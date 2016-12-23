Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Why most celebrities didn't show up for the headies 2016 awards (short reason) (10716 Views)

Over the years, the headies has been one of Nigerias biggest leading awards so far with different exciting categories.



But this year has been also so far, be titled the most boring headies awards ever because most artiste weren't around especially the nominees.



The simple reason for this act of what some people call "stupidity" is because of pride. Some of the artiste felt like the headies was a useless award for upcoming stars so they didn't see the use coming.



That's why this year if you observed, most of the top artiste that were absent in the headies didn't even advertise or made efforts to be voted in the awards this year





So this is in no doubt the dumbest, dryest and most useless headies awards ever! 15 Likes 1 Share

i dont jst like this idea of nominies not coming up for their award,its so stupid. i beg let me go and sleep joor, olamide number 1 ode guy. 20 Likes

hu headies epp 2 Likes 3 Shares

Issues though.. You expect olamide to be there when you know headies is biased.. 1 Like

Issoright

If it's Grammy that don't concern dem, them will be doing as if Thier fathers owns it 39 Likes

I knew it was going to happen. Headies lost credibility tey tey.



How can illbliss win lyricist on roll n best rap album....when boogey is there. 24 Likes 1 Share





I agree that the headies organizers have their own major fault too as they have failed to listen to suggestions from people outside, but it's not enough reason for our artistes to boycott the only "credible" awards we have.



If our artistes cannot give credibility to headies by gracing the occasion with their appearances because of one grouse or another they're having with the organizers then they should come together as artistes and form a body that would give out awards at the end of every year, let's see how far they'll go.



Same artistes who will fly all the way to the US to receive BET awards at the backstage and asslick MTV to attend their awards even when they're always put aside and they lose their awards to their South African counterparts who are not that better than them will be forming and carrying their shoulders for award and recognition given to them on their own home soil. It's pathetic.



Both the artistes and headies organizers have a major role to play. They should come together and work this out. It was not like this before! Nigerians really want headies to be better and more presentable, forget all these "fück headies" and "who headies epp" we are seeing around.



I hope for a better show next year and our artistes should please have sense. Don't be helping other countries music industry to grow while you're destroying your own, that's plain foolishness.



At least wiz kid, 2face and Mr eazi turned up. It's enough for me 14 Likes

Don't know Why Patoranking did not show up.





For YBNL, they plan am. 1 Like

Headies should have been postpone till next year but the strong headed animasawun would not listen. Too many concerts and shows for the A-list artistes at this period of the year 5 Likes

Who is Boogey?? Who is Boogey?? 23 Likes 1 Share

Valid to an extent

But you didn't realize they would be preparing for concerts like rhythm unplugged and olic 3 abi



You are the ode 7 Likes

Pride cometh before a fall. We need to embrace our own from the grassroots 3 Likes

Stoopid award 1 Like 1 Share

Bros.. Na recession make some people no show abeg



You know how much designer dresses be now?? 2 Likes

headies koor,leggings ni... 5 Likes 1 Share

Who Headies epp?? 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol

I guess the Headies has lost its head. 4 Likes 1 Share

Now this is where nigerians get it all wrong

I saw D comments On twiter and i must say, its not in anyway funny. How can our artists neglect our own popular and most prestigeous award, for what



It Doesnt make any sense to me

The Likes of olamide and his gangs,donjazzy And his gangs too mention a few are jes so foolish(permit me to use that word)



Isn't it high time we started supporting our own brand?? ?

Funny enough these same artists will be glad if they were nominated as the "most stupid artist of the year" in Grammys award all because it's "GRAMMY" but will neglect "best act of the year" in headies all because it's "HEADIES"



As for tecno, the eventual outcome of pride is a shameful fall



I'm me nd I jes wanna make "common sense"



Quote me and bend 10 Likes

And this made fp

Are you sure

He is one of the most intelligent MC's in this side of the planet (if u know ur rap music)

That's what is called an award show, the people who you think will win most times don't. The person giving the award to also deserves it...simple

Don't let us attach sentiments to anything, it happens in most award shows all over the world, including Grammy.

Nigerians we like to complain so much, we have bad mouthed headies and when it dies a natural death, will see the award shows that will match it.

It's stupidity and pride of our artists, I can't believe they acted that way. If na Grammy den go deyrun up and down wey Grammy sef no recognise them.

But why are we Nigerians like this. We don't appreciate ourselves but we blame our leaders for everytin 1 Like