Please read the paper before making comments. Thanks.







An African Fetish

Author(s): A. A. Whitehouse

Source: Journal of the Royal African Society, Vol. 4, No. 16 (Jul., 1905), pp. 410-416

Published by: Oxford University Press on behalf of The Royal African Society

Does it mean its still a fraud?



Even after hundred years of this publication, these horrible practices still exist openly these days.Does it mean its still a fraud?Just curious.

nuzo:



Even after hundred years of this publication, these horrible practices still exist openly these days.



Does it mean its still a fraud?



Just curious.





They do not exist in the same form. Back then, the claim by the juju practitioners was that human sacrifice was essential to their practice, but today, human sacrifice is not nearly as rampant as it was in the late 1800s and early 1900s.



They do not exist in the same form. Back then, the claim by the juju practitioners was that human sacrifice was essential to their practice, but today, human sacrifice is not nearly as rampant as it was in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The main reason why these belief systems have not completely died off is that some people still actually believe in them, despite the fact that those claims made the juju priests have been shown to be false time and time again.

RichyBlacK:



They do not exist in the same form. Back then, the claim by the juju practitioners was that human sacrifice was essential to their practice, but today, human sacrifice is not nearly as rampant as it was in the late 1800s and early 1900s.



The only difference Ive noticed between then and now is that human sacrifice was done openly in those days while nowadays; its done secretly. And this is because of the law against murder. Anything apart from that, Africans in 2009, are no different from what their great grand fathers used to be in the 18th century.

And as for the ratio; there is no stats to back up the claim that it was more rampant in those days than it is now.



RichyBlacK:



The main reason why these belief systems have not completely died off is that some people still actually believe in them, despite the fact that those claims made the juju priests have been shown to be false time and time again.



The only difference Ive noticed between then and now is that human sacrifice was done openly in those days while nowadays; its done secretly. And this is because of the law against murder. Anything apart from that, Africans in 2009, are no different from what their great grand fathers used to be in the 18th century.And as for the ratio; there is no stats to back up the claim that it was more rampant in those days than it is now.Who made the claims; A.A Whitehouse? Abegi!

nuzo:



The only difference Ive noticed between then and now is that human sacrifice was done openly in those days while nowadays; its done secretly. And this is because of the law against murder. Anything apart from that, Africans in 2009, are no different from what their great grand fathers used to be in the 18th century.

And as for the ratio; there is no stats to back up the claim that it was more rampant in those days than it is now.



You're wrong in your conclusion. You did not take into account the effect of religion, particularly Christianity in Southern Nigeria.



Christian teachings and those juju-based belief systems had their share of differences, and these differences created tension in many communities. One consequence of this was the wholesale rejection of many juju-based practices. The Christian teaching of Christ being the ultimate and final sacrifice made it un-Christian to shed any blood as sacrifice for any form of atonement. The wide and deep penetration of Christianity in Southern Nigeria considerably reduced the numbers of those who believe that sacrificing a human was necessary for salvation.





Who made the claims; A.A Whitehouse? Abegi!



So, how was it that Mr. Whitehouse destroyed two juju houses by himself: the Oyobulo juju and the Andoni Juju House?



You're wrong in your conclusion. You did not take into account the effect of religion, particularly Christianity in Southern Nigeria.Christian teachings and those juju-based belief systems had their share of differences, and these differences created tension in many communities. One consequence of this was the wholesale rejection of many juju-based practices. The Christian teaching of Christ being the ultimate and final sacrifice made it un-Christian to shed any blood as sacrifice for any form of atonement. The wide and deep penetration of Christianity in Southern Nigeria considerably reduced the numbers of those who believe that sacrificing a human was necessary for salvation.So, how was it that Mr. Whitehouse destroyed two juju houses by himself: the Oyobulo juju and the Andoni Juju House?This account is a historical fact archived in libraries all over the world.

RichyBlacK:



You're wrong in your conclusion. You did not take into account the effect of religion, particularly Christianity in Southern Nigeria.



