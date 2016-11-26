Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fraud Alert! Gtbank *737# Is Very Risky. (20644 Views)

Guys, if you have substantial funds in your GTB savings account and an active ATM card, you could fall victim to fraud through *737#. I fell victim to these fraudsters just because I have a savings account at GTB, ATM card and a telephone number registered when my account was opened at LASU branch.



*I'm writing this for the guys at GTB's R & D to take note and secure this convenient SMS banking



*and for the TELECOM providers to sit up and really protect their customers.



* for this fraud to occur all it takes are two vital contacts - a low level staffer at a the bank and a staff at telecom company with a login access and a laptop. And of course a new SIM card and a target victim.



It all started on the night of 26 Nov 2016 at 9.30pm.



I have an account number 021xxx xxx6 with Guaranty Trust Bank(GTB), and a registered telephone number 0818xxxxxxx with Etisalat. This telephone number is linked to my GTB account, and open for SMS banking by default.



On November 26, 2016 , at 9.36pm, my telephone lost network access. I thought it was the usual brief network loss due to power outage. But it wasn't. My number had been swapped to another SIM by an unknown person through the platform of Etisalat. For this swap to occur at this hour of the day, this fraudster must have a person working at one of Etisalat's experience center with login access to Etisalat Servers.



I presume at this point the fraudster has gotten my 16 digits ATM card number through a staff in the bank. I am really suspecting one cashier at ALABA branch; because this fraud occurred on my account after I did a few bulk transactions at the bank.



My phone number was swap to another SIM. I was denied network access. I could neither call nor receive calls and SMS. The telephone number swap resulted in someone using my telephone to illegally withdraw money from my GTB account.



The unauthorized withdrawal from above account started on Saturday 26/11/2016:



1. On 26/11/2016 9.38pm, 30,000naira was transferred to GTB impersonal ledgers account by an unauthorized person through E-Channel (*737#) SMS banking platform.



2. on 27/11/2016 12.34am (around midnight) another 30,000naira was transferred to GTB impersonal ledgers through E-Channel (*737#) SMS banking platform.



3. on 27/11/2016 1.04am (around midnight) 200,000naira was transferred to OYERINDE ABIODUN J -account domiciled at Union Bank Plc through E-Channel (*737#) SMS banking platform.



4. for all above unauthorized withdrawal, GTB subsequently charged and deducted from my account a total of 215 naira as taxes and commissions.



I was able to halt this fraudulent withdrawal on my account by rushing to one of the experience center at Ikeja Shoprite. It was at this Etisalat Experience center that a good lad noticed that someone had swapped my number. He helped me recover my number. But before then the damage had been done. They have nicked 260,000 from my account at this hard times.



I called GTB to cancel my ATM, any other feature or services that's outside in-bank transactions. No more sharp sharp transfer! No more recharging through direct debit from my account. I'm back to buying recharge cards and walking into bank for all my transactions... It's tough but I 'm better safe than sorry.



Just you know how vulnerable this platform(*737#) is, it does NOT require a PIN number to execute a transaction. All that is required is the last four numbers of a victim's ATM card. With this ATM card number, the fraudster can withdraw a maximum of 200,000. That's not all. GTB has another service called GTRescue. If you are in need of quick cash, you can actually exceed that 200,000 daily limit by using GTRescue to withdraw 30,000 cash at an ATM. You see how risky this is? VERY RISKY!



But then my question is how can reputable bank like GTB and ETISALAT not know thus platform is open to fraud? I have googled and read some "angry" reports about customers being ripped off by fraudsters with access to customers ATM card number.



How can the legal guys at the bank just fold alms? Why can't they inform the money managers that having such a platform that exposes customers to frauds makes them culpable before the law?



I have never used my ATM in Nigeria. In fact I don't use ATM. My ATM is tucked away in my safe.



25 Likes 9 Shares

This is serious. Nigerians are brilliant but instead of devoting their technology knowledge to productive things like Mark Zuckerberg and Jack dorsey what they prefer to do is scamming and fleecing people of their hard earned cash. I pray and hope you get your due refund plus compensation sef. 12 Likes

Don't rush to conclude that a GTB and etisalat staff did this. You may have been careless. The truth about such cases is after the full investigation you might be the guilty party because your card and phone number were both with you when this occurred.

6 Likes 1 Share

Time to deactivate dat crap & empty my gt bank account, infact dis days I just feel soo insecured using that service, Your post just confirmed my inner doubts.

How much do you have in your GTB acct? Kindly send ur phone number and atm card serial number

The service is quick and convenient, but is it completely safe? No!

I hope you can recover your money from those thieves and when you get the major culprit, make sure he pays double.

