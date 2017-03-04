₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by stormybucci(m): 9:32pm On Oct 14, 2016
This is the story of a poor African slave who was abused by shameless Europeans for her massive buttocks and used as a circus animal.
Sara Baartman was abused and used as a circus animal by Europeans
On 29 October 1810, Saartjie “Sara” Baartman, a nineteen year old Khoisan woman signed a contract to be taken from Cape Town to London to be exhibited for entertainment purposes. Though she was illiterate, history allegedly claims she signed the contract with an English ship surgeon named William Dunlop who was a friend to Pieter Willem Cezar and Hendrik Cezar. Pieter Willem Cezar had bought Sara Baartman as a slave at sixteen and she worked for Pieter’s brother, Hendrik. It was here that she was named Saartjie, the Dutch form of Sara.
The history of colonialism was so unfair to her that she was stripped of her identity and her bodily integrity. Her story is the full representation of the evils of a hybrid of colonialism, slavery, racism and sexism. The Europeans even disrespected her humanity to the extent of displaying her brain, skeleton and sexual organs in a Paris museum until 1974. She only got a dignified burial almost two centuries after her death, in 2002.
The woman who lost everything…even her name
Sara Baartman was born to a Gonaquasub group of the KhoiKhoi in 1789 at the Gamtoos River which is found in South Africa’s Eastern Cape. Her first major loss was that of her mother who died when Sara was just two and her father, a cattle driver died when she reached adolescence. She got married to a Khoikhoi drummer and had a child together. The child died soon after.
Death
With the coming of colonialism, came conflicts between the natives and the settlers. Her husband was murdered by the Dutch colonists, her first loss to a system that would take her life from her. After working for the Dutch in Cape Town, she allegedly signed the contract which would take her to London to perform. What made her special? BBC says she had what was called “steatopygia”, resulting in extremely protuberant buttocks due to a build-up of fat.
What she had, most women can only dream of but at this point, the Europeans were eager to gobble up anything that asserted their superiority and somehow, Baartman was used in that narrative. They used her as a confirmation of the dark skinned people’s inferiority; their insatiable appetite for sex as shown by the size of their buttocks and their Instruments. Promoters even described her genitals as resembling the skin that hangs from a turkey’s throat.
Baartman was first displayed in Piccadilly where descriptions of her treatment reported how she was exhibited on a“stage two feet high, along which she was led by her keeper and exhibited like a wild beast, being obliged to walk, stand or sit as he ordered”. The Guardian rightly says, “The crowd viewed her as little different from an animal.” Like an animal, she was sold four years later to Paris where she was under the control of a wild animal exhibitor in a travelling circus. That she was now a part of his “show animals” leaves a bad taste in the mouth. It is in Paris that Napoleon’s surgeon, George Cuvier saw her and developed a “scientific interest”.
His idea of science was proving the superiority of the white people. In fact, he described Sara’s movements as having“something brusque and capricious about them that recalled those of a monkey”.Men like Cuvier propounded the idea of a Homo Sapiens Monstrous; more ape than human, devoid of the intelligence and emotional capabilities the whites were endowed with.
The Edinburgh Review in 1863 is famed for writing,“There is no vast difference between the intelligence of a Bosjesman and that of an oran-utan, and that the difference is far greater between Descartes or Homer and the Hottentot than between the stupid Hottentot and the ape.”Such depiction of Africans (particularly the Khoisan) as the most developed ape but least developed human was common.
When Baartman died of what is presumed to be pneumonia, syphilis and alcoholism, George Cuvier made a plaster cast of her body before dissecting it. Her preserved brain and genitals were placed in jars and displayed at the Museum of Man in Paris. They were only removed in 1974 and she got a proper burial 187 years after her death. Her story is so emotional that when the world heard of Beyonce’s plan to write and star in a movie based on Baartman’s life, there was a massive backlash.
Jean Burgess, a chief from the Khoikhoi group Baartman hailed from is on record for saying Beyonce lacked“the basic human dignity to be worthy of writing Sara’s story, let alone playing the part”.
Similarly, a Kim Kardashian photo-shoot which mimicked contemporary drawings of Baartman was widely criticised. The looks of black women are a thing of politics with body-shaming and commodification forming the lens through which they are viewed.