Christian teachings and those juju-based belief systems had their share of differences, and these differences created tension in many communities. One consequence of this was the wholesale rejection of many juju-based practices. The Christian teaching of Christ being the ultimate and final sacrifice made it un-Christian to shed any blood as sacrifice for any form of atonement. The wide and deep penetration of Christianity in Southern Nigeria considerably reduced the numbers of those who believe that sacrificing a human was necessary for salvation.



True, the Christian teaching is undoubtedly one of the best thing to have have happened to humanity. But you are so wrong to believe that the hypocritical Nigerians practice it or other religion as they preach it.

Like I said before, the only difference I've noticed so far is that the human sacrifice is done secretly nowadays. Otherwise, how do you explain the ever increasing cases of kidnapping, ever prosperous human part markets and big time shrines all over the places for rituals?



Trust me, the only reason why human sacrifices looks as if its on the decline is because of;



1. The LAW against it.



2. Its done in the secret these days.



Christianity has little or nothing to do with it as Most Nigerians are hypocrites!



RichyBlacK:



So, how was it that Mr. Whitehouse destroyed two juju houses by himself: the Oyobulo juju and the Andoni Juju House?



This account is a historical fact archived in libraries all over the world.



Now, dont get me wrong.

True, the Christian teaching is undoubtedly one of the best thing to have have happened to humanity. But you are so wrong to believe that the hypocritical Nigerians practice it or other religion as they preach it.Like I said before, the only difference I've noticed so far is that the human sacrifice is done secretly nowadays. Otherwise, how do you explain the ever increasing cases of kidnapping, ever prosperous human part markets and big time shrines all over the places for rituals?Trust me, the only reason why human sacrifices looks as if its on the decline is because of;1. The LAW against it.2. Its done in the secret these days.Christianity has little or nothing to do with it as Most Nigerians are hypocrites!Now, dont get me wrong.I had never had any cause to know if juju is fraud or not, but to conclude that its a fraud because some guy supposedly destroyed two shrines sounds naive to me.

nuzo:



True, the Christian teaching is undoubtedly one of the best thing to have have happened to humanity. But you are so wrong to believe that the hypocritical Nigerians practice it or other religion as they preach it.

Like I said before, the only difference I've noticed so far is that the human sacrifice is done secretly nowadays. Otherwise, how do you explain the ever increasing cases of kidnapping, ever prosperous human part markets and big time shrines all over the places for rituals?



Trust me, the only reason why human sacrifices looks as if its on the decline is because of;



1. The LAW against it.



2. Its done in the secret these days.



Christianity has little or nothing to do with it as Most Nigerians are hypocrites!



What are you saying? You just listed two things that negatively affect the practice of human sacrifice and then ignore the reality that those factors will hamper the practice?



Difference between 100 years ago and now regarding human sacrifice:

1. Indisputably labeled a crime - makes the practice more risky

2. Done in secret - makes the practice more arduous

3. Less adherents due to Christianity - means less people that view human sacrifice as okay

4. Less adherents due to education - means less people willing to be fooled by dirty old decrepit men chanting gibberish in smelly huts in remote locations

5. More efficient information flow - means more people are aware of the fraud called juju.

All of the above creates difficulties for an outdated practice.



The then famous Okija shrine was raided by policemen and the priest and maintainers of the shrine were arrested. If juju was as powerful as some people want us to believe, with all the fear-mongering talk, why didn't the Okija priests disappear or use their juju against the policemen? Plain old fraud!



You're correct that some Nigerian Christians don't practice what Christianity teaches, however, the few that do are still relevant to the discourse.





nuzo:



Now, dont get me wrong.

I had never had any cause to know if juju is fraud or not, but to conclude that its a fraud because some guy supposedly destroyed two shrines sounds naive to me.



Maybe you're new on this forum, but long before I posted this article, I have argued on this forum about the fraudulent nature of ALL juju claims, not some but ALL of them.



Your supposition that my taking a stance on juju and my posting this article have a causal relation is premature. My stance on the fraud of juju is only a reiteration of my long-held view and not because of one article. I hope this is clear to you.