Morning Nutase.

I know I have been super careful in my bank dealings. I don't do online(computer) banking. I don't do banking on my smart phone. In fact I use an old "dumb" Nokia touch phone for my GTB transaction (*737#). See photo. How careful can this get? I don't even use my ATM card. It's tucked away in my safe. I just memorized the last four digits of my ATM card. I have never lost my "Nokia touch" phone. I mean, I think I have been super careful knowing that my business transaction are done on this GTB account.



Now Etisalat have my photo and finger print. How can someone else use another SIM to swap my number if not with an insider at one of their experience centers as they are called?



How can a bank use the last four digits of an ATM card as a pin with no option of changing this default pin? I know guys working in the industry and it's possible for a not-so-high ranking staffer to see an ATM card number on finacle.



Morning Nutase.I know I have been super careful in my bank dealings. I don't do online(computer) banking. I don't do banking on my smart phone. In fact I use an old "dumb" Nokia touch phone for my GTB transaction (*737#). See photo. How careful can this get? I don't even use my ATM card. It's tucked away in my safe. I just memorized the last four digits of my ATM card. I have never lost my "Nokia touch" phone. I mean, I think I have been super careful knowing that my business transaction are done on this GTB account.Now Etisalat have my photo and finger print. How can someone else use another SIM to swap my number if not with an insider at one of their experience centers as they are called?How can a bank use the last four digits of an ATM card as a pin with no option of changing this default pin? I know guys working in the industry and it's possible for a not-so-high ranking staffer to see an ATM card number on finacle.Bro, how have I been careless?

I am so sorry for your loss but I still think the fastest way to get a solution and possibly a refund of your cash is to contact the three bodies I stated. The only difficulty you may face may be with police.

I am so sorry for your loss but I still think the fastest way to get a solution and possibly a refund of your cash is to contact the three bodies I stated. The only difficulty you may face may be with police.Wish you luck.

Now this bank is beginning to piss me off. How they charge me 488 for one month's SMS alert? 7 Likes

I am so sorry for your loss but I still think the fastest way to get a solution and possibly a refund of your cash is to contact the three bodies I stated. The only difficulty you may face may be with police.

Wish you luck.

Thanks for the wish, bro.



Thanks for the wish, bro.I did my police report and affidavit on Monday 28 November. I have submitted both copies with a petition to Etisalat head office at Banana island and GTB's anti-fraud unit at Awolowo opp polo club. They acknowledged receipt of the documents. I also went to LASU branch to submit above documents. I spoke to a lawyer. I think I am doing my best. It's also the reason I am alerting fellow N'landers to "shine your eye" fraudster are on the roll, and GTB *737 is super vulnerable.

Hi Guys. I'm considering writing a petition about this fraud to CPC. Will it work? Any better idea? 1 Like

Thanks for the enlightenments

Those bankers could be a snitch sometimes

Lalasticlacla..

Just got a reply from GTB promising to review my complaint. Wonder how long this review might take. 2 Likes

It must be a staffer in the bank that gave 'em fraudster my card number. I think they have been at this for awhile now defrauding customers. It appears they target accounts with frequent transaction, and they do it on Saturday night / Sunday hoping that it's weekend customers are sleeping off their hangover. And no open telecom office on Sunday to swap back your stolen number. With this M.O. They are assured of raiding the accounts on Saturday night, Sunday and early Monday morning. For a GTB savings account, that's more than 700,000 if you include the available 30,000 per day on GTrescue service. Phew! Wahala dey!

The service is quick and convenient, but is it completely safe? No!

I hope you can recover your money from those thieves and when you get the major culprit, make sure he pays double.

I hope so too. The "oyerinde abiodun" dude with account in Union bank pulled the money so fast before the bank could freeze it. I called Union bank very early on but they said that I'd have to wait on my bank (GTB) to contact them. And by the time GRB sent them the memo, Oyerinde has pulled the funds.



I hope so too. The "oyerinde abiodun" dude with account in Union bank pulled the money so fast before the bank could freeze it. I called Union bank very early on but they said that I'd have to wait on my bank (GTB) to contact them. And by the time GRB sent them the memo, Oyerinde has pulled the funds.My question is what happened to BVN? I thought with this number -face and finger print, we are super secure! It doesn't appear to be the case.

Na wa o 1 Like

Journey to recover my SIM and Number.



My best bet on recovering my number was any of the Shoprite malls. On a weekend most Etisalat Experience centers are closed. I went to ikeja Mall. The lads there were very helpful. AJ helped me recover my number on the new SIM (right).



