Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by iwaeda: 8:51pm On Dec 18
The managers.
Both Klopp and Guardiola have history in management, having met eight times in the Bundesliga during their stints at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.
In their eight meetings, both have won four times apiece.
No doubt they will want to move ahead of each other in their own personal head-to-head, but more importantly, they will want a vital three points.
Philippe Coutinho will still be missing for Liverpool despite returning to training this week and Klopp may be reluctant to make too many changes from the 4-1 victory against Stoke.
Having said that, Daniel Sturridge’s impressive cameo in their last match could see him force his way into the starting XI.
The big news for City is the return of Sergio Aguero, who is back after a four-match ban.
He will likely replace Nolito in the starting XI, with John Stones also set to drop out after coming off injured against Hull.
If you memorise one stat make it this…
Manchester City have not recorded a league win against Liverpool since 2014, with Manuel Pellegrini’s side winning 3-1 on that occasion.
Last time they met…
Liverpool handed Man City’s title ambitions a major blow with a 3-0 win at Anfield.
Adam Lallana, James Milner and Roberto Firmino were all on the scoresheet as The Reds avenged their League .
It’s too tough to call but recent history has seen Liverpool turn up for this fixture more than their opponents so it’s hard to back against them.
Said with little confidence, we’ll back Liverpool to keep up their recent good league form against The Citizens and edge a high-scoring tie.
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by optional1(f): 12:26am On Dec 21
Mmm i dy come make i drink small yellow garri self.
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by yedidiah(m): 11:40pm On Dec 29
This match go sweet sha. Liverpool have a very potent attack force but their defence can get excited at times and concede cheap goals.
City are just recuperating after a turbulent time in October and November. No ruling them out of this one because we know that on a day when it rains, it pours on Liverpool and when push comes to shove, City can really go hard on it.
My verdict, Draw!!!
KTBFFH
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by Chikelue2000(m): 1:23pm
Liverpool r playing well under Klop, all City may get if all is squared is atleast a point
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by Chikelue2000(m): 1:25pm
optional1:abeg time for all d matches(Chelsea vs Stoke n City vs Liverpool) Nigerian time
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:07pm
This is Anfield. YNWA!
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by Rahmoney(m): 5:07pm
We don land!!!!
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by incredibleace(m): 5:16pm
#ynwa
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by justscorchone(m): 5:17pm
I know the razz mod pushed this to FP be cos it's man city playing and not be cos it's liverpool but this season will shock all of you thinking LFC isn't worth being on FP when playing lesser teams.
Liverpool for life.
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by Afam4eva(m): 5:21pm
I'm only interested in knowing how many goals Kelechi Iheanacho will score.
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by Richy4(m): 5:24pm
Liverpool... Silent achievers.....We don't make noise....I don't even know why they brought this on NL front page......
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by mrbillz(m): 5:30pm
YNWA
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by crazygod(m): 5:35pm
I'm a die hard Liverpool fan but I swear, I get worried about this team at times. I can't predict the outcome. I can't even watch the match sef. I wanna enter 2017 on a happy mood
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by Richy4(m): 5:42pm
crazygod:
You don't have to be worried bro....It is all good...They don't disappoint when it's big teams.... You can only get worried when it was those little teams from relegation playing with them..... They are our weak point
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by fabulousfortune(m): 5:43pm
Liverpool to win dis!
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:49pm
#YNWA
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by TechEnthusiast(m): 6:07pm
I hope Aguero will shoot the ball into the net
3 Likes
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by mmb: 6:12pm
Man city all the way!!!
click 'like' if you are a man city fan
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by EmekaBlue(m): 6:14pm
Correct score 1-1...Thank me later
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by Olasco93: 6:15pm
Liverpool 2-2 Mancity
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by Unlimited22: 6:17pm
As a Chelsea fan, na correct draw be this.
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by Lucasinho: 6:19pm
Home Win.....I see alot of Goals here!
3-1 FT
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by johnshagb(m): 6:30pm
When you walk through a storm, hold your head up high
And don’t be afraid of the dark
At the end of the storm, there’s a golden sky
And the sweet, silver song of a lark
Walk on through the wind
Walk on through the rain
Though your dreams be tossed and blown
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you’ll never walk alone
You’ll never walk alone
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you’ll never walk alone
You’ll never walk alone
game on
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by Cunninlinguist: 6:35pm
Draw soup loading
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by Defaramade(m): 6:37pm
mmb:See them
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by Defaramade(m): 6:38pm
johnshagb:
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by SirWere(m): 6:39pm
goallllllll
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester City 0 - 0 Live by mekuse76: 6:40pm
I want a draw
