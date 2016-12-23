₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,289 members, 3,270,627 topics. Date: Friday, 23 December 2016 at 11:20 AM

Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals (8810 Views)

Buhari And Ministers Shun South-East Summit After IPOB Threat / Why I Didn’t Attend APC Rally In Akure – Akande / Aisha Buhari Didn’t Shut Down Her Abuja Spa (see Pics) - Nigerian Times (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by nemdy(m): 8:38am
Contrary to insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at the South East Economic and Security Summit, which held in Enugu yesterday, owing to the threats by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), he did not attend because of advice by Igbo leaders, Daily Sun can reveal.

The South East Summit, convened by former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji, had in attendance South East leaders and other stakeholders.

Daily Sun gathered that President Buhari wanted to personally attend the summit, but changed his mind when top Igbo leaders expressed reservations that his coming to the zone was at the instance of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Competent sources revealed that a top Anglican bishop from Abia State, working with the convener of the summit, had contacted Obasanjo and persuaded him to lend his words for President Buhari to attend the summit.

Miffed by the fact that Obasanjo was at the centre of invitation to President Buhari to attend a prime programme in South East, Igbo leaders were said to have protested to the Presidency, advising that Buhari should not visit the South East now.

Also, it was gathered that Igbo leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) advised President Buhari to rather schedule a visit to South East when the rehabilitation of federal roads in the zone is at its peak and also when he would flag off the continuation of the work at the second Niger Bridge.

In this regards, Presidency source said that President Buhari would visit the South East, on the invitation of the APC leaders from the zone in April or May 2017. By then, it was gathered, major work would have been done on federal expressways, which APC leaders reckoned would engender Buhari more to Igbo than coming to a summit, where Obasanjo played a major role.

Daily Sun also gathered that South East leaders reasoned that it will be insensitive for President Buhari to visit South East during the Christmas season, when Igbo are travelling to the villages.

President Buhari was said to have listened to voice of reason and heeded the advice not to attend the economic summit.

Presidency source told Daily Sun that following the advice, President Buhari wants to ensure that infrastructure rehabilitation is made top priority in the South East, especially since some Igbo leaders say they would join APC if perceived marginalisation is addressed.

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who joined APC recently, had stated that he did so over the fulfulment of President Buhari’s promise to him that South East roads would receive attention.

Kalu had stated that since rehabilitation work has started on the federal roads in South East, he was persuaded that President Buhari would give the South East its fair share in development.

At the South East Economic and Security Summit, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, with other governors and major stakeholders in the zone restated the call for the Federal Government to complete the second Niger Bridge.

In his welcome address, Ugwuanyi had described the summit as a veritable platform to discuss the peace and economic growth of the South East geopolitical zone and the country in general.

He stated that security and economic development play vital roles in the upkeep of humanity, while explaining that the summit would afford the people ample opportunity to discuss the two vital elements that could make the zone move forward.

He called on the Federal Government to rehabilitate federal infrastructure in Enugu State and other parts of the South East.


http://sunnewsonline.com/why-buhari-was-absent-at-south-east-economic-summit/

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Barney11: 8:46am
Buhari na IGBOs fits u!

55 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Jokerman(m): 8:47am
I pray they stone him the way the Northerners stoned GEJ..... undecided

26 Likes

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Emycord: 8:49am
See excuse o. I thought its igbo leaders that invited him? Which other igbo leaders dis-invited him ok na obj him dey fear? Well thats nice say at least him still dey fear somebody. But he for run commot for nigeria now since obj dey for nigeria

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by jamesharryson(m): 8:52am
Story for the gods

4 Likes

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by makelove2m(m): 8:53am
PMB not coming is a welcome development, atleast, they averted the possible blood bath in that region, thank you PMB, Please stay back in the north till you rule the country finish

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by airminem(f): 8:58am
We don't fall for the regular poo, they try to feed us all this half-ass leadership, flippin position.

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by freeze001(f): 9:00am
What kind of half-assed story is this?

11 Likes

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by nzeobi(m): 9:04am
Buhari stop loitering around and please put on your thinking cap or at least try to borrow one. embarassed
Fact is the real SE never expected much from your govt, aside APC members that wants to score political points.

Like biafra like catalonia

42 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by benedictnsi(m): 9:27am
Buhari's brain capacity is just 10 megabytes....

17 Likes

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by RevDesm0ndJuju: 9:34am
Rubbish!

What stopped him from sending that manservant Osunbade to represent him or any obscure Aso Rock appointee?

