₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,257 members, 3,270,557 topics. Date: Friday, 23 December 2016 at 10:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. (11231 Views)
Eyes Closed: These Pre-Wedding Photos Will Make You Drool / Pre-wedding Photos Of A Couple In School Uniform / When Your Bride doesn't Want You To Fall Into Temptation (PhotoD (1) (2) (3) (4)
|These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by GDex1(m): 6:08pm On Dec 22
These Pre-Wedding photos will surely make you want to fall in love. Check it out.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by GDex1(m): 6:10pm On Dec 22
More
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by Twaci(f): 6:11pm On Dec 22
Awwwwwwwww! These pictures are cute!
Pabloomoescobar lets get married
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by Laveda(f): 6:12pm On Dec 22
HML to them.. So cute, and the girl's legs.
1 Like
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by TEVLI(m): 6:14pm On Dec 22
Why isn't it working on me??
9 Likes
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by Nma27(f): 6:14pm On Dec 22
Wanna fall more in love
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by Divay22(f): 6:15pm On Dec 22
Cute..
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by daben1(m): 6:17pm On Dec 22
Laveda:''chidinma''
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by Aniker(f): 6:19pm On Dec 22
am not inlove yet
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by midolian(m): 6:20pm On Dec 22
And now am falling out of love
2 Likes
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by Mckenzy1(m): 6:21pm On Dec 22
Am already in love
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by Laveda(f): 6:21pm On Dec 22
daben1:
'Chinedu'
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by PabloOmoEscobar: 6:25pm On Dec 22
Twaci:Will you marry me?
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by PabloOmoEscobar: 6:26pm On Dec 22
Nma27:you too arrogant for any man
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by Masonic(m): 6:27pm On Dec 22
Aniker:
Me neither
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by Estharfabian(f): 6:28pm On Dec 22
Still waiting to Fall in love..
seems Cupid fell asleep or something. or your thread's Phoney.
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by CplusJason(m): 6:29pm On Dec 22
Beautiful pre wedding shots, especially the first one. Looks cool and matured.
But this one made me fall in love.
14 Likes
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by Aniker(f): 6:32pm On Dec 22
Masonic:hahaha i wonder y
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by GDex1(m): 6:34pm On Dec 22
Money surely beautifies love. Don't wanna fall in love yet till i make enough cash.
ighotago?
2 Likes
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by KingRex1: 6:35pm On Dec 22
The fifth
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by GDex1(m): 6:46pm On Dec 22
Guy in third photo though ..
looks mean
wondering what goes on in his mind.
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by Twaci(f): 7:23pm On Dec 22
PabloOmoEscobar:Yes! Yes! Let's do this
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by VickyRotex(f): 7:24pm On Dec 22
1st and 3rd!
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by PabloOmoEscobar: 7:32pm On Dec 22
Twaci:diamond or gold?
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by Nma27(f): 8:27pm On Dec 22
PabloOmoEscobar:omoEscobar what gave u that impression??
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by dyabman(m): 9:06pm On Dec 22
GDex1:
Aww I'm already in love ..
2 Likes
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by OgaSirAde(m): 9:53pm On Dec 22
They are nice anyway..looking forward to mine.
1 Like
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by TEMINIKANSOSO(m): 10:56pm On Dec 22
Estharfabian:
will you be Mine last bus stop?
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by Gofwane(m): 11:12pm On Dec 22
daben1:bahddd guy! so you are indirectly telling me that the babe is a cucumberist?
1 Like
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by FutureSenator: 11:47pm On Dec 22
O ga o
My own will be post-wedding pics
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by sade1994(f): 12:58am
They are fine
|Re: These Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Want To Fall In Love. by ameezy(m): 1:20am
sade1994:Mama that could be us u know
What Is The True Cause Of Unfaithfulness? / A Man Without Beard Is Still A Woman (pics) / ok
Viewing this topic: DandyWalker(m), bambam50(m), charles2020, Tyenergie, ares245(m), shayoor(f), Lafayette1, olakab(m), WillyCassey, Emu4life(m), highchiefpee, henryelfhel, Godsson1(m), daplus2015(m), deeMarc, Afeezoladapo(m), FiftyFifty(m), cova, Cornerstone001, guywitzerogal(m), justifiedcoyy(m), dulaman, whytemon(m), Oxman(m), Mumiking(f), rexoluj(m), Dsrooftiles, yemiyemi, Dammol(f), ochigboochayi(m), oobidike(f), ruthosquare, bumzel89(f), muyibaba222(m), Tbillz(m), simeon53(m), moendowed(m), rocknation62(m), CyberWolf, Olusola424, tholarrr, estluv(f), maggilove(f), kaboninc(m), merit455(m), successity5(m), Google63(m), senatorizyking(m), Jonwesley(m), doubtingthomas(m), peepee0768(m), sweetum, tmakins1, HolyHero, pweetyoge(f), Martinola(m), Hassan080196(m), PerfectFortune, kunmibadmus(m), fxlord2012, agoodman(m), AndreSalvatore, mbula(f), PharmSam(m), uniQybaba, derrick015, PharmAlfred, klbakare(m), Owodiran1(m), whitley(m), Ohislee(m), chocolateme(f), ogunse47, Orlawaleabiodun, Rekeb, jammy1993(m), sir05za(m), CuriousB(f), prodigyhenry, youngies(m), mightyAY(m), lolamitayo, Ezionye(f), Coolis, sane93(f), Mustiboy(m), Cre8(m), radiokilla(m), itzescape, popmann(m), Seaviolet(m), Ikegodng(m), zainabbabs, holluwai(m), Wolexyoshi, mayim(m), DrClay(m), GodDey01, jossytech(m), bugsysly, Omon605(m), digitalheadline(m), Ugosample(m), Nursy(f), Ringtail and 182 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13