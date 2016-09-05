₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by informant001: 8:04pm
Nigeria's minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has reacted to claims Plastic rice being imported into Nigeria. The minister has claimed that it is a hoax and the report is not true. He took to his twitter handle few minutes ago to debunk the viral report that some traders imported plastic rice into the country as alleged by Nigerian Custom officials...
This is what the Minister tweeted:
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/there-is-no-evidence-minister-of-health.html
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by informant001: 8:05pm
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by HungerBAD: 8:09pm
What?
I am at this point confused.
So my question is,who is responsible for this falsehood?who stands to gain?
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 8:09pm
what a confused country
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by Peroti: 8:10pm
But his idiota kinsmen (coneheads/afonjass) have already concluded that Igbo Traders are the ones behind the importation of the fake rice
Don't quote Me as I only visit once!
Envy and this people are:
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by informant001: 8:11pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by ISDKING: 8:12pm
Hopeless govt. Who re we going to believe, you or d custom ?
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by Muhsinkhan(m): 8:13pm
Idiots!!
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by dainformant(m): 8:14pm
hope this minister is not like his colleague with red beret
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by Oildichotomy(m): 8:15pm
I was sceptical about how the custom boss was able to tell it was plastic on face value.
He was only trying to score some ratings going into the ember period.
What a yahoo-yahoo set of idiots in positions?
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by Coldfeet(f): 8:16pm
The rice i ate today is doing me somehow I suspect it.
Let's just hope you are right and it stays off the Nigerian market.
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by datopaper(m): 8:17pm
I believe him. If u didn't believe him, who else. This is what we have been saying that government official should quickly be responding to any rumour going around.
And he has come out to debunk it. Let's believe
And if anyone has seen it and the person is sure. Bring evidence. Shikena
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by Maxcollins042(m): 8:17pm
A big blow to the Nigeria customs and media
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by baski92(m): 8:17pm
Then don take us as fools finish
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by NaijaTalkTown(m): 8:17pm
How much did this e-diot collect from the Chinese producers of plastic rice for this tweet? The Governments of India, Indonesia and Pakistan have taken drastic measures to ensure that this plastic rice doesn't enter their countries again. Russian media outlet Russia Today (RT) and some Chinese media outlets have already reported about the interception of 2.5 tons of plastic rice in Nigeria and this stoopid inactive and useless minister has the guts to deny it? Make dis bastaard no vex me o!
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by pchukwudi: 8:19pm
http://www.nairaland.com/newpost?topic=3533502&post=52166739
pchukwudi:
ISpiksDaTroof:
pchukwudi:
@ ISpiksDaTroof I am expecting your full blown apology - NOW.
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by Pebcak: 8:20pm
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by sapiosexual1(m): 8:20pm
Confused government indeed. Even our professor has joined bad gang
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by Mujaheeeden: 8:22pm
Govt of lies and counter lies
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by swiperthefox: 8:22pm
When i read the news that Custom seized container of imported bags of rice which Custom officers claimed to be plastic rice; my thoughts were that because rice was like gold now. They simply trumped up false allegation to make away with the importers foreign rice. I guess i was right.
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by PresidentAtiku: 8:22pm
What a government? Customs announce seizures only when the importer refuses to give them bribes. In this case, they went further to confuse people by saying it is plastic rice. 2019 pls do and come!
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by dhtml18(m): 8:23pm
aaafonjas are usually the cause of all these problems, but i will be patient for the NCAN people to check the names before i blow off my top. . .
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by eyeview: 8:25pm
Its actually a hoax used by the customs bosses and their men to confiscate people's imported rice
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by zest17: 8:26pm
Government of confusion full of confusionists and confusing d confussed. GOD help my dear country
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by SolexxBarry(m): 8:27pm
When a country is saddled by d confused what do u expect of d citizenry other than confusion
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by uairaland: 8:30pm
so..
now that it is confirmed by MIN of HEALTH to be a HOAX.
Please what is going to happen to the 120 bags of rice which was siezed by NIG. CUSTOMS ?
NIG. CUSTOMS told the world that the rice THEY SIEZED was tested and confirmed to be RUBBER RICE.
Was that a HOAX too ?
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by JuanDeDios: 8:32pm
Plastic gini? I have never found this story believable.
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by 36STATES: 8:35pm
I said it.
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by 36STATES: 8:39pm
NaijaTalkTown:
You sound too ignorant. NAFDAChas has spoken, that's it.
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by khadaffi(m): 8:40pm
ISDKING:
Did the customs show you the plastic rice? All I saw in the report were just some sealed bags of rice which could be expired or real rice. If they were sure it was real, they should have shown the rice.
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by veeceesynergy: 8:45pm
IT'S A LIE OOOOOOOO
I PERSONALLY WAS A VICTIM
D RICE WAS BOUGHT FRM GARKINGSLEY MKT IN ABUJA.
IT'S VERY VERY DANGEROUS TO EAT.
|Re: "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS by ISDKING: 8:47pm
khadaffi:It was shown on channels TV yesterday, news@ ten.
