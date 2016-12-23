₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,239 members, 3,270,498 topics. Date: Friday, 23 December 2016 at 10:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React (5679 Views)
Why Nigeria Was Progressing Under Jonathan - Ben Bruce / Work Progressing @ Anambra 80mw Gas Powered Plant / Buhari Is Slow But.........you Guys Need To See This (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by CallMeNJay: 12:09am
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday admitted that although the current administration is making progress, it is slow.
He attributed the slow nature of the government’s progress to what he called “damages of the past.”
According to a statement from his media office, Osinbajo spoke when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Mpape artisans’ village, located near the Maitama district of Abuja.
The Vice-President who was accompanied by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammad, cited the vandalism in the Niger Delta as one of the problems facing the country.
He said, “We are progressing but it is slow and the reason why it is slow is because there have been a lot of damages in the past.
“For instance, look at what is happening in the Niger Delta; that is where we get most of the money.
“But when the boys in the Niger Delta decided in blowing up the pipelines, production dropped from the two million barrels per day that we used to do to one million per day and we lost 60 per cent of what we used to earn from oil, that is partly responsible for the problem that you see today.’’
Osinbajo encouraged the artisans not to despair as government was focused on addressing key sectors that would improve the economy and create jobs for them and other Nigerians.
“We are trying to deal with the problem in the Niger Delta, address farming, industry and the economy so that this problem you are talking about will be fixed permanently,” he said.
http://punchng.com/government-slow-progressing-osinbajo/
1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by CallMeNJay: 12:10am
More
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by woodcook: 12:14am
Everybody eye don dey open. Hunger knows no region or religion.
27 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by DozieInc(m): 12:35am
V.P you and your Oga should stop deceiving yourselves
21 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by three: 12:41am
Your government is 'slowly' stealing the ground from under us!!!!
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by Flexherbal(m): 12:59am
Oga VP ....
Hmmmmm !
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by WizBLANCE(m): 2:39am
With a respectable pastor as the vice president, I EXPECTED MORE FROM THIS GOVERNMENT than blame game.
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by pointstores(m): 2:50am
were is it progressing to nigerians are nt happy with ur trial and error if things get harder than these then buhari and is crew will knw there fire on d mountain
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by Atiku2019: 2:54am
12 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by mykeljosef: 3:07am
which dictionary this man use define progressing......
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by profhezekiah: 3:11am
Bro U vaused urselves d needless pain n agony, so it was because ur son lost election U started shouting biafra,no leader will want a place to disintegrate when he is dree, n no leader will want his subject to undemine his authority,dat was y d quick measure was taken
knightsTempler:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by CallMeNJay: 7:59am
mykeljosef:
Tortoise dictionary ...slow and progressing ... @Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by veekid(m): 8:18am
people wicked oooooooooooo; see eye like afternoon winch
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by paulchineduN(m): 8:19am
Wetin man no go see oo!!! Anyway shaa, no blame game here
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by Marjenny(f): 8:20am
this government has the worst public relations
9 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by ISDKING: 8:20am
What kept u so long to speak the truth about how slow Nigeria is moving since ? maybe u have realised that Buhari won't give you face come 2019 that's why u decided to show your real self.But whether he gives u face or not, both of u are leaving. Continue with your blaming game anyways
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by steppins: 8:20am
Progressing indeed.
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by Defaramade(m): 8:20am
Oga find something better to say, that excuse has become stale
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by fixmeon: 8:20am
Confused government...
8 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by iluvpomo: 8:21am
So slow that even Chad may one day pass them in terms of economic development.
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by NoMoreTrolling: 8:21am
Osinbade be like:
[img]http://media./media/E9a4Z38K55tni/giphy.gif[/img]
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by OLAFIMIX: 8:21am
No you are not only slow but mumuish,........... As God took away the throne from Saul, may he repeat that action in this regime too
7 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by NaijaMutant(f): 8:22am
Osinbajo is flagrantly lying to our faces
Nigeria is Retrogressing speedily
5 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by Nnemuka(f): 8:22am
Osibande please shut up
You clearly do not know what progressing is... Anu
7 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by enitey(f): 8:22am
"For example.....look at Niger Delta,that is where we get most of the money"
E done clear
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by Atiku2019: 8:22am
No Economic Team, Just Media Propaganda
5 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by canalily(m): 8:23am
Lia lia Mohammed don hand you over since he kept quiet.
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by Jokerman(m): 8:25am
Damages of the past.....
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by BrutalJab: 8:29am
Spare Tyre self dey yarn dust
Fake pastor
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo: "Our Government Is Slow, But Progressing"- Nigerians React by Mayydayy(m): 8:29am
Wee you shut up there!
Nonsense.
U technically joined the blame club.
Use to see this one as an honourable man.
See what he has done to himself
1 Like
American Marines To Help Fight MEND? / What Is Nigeria's Most Worrisome Problem / Alamieyeseigha Seeks Reinstatement As Governor
Viewing this topic: olly4dc45, johncyano(m), Nteogwuija, SENESCO(m), freshpzy1(m), GFanky, dukecharles(m), princechiemekam, kpekusPikin, pedestal82(m), cryptic21(m), emma4eva(m), donatusdesmond, infogenius(m), TGreat7(m), Petaocky, djkirkoo2(m), vic155(m), DEngr, opusingi(m), naijalander, nnachukz(m), halohs, ballerG(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15