Actress, Funke Akindele shared photos on snapchat saying she is moving into her new home at Amen Estate, Eleko, Lagos. Congrats to her! See more photos after the cut.

















Actress, Funke Akindele shared photos on snapchat saying she is moving into her new home at Amen Estate, Eleko, Lagos. Congrats to her!

Naaa forest she de stay b4 !!! 8 Likes 1 Share

And you rushed here to tell us? Are you a town crier? 7 Likes

Looking for any site that keeps secret Nairaland is the answer. They can keep secrets, they just keep your secret in the ears of everyone.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Dear Lord I need a house in Maitama 3 Likes

Congrats 12 Likes

And she have hammered.... Oluwa nxt year will be my turned in Jesus name.. Amen 5 Likes

and so? does that reduce d price of rice

Glo Sister

is it a new thing ?..people do it all the time..

Eleko ke. That place too far naw. Thats Epe oh. 1 Like

I hope its not what im thinking. Did she move to a new house without her husband? 1 Like 1 Share

All these fine Estates with poor drainage system... I remember seeing Federal road safety officials using canoes to regulate traffic somewhere in Banana island during the rainy season, due to the heavy flood 2 Likes

Celebrities should stop showing off their homes. It is risky especially in this festive period.

Amen estate is nice. 7 Likes

herlarho:

Dont be jealous

herlarho:

it doesn't rather it distracts you from the thought of the price

the house no get exterior

Itan wo niyen ko wa bayi?

FlyoruB:

Amen estate is nice. wherer is this estate located?

millhouse:

wherer is this estate located?

After Ajah towards Epe.

millhouse:

wherer is this estate located?

Ibeju Lekki Axis of Lagos. It's right along the road and you can't miss it. Such a sight to behold.

let see d stadium na...I mean bedroom 1 Like

Snapping only the nice part oya let's see the toilet then the backyard

Congrats to her.

Na my turn next year..Baba God bless my hustle

k4kings:

na so you dey talk since 1953

How much did she boughted it?