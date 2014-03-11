₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,780 members, 3,367,033 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 07:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm (2046 Views)
Bayern Munich Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (2 - 1) On 3rd May 2016 / Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal : UCL (5 - 1) On 4th November 2015 / Bayern Munich Vs Barcelona: UCL (3 - 2) On 12th May 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Omooba77: 12:57pm On Dec 12, 2016
Our old foe again!!
Arsenal have lost in the last 16 for six seasons in a row; to end that run, they must overcome a Bayern München side who beat them at this stage in 2013 and 2014.
©AFP/Getty Images
Arsenal FC have not been past the round of 16 since 2009/10; to end that run they must overcome familiar opponents FC Bayern München, who have beaten the Gunners at this stage twice in recent years.
Previous meetings
• The teams have met ten times, all since 2000/01. The German club have won five of those games and the English side three, with Bayern knocking out Arsenal in the round of 16 in 2004/05, 2012/13 and 2013/14.
• In last term's group stage, Arsenal overcome Bayern 2-0 in north London thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Mesut Özil.
• However, the German team triumphed 5-1 back in Munich with Thomas Müller (2), David Alaba and Arjen Robben on the scoresheet. Giroud again scored for Arsenal.
• The line-ups in Munich on 4 November 2015 were:
Bayern: Neuer, Lahm, Boateng (Benatia 68), Javi Martínez, Alaba, Xabi Alonso, Thiago, Müller, Douglas Costa, Coman (Robben 54), Lewandowski (Vidal 71).
Arsenal : Čech, Debuchy, Mertesacker, Gabriel, Monreal, Santi Cazorla (Chambers 87), Coquelin, Campbell (Gibbs 59), Özil, Alexis Sánchez, Giroud (Iwobi 85).
• Arsenal drew 1-1 at the Fußball Arena München in the 2013/14 round of 16 second leg when Lukas Podolski, returning to his former club, equalised within two minutes of Bastian Schweinsteiger putting the hosts ahead. Arsenal went out of the competition having lost 2-0 at home, with Müller once more on target.
• The line-ups in Munich on 11 March 2014 were:
Bayern: Neuer, Lahm, Javi Martínez, Dante, Alaba, Robben, Schweinsteiger, Thiago, Ribéry (Müller 85), Götze (Kroos 59), Mandžukić.
Arsenal: Fabiański, Sagna, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Vermaelen, Arteta (Gnabry 77), Özil (Rosický 46), Cazorla, Podolski, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Flamini 84), Giroud.
• At the same stage of the previous season the Gunners won 2-0 in Germany , Giroud and Laurent Koscielny finding the net. They exited on away goals having lost 3-1 at home where Müller again scored.
• The other two meetings in Bavaria both resulted in Bayern victories, in the 2004/05 round of 16 (3-1) and the 2000/01 second group stage (1-0) .
Match background
Bayern
• This is Bayern's 17th encounter with English opponents in the last five seasons. They have won the last three such home games but previously had not prevailed in four in Bavaria, including the 2012 final defeat on penalties by Chelsea FC.
• Bayern's overall home record against English teams is W13 D6 L3.
• Under Josep Guardiola, Bayern were losing UEFA Champions League semi-finalists in each of the last three campaigns, beaten on away goals by Club Atlético de Madrid last term .
• At this stage a year ago, Bayern progressed against Juventus (2-2 a , 4-2 aet h ). They last lost in the round of 16 in 2010/11 when FC Internazionale Milano prevailed on away goals
(0-1 h , 3-2 a ).
• Bayern have posted 15 straight home wins in the UEFA Champions League – a competition best – including three this season.
Arsenal
• The Gunners finished top of Group A, two points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, staying unbeaten away from home (W2 D1). They also avoided defeat at home and the last time they won their group unbeaten (2005/06), they went on to reach the final.
• In each of the last six seasons Arsenal have fallen in the round of 16, going down 5-1 on aggregate to FC Barcelona in 2015/16 ( 0-2 h ,
1-3 a ).
• Arsenal have lost three of their last seven European away matches; before that they had met defeat only twice in 11 games on the road.
• In Germany they have lost two matches and drawn one on their last three visits; in the five before that they won three and drew two.
• Their record against German clubs away from home is W5 D5 L7; overall it is W16 D6 L12.
