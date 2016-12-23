₦airaland Forum

Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by dre11(m): 8:24am
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved additional N71.8 billion to augment shortfall in the 2016 budgetary allocation for payment of delayed workers salaries, Daily Trust gathered.

This will enable the government pay thousands of workers who are owed November and December salaries.

The amount is part of the N213 billion virement assented to by Buhari yesterday, Daily Trust has learnt.

Sources had initially told Daily Trust that the president had withheld assent because the National Assembly increased the budget by N33billion, but he was persuaded to sign the virement to enable some agencies pay workers salaries before Christmas.

The Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun had explained inability of some government agencies to pay November salaries saying the shortfall is to be augmented through the virement.

She told State House reporters after cabinet meeting on Wednesday that “What we did in the virement we sent to the National Assembly, which the National Assembly approved, was that we listed all the agencies that had problems with their salaries and applied to National Assembly.

We had to go back to the National Assembly to ask for an increase in the budgetary allocation of those agencies.”

The president sent the virement proposal of N180.8 billion to the National Assembly on October 26, 2016, requesting the approval for the N166.6billion for special intervention (recurrent) and N14.2 billion for special intervention (Capital Supplementation).

Several government agencies could not pay November salaries including the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC). Adeosun said “All the agencies have an allocated IPPIS which is the salary platform. If for example an agency has a N12bn salary for the year, we insist they continue to pay until that N12bn is exhausted.

“Instead of taking N1bn a month, such agencies were taking N1.2bn or N1.3bn. So, by the time it got to October, many agencies had exhausted their allocations.

The approved virement provides N71.8billion for settlement of the Public Service Wage Adjustment (PSWA). Other provisions are: Contingency N1.2billion; margin for increase in cost (MIC) N2billion; cadet feeding (Police Academy, Kano) N932million and Amnesty Programme N35billion.

There is also internal operation of the Armed forces N5.2billion, Operation Lafiya Dole N13.9 billion, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) N19.7billion, Foreign Missions N14.6billion and augmentation of meal subsidy/ direct teaching and laboratory cost N900million.

For statutory transfer, N1.2bilion was approved for the Public Complaints Commission.

In the area of capital, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will get N12.7billion and Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE) is to receive N1.5billion.

Daily Trust leant that there was little delay on the approval by the president due to the increment of about N33billion by the senate over his original request.

Analysis of the figure by Daily Trust shows that the National Assembly added N25billion for payment of local contractors and other liabilities as well as N5billion for the SDG Housing under the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing. The request for foreign missions was also increased by N1.74 billion from the original request.



http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/xmas-buhari-approves-n72billion-for-salaries/177327.html

Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Atiku2019: 8:26am
Weak Ministers
Weak Economic Team

Strong Media team grin

Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Jafar1(m): 8:34am
MR BUHARI, IF U CANT PQY ALL THOSE SALARIES TODAY OR TOMORROW, THEN U RE STUPID COS WE NEED SALARIES BEFIRE XMAS NOT AFTER XMAS

Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Mynd44: 8:48am
http://www.nairaland.com/3534607/president-buhari-budgets-n978m-2017
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by sammyuche(m): 11:46am
what about health workers

Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by DEATHMACHINE(m): 12:02pm
Oga Santa abi wetyn b ur name, if u dey come dis our side, nna, nor carry all dose ur red boxes come here oooo, no even bring ur keke come or u go enter I.E.D. if u wan give me n my brodas our gift, just come with 400boxes of 7.62x34 and 500boxes of 7.62x51 or 52, you fit add tracer rounds too sha..............chikena

Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by phlio666(m): 12:20pm
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Onyemadonald(m): 12:20pm
hope NYSC alawi follow. because right now I fit kill person
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by favourmic: 12:21pm
After mmm crash oshi
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by MrIcredible: 12:21pm
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by realGURU(f): 12:22pm
good work mr. president, wailers will avoid this thread like a plaque
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Bolustic(m): 12:22pm
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by espionage48(m): 12:22pm
Sai Buhari till 2023. I know you meant well for us but you are surrounded with lots of hawks.
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Nairalane: 12:22pm
Hahahahaha! We are waiting for the New year bonus too
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by tdayof(m): 12:22pm
DEATHMACHINE:
Oga Santa abi wetyn b ur name, if u dey come dis our side, nna,
nor carry all dose ur red boxes come here oooo, no even bring ur
keke come or u go enter I.E.D. if u wan give me n my brodas our
gift, just come with 400boxes of 7.62x34 and 500boxes of
7.62x51 or 52, you fit add tracer rounds too sha..............chikena

grin These requirements of yours ehn. I sure sey you no go want your Gcfr enter IED.
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Oildichotomy(m): 12:22pm
Nobody should come here and thank Buhari for paying salaries owed because some dunces don't know the difference between sycophancy and appreciation.

You don't praise somebody for doing what should have been done!
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Bayodele19(f): 12:22pm
just approving? when christmas is here already. i tire for this country oooooo
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by gen2briz(m): 12:22pm
Baba of life
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Miles300: 12:23pm
When Fg begins to pay salaries on behalf of states whalaha dey , atiku write up for restructuring is a fact , even tho he wants to use it to get votes ..

Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by holluphemydavid(m): 12:23pm
yeye government,come 2019
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Iamkami: 12:23pm
N theres no money in nigeria
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Cutezt(m): 12:24pm
Me Wey No Be Government Worker Kukuma Dey Wait For My November Salary Reach Now, Baba God, Touch This Woman Abeg.
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by 5starmilitant: 12:25pm
Thesame government who can't pay salaries, are the ones kicking against mmm. It's a pity.


Mavro should kukuma come and contest for presidency in 2019 o.

Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Lanre4uonly(m): 12:25pm
That's good. Compliment of the season.
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Divay22(f): 12:25pm
I pray they pay them o....
Pls when is Christmas
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by nepapole(m): 12:26pm
Nairalane:
Hahahahaha! We are waiting for the New year bonus too
Y u comot that g na?
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Mintayo(m): 12:26pm
Yet, some visionless and moronic governors won't pay the salaries of their workers, even if it's for this month!
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by Swaggzkid(m): 12:26pm
WOW if this so true, please lets give buhari some LIKES


Long Live One Nigeria
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by SaintzPeter(m): 12:26pm
speechless..
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by arsenal33: 12:26pm
Jafar1:
MR BUHARI, IF U CANT PQY ALL THOSE SALARIES TODAY OR TOMORROW, THEN U RE STUPID COS WE NEED SALARIES BEFIRE XMAS NOT AFTER XMAS

Has your state governor paid?
Re: Christmas: Buhari Approves N72billion For Salaries (see chart) by profhezekiah: 12:26pm
calling some1 who is old to be ur grandfather stupid show d type of home U came frm
Jafar1:
MR BUHARI, IF U CANT PQY ALL THOSE SALARIES TODAY OR TOMORROW, THEN U RE STUPID COS WE NEED SALARIES BEFIRE XMAS NOT AFTER XMAS

