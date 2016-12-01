₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by Ipisi(m): 1:18am
Alex Iwobi Happy to Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital, shares Photo on Twitter, As fans comment
Super Eagles of Nigeria and Arsenal midfielder, Alex Iwobi was also not left in carrying out a work of charity this festive period as he took to his Twitter account to share a photo in which he tagged it
"Had A Great Time Today, Visiting Some Of The Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital. "
http://get9jasports.blogspot.com.ng/2016/12/alex-iwobi-happy-to-visit-patients-and.html
1 Like
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by optional1(f): 1:22am
good but the posture get as e b...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 1:28am
Good one !
1 Like
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:21am
arsenal and oversize Sha
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by Franchise21(m): 8:22am
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by cheerokee(m): 8:22am
Nice Gesture
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by paulchineduN(m): 8:23am
Mhen!!!! Since I don become celebrity for nairaland, I never see my picture anywhere say I dey visit here or there
2 Likes
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by Spacless(m): 8:24am
optional1:yes like say him dey fear to catch disease.
1 Like
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by iluvpomo: 8:24am
That's nice that he (and other footballers) visit folks in the hospital. I get that it's a PR thing but it does a lot to the spirits of the sick folks.
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by Marjenny(f): 8:27am
Nice one. Not bad my new Okocha
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by sainty2k3(m): 8:28am
Dear Alex.This is very good . Kindly visit Nigeria Hospitals too and help many patients who can't afford their medical bills and have no good health insurance like those ones over there. Thanks
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by uyams: 8:29am
That's cool,bt I dnt like that ur oyibo gf,she is nt growing niger,#choosenigertogrowniger
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by iambabaG: 8:35am
Charity is an essential aspect of the game
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 8:35am
Ok
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by TeamSimple(m): 8:43am
optional1:Na Alika posture.
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:44am
if this guy visit 9ja hospitals am sure the patients will ask him for Money
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by phlamesG(m): 8:48am
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by optional1(f): 8:48am
Spacless:
as if the child get ebola
1 Like
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by KingRex1: 8:48am
Why the distance from the kid?
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by vengertime: 8:52am
paulchineduN:Even if you get dog, the dog can testify that you're useless
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by jegz25(m): 8:53am
charity begins at home...
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by seeyouin2019: 8:53am
But this your posture that make your nyash look like that of a south african man. Na wa oo.
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by vengertime: 8:54am
seeyouin2019:if you don't have reasonable thing to say go back to bed, no be by force to wake up
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by Naughtytboy: 9:14am
Marjenny:wake up,, we can never have another okocha for a very long time
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by ItzHoludex(m): 9:40am
y did he nah stand like......
He try
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by Evergreen4(m): 9:44am
That his style greeting with that small boy looks like that of cameroonian president and his sports minister
|Re: Iwobi Visits Patients And Staff At The Whittington Hospital (Photos) by charlesucheh(m): 10:03am
But only want to sign autographs when in Nigeria abi Issorite! Kwatinue u hear!!!