Coach and player links
• With AC Sparta Praha, Chelsea and Arsenal, Petr Čech has faced Bayern on eight occasions (W3 D1 L4). His most notable success came in Chelsea's 2012 UEFA Champions League triumph in the Fußball Arena München. In extra time Čech saved Arjen Robben's penalty. Müller had given Bayern the lead with seven minutes of normal time remaining.
• Carlo Ancelotti coached Čech at Chelsea from 2009 to 2011. Together they won the Premier League and FA Cup in 2009/10.
• Mesut Özil has scored four goals in his 15 appearances against Bayern.
• Robben has taken on Arsenal 12 times for PSV, Chelsea and Bayern (W7 D4 L1), scoring twice.
• With Liverpool FC, Xabi Alonso faced Arsenal 13 times (W4 D4 L5).
• Jérôme Boateng spent 2010/11 with Manchester City FC.
• Granit Xhaka was part of the Basel squad that
lost 7-0 at Bayern in the 2011/12 last 16 second leg, Robben netting twice.
• Xhaka tackled Bayern eight times while playing for VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach (W2 D3 L3).
• Francis Coquelin spent 2013/14 on loan at SC Freiburg.
• In the first leg of the 2012/13 semi-final, Lewandowski scored all four against Özil's Real Madrid in a 4-1 Borussia Dortmund win.
• Müller got three goals and Robben two against Alexis Sánchez's Barcelona in a 7-0 aggregate win (4-0 h , 3-0 a ) in the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League semi-finals.
• Theo Walcott scored in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat by Douglas Costa's FC Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2010/11 group stage.
• Müller registered in Germany's 2-1 win in a Paris friendly on 6 February 2013 against a France team containing Franck Ribéry, Koscielny and Giroud. Philipp Lahm and Özil played for the visitors.
• Giroud scored in France's 2-1 friendly victory in Bremen on 29 February 2012 against a Germany side featuring Boateng, Özil, Müller and Manuel Neuer. Ribéry also played for the visitors.
• Sánchez was on target in Chile's 2-0 win over Costa's Brazil in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on 8 October 2015.
• Have played together:
Mesut Özil, Shkodran Mustafi & Manuel Neuer, Boateng, Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich and Lahm (Germany)
Santi Cazorla, Nacho Monreal & Javi Martínez, Juan Bernat, Thiago Alcántara and Alonso (Spain)
Mathieu Debuchy, Giroud, Koscielny & Kingsley Coman and Ribéry (France)
Sánchez & Arturo Vidal (Chile)
Özil & Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid 2010–13)
Sánchez and Thiago Alcántara (Barcelona 2011–13)
Čech and Robben (Chelsea 2004–07)
Match facts
Bayern
• Lahm and Boateng are a booking away from a ban.
• Bayern are 11 games unbeaten, winning ten of them, since the 3-2 loss to FC Rostov on matchday five.
• Ancelotti's men will host FC Schalke 04 in the German Cup quarter-finals on 1 March.
• Lahm announced on 7 February that he will retire at the end of the season, despite his contract running until summer 2018.
• Ribéry (out since 31 January, hamstring) has missed Bayern's last two games. Boateng has not played since undergoing pectoral muscle surgery on 20 December.
• Lewandowski, named Poland's footballer of the year for the sixth consecutive season on 4 February, has scored 30 goals in 33 outings for club and country this term.
• Lewandowski (until 2021), Rafinha (2018) and Robben (2018) have penned contract extensions since matchday six.
• TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's German internationals Niklas Süle and Sebastian Rudy will join Bayern on 1 July.
UEFA Champions League squad changes
• In : Christian Früchtl
• Out : Holger Badstuber, Julian Green
Arsenal
• Arsenal have won eight of their 13 games since matchday six, losing four of them.
• Making his first start since 8 May 2016 after knee surgery, Danny Welbeck scored twice in a 5-0 FA Cup fourth round victory at Southampton FC on 28 January.
• Theo Walcott registered a hat-trick, his fifth for the Gunners, against Southampton.
• Arsenal will play fifth-tier Sutton United FC in the FA Cup fifth round on 20 February.
• Aaron Ramsey was ruled out for three weeks after suffering a calf strain in the 2-1 home loss to Watford FC on 31 January.
• Héctor Bellerín was substituted with a head injury sustained while trying to prevent Chelsea FC's first goal in the Gunners' 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge on 4 February. However, he played all of Saturday's 2-0 defeat of Hull City AFC.
