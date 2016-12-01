Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) (5786 Views)

Alex Iwobi Happy to Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital, shares Photo on Twitter, As fans comment



Super Eagles of Nigeria and Arsenal midfielder, Alex Iwobi was also not left in carrying out a work of charity this festive period as he took to his Twitter account to share a photo in which he tagged it

"Had A Great Time Today, Visiting Some Of The Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital. "



good but the posture get as e b... 2 Likes 1 Share

Good one ! 1 Like

arsenal and oversize Sha

Nice Gesture

Mhen!!!! Since I don become celebrity for nairaland, I never see my picture anywhere say I dey visit here or there 2 Likes

optional1:

good but the posture get as e b... yes like say him dey fear to catch disease. yes like say him dey fear to catch disease. 1 Like

That's nice that he (and other footballers) visit folks in the hospital. I get that it's a PR thing but it does a lot to the spirits of the sick folks.

Nice one. Not bad my new Okocha

Dear Alex.This is very good . Kindly visit Nigeria Hospitals too and help many patients who can't afford their medical bills and have no good health insurance like those ones over there. Thanks

That's cool,bt I dnt like that ur oyibo gf,she is nt growing niger,#choosenigertogrowniger

Charity is an essential aspect of the game

Ok

optional1:

good but the posture get as e b... Na Alika posture. Na Alika posture.

if this guy visit 9ja hospitals am sure the patients will ask him for Money

Spacless:

yes like say him dey fear to catch disease.









as if the child get ebola as if the child get ebola 1 Like

Why the distance from the kid?

paulchineduN:

Mhen!!!! Since I don become celebrity for nairaland, I never see my picture anywhere say I dey visit here or there Even if you get dog, the dog can testify that you're useless

charity begins at home...

But this your posture that make your nyash look like that of a south african man. Na wa oo.

seeyouin2019:

But this your posture that make your nyash look like that of a south african man. Na wa oo. if you don't have reasonable thing to say go back to bed, no be by force to wake up if you don't have reasonable thing to say go back to bed, no be by force to wake up

Marjenny:

Nice one. Not bad my new Okocha wake up,, we can never have another okocha for a very long time wake up,, we can never have another okocha for a very long time

y did he nah stand like......



He try

That his style greeting with that small boy looks like that of cameroonian president and his sports minister