What are you saying? You just listed two things that negatively affect the practice of human sacrifice and then ignore the reality that those factors will hamper the practice?Difference between 100 years ago and now regarding human sacrifice:1. Indisputably labeled a crime - makes the practice more risky2. Done in secret - makes the practice more arduous3. Less adherents due to Christianity - means less people that view human sacrifice as okay4. Less adherents due to education - means less people willing to be fooled by dirty old decrepit men chanting gibberish in smelly huts in remote locations5. More efficient information flow - means more people are aware of the fraud called juju.All of the above creates difficulties for an outdated practice.The then famous Okija shrine was raided by policemen and the priest and maintainers of the shrine were arrested. If juju was as powerful as some people want us to believe, with all the fear-mongering talk, why didn't the Okija priests disappear or use their juju against the policemen? Plain old fraud!You're correct that some Nigerian Christians don't practice what Christianity teaches, however, the few that do are still relevant to the discourse.Maybe you're new on this forum, but long before I posted this article, I have argued on this forum about the fraudulent nature of ALL juju claims, not some but ALL of them.Your supposition that my taking a stance on juju and my posting this article have a causal relation is premature. My stance on the fraud of juju is only a reiteration of my long-held view and not because of one article. I hope this is clear to you.Nevertheless, the article puts in perspective, the fraudulent nature of juju claims.

This topic reminds me of that one discussion you and I had about Juju RichyBlack. Just thought I'd mention it. Anyway, back to reading that publication.

ChinenyeN:



This topic reminds me of that one discussion you and I had about Juju RichyBlack. Just thought I'd mention it. Anyway, back to reading that publication.



ChinenyeN , I recall those discussions.



ChinenyeN , I recall those discussions.That article is very interesting.

RichyBlacK:



What are you saying? You just listed two things that negatively affect the practice of human sacrifice and then ignore the reality that those factors will hamper the practice?



I am saying that even at that, stats shows that the two points I raised including yours does not hamper the practice of human sacrifice cos it is practiced secretly. Just the same way drug trafficking is always on the rise wherever there is a harsh law against such crime.



RichyBlacK:



Difference between 100 years ago and now regarding human sacrifice:

1. Indisputably labeled a crime - makes the practice more risky

2. Done in secret - makes the practice more arduous



False. Like the example I gave above; drug trafficking booms in areas where law frown harshly on it.



RichyBlacK:



3. Less adherents due to Christianity - means less people that view human sacrifice as okay



Yet again, false.

You and I know that going to church or mosque in Nigeria is more like a weekly ritual of no significance. Most Christians I know have deities at home and strongly believe in superstitions.

Remember that OBJ, Anenih and almost all nigerian traditional rulers are "born agains".



4. Less adherents due to education - means less people willing to be fooled by dirty old decrepit men chanting gibberish in smelly huts in remote locations

Are you kidding me?

This group of people do the worst in nigeria as regards to juju practice.



5. More efficient information flow - means more people are aware of the fraud called juju.

Efficient flow of information from where to where? The Internet to Nigerians? How?

I would need more info on how this "info" flows and to whom it flows to.



All of the above creates difficulties for an outdated practice.

Yet again, another unconfirmed info.



The then famous Okija shrine was raided by policemen and the priest and maintainers of the shrine were arrested. If juju was as powerful as some people want us to believe, with all the fear-mongering talk, why didn't the Okija priests disappear or use their juju against the policemen? Plain old fraud!

I will never argue with you on this. I take it that you've never lived or at least visited Orkija, hence your ignorance (pardon the name calling as I dont know how else to put it).

On the other hand, having the Orkija priests disappear does not seem to be the works of Orkija shrine.



You're correct that some Nigerian Christians don't practice what Christianity teaches, however, the few that do are still relevant to the discourse.

The percentage makes it almost irrelevant to the general discourse.



Maybe you're new on this forum, but long before I posted this article, I have argued on this forum about the fraudulent nature of ALL juju claims, not some but ALL of them.

Your supposition that my taking a stance on juju and my posting this article have a causal relation is premature. My stance on the fraud of juju is only a reiteration of my long-held view and not because of one article. I hope this is clear to you.

.



Maybe am new compared to your existence and continuety here, but I could still remember having a heated debate with you over a year back. Coupled with the fact that I read your post every now and then. So, I think I know where your argument is coming from.