UEFA Champions League squad changes
• In : Ryan Huddart, Per Mertesacker, Reiss Nelson, Danny Welbeck
• Out : Chuba Akpom, Krystian Bielik, Marc Bola, Aaron Eyoma, Kaylen Hinds, Carl Jenkinson, Stephy Mavididi, Tyrell Robinson, Gedion Zelalem
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by collinometricx(m): 2:17pm On Dec 12, 2016
Sit down collinx
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by optional1(f): 7:52pm On Dec 13, 2016
collins collinx collins how many times i call you....
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by collinometricx(m): 8:47pm On Dec 13, 2016
E blike say na 3 times
optional1:
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by optional1(f): 8:51pm On Dec 13, 2016
collinometricx:
good ur brain still dey there...
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by collinometricx(m): 8:53pm On Dec 13, 2016
But wait y u der call mhi?
optional1:
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by optional1(f): 8:55pm On Dec 13, 2016
shay i no fit call you ni
collinometricx:well I just wan check on you... How your leg?
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by collinometricx(m): 9:30pm On Dec 13, 2016
U fit call mhi ni
optional1:fine
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by optional1(f): 9:37pm On Feb 06
collinometricx:
collins how far?
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by collinometricx(m): 10:42am On Feb 07
optional1:I just der
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by purplekayc(m): 9:10am On Feb 13
Omooba77:they are not the force they were before.
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by SirWere(m): 4:34pm On Feb 13
purplekayc:You sure bout that bro
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by purplekayc(m): 7:31pm On Feb 13
SirWere:they have some ageing players
Lham is retiring
Etc
They are now being are now being challenge for the bundesliga not like before that they were dominant
Lizping and borrusia durtmond are up their herls
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by SirWere(m): 9:03pm On Feb 13
purplekayc:Bro, this your kind of confidence, I need it
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by collinometricx(m): 1:32am On Feb 14
This thread gats need to be derailed.... Optional1
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Jeel: 4:14pm On Feb 14
This game ehhnn. won't be surprised is Arsenal win sha
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by optional1(f): 1:56pm
If Arsenal win and quallfy for round of 8 make i deactivate.
collinometricx:
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by collinometricx(m): 4:04pm
optional1:u don come aqain abi
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by bi0nics: 4:25pm
Another Rape. .
Wait for it. . .
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by yedidiah(m): 6:21pm
We the Proud fans of Chelsea, are behind our friends from the North part of London today.
go gunners!
4 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by softmind24: 6:28pm
can arsenal f:ouk Bayern the psg f ;Duck Barcelona
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by unclezuma: 6:29pm
Arsenal Fans Vs. Arsene Wenger...after the match.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by MadeInTokyo: 6:29pm
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Marvel1206: 6:31pm
Walkover match.
3-1 in favour of Arsenal
1 Like
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Nma27(f): 6:32pm
Bayern will kick arsenal back home tonight
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by wolesmile(m): 6:32pm
[center]I juz dey pity Arsenal. As far as Champions' League is concerned, they're out. There is no way they can beat Bayern Munich. They should try again next season.[/center]
When I remember Arsenal
I remember trophyless
Aye, Aye, water runaway me eyes.
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by olagunjumariah: 6:32pm
USE THE HASHTAG #FANLIVE FOR REAL TIME UPDATES ON TONIGHT'S MATCHES. I MUST AIR MY VIEWS!!!
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Unlimited22: 6:33pm
optional1:Optional1 and yedidiah, are we supporting these guys or are we here to derail?
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by kennosklint(m): 6:33pm
Bayern 1:2 Arsenal
2 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by UNIQUEISRAEL: 6:34pm
The score is 1 - 3
1 Like
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by shamecurls(m): 6:34pm
Arsenal`s defeat is inevitable!
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL Today At 8:45pm by chrisxxx(m): 6:35pm
Like PSG demystify Barca so would it be this evening. IJN. Amen.
3 Likes
Arsenal Grabs £6m Sagna/strictly For Gunners! / FA Cup Semis + Prize Money / Chelsea (2) Vs Hull City (1) On Saturday 15th August
Viewing this topic: Gbolabest234, dotcomnamename, delight03, footprintD55(m), Fkforyou(m), ForValour, lukman885(m), Abeyjide, chiedu7, Bossontop(m), TDIsaac(m), Marvel1206, sneakzy, Emblj, zizytd(m), Jacksparr0w127 and 13 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 49