Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals (8810 Views)

Buhari And Ministers Shun South-East Summit After IPOB Threat / Why I Didn’t Attend APC Rally In Akure – Akande / Aisha Buhari Didn’t Shut Down Her Abuja Spa (see Pics) - Nigerian Times (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Contrary to insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at the South East Economic and Security Summit, which held in Enugu yesterday, owing to the threats by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), he did not attend because of advice by Igbo leaders, Daily Sun can reveal.



The South East Summit, convened by former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji, had in attendance South East leaders and other stakeholders.



Daily Sun gathered that President Buhari wanted to personally attend the summit, but changed his mind when top Igbo leaders expressed reservations that his coming to the zone was at the instance of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.



Competent sources revealed that a top Anglican bishop from Abia State, working with the convener of the summit, had contacted Obasanjo and persuaded him to lend his words for President Buhari to attend the summit.



Miffed by the fact that Obasanjo was at the centre of invitation to President Buhari to attend a prime programme in South East, Igbo leaders were said to have protested to the Presidency, advising that Buhari should not visit the South East now.



Also, it was gathered that Igbo leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) advised President Buhari to rather schedule a visit to South East when the rehabilitation of federal roads in the zone is at its peak and also when he would flag off the continuation of the work at the second Niger Bridge.



In this regards, Presidency source said that President Buhari would visit the South East, on the invitation of the APC leaders from the zone in April or May 2017. By then, it was gathered, major work would have been done on federal expressways, which APC leaders reckoned would engender Buhari more to Igbo than coming to a summit, where Obasanjo played a major role.



Daily Sun also gathered that South East leaders reasoned that it will be insensitive for President Buhari to visit South East during the Christmas season, when Igbo are travelling to the villages.



President Buhari was said to have listened to voice of reason and heeded the advice not to attend the economic summit.



Presidency source told Daily Sun that following the advice, President Buhari wants to ensure that infrastructure rehabilitation is made top priority in the South East, especially since some Igbo leaders say they would join APC if perceived marginalisation is addressed.



Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who joined APC recently, had stated that he did so over the fulfulment of President Buhari’s promise to him that South East roads would receive attention.



Kalu had stated that since rehabilitation work has started on the federal roads in South East, he was persuaded that President Buhari would give the South East its fair share in development.



At the South East Economic and Security Summit, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, with other governors and major stakeholders in the zone restated the call for the Federal Government to complete the second Niger Bridge.



In his welcome address, Ugwuanyi had described the summit as a veritable platform to discuss the peace and economic growth of the South East geopolitical zone and the country in general.



He stated that security and economic development play vital roles in the upkeep of humanity, while explaining that the summit would afford the people ample opportunity to discuss the two vital elements that could make the zone move forward.



He called on the Federal Government to rehabilitate federal infrastructure in Enugu State and other parts of the South East.



http://sunnewsonline.com/why-buhari-was-absent-at-south-east-economic-summit/

Buhari na IGBOs fits u! 55 Likes 2 Shares

I pray they stone him the way the Northerners stoned GEJ..... 26 Likes

See excuse o. I thought its igbo leaders that invited him? Which other igbo leaders dis-invited him ok na obj him dey fear? Well thats nice say at least him still dey fear somebody. But he for run commot for nigeria now since obj dey for nigeria 26 Likes 1 Share

Story for the gods 4 Likes

PMB not coming is a welcome development, atleast, they averted the possible blood bath in that region, thank you PMB, Please stay back in the north till you rule the country finish 8 Likes 1 Share

We don't fall for the regular poo, they try to feed us all this half-ass leadership, flippin position. 17 Likes 1 Share

What kind of half-assed story is this? 11 Likes



Fact is the real SE never expected much from your govt, aside APC members that wants to score political points.



Like biafra like catalonia Buhari stop loitering around and please put on your thinking cap or at least try to borrow one.Fact is the real SE never expected much from your govt, aside APC members that wants to score political points.Like biafra like catalonia 42 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari's brain capacity is just 10 megabytes.... 17 Likes

Rubbish!



What stopped him from sending that manservant Osunbade to represent him or any obscure Aso Rock appointee?



This won't fly 6 Likes

... A saving - face propaganda mechanism. 16 Likes 2 Shares





Trust the Ndigbo- we are not a conquered territory. This is what I call excusities. A leader that will polarize the Nation and work hard to rule them.Trust the Ndigbo- we are not a conquered territory. 29 Likes

God bless President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, Commander -in- Chief of the federal republic of Nigeria. 4 Likes









The world took note of his cowardice .





if he ever fire one single shot on any protester ,





mark my word ,all eye/camera on him





dumbohari zombuhari zombie It is already too late ,The world took note of his cowardice .if he ever fire one single shot on any protester ,mark my word ,all eye/camera on himdumbohari zombuhari zombie 25 Likes 3 Shares

story for afoja's! 7 Likes 1 Share









The world took notice of his cowardice .





if he ever fire one single shot on any protester ,





mark my word ,all eye/camera on him





dumbohari zombuhari zombie It is already too late ,The world took notice of his cowardice .if he ever fire one single shot on any protester ,mark my word ,all eye/camera on himdumbohari zombuhari zombie 5 Likes 1 Share

It's obvious... No need to lie 1 Like





Make another man no come dey enjoy Aisha in the other room....lol Bubu isn't ready to die now, it's obvious.Make another man no come dey enjoy Aisha in the other room....lol 10 Likes

The coward ran away. He would have been dead by now. We were ready to die with him. Biafra or death! 3 Likes





It is because they will kill him



Dumb chest beaters.



Atiku and Obasanjo or any PDP President no offend them. LOSERS We know.It is because they will kill himDumb chest beaters.Atiku and Obasanjo or any PDP President no offend them. LOSERS 2 Likes 1 Share

y

No comment!

AntiWailer:

We know.



It is because they will kill him .

Dumb chest beaters



Atiku and Obasanjo or any PDP President no offend them. LOSERS

Igbos remain the only ethnic group who protested against the colonial masters tax system in the famous Aba women riot of 1929 they also remain the only ethnic group who dared to breakup from Nigeria, they fought a civil war for 30 months and lost millions of their loved ones to this cause



And you still call them dumb chest beaters



I think they are the bravest Igbos remain the only ethnic group who protested against the colonial masters tax system in the famous Aba women riot of 1929 they also remain the only ethnic group who dared to breakup from Nigeria, they fought a civil war for 30 months and lost millions of their loved ones to this causeAnd you still call them dumb chest beatersI think they are the bravest 29 Likes 5 Shares

Fear Fear Buhari.



If na USA now him for fly. 1 Like 1 Share

The NATION newspaper(Tinubu's paper) no longer has exclusive news about the presidency, now the SUN Newspaper(Orji Kalu's paper). 7 Likes 2 Shares

This government sef!

akuko uwa Ihnye a bu ihem nākpo 10 Likes 1 Share

RevDesm0ndJuju:

Rubbish!



What stopped him from sending that manservant Osunbade to represent him or any obscure Aso Rock appointee?



This won't fly

This is so wickeeeeeed This is so wickeeeeeed 5 Likes

With the hatred oozing from this foolish children is it any wonder they remain reprobates and mindless ticks? 3 Likes 1 Share