Nevertheless, the article puts in perspective, the fraudulent nature of juju claims.

I am saying that even at that, stats shows that the two points I raised including yours does not hamper the practice of human sacrifice cos it is practiced secretly. Just the same way drug trafficking is always on the rise wherever there is a harsh law against such crime.False. Like the example I gave above; drug trafficking booms in areas where law frown harshly on it.Yet again, false.You and I know that going to church or mosque in Nigeria is more like a weekly ritual of no significance. Most Christians I know have deities at home and strongly believe in superstitions.Remember that OBJ, Anenih and almost all nigerian traditional rulers are "born agains".Are you kidding me?This group of people do the worst in nigeria as regards to juju practice.Efficient flow of information from where to where? The Internet to Nigerians? How?I would need more info on how this "info" flows and to whom it flows to.Yet again, another unconfirmed info.I will never argue with you on this. I take it that you've never lived or at least visited Orkija, hence your ignorance (pardon the name calling as I dont know how else to put it).On the other hand, having the Orkija priests disappear does not seem to be the works of Orkija shrine.The percentage makes it almost irrelevant to the general discourse.Maybe am new compared to your existence and continuety here, but I could still remember having a heated debate with you over a year back. Coupled with the fact that I read your post every now and then. So, I think I know where your argument is coming from.Its impolite to conclude for everybody. Ok?

nuzo:



I am saying that even at that, stats shows that the two points I raised including yours does not hamper the practice of human sacrifice cos it is practiced secretly. Just the same way drug trafficking is always on the rise wherever there is a harsh law against such crime.



Stats? You have stats? Please publish them let's see.







False. Like the example I gave above; drug trafficking booms in areas where law frown harshly on it.

You're comparing apples and plantains here. Drug-trafficking is a totally different kind of vice.







Yet again, false.

You and I know that going to church or mosque in Nigeria is more like a weekly ritual of no significance. Most Christians I know have deities at home and strongly believe in superstitions.

Remember that OBJ, Anenih and almost all nigerian traditional rulers are "born agains".



Have they sacrificed a human recently? Your argument lacks coherence.







Are you kidding me?

This group of people do the worst in nigeria as regards to juju practice.



I belong to this group of educated Nigerians, as well as many people I know living within and outside Nigeria. I don't know of any of them that is capable carrying out human sacrifice. Most of my friends don't even believe in juju.



Are you sure you're not being paranoid about these secret human sacrifices that is so rampant? I need to see the stats you claim you've got.







Efficient flow of information from where to where? The Internet to Nigerians? How?

I would need more info on how this "info" flows and to whom it flows to.



Yet again, another unconfirmed info.

Have you seen this from Alexa.com?



Nairaland.com users come from these countries:



* 68.6% Nigeria

* 7.7% United States

* 4.9% India

* 2.6% United Kingdom

* 1.9% Ghana





Are you not aware that the internet is a communication medium?



Are you also aware that cellphones are another form of communication?



Are you aware that these did not exist 100 years ago?







I will never argue with you on this. I take it that you've never lived or at least visited Orkija, hence your ignorance (pardon the name calling as I dont know how else to put it).

On the other hand, having the Orkija priests disappear does not seem to be the works of Orkija shrine.



Ignorance about what? Do you care to explain? Thanks.



(I'll pardon that name-calling but will reply in kind if I notice you want to go down that route.)





The percentage makes it almost irrelevant to the general discourse.

. You can't make that determination until you furnish us with your stats.



The fact is that some Christians abide by the teachings of Christianity, your skepticism notwithstanding, hence will not sacrifice any human to please some juju. That they exist is not in doubt; that they are insignificant is unfounded!





Maybe am new compared to your existence and continuety here, but I could still remember having a heated debate with you over a year back. Coupled with the fact that I read your post every now and then. So, I think I know where your argument is coming from.



Okay.





Its impolite to conclude for everybody. Ok?



Like you just concluded that the proportion of Nigerian Christians that adhere to their religion is insignificant?



