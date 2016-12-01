₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,257 members, 3,270,557 topics. Date: Friday, 23 December 2016 at 10:40 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari (7561 Views)
Look Beyond APC - Ekweremadu Tells Buhari / Collapse 36 States To 6 Zones, Ekweremadu Tells FG / "I Call On President Buhari To Release Nnamdi Kanu" -- Femi Fani-kayode (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by DamiBukola: 5:52pm On Dec 22
ENUGU-DEPUTY Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has called on the Federal Government to, without further delay, release the detained Radio Biafra Director and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/release-nnamdi-kanu-now-ekweremadu-tells-fg-says-no-problem-buhari/
19 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by SexyNairalander: 5:57pm On Dec 22
this is serious
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by Orjioorji(m): 6:11pm On Dec 22
God bless Ike oha Ike ndi Igbo the voice of the oppressed
55 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by kingsamosy(m): 6:12pm On Dec 22
ok
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by xelly: 6:19pm On Dec 22
Buhari oya, come and do summit. You think we have time to sing praises to you. ID10T
52 Likes
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by theostarboy(m): 6:23pm On Dec 22
when a man gets old he started thinking like a kid, BUHARI won't listen now i think this is too much thats why he did not come, guys for do him ATUERE
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by GreatNegro: 6:25pm On Dec 22
Ekweremandu is the man of the people. I realy love him. Always representing the interest of Igbo's.
36 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by GreatNegro: 6:26pm On Dec 22
Ekweremandu is the man of the people. I realy love him. Buhari should release Nnamdi Kanu has the court had stated.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by Adeevah(f): 6:30pm On Dec 22
MMM...
January 14
Count down
19days!
15 Likes
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by Fremancipation: 6:31pm On Dec 22
Ekweremadu is becoming more vocal when it comes to Igbo interest. He is one of the few Igbo politicians that sense the coming tide.
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by cephaswizzy(m): 6:37pm On Dec 22
I love ur courage. Buhari u need to repent o , even google sef no talk good abt u.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by ISDKING: 6:41pm On Dec 22
Strong man, anyways Igbo are courageous not surprised.
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by belente(m): 6:47pm On Dec 22
Ikeioha ndi IGBO
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by Newmanluckyman(m): 7:02pm On Dec 22
To be forewarned is to be......
9 Likes
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by Princesaha: 7:48pm On Dec 22
Buhari seems to be a prophet by not attending this summit. Imagine protesters disgracing and cursing him outside the hall and Ekweremmadu lambasting him in the hall. My dear, the shame for dey too much oo. His advisers did a wonderful job here. E beta as he kukuma sit his ass for Aso-rock.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by EternalTruths: 7:52pm On Dec 22
You go fear fear
Buhari you are On Your Own
14 Likes
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by momentarylapse: 7:57pm On Dec 22
Who even listens to ekweremadu? A well known political jobber only interested in lining his pockets!
Kanu must rot in kuje for his _stupidity! Next time sit your ass in jand and send emails about seccession!
13 Likes
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by freshboi88: 8:01pm On Dec 22
I dnt get which competent court asked that Kanu be released, what sort of lie is that, y do these easterners feed on lies. Kanu bail was denied by Justice Binta Nyako.... So what is he talking about....
14 Likes
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by atiakatata: 8:04pm On Dec 22
Buhari the evil that men do live with them
Dont wait to go to hell fire to see the devil
Buhari is the devil
22 Likes
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by chimerase2: 8:05pm On Dec 22
Nice one hope he listen
10 Likes
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by EVILFOREST: 8:24pm On Dec 22
GOD bless EKWEREMADU.
DEVIL punish T.A Orji
13 Likes
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by tigerclaws: 8:29pm On Dec 22
momentarylapse:
afonja
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by tigerclaws: 8:30pm On Dec 22
freshboi88:
afonja from a useless region filled with rusted brown roofs
47 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by babyfaceafrica(m): 8:31pm On Dec 22
Lolz
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by tigerclaws: 8:35pm On Dec 22
momentarylapse:Kitikpa sewaa nne i onu ebea
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by momentarylapse: 8:36pm On Dec 22
farokkunle:
Direct your frustrations to the Indonesian authorities that nabbed your brother mazi okoye and not me! Ewu!
9 Likes
|Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by freshboi88: 8:36pm On Dec 22
[quote author=kutchs post=52172555][/quote]
Are you mad??, you carry a news of 2015 to quote for me, this is absurd........ FYI Kanu isn't held by the SSS..... He has been charged to court, he is n prison, his bail was denied last month, so he has to remain n prison
1 Like
Merger: We Are Ready To Join ACN/CPC Talks -APGA ! / Happy Birthday To Governor Babatunde Fashola / Hon Gbajabiamila Is The New Majority Leader
Viewing this topic: horlak(m), uchedum(m), TruthisGOD, hahket, HIGHESTPOPORI(m), id911(m), ezemme(m), nyben4eva, nestorghana(m), MintxP(m), 247Dior(m), veave(f), emmanuelgon, sunny6080, basisop(m), oladipojesse(m), LordeCalifornia, Bukad(m), ume(m), GreatNegro, wwhale, dunkem21(m), rockyh(m), McReoz, Obumiyk(m), TheBatman(m), barragan, steve002(m), Omeokachie, agog, NormalCodes, BossKratos, Sikay19, taryor01, festusbarry(m), heywhy55(m), Goddyj(m), paradigmshift(m), bot101(m), zubby55(m), AFRICANDICEY, tobishawn, Lushore1, kelvincoll(m), Fingerprinter(m), goldenval(m), ChinonsoDike2, Eddodoh(m), nwosu35, chimoskyg(m), SweetJoystick(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12