6 Soft Drinks In Nigeria And Their Origin / World Jollof Rice Day: The Creativity Of Jollof Rice In Pictures / The Flavour In Party Jollof Rice

Jollof rice is one of the most common dishes in Western Africa, consumed throughout the region including Senegal, Gambia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo, Cameroon, Mali and Ghana. There are several regional variations in name and ingredients, with non-local versions regarded as "inauthentic". The name Jollof rice derives from the name of the Wolof people, though now called theibou dienn or benachin. In French-speaking areas, it is called riz au gras. Despite the variations, the dish is "mutually intelligible" across the region, and has spread along with the diaspora to become the best known African dish outside the continent.



The points of origin of the dish are mostly debated among Ghanaians and Nigerians, since both countries claim to be the origin of jollof rice. Jollof rice is typically seen as a culturally sensitive issue between Nigerians and Ghanaians. Based on its name, the origins of Jollof rice can be traced to the Senegambian region that was ruled by the Jolof Empire. Food and agriculture historian James C. McCann considers this claim plausible given the popularity of rice in the upper Niger valley, but considers it unlikely that the dish could have spread from Senegal to its current range since such a diffusion is not seen in "linguistic, historical or political patterns". Instead he proposes that the dish spread with the Mali empire, especially the Djula tradespeople who dispersed widely to the regional commercial and urban centers, taking with them economic arts of "blacksmithing, small-scale marketing, and rice agronomy" as well as the religion of Islam. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jollof_rice You might be shocked to discover that the much revered jollof rice which has generated debates, both online and offline between Ghanaians and Nigerians actually belong to neither countries. (I find this piece interesting though 1 Like

One often hears that Jollof Rice (or Jolof Rice, Djolof Rice) is a Nigerian dish; indeed it is often made by Nigerians. However, it has its origins among the Wolof people of Senegal and Gambia who make a rice and fish dish they call Ceebu Jën. Since Nigeria has the largest population of any African country, it's safe to say that most of the people who make and eat Jollof Rice are probably Nigerian.



There are many variations of Jollof Rice. The most common basic ingredients are: rice, tomatoes and tomato paste, onion, salt, and red pepper. Beyond that, nearly any kind of meat, fish, vegetable, or spice can be added. http://www.congocookbook.com/rice_recipes/jollof_rice.html 1 Like 1 Share

Nigerian and Ghanaian Debate



There are multiple regions in Africa who debate over the geographical origins of Jollof rice however, one of the most longstanding and popular debates between two regions, has typically been between Nigerians and Ghanaians. The main argument over this debate is surrounded on which country had invented Jollof rice, and on whose tastes better.



The reason for the debate is due to the huge popularity of Jollof rice, in regards to West African cuisine. Both Nigeria and Ghana have shown consistent competitiveness over the debate as to who can serve the dish the best.



The debate has gone so far as to even having organized contest shows, in order for famous critics from all over the world to taste, examine the differences, and give their overall judgments on either forms of the dish. Recently, social media has also become a popular tool for people to share pictures, and opinions over who serves the dish the best. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jollof_rice 2 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria makes the best Jollof rice...



A party without Jollof rice in Nigeria is just a meeting. . #Fact 27 Likes

Jollof Rice, Red Rice, Spanish Rice



The basic Jollof Rice recipe (with bacon or ham in place of chicken) is identical to, and probably the origin of, a dish called "Red Rice" in the Southeastern United States (and usually called "Spanish Rice" in the rest of the country). To make "Red Rice": fry a quarter pound of chopped bacon or ham in a skillet; remove the meat (you might want to remove some, but not all, of the fat) and use the fat and drippings remaining in the skillet to stir-fry a chopped onion (and maybe some chopped celery); reduce the heat, add a cup or two of rice and stir until the rice is evenly coated; stir in a chopped tomato, water (two cups for each cup of rice), and spices; bring to a boil, then cover and simmer until the rice is nearly tender--about twenty minutes; stir in a spoonful of tomato paste and top with the bacon or ham, cover and simmer on very low heat until the rice is done, or transfer the skillet to a warm oven. http://www.congocookbook.com/rice_recipes/jollof_rice.html 1 Like 1 Share

Nigeria makes the best Jollof rice...



A party without Jollof rice in Nigeria is just a meeting. . #Fact Lol... I used to believe so, not until I discovered it doesn't really belong to us.



Question is, can we really be the best at something we didn't invent? Lol... I used to believe so, not until I discovered it doesn't really belong to us.Question is, can we really be the best at something we didn't invent?

