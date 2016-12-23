₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by dre11(m): 8:24am
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved additional N71.8 billion to augment shortfall in the 2016 budgetary allocation for payment of delayed workers salaries, Daily Trust gathered.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/xmas-buhari-approves-n72billion-for-salaries/177327.html
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Atiku2019: 8:26am
Weak Ministers
Weak Economic Team
Strong Media team
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Jafar1(m): 8:34am
MR BUHARI, IF U CANT PQY ALL THOSE SALARIES TODAY OR TOMORROW, THEN U RE STUPID COS WE NEED SALARIES BEFIRE XMAS NOT AFTER XMAS
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Mynd44: 8:48am
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by sammyuche(m): 11:46am
what about health workers
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by DEATHMACHINE(m): 12:02pm
Oga Santa abi wetyn b ur name, if u dey come dis our side, nna, nor carry all dose ur red boxes come here oooo, no even bring ur keke come or u go enter I.E.D. if u wan give me n my brodas our gift, just come with 400boxes of 7.62x34 and 500boxes of 7.62x51 or 52, you fit add tracer rounds too sha..............chikena
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by phlio666(m): 12:20pm
Ok
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Onyemadonald(m): 12:20pm
hope NYSC alawi follow. because right now I fit kill person
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by favourmic: 12:21pm
After mmm crash oshi
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by MrIcredible: 12:21pm
Tt
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by realGURU(f): 12:22pm
good work mr. president, wailers will avoid this thread like a plaque
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Bolustic(m): 12:22pm
.....
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by espionage48(m): 12:22pm
Sai Buhari till 2023. I know you meant well for us but you are surrounded with lots of hawks.
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Nairalane: 12:22pm
Hahahahaha! We are waiting for the New year bonus too
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by tdayof(m): 12:22pm
DEATHMACHINE:
These requirements of yours ehn. I sure sey you no go want your Gcfr enter IED.
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Oildichotomy(m): 12:22pm
Nobody should come here and thank Buhari for paying salaries owed because some dunces don't know the difference between sycophancy and appreciation.
You don't praise somebody for doing what should have been done!
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Bayodele19(f): 12:22pm
just approving? when christmas is here already. i tire for this country oooooo
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by gen2briz(m): 12:22pm
Baba of life
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Miles300: 12:23pm
When Fg begins to pay salaries on behalf of states whalaha dey , atiku write up for restructuring is a fact , even tho he wants to use it to get votes ..
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by holluphemydavid(m): 12:23pm
yeye government,come 2019
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Iamkami: 12:23pm
N theres no money in nigeria
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Cutezt(m): 12:24pm
Me Wey No Be Government Worker Kukuma Dey Wait For My November Salary Reach Now, Baba God, Touch This Woman Abeg.
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by 5starmilitant: 12:25pm
Thesame government who can't pay salaries, are the ones kicking against mmm. It's a pity.
Mavro should kukuma come and contest for presidency in 2019 o.
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Lanre4uonly(m): 12:25pm
That's good. Compliment of the season.
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Divay22(f): 12:25pm
I pray they pay them o....
Pls when is Christmas
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by nepapole(m): 12:26pm
Nairalane:Y u comot that g na?
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Mintayo(m): 12:26pm
Yet, some visionless and moronic governors won't pay the salaries of their workers, even if it's for this month!
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Swaggzkid(m): 12:26pm
WOW if this so true, please lets give buhari some LIKES
Long Live One Nigeria
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by SaintzPeter(m): 12:26pm
speechless..
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by arsenal33: 12:26pm
Jafar1:
Has your state governor paid?
|Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by profhezekiah: 12:26pm
calling some1 who is old to be ur grandfather stupid show d type of home U came frm
Jafar1:
Nigerians Starting Sea Piracy? / Re: Fani- Kayode: The Lies And Distortions Of Owei Lakemfa / Sanusi And Sacked Bank's Ceo's