My assertion about juju being a fraud has not been reasonably challenged anywhere. However, I have pointed to countless stories published in Nigerian dailies that expose the fraud behind ALL juju claims.



Stats? You have stats? Please publish them let's see.You're comparing apples and plantains here. Drug-trafficking is a totally different kind of vice.Have they sacrificed a human recently? Your argument lacks coherence.I belong to this group of educated Nigerians, as well as many people I know living within and outside Nigeria. I don't know of any of them that is capable carrying out human sacrifice. Most of my friends don't even believe in juju.Are you sure you're not being paranoid about these secret human sacrifices that is so rampant? I need to see the stats you claim you've got.Have you seen this from Alexa.com?Nairaland.com users come from these countries:* 68.6% Nigeria* 7.7% United States* 4.9% India* 2.6% United Kingdom* 1.9% GhanaAre you not aware that the internet is a communication medium?Are you also aware that cellphones are another form of communication?Are you aware that these did not exist 100 years ago?Ignorance about what? Do you care to explain? Thanks.(I'll pardon that name-calling but will reply in kind if I notice you want to go down that route.)You can't make that determination until you furnish us with your stats.The fact is that some Christians abide by the teachings of Christianity, your skepticism notwithstanding, hence will not sacrifice any human to please some juju. That they exist is not in doubt; that they are insignificant is unfounded!Okay.Like you just concluded that the proportion of Nigerian Christians that adhere to their religion is insignificant?My assertion about juju being a fraud has not been reasonably challenged anywhere. However, I have pointed to countless stories published in Nigerian dailies that expose the fraud behind ALL juju claims.I'm still waiting for Juju Airlines to commence operation. You don't need to buy ticket or even get a visa, just enter the hut and disappear and reappear in whatever destination in the world you want to go to.

good read. it's funny how folks were scared to help him destroy the shrine.



religion does hold people hostage at times.

RichyBlacK:



Stats? You have stats? Please publish them let's see.



Sorry oo. I guess you are expecting me to photocopy a book like you did before you can see what is happening around you.

Anyways, I will post some the moment am chanced.



You're comparing apples and plantains here. Drug-trafficking is a totally different kind of vice .



How? Even when the two attract death and soft sentences in different countries?

Shed more light on the differences please.



Have they sacrificed a human recently? Your argument lacks coherence .





I belong to this group of educated Nigerians, as well as many people I know living within and outside Nigeria. I don't know of any of them that is capable carrying out human sacrifice. Most of my friends don't even believe in juju.



Are you sure you're not being paranoid about these secret human sacrifices that is so rampant? I need to see the stats you claim you've got.

If you are not using juju yourself, I wonder why you are confidently vouching for the "educated" Nigerians and your friends, even when I've made it clear that the practice of human sacrifice is done secretly these days.



Have you seen this from Alexa.com?



Nairaland.com users come from these countries:



* 68.6% Nigeria

* 7.7% United States

* 4.9% India

* 2.6% United Kingdom

* 1.9% Ghana





Are you not aware that the internet is a communication medium?



Are you also aware that cellphones are another form of communication?



Are you aware that these did not exist 100 years ago?



Whats the percentage of Nigerians who can access these technology?

How many of them actually surf the net for constructive info if not for scamming people (419)? I have to tell you that most nairalanders are scam artist who uses nairaland to cool off whenever thy are not "working".



Yes, these technologies does not exist 100 years back but one can argue that the same technology instead of improving our morals has in fact damaged the little remaining.



You can't make that determination until you furnish us with your stats.



The fact is that some Christians abide by the teachings of Christianity, your skepticism notwithstanding, hence will not sacrifice any human to please some juju. That they exist is not in doubt; that they are insignificant is unfounded!

Would be glad if you will be kind enough to provide us with the stats of Christians who abide by the teachings of Christ Jesus.





My assertion about juju being a fraud has not been reasonably challenged anywhere. However, I have pointed to countless stories published in Nigerian dailies that expose the fraud behind ALL juju claims.

.



You must be kidding me.

Your assertion has been challenged countless time, only that you've made up your mind to believe what you want to believe.

I like the spirit though.



