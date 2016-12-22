Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Car Fire Accident In Front Of Lafarge Ewekoro Plant In Ogun. Picutres (9921 Views)

A serious accident happened this morning in front of Lafarge gate due to the Bad road, these people were family going for Xmas but they end up the Journey of there life along the Road. Only three surviver, the driver, huaband, and One young girl, the wife and children were all born to ashes.





These people family are unknown, can you please push this to front page 1 Share

jeezzzzz

GOD!

Am not sure if RIP works......

Xmas rush.... devil killing.

oluwa see us through 1 Like

But why .....why ?

Where is the fire service that Fashola was showing off like an ugly woman with makeup. I did talk about this last week. Scrap the fire services its a was of money. 5 Likes

May God grant their soul eternal rest. May the family be consoled. 1 Like

May their soul Rest In Peace

God help us... Please is the current recession affecting the "safe journey" of our Nigerian roads??

May God protect us

What a tragedy!

God protect us.....we shall all live to see d coming year

God have mercy on us

booked

hmmm very sad.

R.i.p to d victims

Nawa o.RIP to them. Abeg make them clear the road o because i don't want to experience hold-up on my way to Imeko City tomorrow

God, please have mercy on our land. Give us peace of mind.



If you are travelling during this Xmas period, please take as much precautions as you can, especially if you happen to be the driver.



God will continue to protect the rest of us in Jesus name oooo.

Femich18:

Nawa o.RIP to them. Abeg make them clear the road o because i don't want to experience hold-up on my way to Imeko City tomorrow U don't have conscience U don't have conscience 1 Like

This is the main reason why motorist should be careful this festive season. We know we have bad roads but driving with caution can save a lot of lives. It really make my heart ache

Femich18:

Nawa o.RIP to them. Abeg make them clear the road o because i don't want to experience hold-up on my way to Imeko City tomorrow





Why are you like this, do you have value for lives at all? Anyway I cant blame you as none of the victims is related to you.



I dont wish you bad but try and control your tongue by engaging your heart aright 5 Likes 1 Share

benueguy:



U don't have conscience How...Is it because I said the relevant authority should remove the burnt car to avoid girdlock on the road? I'm not getting you bid4rich:









Why are you like this, do you have value for lives at all? Anyway I cant blame you as none of the victims is related to you.



I dont wish you bad but try and control your tongue by engaging your heart aright benueguy:



What is wrong with what I said... nobody is happy seeing people involve in an accident. Should the authorities then leave the scrap on the road? You know this is a festive period and lot of people gonna ply that road this weekend especially How...Is it because I said the relevant authority should remove the burnt car to avoid girdlock on the road? I'm not getting youWhat is wrong with what I said... nobody is happy seeing people involve in an accident. Should the authorities then leave the scrap on the road? You know this is a festive period and lot of people gonna ply that road this weekend especially

May God continue to guard and protect us

Femich18:



How...Is it because I said the relevant authority should remove the burnt car to avoid girdlock on the road? I'm not getting you

What is wrong with what I said... nobody is happy seeing people involve in an accident. Should the authorities then leave the scrap on the road? You know this is a festive period and lot of people gonna ply that road this weekend especially U appear to be a very unintelligent person.. you don't utter such crap when the subject matter is about the death of someone. Apply wisdom before u utter anything .. everyone here wouldn't like the traffic too but at least apply some courtesy U appear to be a very unintelligent person.. you don't utter such crap when the subject matter is about the death of someone. Apply wisdom before u utter anything .. everyone here wouldn't like the traffic too but at least apply some courtesy 2 Likes 1 Share

**Crying profusely**