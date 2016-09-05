Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / "There Is No Evidence"-Minister Of Health Reacts To Reports Of Plastic Rice.PICS (7704 Views)

Tips On How To Identify Plastic Rice / Bag Of Rice May Sell For N40,000 By December - Minister Of State For Agriculture / Man Beats Goat For Eating His Jollof Rice (pics, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





This is what the Minister tweeted:



Source; Nigeria's minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has reacted to claims Plastic rice being imported into Nigeria. The minister has claimed that it is a hoax and the report is not true. He took to his twitter handle few minutes ago to debunk the viral report that some traders imported plastic rice into the country as alleged by Nigerian Custom officials...This is what the Minister tweeted:Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/there-is-no-evidence-minister-of-health.html

What?



I am at this point confused.



So my question is,who is responsible for this falsehood?who stands to gain? 6 Likes

what a confused country 1 Like





Don't quote Me as I only visit once!

Envy and this people are: But his idiota kinsmen (coneheads/afonjass) have already concluded that Igbo Traders are the ones behind the importation of the fake riceDon't quote Me as I only visit once!Envy and this people are: 45 Likes 2 Shares

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

Hopeless govt. Who re we going to believe, you or d custom ?

Idiots!!

hope this minister is not like his colleague with red beret 5 Likes

I was sceptical about how the custom boss was able to tell it was plastic on face value.



He was only trying to score some ratings going into the ember period.



What a yahoo-yahoo set of idiots in positions? 18 Likes 1 Share

I suspect it.



Let's just hope you are right and it stays off the Nigerian market. The rice i ate today is doing me somehowI suspect it.Let's just hope you are right and it stays off the Nigerian market. 1 Like

I believe him. If u didn't believe him, who else. This is what we have been saying that government official should quickly be responding to any rumour going around.



And he has come out to debunk it. Let's believe



And if anyone has seen it and the person is sure. Bring evidence. Shikena 2 Likes 1 Share

A big blow to the Nigeria customs and media 8 Likes

Then don take us as fools finish

How much did this e-diot collect from the Chinese producers of plastic rice for this tweet? The Governments of India, Indonesia and Pakistan have taken drastic measures to ensure that this plastic rice doesn't enter their countries again. Russian media outlet Russia Today (RT) and some Chinese media outlets have already reported about the interception of 2.5 tons of plastic rice in Nigeria and this stoopid inactive and useless minister has the guts to deny it? Make dis bastaard no vex me o! 4 Likes

http://www.nairaland.com/newpost?topic=3533502&post=52166739





pchukwudi:

You cannot sustain local production by demonizing importation. Karma is real. Tomorrow you may hope to exceed self sufficiency and try to explore exportation too. May karma, then, not brand yours the "world's most deadly copper rice".



ISpiksDaTroof:





I really think you've got mental issues. I won't be surprised if you or one of your deadly , greedy, partners are behind this evil act.





pchukwudi:

Kid, there's such a thing called media and information literacy.



Go do some reading => http://www.snopes.com/plastic-rice-from-china/



This is the first and last.









@ ISpiksDaTroof I am expecting your full blown apology - NOW. @ ISpiksDaTroof I am expecting your full blown apology - NOW. 2 Likes

Confused government indeed. Even our professor has joined bad gang

Govt of lies and counter lies 1 Like

When i read the news that Custom seized container of imported bags of rice which Custom officers claimed to be plastic rice; my thoughts were that because rice was like gold now. They simply trumped up false allegation to make away with the importers foreign rice. I guess i was right. 3 Likes

What a government? Customs announce seizures only when the importer refuses to give them bribes. In this case, they went further to confuse people by saying it is plastic rice. 2019 pls do and come! 1 Like

aaafonjas are usually the cause of all these problems, but i will be patient for the NCAN people to check the names before i blow off my top. . . 4 Likes 1 Share

Its actually a hoax used by the customs bosses and their men to confiscate people's imported rice

Government of confusion full of confusionists and confusing d confussed. GOD help my dear country

When a country is saddled by d confused what do u expect of d citizenry other than confusion

so..



now that it is confirmed by MIN of HEALTH to be a HOAX.



Please what is going to happen to the 120 bags of rice which was siezed by NIG. CUSTOMS ?



NIG. CUSTOMS told the world that the rice THEY SIEZED was tested and confirmed to be RUBBER RICE.



Was that a HOAX too ?

Plastic gini? I have never found this story believable.

I said it.

NaijaTalkTown:

How much did this e-diot collect from the Chinese producers of plastic rice for this tweet? The Governments of India, Indonesia and Pakistan have taken drastic measures to ensure that this plastic rice doesn't enter their countries again. Russian media outlet Russia Today (RT) and some Chinese media outlets have already reported about the interception of 2.5 tons of plastic rice in Nigeria and this stoopid inactive and useless minister has the guts to deny it? Make dis bastaard no vex me o!

You sound too ignorant. NAFDAChas has spoken, that's it. You sound too ignorant. NAFDAChas has spoken, that's it. 4 Likes

ISDKING:

Hopeless govt. Who re we going to believe, you or custom ?

Did the customs show you the plastic rice? All I saw in the report were just some sealed bags of rice which could be expired or real rice. If they were sure it was real, they should have shown the rice. Did the customs show you the plastic rice? All I saw in the report were just some sealed bags of rice which could be expired or real rice. If they were sure it was real, they should have shown the rice.

IT'S A LIE OOOOOOOO

I PERSONALLY WAS A VICTIM

D RICE WAS BOUGHT FRM GARKINGSLEY MKT IN ABUJA.







IT'S VERY VERY DANGEROUS TO EAT.