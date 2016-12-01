Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ekweremadu Tells FG, Says He Has No Problem With Buhari (7561 Views)

ENUGU-DEPUTY Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has called on the Federal Government to, without further delay, release the detained Radio Biafra Director and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.



Ekweremadu who is sore displeased that one of his kinsmen, Kanu and other pro-Biafra agitators should be held even when courts of competent jurisdiction have ruled that he should be released, wondered why they should still be held.



The law maker who made the call in Enugu Thursday during the South East Economic and Security Summit at Government House, Enugu, posited that the continued detention of Kanu was part of the marginalisation of the Igbo race in Nigeria and asked that Ndigbo should be included in the governance of Nigeria for peace to reign.



He said that without the inclusion of Ndigbo in governance, “there is no way there will be peace in Nigeria.” He also wondered how no Igbo man is not included in the security council of the nation which is an attestation that Ndigbo are being elbowed aside in Nigeria.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/release-nnamdi-kanu-now-ekweremadu-tells-fg-says-no-problem-buhari/ 19 Likes 4 Shares

this is serious 10 Likes 1 Share

God bless Ike oha Ike ndi Igbo the voice of the oppressed 55 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari oya, come and do summit. You think we have time to sing praises to you. ID10T 52 Likes

when a man gets old he started thinking like a kid, BUHARI won't listen now i think this is too much thats why he did not come, guys for do him ATUERE 5 Likes 1 Share

Ekweremandu is the man of the people. I realy love him. Always representing the interest of Igbo's. 36 Likes 4 Shares

Ekweremandu is the man of the people. I realy love him. Buhari should release Nnamdi Kanu has the court had stated. 23 Likes 1 Share

Ekweremadu is becoming more vocal when it comes to Igbo interest. He is one of the few Igbo politicians that sense the coming tide. 49 Likes 2 Shares

I love ur courage. Buhari u need to repent o , even google sef no talk good abt u. 9 Likes 3 Shares

Strong man, anyways Igbo are courageous not surprised. 30 Likes 3 Shares

Ikeioha ndi IGBO 33 Likes 2 Shares

To be forewarned is to be...... 9 Likes

Buhari seems to be a prophet by not attending this summit. Imagine protesters disgracing and cursing him outside the hall and Ekweremmadu lambasting him in the hall. My dear, the shame for dey too much oo. His advisers did a wonderful job here. E beta as he kukuma sit his ass for Aso-rock. 14 Likes 1 Share





Buhari you are On Your Own You go fear fearBuhari you are On Your Own 14 Likes

Who even listens to ekweremadu? A well known political jobber only interested in lining his pockets!







Kanu must rot in kuje for his _stupidity! Next time sit your ass in jand and send emails about seccession! 13 Likes

I dnt get which competent court asked that Kanu be released, what sort of lie is that, y do these easterners feed on lies. Kanu bail was denied by Justice Binta Nyako.... So what is he talking about.... 14 Likes

Buhari the evil that men do live with them



Dont wait to go to hell fire to see the devil



Buhari is the devil 22 Likes

Nice one hope he listen 10 Likes

GOD bless EKWEREMADU.

DEVIL punish T.A Orji 13 Likes

afonja afonja 40 Likes 3 Shares

afonja from a useless region filled with rusted brown roofs afonja from a useless region filled with rusted brown roofs 47 Likes 3 Shares