I'm still waiting for Juju Airlines to commence operation. You don't need to buy ticket or even get a visa, just enter the hut and disappear and reappear in whatever destination in the world you want to go to .



I think we may have been debating on different issues all along.

Sorry oo. I guess you are expecting me to photocopy a book like you did before you can see what is happening around you.Anyways, I will post some the moment am chanced.How? Even when the two attract death and soft sentences in different countries?Shed more light on the differences please.If you are not using juju yourself, I wonder why you are confidently vouching for the "educated" Nigerians and your friends, even when I've made it clear that the practice of human sacrifice is done secretly these days.Whats the percentage of Nigerians who can access these technology?How many of them actually surf the net for constructive info if not for scamming people (419)? I have to tell you that most nairalanders are scam artist who uses nairaland to cool off whenever thy are not "working".Yes, these technologies does not exist 100 years back but one can argue that the same technology instead of improving our morals has in fact damaged the little remaining.Would be glad if you will be kind enough to provide us with the stats of Christians who abide by the teachings of Christ Jesus.You must be kidding me.Your assertion has been challenged countless time, only that you've made up your mind to believe what you want to believe.I like the spirit though.I think we may have been debating on different issues all along.Is juju to you all about humans having the power to disappear into the thin air willingly?

If you think "juju" dont exist then you should check yourself. It is a known fact that everything vibrates and it is also a known fact that GOD created us in his own image. What we call juju in nigeria "oyinbo" man calls vivid immagination. It is a known fact that certain combinations of words pronounced a certain way can create powers. It is also a known fact that we have spiritual realm just like we have physical realm. Do you know many ways exist to affect someone just by mind power alone? Do you know that you can create whatever you can imagine?

YOU CAN CONTROL YOUR ENVIRONMENT instead of the other way around. But first you must learn to conrol yourself. Juju is just a term used to describe the spritual realm which do exist. 2 Likes

richcookie:



If you think "juju" dont exist then you should check yourself. It is a known fact that everything vibrates and it is also a known fact that GOD created us in his own image. What we call juju in nigeria "oyinbo" man calls vivid immagination. It is a known fact that certain combinations of words pronounced a certain way can create powers. It is also a known fact that we have spiritual realm just like we have physical realm. Do you know many ways exist to affect someone just by mind power alone? Do you know that you can create whatever you can imagine?

YOU CAN CONTROL YOUR ENVIRONMENT instead of the other way around. But first you must learn to conrol yourself. Juju is just a term used to describe the spritual realm which do exist.



I accept this description of juju - remaining in the psychological.



I accept this description of juju - remaining in the psychological.However, some people believe that a human corpse can turn to crisp naira, dollar and pound notes if left in a coffin following certain juju instructions. This is absolutely impossible.

@nuzo,



Do you have any verifiable evidence that juju can be used to violate any of the physical laws?

bawomolo:



good read. it's funny how folks were scared to help him destroy the shrine.



religion does hold people hostage at times.



Don't mind them, afraid of rotting corpses and putrid liquids. Mr. Whitehouse did his job and destroyed all those useless objects, wrote about them and went back to destroy more fetish nonsense.

@ RichyBlack.



Its ok that Mr. whitehouse did it and nothing happened. That has not made juju a fraud. (if there is a fake, it only proofs that threre ia an original). Its also like saying there is no devil. If you truly believe that juju is a fraud go to all those wiches/herbalist infested villages in Nigeria and tell them juju is fake.



Dont Get me wrong, I am a practising Christian, but i know there is a Devil and there are juju. I have seen enough of evil done to man to know that there are Devils, Evil spirits, evil men/women, charms (juju). Even Chinese and Indians know this very well.



"Omodo o mo ogun o npe ni efo." "Ti omode ba de ibi eru, aru a ba" anyone can help me translate. 1 Like

@ Richy black.



