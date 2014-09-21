₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Sanchez01: 12:43pm On Dec 20
You might be shocked to discover that the much revered jollof rice which has generated debates, both online and offline between Ghanaians and Nigerians actually belong to neither countries. (I find this piece interesting though )
Jollof rice is one of the most common dishes in Western Africa, consumed throughout the region including Senegal, Gambia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo, Cameroon, Mali and Ghana. There are several regional variations in name and ingredients, with non-local versions regarded as "inauthentic". The name Jollof rice derives from the name of the Wolof people, though now called theibou dienn or benachin. In French-speaking areas, it is called riz au gras. Despite the variations, the dish is "mutually intelligible" across the region, and has spread along with the diaspora to become the best known African dish outside the continent.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jollof_rice
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Sanchez01: 12:45pm On Dec 20
One often hears that Jollof Rice (or Jolof Rice, Djolof Rice) is a Nigerian dish; indeed it is often made by Nigerians. However, it has its origins among the Wolof people of Senegal and Gambia who make a rice and fish dish they call Ceebu Jën. Since Nigeria has the largest population of any African country, it's safe to say that most of the people who make and eat Jollof Rice are probably Nigerian.http://www.congocookbook.com/rice_recipes/jollof_rice.html
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Sanchez01: 12:48pm On Dec 20
Nigerian and Ghanaian Debatehttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jollof_rice
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by bi0nics: 1:07pm On Dec 20
Nigeria makes the best Jollof rice...
A party without Jollof rice in Nigeria is just a meeting. . #Fact
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Sanchez01: 1:07pm On Dec 20
Jollof Rice, Red Rice, Spanish Rice
http://www.congocookbook.com/rice_recipes/jollof_rice.html
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Sanchez01: 1:08pm On Dec 20
bi0nics:Lol... I used to believe so, not until I discovered it doesn't really belong to us.
Question is, can we really be the best at something we didn't invent?
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Sanchez01: 1:09pm On Dec 20
Nigerian Jollof
A picture of Nigerian Jollof rice. Source: https://viviannesblog.wordpress.com/2014/09/21/nigerian-food-recipe-spicy-jollof-rice/
The main ingredients for Nigerian Jollof rice are cooking oil, onions, bell pepper, scotch bonnet peppers, tomato paste, salt, stock, curry, thyme, ginger, garlic, and long grain rice. The ingredients are all fried in a large pot, and accompanied by a sauce of blended peppers and tomato paste. Rice is then added until the meat has been fully cooked. Nigerian Jollof rice can be made with any kind of meat, fish or chicken for instance, and frequently served with a side of sliced fried plantain, also known as dodo.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jollof_rice
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by bi0nics: 1:10pm On Dec 20
^^ Its no contest.. We perfected the art of making Jollof Rice..
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Sanchez01: 1:15pm On Dec 20
Ghanaian Jollof
A picture of Ghanaian Jollof rice. Source:http://ndudu-by-fafa.blogspot.com.ng/2015/08/jollof-rice.html
Ghanaian Jollof rice is made up of vegetable oil, onion, bell pepper, cloves of pressed garlic, chillies, tomato paste, beef or chicken (some times alternated with mixed vegetables), basmati rice and black pepper.[9] The method of cooking Jollof rice begins with first preparing the beef or chicken by seasoning and frying it until it is well cooked. The rest of the ingredients are then fried altogether, starting from onions, tomatoes and spices in that order. After all the ingredients have been fried, rice is then added and cooked until the meal is prepared. Ghanaian Jollof is typically served with side dishes of beef/chicken/well seasoned and fried fish and/or mixed vegetables.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jollof_rice
Unfortunately, Maya Angelou gave Ghanaians the tenacity to square Nigerians with their jollof prowess after mentioning them in her autobiography, A Song Flung Up to Heaven
A Song Flung Up to Heaven (New York: Random House, 2002), Maya Angelou's sixth volume of autobiography, begins with the author returning home to the United States from Africa. In this excerpt, her mother shares a letter containing a recipe for Jollof Rice which the author had previously sent from Africa.