Baartman probably suffered the worst forms of subjugation and dehumanisation at the hands of Europeans. This culture of using looks to perpetuate black women oppression should come to an end. Baartman’s story should not be re-enacted in modern society two centuries after her unfortunate death.
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by stormybucci(m): 9:36pm On Oct 14, 2016
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by optional1(f): 9:37pm On Oct 14, 2016
hmmm
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by Ritieyalu(f): 9:44pm On Oct 14, 2016
stormybucci:
is really a touching story, I think I av heard this ' The Khoikhoi' in Geography
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by mizzytan(m): 9:45pm On Oct 14, 2016
Wow. Touching story. Well we should let bygones be bygones, so many atrocities were committed against blacks.
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by Nobody: 9:51pm On Oct 14, 2016
This is really touching. I have never heard or read about this woman.these colonialists committed unspeakable crime against us. We forgive them tho. #freedom is a gift. Thank you o.p
lalasticlala
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by blackberlin: 10:50pm On Oct 14, 2016
mizzytan:
They really did commit many atrocities. . . and the funniest part is that some of them are still wallowing in the ignorance of racism. The sad truth is that the average white man still considers himself superior to the blacks, due to the technological advancement and their environment. But I think it's just ignorance on their part cos civilization began in Africa, but so many of them are half-schooled so I'm not surprised.
The best way to deal with whites is to be the best at what you do and face your business. . . There are also so many great white folks out there. . .
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by StarPlayer: 11:15pm On Oct 14, 2016
Still trying to figure out what happened to the black race that made the whites so technologically advanced ahead of us like this
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by owobokiri(m): 1:51pm On Feb 15
The evils of the white man against this continent are so vast and so mean that when any is told, you are left with nothing but anger. . For all his greater claims to civilization., the white man can be so medieval in his use of violence and general evil to achieve his goals. It is a big big shame.
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by Arielle: 6:05pm On Feb 15
The sad story of the Hottentot Venus is only a tip of the iceberg of the ways white men dehumanised and sexualised black women in order to justify the shocking rapes and murders that took place. Such a shame to the so - called civilised people. They vilify our high shapely ass, rounded thighs and full lips but glorify it when those same attributes appear on a white woman's body: Kim kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie. Yet white women started trying to copy the black woman's shapely posterior by padding their dresses in the 1800's. A fashion called the bustle. Confused people.
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by INTROVERT(f): 2:29pm
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by mackmanuel: 2:29pm
.
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by Adesiji77: 2:30pm
Man's inhumanity...
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by Dannidom(m): 2:30pm
Animalistic
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by sotall(m): 2:30pm
this her backside just weak me.....
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by ireneony(f): 2:30pm
The fuuny tin ...white women are now doing surgry to their body to have this kind of body
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by cosmatika(m): 2:31pm
Ok
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by gift01: 2:31pm
Lemme focus on my match abeg. See Ukwu
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by lifestyle1(m): 2:31pm
2016 post in 2017.
I still get hope be that.
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by damanjohn: 2:33pm
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by sleeknick(m): 2:33pm
If it was now, she would have been a slay queen
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by smartmey61(m): 2:34pm
Sometimes when i read something like this i feel like visiting a gunshop, #whitevil
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by 0955eb027(m): 2:35pm
Hmmmm!
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by holatimmy(f): 2:38pm
This life revolves just too much
What was like a curse or stigma is now somebody's dream come true [implants]
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by lonelydora(m): 2:38pm
Ok
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by nairalandfreak: 2:39pm
UKU
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by Pavore9: 2:41pm
Disheartening.
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by highrise07(m): 2:42pm
....
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by DaFlash: 2:43pm
The Europeans have to have their thanks to these:-
1.Stealing of the Chinese gunpowder invention
2.Geographical location which makes it easy for Chinese technologies to travel to Europe
3.Industrial revolution
If not for all that, Africa and Asia would have been the ones colonizing bloody European barbarians.
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by Pussickpunk(m): 2:43pm
white's are evil...
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by Proffdada: 2:43pm
damanjohn:i thought u're talking about her backside
|Re: Sara Saartjie Baartman ‘Big Booty’ African Slave Who Was Abused By Europeans by holyfather(m): 2:43pm
It's a pity. Quite a pity.
