Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Headies Red Carpet [PICS] (21788 Views)

Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz At The Premiere Of "Jenifa In London" / Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz On Set [PICS] / Victoria Inyama With Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz In London (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The award will be hosted by, popular comic rapper, Falz and ace Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2016/12/funke-akindele-and-hubby-jjc-skillz-hit.html Actress Funke Akindele and her husband, singer JJC Skillz are among the first names on the red carpet at the ongoing Headies award which is currently holding at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.The award will be hosted by, popular comic rapper, Falz and ace Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi 1 Like

Tekno, wizkid, Davido, Tiwa savage, Don jazzy, me, etc won't attend the headies tonight. the award body has lost its good name. 14 Likes 1 Share

Nice 1 Like

Why has Naira Land refused to take the photo of me washing my pot belly to front page? Let me come & be going

nice duo!



BTW FOR agribusiness check my signature

With just no comment?



I'm still trying to understand the criteria for pushing threads to fp

Bad Pishure Quality Headies When Una Grow 1 Like

Nice!

She's married now? Thought she divorced... She's married now? Thought she divorced...

ftcccccc

Patiently waiting for Simi & Falz

Kk 1 Like



Should I say FTC or not.....for d very first time?? So entertainment moderator never sleepShould I say FTC or not.....for d very first time??

Adonbiliv dat back to back stuff is up to a year already, I was at d last headie. (in my dreams though) 1 Like

Ow can I stream d headiez show live?

First to comment























Booking space



















































The guy for their back be like hoooobiiiiii, I dey for red carpet

ikp120:

With just one comment?

it even came with no comment. I was surprised to be the first to comment. over rated FTC it even came with no comment. I was surprised to be the first to comment. over rated FTC

How is You?

love her

Love is good

So? 1 Like

Akube wife,.. I reject it IJN

adonbilivit:

Tekno, wizkid, Davido, Tiwa savage, Don jazzy, me, etc won't attend the headies tonight. the award body has lost its good name. Since last year Since last year

To be honest. I think their marriage is temporary

Jenifa don dey fat ohh.... What's d secret

adonbilivit:

it even came with no comment. I was surprised to be the first to comment. over rated FTC

Hmmm. I just noticed that now o.



I guess celebrity stuffs must enter front page. Hmmm. I just noticed that now o.I guess celebrity stuffs must enter front page.

Nice

ikp120:





Hmmm. I just noticed that now o.



I guess celebrity stuffs must enter front page. traffic over quality noni traffic over quality noni

The second pic tho..... Ain't seeing any sign of bobz. This girl no go make haven.....

adonbilivit:

traffic over quality noni I think so too I think so too

adonbilivit:

traffic over quality noni you can't blame them...traffic brings money not quality you can't blame them...traffic brings money not quality