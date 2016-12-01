₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,133 members, 3,270,040 topics. Date: Friday, 23 December 2016 at 03:24 AM

Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] (21788 Views)

Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz At The Premiere Of "Jenifa In London" / Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Set [PICS] / Victoria Inyama With Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz In London (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by TunezMedia: 9:51pm On Dec 22
Actress Funke Akindele and her husband, singer JJC Skillz are among the first names on the red carpet at the ongoing Headies award which is currently holding at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

The award will be hosted by, popular comic rapper, Falz and ace Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi

http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2016/12/funke-akindele-and-hubby-jjc-skillz-hit.html

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by adonbilivit: 10:22pm On Dec 22
Tekno, wizkid, Davido, Tiwa savage, Don jazzy, me, etc won't attend the headies tonight. the award body has lost its good name.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by CACAWA(m): 10:22pm On Dec 22
Nice

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by Noblesoul123: 10:23pm On Dec 22
Why has Naira Land refused to take the photo of me washing my pot belly to front page? Let me come & be going
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by Silvereze(m): 10:23pm On Dec 22
nice duo!

BTW FOR agribusiness check my signature
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by ikp120(m): 10:23pm On Dec 22
With just no comment?

I'm still trying to understand the criteria for pushing threads to fp
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by Davidblen(m): 10:23pm On Dec 22
Bad Pishure Quality Headies When Una Grow

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by flavorlyiced: 10:23pm On Dec 22
Nice!
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by ChukaLupin(m): 10:23pm On Dec 22
She's married now? Thought she divorced...
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by Anas4sure(m): 10:23pm On Dec 22
ftcccccc
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by Freiden(m): 10:23pm On Dec 22
Patiently waiting for Simi & Falz
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by tycoon3(m): 10:24pm On Dec 22
Kk

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by Eaglemoney(m): 10:24pm On Dec 22
So entertainment moderator never sleep
Should I say FTC or not.....for d very first time??
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by oluwagadaffi(m): 10:24pm On Dec 22
Adonbiliv dat back to back stuff is up to a year already, I was at d last headie. (in my dreams though)

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by ajoyeleke(m): 10:24pm On Dec 22
Ow can I stream d headiez show live?
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by MayhorE(m): 10:25pm On Dec 22
First to comment











Booking space

























The guy for their back be like hoooobiiiiii, I dey for red carpet
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by adonbilivit: 10:25pm On Dec 22
ikp120:
With just one comment?
it even came with no comment. I was surprised to be the first to comment. over rated FTC
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by Atiku2019: 10:25pm On Dec 22
How is You? grin grin
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by Naydoo: 10:26pm On Dec 22
love her
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by frankloloko: 10:26pm On Dec 22
Love is good
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by Flashh: 10:27pm On Dec 22
So?

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by CaptainBomb(m): 10:27pm On Dec 22
Akube wife,.. I reject it IJN
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by kstix(m): 10:28pm On Dec 22
adonbilivit:
Tekno, wizkid, Davido, Tiwa savage, Don jazzy, me, etc won't attend the headies tonight. the award body has lost its good name.
Since last year
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by kstix(m): 10:29pm On Dec 22
To be honest. I think their marriage is temporary
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by iamawara(m): 10:29pm On Dec 22
Jenifa don dey fat ohh.... What's d secret
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by ikp120(m): 10:29pm On Dec 22
adonbilivit:
it even came with no comment. I was surprised to be the first to comment. over rated FTC

Hmmm. I just noticed that now o.

I guess celebrity stuffs must enter front page.
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by micfoley: 10:30pm On Dec 22
Nice
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by adonbilivit: 10:30pm On Dec 22
ikp120:


Hmmm. I just noticed that now o.

I guess celebrity stuffs must enter front page.
traffic over quality noni
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by iamawara(m): 10:30pm On Dec 22
The second pic tho..... Ain't seeing any sign of bobz. This girl no go make haven.....
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by ikp120(m): 10:34pm On Dec 22
adonbilivit:
traffic over quality noni
I think so too cool
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:36pm On Dec 22
adonbilivit:
traffic over quality noni
you can't blame them...traffic brings money not quality
Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] by hamzia(m): 10:36pm On Dec 22
Nice

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Reekado Banks Dances With Friends In His Car (Pics, Video) / Nse Ikpe-Etim Married Clifford Sule On Valentine's Day! (Photos) / Desmond Elliot Celebrates His One Year As A Lawmaker

Viewing this topic: Postulates, Jonex123465, Nig4Greatness, mojysiola(f), able20(m), bigfrancis21(m), melicent(m), teddybluez(m), Davegates, ghanaman5050, joyli and 22 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.