When you said people openly sacrifice humans. For the record, it wasn't openly done. cultism (religion) is different from tradition. An occultic body might get hold of power in a particular region and change the tradition forcefully just like Sharia is forced on Persians because the ruling party believes in the Quran and Sharia laws. However, voodoo (juju) does exist and it exist in such a way that you'll mistake it for something else. Trust tons of your pastors are using these powers. Don't tell me when pastor Chris flings his handkerchief and tens of people in that area falls down. Don't tell me that isn't juju and if you religious folks want to call it holy ghost's power, then I think the juju practitioners have the right to call theirs too whatever they want. There is no difference in Christianity, Islam and voodoo. except that one is not being preached or forced on you. All these religions deals with unseens.



Also, you mentioned something about blood etc, Even Abraham was supposedly told by your "god" to kill a ram right? Forget what the new testament brings. I read the Bible clearly starting from my book of Bible story when I was young to reading the real thing when I got older and decisions got bolder. There is none or very little difference in voodoo and other major religions. Let's not be BIASED towards Christianity or Islam against our traditional beliefs. If you think killing animals for worship is barbaric, there are tons of belief systems in Yoruba land that deals with fruits as offerings. There is no one god or one way to a better after life. Your deeds here on earth matters not who or what you believe in. The Biblical and Quranic god seems to be more blood thirsty though. Christianity is same as Islam just that one has evolved to suit current society while the other is stuck in 2 millenniums ago.

Women were oppressed in the Bible as well as Quran whereas in ancient Africa, Women were seen as Creators, Leaders, Queens, Economic power, and a blessing to the society. Women were strongly oppressed in the Bible and Quran so bad, I wonder how any African got to accepting these barbaric beliefs as civilized. 1 Like

OAM4J:



@ RichyBlack.



Its ok that Mr. whitehouse did it and nothing happened. That has not made juju a fraud. (if there is a fake, it only proofs that threre ia an original). Its also like saying there is no devil. If you truly believe that juju is a fraud go to all those wiches/herbalist infested villages in Nigeria and tell them juju is fake.



Dont Get me wrong, I am a practising Christian, but i know there is a Devil and there are juju. I have seen enough of evil done to man to know that there are Devils, Evil spirits, evil men/women, charms (juju). Even Chinese and Indians know this very well.



"Omodo o mo ogun o npe ni efo." "Ti omode ba de ibi eru, aru a ba" anyone can help me translate.



No doubt there is evil in the heart of men.



My gripe with juju claims is that some of the claims go against the laws of nature, aka the physical laws. As long as those claims fall within what is possible, I do not doubt them.



No doubt there is evil in the heart of men.My gripe with juju claims is that some of the claims go against the laws of nature, aka the physical laws. As long as those claims fall within what is possible, I do not doubt them.I have read vastly on the history of Nigeria, and in every single occasion where those that depend on juju violently clash with those that depend on respecting the physical laws, the latter always comes up ahead. Can you explain this?

9jaganja:



@ Richy black.



When you said people openly sacrifice humans. For the record, it wasn't openly done. cultism (religion) is different from tradition. An occultic body might get hold of power in a particular region and change the tradition forcefully just like Sharia is forced on Persians because the ruling party believes in the Quran and Sharia laws. However, voodoo (juju) does exist and it exist in such a way that you'll mistake it for something else. Trust tons of your pastors are using these powers. Don't tell me when pastor Chris flings his handkerchief and tens of people in that area falls down. Don't tell me that isn't juju and if you religious folks want to call it holy ghost's power, then I think the juju practitioners have the right to call theirs too whatever they want. There is no difference in Christianity, Islam and voodoo. except that one is not being preached or forced on you. All these religions deals with unseens.



Also, you mentioned something about blood etc, Even Abraham was supposedly told by your "god" to kill a ram right? Forget what the new testament brings. I read the Bible clearly starting from my book of Bible story when I was young to reading the real thing when I got older and decisions got bolder. There is none or very little difference in voodoo and other major religions. Let's not be BIASED towards Christianity or Islam against our traditional beliefs. If you think killing animals for worship is barbaric, there are tons of belief systems in Yoruba land that deals with fruits as offerings. There is no one god or one way to a better after life. Your deeds here on earth matters not who or what you believe in. The Biblical and Quranic god seems to be more blood thirsty though. Christianity is same as Islam just that one has evolved to suit current society while the other is stuck in 2 millenniums ago.

