DrayZee: 2:39pm
Talk2Bella:
Is 500k enough to start from scratch (with the exception of land).
And do you use cages in your system?
|Re: Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm by VickyRotex(f): 2:39pm
rockyh:
God Bless Your hustle jere.
How's the business going?