Nigerian Jollof





A picture of Nigerian Jollof rice. Source: https://viviannesblog.wordpress.com/2014/09/21/nigerian-food-recipe-spicy-jollof-rice/



The main ingredients for Nigerian Jollof rice are cooking oil, onions, bell pepper, scotch bonnet peppers, tomato paste, salt, stock, curry, thyme, ginger, garlic, and long grain rice. The ingredients are all fried in a large pot, and accompanied by a sauce of blended peppers and tomato paste. Rice is then added until the meat has been fully cooked. Nigerian Jollof rice can be made with any kind of meat, fish or chicken for instance, and frequently served with a side of sliced fried plantain, also known as dodo. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jollof_rice 1 Like 1 Share

^^ Its no contest.. We perfected the art of making Jollof Rice.. 8 Likes

Ghanaian Jollof





A picture of Ghanaian Jollof rice. Source:http://ndudu-by-fafa.blogspot.com.ng/2015/08/jollof-rice.html



Ghanaian Jollof rice is made up of vegetable oil, onion, bell pepper, cloves of pressed garlic, chillies, tomato paste, beef or chicken (some times alternated with mixed vegetables), basmati rice and black pepper.[9] The method of cooking Jollof rice begins with first preparing the beef or chicken by seasoning and frying it until it is well cooked. The rest of the ingredients are then fried altogether, starting from onions, tomatoes and spices in that order. After all the ingredients have been fried, rice is then added and cooked until the meal is prepared. Ghanaian Jollof is typically served with side dishes of beef/chicken/well seasoned and fried fish and/or mixed vegetables. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jollof_rice



Unfortunately, Maya Angelou gave Ghanaians the tenacity to square Nigerians with their jollof prowess after mentioning them in her autobiography, A Song Flung Up to Heaven



A Song Flung Up to Heaven (New York: Random House, 2002), Maya Angelou's sixth volume of autobiography, begins with the author returning home to the United States from Africa. In this excerpt, her mother shares a letter containing a recipe for Jollof Rice which the author had previously sent from Africa.



. . . Mother brought out a recipe for Jollof rice that I had sent her from Ghana. She unfolded the letter and read, "Cook about a pound of rice, sauté a couple or three onions in not too much cooking oil for a while, then put in three or four or five right-sized tomatoes . . ."

At this point in her recitation, Bailey began laughing. He was a professional chef in a swank Hawaiian hotel. The approximation of ingredients and cooking time amused him.

"Dice some cooked ham in fairly large-sized pieces," my mother continued, "and include with salt and cayenne pepper any leftover fried chicken into the tomato sauce. Heat through, then mix in with rice. Then heat quite a while."

We all laughed when Mother said she had followed the recipe exactly and that the dish was a smashing success.

(Chapter Two)

http://www.congocookbook.com/rice_recipes/jollof_rice.html



I wonder why the likes of JK Rowlings has failed to come down to Nigeria to testify and include our 'Jollofing' prowess in her autobiography Unfortunately, Maya Angelou gave Ghanaians the tenacity to square Nigerians with their jollof prowess after mentioning them in her autobiography,I wonder why the likes of JK Rowlings has failed to come down to Nigeria to testify and include our 'Jollofing' prowess in her autobiography 2 Likes

^^ Its no contest.. We perfected the art of making Jollof Rice..

Most Nigerians are actually oblivious of the fact that "Jollof" is actually from Wollof Peeps in Senegal and Gambia?



Lalatisclala Homepage please? 2 Likes

Tbh Nigerian jollof tastes better,any other one is counterfeit thou I'm not really a fan of jollof,







Btw op where is the origin of fried rice? 3 Likes

Tbh Nigerian jollof tastes better,any other one is counterfeit thou I'm not really a fan of jollof,

Btw op where is the origin of fried rice?







BM op where is the origin of fried rice?

Excellent question.. Sanchez01? Excellent question.. Sanchez01? 1 Like 2 Shares

Most Nigerians are actually oblivious of the fact that "Jollof" is actually from Wollof Peeps in Senegal and Gambia?

Lalatisclala Homepage please?



Lalatisclala Homepage please? True. Some Nigerians might go defensive and refute the origin. As far as they're concerned, Jollof Rice is our heritage True. Some Nigerians might go defensive and refute the origin. As far as they're concerned, Jollof Rice is our heritage

Tbh Nigerian jollof tastes better,any other one is counterfeit thou I'm not really a fan of jollof,

Btw op where is the origin of fried rice?







Btw op where is the origin of fried rice? Lol Should there be Ghanaians reading this, you just might be getting into the eternal frenzy as to which tastes better.