This won't fly

6 Likes

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Newmanluckyman(m): 9:38am
... A saving - face propaganda mechanism.

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by kingdompropty: 9:40am
This is what I call excusities. A leader that will polarize the Nation and work hard to rule them.

Trust the Ndigbo- we are not a conquered territory. angry

29 Likes

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Aufbauh(m): 9:41am
God bless President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, Commander -in- Chief of the federal republic of Nigeria.

4 Likes

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by farokkunle: 9:42am
It is already too late ,



The world took note of his cowardice .


if he ever fire one single shot on any protester ,


mark my word ,all eye/camera on him cheesy cheesy


dumbohari zombuhari zombie grin grin

25 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by GreatNegro: 9:49am
story for afoja's!

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by farokkunle: 9:51am
It is already too late ,



The world took notice of his cowardice .


if he ever fire one single shot on any protester ,


mark my word ,all eye/camera on him cheesy cheesy


dumbohari zombuhari zombie grin grin

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Imodii: 10:09am
It's obvious... No need to lie

1 Like

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Aburi001: 10:09am
Bubu isn't ready to die now, it's obvious.

Make another man no come dey enjoy Aisha in the other room....lol grin

10 Likes

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Promismike(m): 10:09am
The coward ran away. He would have been dead by now. We were ready to die with him. Biafra or death!

3 Likes

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by AntiWailer: 10:10am
We know.

It is because they will kill him grin grin grin

Dumb chest beaters.

Atiku and Obasanjo or any PDP President no offend them. LOSERS

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by 9jayes: 10:10am
y
Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by hjedua(m): 10:10am
No comment!
Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by NaijaMutant(f): 10:11am
AntiWailer:
We know.

It is because they will kill him grin grin grin.
Dumb chest beaters

Atiku and Obasanjo or any PDP President no offend them. LOSERS

Igbos remain the only ethnic group who protested against the colonial masters tax system in the famous Aba women riot of 1929 they also remain the only ethnic group who dared to breakup from Nigeria, they fought a civil war for 30 months and lost millions of their loved ones to this cause

And you still call them dumb chest beaters undecided

I think they are the bravest

29 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by sdindan: 10:11am
Fear Fear Buhari.

If na USA now him for fly.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by timsTNA: 10:11am
The NATION newspaper(Tinubu's paper) no longer has exclusive news about the presidency, now the SUN Newspaper(Orji Kalu's paper).

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by lawrenzi(m): 10:12am
This government sef!
Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by cheruv: 10:12am
Ihnye a bu ihem nākpo akuko uwa grin

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by NaijaMutant(f): 10:12am
RevDesm0ndJuju:
Rubbish!

What stopped him from sending that manservant Osunbade to represent him or any obscure Aso Rock appointee?

This won't fly

This is so wickeeeeeed grin grin grin

5 Likes

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Stalwert: 10:13am
With the hatred oozing from this foolish children is it any wonder they remain reprobates and mindless ticks?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by donbrowser(m): 10:13am
Hmmm
Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by StainlessH(m): 10:14am
cheesy

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

NSA Azazi Or GEJ - Who Do We Believe On The Cause Of Bombings In Nigeria? / Solomon Dalung Decorated As 'Milam' Of Zinni As Dignitaries Storm Event / Youwin Winners To Access Funds Within 72 Days

Viewing this topic: Scatterscatter(m), CORRECTMAN78(m), omonla555, Trunquejnr(m), MightyThor(m), adexfeekbabs(m), zthree, flyca, Legit9301, holyfather(m), 111jideofor, Baroque, VICTORCIZA(m), walosky, Spidermon, MAKABBEY(m), eginaP, madridguy(m), val15, Afam4eva(m), Bernard1162, avoSunkanmi(m), dimusky, Ojeniran95, Emperorone(m), donsam2020(m), asorocker, DavidEsq(m), legendte(m), destino24(m), cstr19, Tochiokoye(m), Hanendez(m), arsenal33, fernandoc(m), Jwonder(m), emmaskyblue(m), searay(m), Aditueledumare, FYB(m), jossy26, fluteman, ekanDamie, Collins87, theDEVILisHERE, TimeMod1, Gthzz(m), bfanibi, trenlog, BMZK, georgetest, malton, marv1, wizzyrich(m), matrixmuzi, olucomf, Joeld1, zazua, Ajjubhai(m), Cod101(m), steppins, funkyibodude(m), Taper, Ecosystem4u, DDeliverer(m) and 136 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.