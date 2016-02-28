The managers.

Both Klopp and Guardiola have history in management, having met eight times in the Bundesliga during their stints at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

In their eight meetings, both have won four times apiece.

No doubt they will want to move ahead of each other in their own personal head-to-head, but more importantly, they will want a vital three points.





Philippe Coutinho will still be missing for Liverpool despite returning to training this week and Klopp may be reluctant to make too many changes from the 4-1 victory against Stoke.



Having said that, Daniel Sturridge’s impressive cameo in their last match could see him force his way into the starting XI.





The big news for City is the return of Sergio Aguero, who is back after a four-match ban.



He will likely replace Nolito in the starting XI, with John Stones also set to drop out after coming off injured against Hull.



If you memorise one stat make it this…



Manchester City have not recorded a league win against Liverpool since 2014, with Manuel Pellegrini’s side winning 3-1 on that occasion.





Last time they met…



Liverpool handed Man City’s title ambitions a major blow with a 3-0 win at Anfield.



Adam Lallana, James Milner and Roberto Firmino were all on the scoresheet as The Reds avenged their League .



It’s too tough to call but recent history has seen Liverpool turn up for this fixture more than their opponents so it’s hard to back against them.



Said with little confidence, we’ll back Liverpool to keep up their recent good league form against The Citizens and edge a high-scoring tie.