|Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by queenst(f): 1:09pm
Actress, Funke Akindele shared photos on snapchat saying she is moving into her new home at Amen Estate, Eleko, Lagos. Congrats to her! See more photos after the cut.
Source: http://360jamng.net/photos-actress-funke-akindele-bello-moves-into-new-home-in-lagos/
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by queenst(f): 1:09pm
SEE MORE BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF THE HOUSE---> http://360jamng.net/photos-actress-funke-akindele-bello-moves-into-new-home-in-lagos/
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 1:11pm
Naaa forest she de stay b4 !!!
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 1:13pm
And you rushed here to tell us? Are you a town crier?
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by MykLANNY(m): 1:23pm
Looking for any site that keeps secret Nairaland is the answer. They can keep secrets, they just keep your secret in the ears of everyone..
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by Atiku2019: 1:24pm
Dear Lord I need a house in Maitama
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by beneviv: 1:24pm
Congrats
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by k4kings(m): 1:24pm
And she have hammered.... Oluwa nxt year will be my turned in Jesus name.. Amen
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by herlarho(m): 1:25pm
and so? does that reduce d price of rice
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by biz9ja(m): 1:25pm
Glo Sister
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by amadice(m): 1:25pm
is it a new thing ?..people do it all the time..
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by Billyonaire: 1:25pm
Eleko ke. That place too far naw. Thats Epe oh.
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by myners007: 1:25pm
I hope its not what im thinking. Did she move to a new house without her husband?
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by unclezuma: 1:26pm
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 1:26pm
All these fine Estates with poor drainage system... I remember seeing Federal road safety officials using canoes to regulate traffic somewhere in Banana island during the rainy season, due to the heavy flood
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by NLbeachparty: 1:26pm
Celebrities should stop showing off their homes. It is risky especially in this festive period.
nairaland beach party... Check my profile and signature for more information
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by FlyoruB: 1:26pm
Amen estate is nice.
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 1:26pm
herlarho:Dont be jealous
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by MykLANNY(m): 1:27pm
herlarho:it doesn't rather it distracts you from the thought of the price
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by DaBullIT(m): 1:27pm
the house no get exterior
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by Btruth: 1:31pm
Itan wo niyen ko wa bayi?
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by Remilekun101: 1:34pm
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by millhouse: 1:34pm
wherer is this estate located?
FlyoruB:
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 1:38pm
millhouse:
After Ajah towards Epe.
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by FlyoruB: 1:39pm
millhouse:
Ibeju Lekki Axis of Lagos. It's right along the road and you can't miss it. Such a sight to behold.
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by segebase(m): 1:39pm
let see d stadium na...I mean bedroom
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by Aniedi30(m): 1:44pm
Snapping only the nice part oya let's see the toilet then the backyard
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by Catastrophe1: 1:44pm
Congrats to her.
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by loylextop(m): 1:45pm
Na my turn next year..Baba God bless my hustle
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 1:46pm
k4kings:na so you dey talk since 1953
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 1:47pm
How much did she boughted it?
|Re: Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home In Lagos (Photos) by Dreamscometrue: 1:48pm
Na every fine place you know the location but you no details stay fine area
wristbangle:
