Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Estimated Cost Of Setting Up A Poultry Farm (11207 Views)

Chickens Forced To "Skip" Meals As Cost Of Poultry Feed Rises By 100% / Cost Analysis Of Setting Up A 1,000 Capacity Poultry (layers) In Nigeria / Total Cost Required To Start A New Poultry Farm(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dear nairalander, I would like to know the cost of setting up a poultry farm. I already have battery cage n space . All I need is the estimated cost of purchasing and feeding about 500birds to laying point n probably it's returns in terms of profit so as to c if it's a viable business to embark on thanks Please mod move it to the front page cos of its urgency 5 Likes

Am also interested in poultry farming... I will like to know how much my 500k ➕ could cover... almighty lalasticlala, your attention is needed. 2 Likes

it depends on the type of birds you're talking about and their age. A day old cockerel is N30, day old broiler is N220 for example, while a 4weeker is N600 in my area





Here in ph a bag of feeds is 4100.



The day old chicks are 250 for layers and 280 for broilers per piece. I just started with 100 birds. Estimate of 100k to feed 50 birds to maturity.Here in ph a bag of feeds is 4100.The day old chicks are 250 for layers and 280 for broilers per piece. I just started with 100 birds. 5 Likes

Interested too

200naira





Can you withstand the smell of these livestock during breakfast and lunch?

Can you clean their space?

Can you fumigate the entire area?

Can you bury the dead chicks? In the NorthCan you withstand the smell of these livestock during breakfast and lunch?Can you clean their space?Can you fumigate the entire area?Can you bury the dead chicks? 1 Like

waiting for commnets

Wait fest... This post is from October 3rd 2016, and Mod just move am to front page. You sure say OP sef still dey this planet?





118K FACEBOOK GROUP MEMBERS FOR SALE.



CALL OR WHATSAPP 08101852748

budget about 200k



feeding



drugs



fuel



charcoal



rechargeable lamps



money for vet docs



but feeding will eat your money



then take heart for those that will surely die 2 Likes

u11ae1013:

200naira

are u a fool? are u a fool? 9 Likes





http://www.nairaland.com/2889443/total-cost-required-start-new I'm sure if you conduct a little research on Nairaland you will see this question has been answered. BRB 1 Like

I am waiting to read about the cost ,because I want invest in such business in Nigeria.

please,Nairalanders,be honest in your contributions.

U can't train 500 laying birds with 500k. So go and source for more money. Things re very expensive especially feeding and medications. Thanks 2 Likes

Day old pullet

if you're in Lagos I can supply you day old layers from ibadan

nice business

lordizak:





are u a fool? castratedbaboon

lielbree:

Estimate of 100k to feed 50 birds to maturity. That was in the past bro, a bag of broiler starter feed is now 4,500. 50 birds will finish that one in 2days Max Max That was in the past bro, a bag of broiler starter feed is now 4,500. 50 birds will finish that one in 2days Max Max 1 Like

lordizak:





are u a fool? . Bro easy with the guy na. Space booking, I suspect. . Bro easy with the guy na. Space booking, I suspect.

worlexy:

it depends on the type of birds you're talking about and their age. A day old broiler is N30 for example, while a 4weeker is N600 in my area my brother stop talking what you don't know. Which day old is 30 naira. my brother stop talking what you don't know. Which day old is 30 naira. 1 Like





Talk2Bella:

if you're in Lagos I can supply you day old layers from ibadan Price?

we run a poultry at home it's not easy I gotta say but when the dividends start pouring in you'd love it



if you haven't bought the chics yet ignore my previous comment on 200k



you would spend much more than that



you can pm me

sirugos:

U can't train 500 laying birds with 500k. So go and source for more money. Things re very expensive especially feeding and medications. Thanks A Vet gave me an estimate of 650k as expected expenses for 500 layers to point of lay A Vet gave me an estimate of 650k as expected expenses for 500 layers to point of lay

Talk2Bella:

budget about 200k



feeding



drugs



fuel



charcoal



rechargeable lamps



money for vet docs



but feeding will eat your money



then take heart for those that will surely die I stated 3weeks ago. Non of mine has died. I'm I safe? I stated 3weeks ago. Non of mine has died. I'm I safe? 1 Like

Here to learn





Na now e just dey make FP.



When he go don even get plenty poultry birds. Op posted this last year.Na now e just dey make FP.When he go don even get plenty poultry birds.

Talk2Bella:

if you're in Lagos I can supply you day old layers from ibadan Add me on whatsapp via 08037562189 let av a discussion about it Add me on whatsapp via 08037562189 let av a discussion about it

worlexy:

it depends on the type of birds you're talking about and their age. A day old broiler is N30 for example, while a 4weeker is N600 in my area

WHERE IS YOUR SIDE??



30 naira or 300?? WHERE IS YOUR SIDE??30 naira or 300??

VickyRotex:

Op posted this last year.



Na now e just dey make fp na so I da see am but nevertheless nothing happen na so I da see am but nevertheless nothing happen

Talk2Bella:

we run a poultry at home it's not easy I gotta say but when the dividends start pouring in you'd love it



if you haven't bought the chics yet ignore my previous comment on 200k



you would spend much more than that



you can pm me

Is 500k enough to start from scratch (with the exception of land).



And do you use cages in your system? Is 500k enough to start from scratch (with the exception of land).And do you use cages in your system?