One thing I failed to add is that the distinctive feature of the Nigerian and Ghanaian Jollof rice is the colour. While ours has a brilliant colour, that of Ghana and other West African countries are a bit darker due to the use of black pepper. Nigerian 'party' jollof is something to kill for anytime, any day LolShould there be Ghanaians reading this, you just might be getting into the eternal frenzy as to which tastes better.One thing I failed to add is that the distinctive feature of the Nigerian and Ghanaian Jollof rice is the colour. While ours has a brilliant colour, that of Ghana and other West African countries are a bit darker due to the use of black pepper. Nigerian 'party' jollof is something to kill for anytime, any day 5 Likes

Excellent question.. Sanchez01? Fried rice is native to Asia. However, just as Nigeria and Ghana, China and Indonesia lay claims over its origin. History and materials reveal its origin is China. Fried rice is native to Asia. However, just as Nigeria and Ghana, China and Indonesia lay claims over its origin. History and materials reveal its origin is China.

Lol



One thing I failed to add is that the distinctive feature of the Nigerian and Ghanaian Jollof rice is the colour. While ours has a brilliant colour, that of Ghana and other West African countries are a bit darker due to the use of black pepper. Nigerian 'party' jollof is something to kill for anytime, any day true!thiers look burnt-out,but wat of fried rice?origin true!thiers look burnt-out,but wat of fried rice?origin

true!thiers look burnt-out,but wat of fried rice?origin Sanchez01:



Fried rice is native to Asia. However, just as Nigeria and Ghana, China and Indonesia lay claims over its origin. History and materials reveal its origin is China.

true!thiers look burnt-out,but wat of fried rice?origin Its origin is China





Lalasticlala Its origin is ChinaLalasticlala

True. Some Nigerians might go defensive and refute the origin. As far as they're concerned, Jollof Rice is our heritage



Jollof rice's origin has slave roots. Owners would leave scraps for their slaves and they would gather every and anything they could find and cook it in one big pot. In America it's called jambalaya and very popular in the south to this day were slavery thrived. Jollof rice's origin has slave roots. Owners would leave scraps for their slaves and they would gather every and anything they could find and cook it in one big pot. In America it's called jambalaya and very popular in the south to this day were slavery thrived.

Nigerian Jollof





A picture of Nigerian Jollof rice. Source: https://viviannesblog.wordpress.com/2014/09/21/nigerian-food-recipe-spicy-jollof-rice/





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jollof_rice Scotch bonnet pepper is tatashe, right? Scotch bonnet pepper is tatashe, right?

Jollof rice's origin has slave roots. Owners would leave scraps for their slaves and they would gather every and anything they could find and cook it in one big pot. In America it's called jambalaya and very popular in the south to this day were slavery thrived. I go with the Jolof/Wolof theory. It is more plausible than the slave theory which does not account for the roots of those slaves, and cannot fill the gaps for the presence of Jollof rice in parts of pre-colonial West Africa. I go with the Jolof/Wolof theory. It is more plausible than the slave theory which does not account for the roots of those slaves, and cannot fill the gaps for the presence of Jollof rice in parts of pre-colonial West Africa.

Scotch bonnet pepper is tatashe, right? Scotch bonnet is a cousin to the Habanero (Rodo). The difference is that the Scotch bonnet is slightly sweeter. In terms of availability, the Habanero is much more common while the Scotch is rare.



Tatashe is called Capsicum annuum or just fruited sweet pepper. Scotch bonnet is a cousin to the Habanero (Rodo). The difference is that the Scotch bonnet is slightly sweeter. In terms of availability, the Habanero is much more common while the Scotch is rare.Tatashe is called Capsicum annuum or just fruited sweet pepper. 1 Like 1 Share

Jollof rice's origin has slave roots. Owners would leave scraps for their slaves and they would gather every and anything they could find and cook it in one big pot. In America it's called jambalaya and very popular in the south to this day were slavery thrived. Not true. The Jambalaya rice is what a typical Nigerian would call concoction but in a more advanced manner. It is a blend of vegetables and meats, plus shrimps mixed in rice. It is even far more expensive than the hallowed Jollof Rice and they're not all that similar. Jambalaya is not even common in Africa. If you try to compare and contrast on recipes for both, one would discover that Jambalaya is more of meats, vegetables, shrimps and what have you than rice in itself. Not true. The Jambalaya rice is what a typical Nigerian would call concoction but in a more advanced manner. It is a blend of vegetables and meats, plus shrimps mixed in rice. It is even far more expensive than the hallowed Jollof Rice and they're not all that similar. Jambalaya is not even common in Africa. If you try to compare and contrast on recipes for both, one would discover that Jambalaya is more of meats, vegetables, shrimps and what have you than rice in itself. 1 Like