It must be very easy for this fraudsters to swap one's SIM. All it takes is a contact working in Etisalat, one with a computer accessible to Etisalat Server and a new SIM. Register the new SIM serial number to the phone number on their server......the old SIM looses network access ( no signal, no calls, no SMS) and the new SIM is active. All your calls are diverted! You are left scratching your head.what happened? Maybe the mast in your neighborhood lost power? Maybe your SIM is corrupted, may be your phone don catch virus! lol 2 Likes

hmmm na wao

Na big wao!

In a situation like this one is left wondering, how does the system work? Will the police investigate after my deposition and police report? Will the bank ask the police to investigate? Will Etisalat conduct an in house investigate?



Na big wao!In a situation like this one is left wondering, how does the system work? Will the police investigate after my deposition and police report? Will the bank ask the police to investigate? Will Etisalat conduct an in house investigate?The truth is none of these companies have called me to gather more info to aid their investigation. It makes me feel like they don't care. Or to them 260,000 is a change. Well, I pray they get my more back. I need that money in this time of recession.

OP, sorry for your loss, hope you get your money back.



This needs to be on front page for proper attention and for it to be resolved quickly.





lalasticlala, where art thou? 1 Like

OP, sorry for your loss, hope you get your money back.



This needs to be on front page for proper attention and for it to be resolved quickly.





lalasticlala, where art thou?

Thanks Osyxcel.



I'm working hard on getting my money back. That's the reason why I'm running this thread to put a bit of public pressure of these companies -GTB and Etisalat.



Thanks Osyxcel.I'm working hard on getting my money back. That's the reason why I'm running this thread to put a bit of public pressure of these companies -GTB and Etisalat.I believe there are so many other victims out there. We all could come together and work on a class action suit to pressure these companies to reform the services they are rendering to consumers. Could you imagine how GTB with so many young talents and Brains are selling a service *737# that uses the last four numbers on the face of an ATM Card as a PIN with no option of change this PIN? Crazy!

Does anyone have a link to EFCC petition website?

And I was thinking of registering my phone number on that GTB platform. OP, DO all you can to get your money back. Like you, I also suspect that the culprit maybe someone working in the bank and his/her accomplice must have technical knowledge 3 Likes

And I was thinking of registering my phone number on that GTB platform. OP, DO all you can to get your money back. Like you, I also suspect that the culprit maybe someone working in the bank and his/her accomplice must have technical knowledge

Hi Pidgin2.



It's not about registering your number. As long as you have a savings account with an ATM card and a telephone number(when you opened the account) registered with GTB, you are super vulnerable. All it takes the fraudster is swap your telephone number and use an inside contact at GTB to get your ATM card. With these two things he has absolute control of your account. He starts transferring money with *737#.



Hi Pidgin2.It's not about registering your number. As long as you have a savings account with an ATM card and a telephone number(when you opened the account) registered with GTB, you are super vulnerable. All it takes the fraudster is swap your telephone number and use an inside contact at GTB to get your ATM card. With these two things he has absolute control of your account. He starts transferring money with *737#.If your account does not have much funds in it, then don't bother. Otherwise cancel your ATM card to be safe. I learned the hard way

Again, what GTB won't tell you is *737# service is automatically linked to your ATM card and the telephone number you used in opening the account. The whole thing is by default and that's the problem.



Again, what GTB won't tell you is *737# service is automatically linked to your ATM card and the telephone number you used in opening the account. The whole thing is by default and that's the problem.There is no how I can cancel *737# service on my savings account without canceling my ATM card. You know, without ATM, those cashiers in the banking hall are always reluctant to pay across the counter small withdrawals like 5k , 10k etc.

Op that's y I scratched of the last 2 digits of my card. I'll proceed to scratch out d remainder... don't let others access or see your ATM card 1 Like

Noted, thanks for this info. Lalasticlala please push this thread to the front page

Honestly, I really don't think it's about scratching the last 4 digits of your card. I think someone on the inside gave these fraudsters my card number. Since I got my ATM card, I have never used it online. I have used it to withdraw money at ATM here in Nigeria. It has always been tucked in my "locked" safe. The last time I did withdraw from ATM was in January 2016 in Brampton. So how did they get my card number if not an insider? Honestly, I really don't think it's about scratching the last 4 digits of your card. I think someone on the inside gave these fraudsters my card number. Since I got my ATM card, I have never used it online. I have used it to withdraw money at ATM here in Nigeria. It has always been tucked in my "locked" safe. The last time I did withdraw from ATM was in January 2016 in Brampton. So how did they get my card number if not an insider?

Hi Lalasticlala, is there a way you can push this up to garner some traffic? I really need some advice from other nairalanders and those in the banking industry.



Thanks



