Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by DamiBukola: 5:52pm On Dec 22
ENUGU-DEPUTY Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has called on the Federal Government to, without further delay, release the detained Radio Biafra Director and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ekweremadu who is sore displeased that one of his kinsmen, Kanu and other pro-Biafra agitators should be held even when courts of competent jurisdiction have ruled that he should be released, wondered why they should still be held.

The law maker who made the call in Enugu Thursday during the South East Economic and Security Summit at Government House, Enugu, posited that the continued detention of Kanu was part of the marginalisation of the Igbo race in Nigeria and asked that Ndigbo should be included in the governance of Nigeria for peace to reign.

He said that without the inclusion of Ndigbo in governance, “there is no way there will be peace in Nigeria.” He also wondered how no Igbo man is not included in the security council of the nation which is an attestation that Ndigbo are being elbowed aside in Nigeria.


http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/release-nnamdi-kanu-now-ekweremadu-tells-fg-says-no-problem-buhari/

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by SexyNairalander: 5:57pm On Dec 22
this is serious

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by Orjioorji(m): 6:11pm On Dec 22
God bless Ike oha Ike ndi Igbo the voice of the oppressed

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by kingsamosy(m): 6:12pm On Dec 22
ok
Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by xelly: 6:19pm On Dec 22
Buhari oya, come and do summit. You think we have time to sing praises to you. ID10T

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by theostarboy(m): 6:23pm On Dec 22
when a man gets old he started thinking like a kid, BUHARI won't listen now i think this is too much thats why he did not come, guys for do him ATUERE

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by GreatNegro: 6:25pm On Dec 22
Ekweremandu is the man of the people. I realy love him. Always representing the interest of Igbo's.

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by GreatNegro: 6:26pm On Dec 22
Ekweremandu is the man of the people. I realy love him. Buhari should release Nnamdi Kanu has the court had stated.

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by Adeevah(f): 6:30pm On Dec 22
MMM...


January 14
Count down
19days!

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by Fremancipation: 6:31pm On Dec 22
Ekweremadu is becoming more vocal when it comes to Igbo interest. He is one of the few Igbo politicians that sense the coming tide.

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by cephaswizzy(m): 6:37pm On Dec 22
I love ur courage. Buhari u need to repent o , even google sef no talk good abt u.

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by ISDKING: 6:41pm On Dec 22
Strong man, anyways Igbo are courageous not surprised.

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by belente(m): 6:47pm On Dec 22
Ikeioha ndi IGBO

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by Newmanluckyman(m): 7:02pm On Dec 22
To be forewarned is to be......

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by Princesaha: 7:48pm On Dec 22
Buhari seems to be a prophet by not attending this summit. Imagine protesters disgracing and cursing him outside the hall and Ekweremmadu lambasting him in the hall. My dear, the shame for dey too much oo. His advisers did a wonderful job here. E beta as he kukuma sit his ass for Aso-rock.

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by EternalTruths: 7:52pm On Dec 22
You go fear fear grin

Buhari you are On Your Own

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by momentarylapse: 7:57pm On Dec 22
Who even listens to ekweremadu? A well known political jobber only interested in lining his pockets!



Kanu must rot in kuje for his _stupidity! Next time sit your ass in jand and send emails about seccession!

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by freshboi88: 8:01pm On Dec 22
I dnt get which competent court asked that Kanu be released, what sort of lie is that, y do these easterners feed on lies. Kanu bail was denied by Justice Binta Nyako.... So what is he talking about....

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by atiakatata: 8:04pm On Dec 22
Buhari the evil that men do live with them

Dont wait to go to hell fire to see the devil

Buhari is the devil

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by chimerase2: 8:05pm On Dec 22
Nice one hope he listen

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by EVILFOREST: 8:24pm On Dec 22
GOD bless EKWEREMADU.
DEVIL punish T.A Orji

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by tigerclaws: 8:29pm On Dec 22
momentarylapse:




Who even listens to ekweremadu? A well known political jobber only interested in lining his pockets!



Kanu must rot in kuje for his _stupidity! Next time sit your ass in jand and send emails about seccession!

afonja

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by tigerclaws: 8:30pm On Dec 22
freshboi88:
I dnt get which competent court asked that Kanu be released, what sort of lie is that, y do these easterners feed on lies. Kanu bail was denied by Justice Binta Nyako.... So what is he talking about....

afonja from a useless region filled with rusted brown roofs

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by babyfaceafrica(m): 8:31pm On Dec 22
Lolz
Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by tigerclaws: 8:35pm On Dec 22
momentarylapse:





Ipob _dunce!
Kitikpa sewaa nne i onu ebea

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by momentarylapse: 8:36pm On Dec 22
farokkunle:



you and zombieuhari will rot international jail . from jail straight to the hell without aisha cheesy


oil thieves , babangida kidnapped maryam my cousin and raped her for 3 decades .


to hell with the north . asaba massacre can not be forgiven .


enough is enough now . we are BIA...RANS grin grin grin If you put ''F'' there na you sabi .




Direct your frustrations to the Indonesian authorities that nabbed your brother mazi okoye and not me! Ewu!

Re: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari by freshboi88: 8:36pm On Dec 22
[quote author=kutchs post=52172555][/quote]

Are you mad??, you carry a news of 2015 to quote for me, this is absurd........ FYI Kanu isn't held by the SSS..... He has been charged to court, he is n prison, his bail was denied last month, so he has to remain n prison

