|Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by maxisaso(m): 12:32pm
Vice president; prof Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo -were pictured consoling a young lady and talented photographer, Novo Lilian Isioro over the death of her dad.
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by Nabilamukhtar(f): 12:34pm
Eya...
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by Ifexxy(m): 12:52pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by unclezuma: 1:27pm
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by jazinogold(m): 1:27pm
Reuben Abati...Aso Rock story....
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by casttlebarbz(m): 1:27pm
if u no fit help ,no dey ask how far
buZzz d babe account or arrange contract give her, datz d only way to console during this your useless govt.
BTW. .av u cursed this govt. today?
NB..no muhfu*king zombie should quote me...ok .bye
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by obajoey(m): 1:27pm
It is well..
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by agabusta: 1:28pm
Cool Blessed couple.
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by MykLANNY(m): 1:28pm
Make the soul of her perfect heart be consoled... On a mission "Mr Popular 2017"
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by presentley: 1:28pm
So everything must make news now abi?
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by princeofpeace22(m): 1:28pm
MR COMMISSIONER
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by NLbeachparty: 1:28pm
This is sad. We will not lose out family in Jesus name
This is sad. We will not lose out family in Jesus name
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by NkayTiana(f): 1:28pm
What killed him
Almost ftc
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by ichito(m): 1:28pm
the man dey always act like house help
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by doctimonyeka(m): 1:28pm
God will heal ur hrt dear...
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by Btruth: 1:28pm
It is well.
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by Raymondfayowole(m): 1:29pm
Ehyaaa
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by Rhotiz: 1:29pm
Ao ds take be news
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by olaolulazio(m): 1:29pm
He's active and not passive like the former VP.
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by olafum1(m): 1:30pm
Government of Pictures upandan..
Mtcheeew...
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by passyhansome(m): 1:30pm
Sorry for the loss, Meanwhile VP that's not how to console someone, roll out your cheque book, flip it open, get ur pen and caress some figures on it, then give it to her let's see may be it won't stop the flow of tears at least for a while or time
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by apholaryn: 1:32pm
NkayTiana:aunty Tiana, na death o.
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by Pavencho: 1:32pm
Rip
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by opmoore(m): 1:35pm
Aunty Dolapo don Bleep Bruoda Yemi Finish.See Grey hair...
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by Aden777(m): 1:35pm
Life goes on... Because a times, I wonder why we have to cry... I wonder why we have to laugh...
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by Category1: 1:38pm
F
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by IYANGBALI: 1:41pm
They should monetize it jo
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by DIKEnaWAR: 1:42pm
This Osinbajo 's wife seem to be the only sensible one in the midst of Buhari, Aisha, her hubby, Babachir, Abba Kyari and all other goons in the state house. The rest lost their brains at the last gate of the Three arms zone on their way to the villa on the 29th of May 2015.
I hope she comes out with her person intact. Were she to be born in my time, I'd be her man, and give her the world.
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by IYANGBALI: 1:43pm
passyhansome:na so dem dey spell cheque book?no wonder money refuse to come your way
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by yungdizy(m): 1:44pm
chaiiii,,,nne sorry ooo...
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by darfay: 1:45pm
I really feel sorry for her eya. Dear God even this year didn't turn out as planned ayam still greatfull o at least I live to fight another day
|Re: Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father by luvinhubby(m): 1:46pm
Why is this on front page ?