. . . Mother brought out a recipe for Jollof rice that I had sent her from Ghana. She unfolded the letter and read, "Cook about a pound of rice, sauté a couple or three onions in not too much cooking oil for a while, then put in three or four or five right-sized tomatoes . . ."
http://www.congocookbook.com/rice_recipes/jollof_rice.html
I wonder why the likes of JK Rowlings has failed to come down to Nigeria to testify and include our 'Jollofing' prowess in her autobiography
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Sanchez01: 1:26pm On Dec 20
bi0nics:
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by bi0nics: 1:30pm On Dec 20
Most Nigerians are actually oblivious of the fact that "Jollof" is actually from Wollof Peeps in Senegal and Gambia?
Lalatisclala Homepage please?
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Nixiepie(f): 1:32pm On Dec 20
Tbh Nigerian jollof tastes better,any other one is counterfeit thou I'm not really a fan of jollof,
Btw op where is the origin of fried rice?
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by bi0nics: 1:41pm On Dec 20
Nixiepie:
Excellent question.. Sanchez01?
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Sanchez01: 1:43pm On Dec 20
bi0nics:True. Some Nigerians might go defensive and refute the origin. As far as they're concerned, Jollof Rice is our heritage
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Sanchez01: 1:48pm On Dec 20
Nixiepie:Lol Should there be Ghanaians reading this, you just might be getting into the eternal frenzy as to which tastes better.
One thing I failed to add is that the distinctive feature of the Nigerian and Ghanaian Jollof rice is the colour. While ours has a brilliant colour, that of Ghana and other West African countries are a bit darker due to the use of black pepper. Nigerian 'party' jollof is something to kill for anytime, any day
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Sanchez01: 1:50pm On Dec 20
bi0nics:Fried rice is native to Asia. However, just as Nigeria and Ghana, China and Indonesia lay claims over its origin. History and materials reveal its origin is China.
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Nixiepie(f): 1:52pm On Dec 20
Sanchez01:true!thiers look burnt-out,but wat of fried rice?origin
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by bi0nics: 1:55pm On Dec 20
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Sanchez01: 1:55pm On Dec 20
Nixiepie:Its origin is China
Lalasticlala
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by fkdmods: 5:01am
Sanchez01:
Jollof rice's origin has slave roots. Owners would leave scraps for their slaves and they would gather every and anything they could find and cook it in one big pot. In America it's called jambalaya and very popular in the south to this day were slavery thrived.
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Ishilove: 5:45am
Sanchez01:Scotch bonnet pepper is tatashe, right?
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Ishilove: 5:48am
fkdmods:I go with the Jolof/Wolof theory. It is more plausible than the slave theory which does not account for the roots of those slaves, and cannot fill the gaps for the presence of Jollof rice in parts of pre-colonial West Africa.
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Sanchez01: 8:01am
Ishilove:Scotch bonnet is a cousin to the Habanero (Rodo). The difference is that the Scotch bonnet is slightly sweeter. In terms of availability, the Habanero is much more common while the Scotch is rare.
Tatashe is called Capsicum annuum or just fruited sweet pepper.
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Sanchez01: 8:09am
fkdmods:Not true. The Jambalaya rice is what a typical Nigerian would call concoction but in a more advanced manner. It is a blend of vegetables and meats, plus shrimps mixed in rice. It is even far more expensive than the hallowed Jollof Rice and they're not all that similar. Jambalaya is not even common in Africa. If you try to compare and contrast on recipes for both, one would discover that Jambalaya is more of meats, vegetables, shrimps and what have you than rice in itself.
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by seXytOhbAd(m): 9:09am
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Naughtytboy: 9:09am
Some jolof sweet pass puffy pussy
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by pcguru1(m): 9:09am
whoever created the jollof rice, my stomach salutes you
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by Raph01: 9:10am
Kai, see research... Adonbilivit.... If ee like make ee cum 4rm Lucifer in Hell's kitchen, ma own na 2 eat and bellefull... Therez Hunger in de Land, the gods are angry
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by slurryeye: 9:10am
The fact remains that rice wasn't indigenous to Africa
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by curvilicious: 9:11am
Giolof rice according my granny
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by ItzHoludex(m): 9:12am
wat is my own with d origin....all I knw is dat jollof rice nah food
|Re: The Origin Of Jollof Rice by buzquet(m): 9:12am
Nigerians and Jollof Rice are