Women were oppressed in the Bible as well as Quran whereas in ancient Africa, Women were seen as Creators, Leaders, Queens, Economic power, and a blessing to the society. Women were strongly oppressed in the Bible and Quran so bad, I wonder how any African got to accepting these barbaric beliefs as civilized.



My assertion that juju claims are false is not because I'm trying to promote Islam or Christianity, but because I'm trying to promote the inviolable physical laws.



Juju claims that rest in the psychological e.g., claiming to see spirits or ghosts, claiming to see a woman turn into a cat or a man turn into a goat, etc. are possible. We just cannot stop people from hallucinating can we?



However, basing reality on a hallucination is laughable. It's like a schizophrenic claiming that the voices he/she hears are real. No they're not.



My assertion that juju claims are false is not because I'm trying to promote Islam or Christianity, but because I'm trying to promote the inviolable physical laws.Juju claims that rest in the psychological e.g., claiming to see spirits or ghosts, claiming to see a woman turn into a cat or a man turn into a goat, etc. are possible. We just cannot stop people from hallucinating can we?However, basing reality on a hallucination is laughable. It's like a schizophrenic claiming that the voices he/she hears are real. No they're not.Can someone explain to me why Juju Airlines is yet to be launched, given that there is juju that can make a person disappear and reappear in any location of his/her choosing? No tickets necessary. No visa necessary. Just land New York gbam!

RichyBlacK:



My assertion that juju claims are false is not because I'm trying to promote Islam or Christianity, but because I'm trying to promote the inviolable physical laws.



Juju claims that rest in the psychological e.g., claiming to see spirits or ghosts, claiming to see a woman turn into a cat or a man turn into a goat, etc. are possible. We just cannot stop people from hallucinating can we?



However, basing reality on a hallucination is laughable. It's like a schizophrenic claiming that the voices he/she hears are real. No they're not.



Can someone explain to me why Juju Airlines is yet to be launched, given that there is juju that can make a person disappear and reappear in any location of his/her choosing? No tickets necessary. No visa necessary. Just land New York gbam!











Claims? I have witnessed people being shot at close range (less than a meter) severally without the bullet penetrating. Is this a newspaper publication?



It is sad how people twist information to justify a position.



The bible records that Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead after 3 days. Does this obey or disobey the physical laws you seem to respect 100% of the time?



Jonah was reported to have been swallowed by a fish only to be delivered where God wanted him to go. Is this a violation of the physical laws?



Sarah gave birth to a child after menopause. Does this obey the physical laws?



No one is asking you to practice juju. But denying its existence simply based on the fact that you have not witnessed it is unfortunate.



Claims? I have witnessed people being shot at close range (less than a meter) severally without the bullet penetrating. Is this a newspaper publication?It is sad how people twist information to justify a position.The bible records that Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead after 3 days. Does this obey or disobey the physical laws you seem to respect 100% of the time?Jonah was reported to have been swallowed by a fish only to be delivered where God wanted him to go. Is this a violation of the physical laws?Sarah gave birth to a child after menopause. Does this obey the physical laws?No one is asking you to practice juju. But denying its existence simply based on the fact that you have not witnessed it is unfortunate.What would you do if you see someone being shot several times and nothing happens? Believe in juju or explain it away as another flavor of the spiritual laws?

Afam:



Claims? I have witnessed people being shot at close range (less than a meter) severally without the bullet penetrating. Is this a newspaper publication?



It is sad how people twist information to justify a position.



The bible records that Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead after 3 days. Does this obey or disobey the physical laws you seem to respect 100% of the time?



Jonah was reported to have been swallowed by a fish only to be delivered where God wanted him to go. Is this a violation of the physical laws?



Sarah gave birth to a child after menopause. Does this obey the physical laws?



No one is asking you to practice juju. But denying its existence simply based on the fact that you have not witnessed it is unfortunate.



What would you do if you see someone being shot several times and nothing happens? Believe in juju or explain it away as another flavor of the spiritual laws?



Thank you afam.



Thank you afam.You cannot explain spiritual with the physical law. I dont know which part of the world RichyBlack lives, but am sure he has not lived part of his adult life in africa.