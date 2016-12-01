₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by ObiOmaMu: 6:28am
Two days ago, Mrs Comfort Alaba, a Nigerian Customs Service Officer was kidnapped near an eatery on 22 Road, Festac Town in front of her children.
Her daughter Faith had immediately cried out on Twitter asking Nigerians and the police for help rescuing her mother.
"We were at TFC at 22 road, FESTAC outside in the car and two men came around. My sister ran out of the car. My mother was still screaming and struggling when the other one pointed a gun at me. We ran away and by the time we looked back as we were screaming for help, they zoomed off with her insides. This is the plate number of the black Murano jeep EPE103CY. God please don’t let my enemies laugh at me. She is everything to us.
They were two men and they were not wearing mask. I saw them at close range but I won’t be able to recognise them. I don’t know if anyone has any grudge against my mum. But I am appealing to them to please free her. Already, we have notified the police at Area E but nothing has been done so far to the best of our knowledge. However, we have not been contacted by the kidnappers."
Good news right now is that Mrs Comfort has been released by her abductors. Faith gave the update at about 10pm last night but didn't reveal more about how her mother got released.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2016/12/woman-kidnapped-festac-comfort-alaba-released.html
1 Share
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by Ejemehn(m): 6:33am
Glory to God.
Smart girl. I love the part where she quickly memorized the number plate of the vehicle
3 Likes
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by BoboYekini(m): 6:34am
Ejemehn:It was her mother's vehicle in the first place.
14 Likes
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by madridguy(m): 6:39am
Alhamdulilahi.
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by Atiku2019: 6:50am
Nice
Faith Abeg do follow me back on Twitter Jare
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by enoqueen: 6:54am
That's a good one.
Congrats.
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by segebase(m): 6:54am
hope dey didn't torchlight her
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by dotman4real007(m): 7:09am
i was just thinking that why would they kidnap her until i got to the part that she is a custom officer, it became obvious that she will definately have alot of enemies. Customs and enermies be like 5 and 6
7 Likes
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by overdrive(m): 7:23am
Atiku2019:
Follow u back?for wetin na?abi u wan kidnap her join
5 Likes
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by Atiku2019: 7:27am
overdrive:
Nope oh i wan go join her thank God for the safe return of her Mum The Lord is Good
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by 9jayes: 8:36am
congrat
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by coalcoal1(m): 8:37am
great news
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by kay29000(m): 8:37am
Good news.
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by idupaul: 8:38am
Ejemehn:
Memorised her mums car number you mean?
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by HRich(m): 8:38am
She still looks beautiful,
who's even sure she was kidnapped
maybe she don follow one brother enter one corna
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by asumo12: 8:40am
Publicity stunt
More details as it that she was shot and molested by the so called kidnappers!
Mrs Baikie is back
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by phlamesG(m): 8:42am
Chai so festac don turn criminal hub
While growing up there we hardly witnessed or heard about crime.
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by Mrdecent(m): 8:42am
Good one.. What I don't kn is that maybe the twitter report actually led to the release or police effort cum ransom
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by BabaO2: 8:43am
BoboYekini:That doesn't take away she's a smart girl, she was able to give complete and necessary information under stress.
3 Likes
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by seeyouin2019: 8:51am
We rarely hear about kidnaping in the SE for years now but whenever kidnapping is mentioned some people always reference the SE. Can someone please correct this and shame the rightful culprits here.
1 Like
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by Pidgin2(f): 8:51am
Thank God! Bright girl
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by efilefun(m): 8:52am
HRich:
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by eherbal(m): 8:55am
Alhamdulillah. This is the information pertaining the reported vehicle plate number
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by Sanuzi(m): 8:55am
Good step taken
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by eherbal(m): 8:57am
Questions usually asked by pervs
segebase:
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by vivaciousvivi(f): 9:02am
Extremely good news
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 9:11am
dotman4real007:True, seizure of containers laden with counterfeit goods, arms etc
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by Ohikwuobanyi: 9:28am
They are still the one dominated everywhere, even that festac they've turned it to IPOB City
seeyouin2019:
What are you talking about 8
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by Ochillary(m): 9:53am
Ejemehn:olodo.
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by marhoinspire: 9:55am
"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved." (John 3:16-17). God bless you
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by marhoinspire: 9:55am
Buhari and the NPF are doing their jobs.
One Nigeria we shall remain
|Re: Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) by Omudia11: 10:02am
Cool
