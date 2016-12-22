₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by fajani(m): 10:49am
A serious accident happened this morning in front of Lafarge gate due to the Bad road, these people were family going for Xmas but they end up the Journey of there life along the Road. Only three surviver, the driver, huaband, and One young girl, the wife and children were all born to ashes.
These people family are unknown, can you please push this to front page
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by fajani(m): 10:50am
More
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by Oblitz(m): 10:56am
jeezzzzz
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by miteolu(m): 1:01pm
GOD!
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by berrystunn(m): 1:01pm
Am not sure if RIP works......
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by askibee(m): 1:02pm
Xmas rush.... devil killing.
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by ichito(m): 1:02pm
oluwa see us through
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by prettythicksme(f): 1:02pm
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by Money4passion: 1:03pm
But why .....why ?
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by slimfit1(m): 1:03pm
Where is the fire service that Fashola was showing off like an ugly woman with makeup. I did talk about this last week. Scrap the fire services its a was of money.
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by etenyong(m): 1:04pm
May God grant their soul eternal rest. May the family be consoled.
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by rlgiwa(m): 1:04pm
May their soul Rest In Peace
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by MykLANNY(m): 1:05pm
God help us... Please is the current recession affecting the "safe journey" of our Nigerian roads??
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by powerfulsettingz: 1:05pm
May God protect us
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by tosyne2much(m): 1:05pm
What a tragedy!
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by cecymiammy(f): 1:05pm
God protect us.....we shall all live to see d coming year
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by pyyxxaro: 1:06pm
God have mercy on us
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by SexyNairalander: 1:06pm
booked
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by sleekjosh01(m): 1:06pm
hmmm very sad.
R.i.p to d victims
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by Femich18(m): 1:07pm
Nawa o.RIP to them. Abeg make them clear the road o because i don't want to experience hold-up on my way to Imeko City tomorrow
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by Btruth: 1:18pm
God, please have mercy on our land. Give us peace of mind.
If you are travelling during this Xmas period, please take as much precautions as you can, especially if you happen to be the driver.
God will continue to protect the rest of us in Jesus name oooo.
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by benueguy(m): 1:19pm
Femich18:U don't have conscience
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by jreyez(m): 1:22pm
.
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by bid4rich(m): 1:23pm
This is the main reason why motorist should be careful this festive season. We know we have bad roads but driving with caution can save a lot of lives. It really make my heart ache
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by bid4rich(m): 1:26pm
Femich18:
Why are you like this, do you have value for lives at all? Anyway I cant blame you as none of the victims is related to you.
I dont wish you bad but try and control your tongue by engaging your heart aright
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by Femich18(m): 1:26pm
benueguy:How...Is it because I said the relevant authority should remove the burnt car to avoid girdlock on the road? I'm not getting you
bid4rich:
benueguy:What is wrong with what I said... nobody is happy seeing people involve in an accident. Should the authorities then leave the scrap on the road? You know this is a festive period and lot of people gonna ply that road this weekend especially
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by DaBullIT(m): 1:32pm
May God continue to guard and protect us
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by haibe(m): 1:33pm
Femich18:U appear to be a very unintelligent person.. you don't utter such crap when the subject matter is about the death of someone. Apply wisdom before u utter anything .. everyone here wouldn't like the traffic too but at least apply some courtesy
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by ramdris(m): 1:33pm
**Crying profusely**
|Re: Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres by Femich18(m): 1:37pm
haibe:Oh so you are the intelligent one, Good. I never mocked anybody BTW I sympathized with them. Don't raise something out of nothing pls
