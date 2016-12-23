₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by nemdy(m): 8:38am
Contrary to insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at the South East Economic and Security Summit, which held in Enugu yesterday, owing to the threats by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), he did not attend because of advice by Igbo leaders, Daily Sun can reveal.
http://sunnewsonline.com/why-buhari-was-absent-at-south-east-economic-summit/
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Barney11: 8:46am
Buhari na IGBOs fits u!
55 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Jokerman(m): 8:47am
I pray they stone him the way the Northerners stoned GEJ.....
26 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Emycord: 8:49am
See excuse o. I thought its igbo leaders that invited him? Which other igbo leaders dis-invited him ok na obj him dey fear? Well thats nice say at least him still dey fear somebody. But he for run commot for nigeria now since obj dey for nigeria
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by jamesharryson(m): 8:52am
Story for the gods
4 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by makelove2m(m): 8:53am
PMB not coming is a welcome development, atleast, they averted the possible blood bath in that region, thank you PMB, Please stay back in the north till you rule the country finish
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by airminem(f): 8:58am
We don't fall for the regular poo, they try to feed us all this half-ass leadership, flippin position.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by freeze001(f): 9:00am
What kind of half-assed story is this?
11 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by nzeobi(m): 9:04am
Buhari stop loitering around and please put on your thinking cap or at least try to borrow one.
Fact is the real SE never expected much from your govt, aside APC members that wants to score political points.
Like biafra like catalonia
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by benedictnsi(m): 9:27am
Buhari's brain capacity is just 10 megabytes....
17 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by RevDesm0ndJuju: 9:34am
Rubbish!
What stopped him from sending that manservant Osunbade to represent him or any obscure Aso Rock appointee?
This won't fly
6 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Newmanluckyman(m): 9:38am
... A saving - face propaganda mechanism.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by kingdompropty: 9:40am
This is what I call excusities. A leader that will polarize the Nation and work hard to rule them.
Trust the Ndigbo- we are not a conquered territory.
29 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Aufbauh(m): 9:41am
God bless President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, Commander -in- Chief of the federal republic of Nigeria.
4 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by farokkunle: 9:42am
It is already too late ,
The world took note of his cowardice .
if he ever fire one single shot on any protester ,
mark my word ,all eye/camera on him
dumbohari zombuhari zombie
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by GreatNegro: 9:49am
story for afoja's!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by farokkunle: 9:51am
It is already too late ,
The world took notice of his cowardice .
if he ever fire one single shot on any protester ,
mark my word ,all eye/camera on him
dumbohari zombuhari zombie
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Imodii: 10:09am
It's obvious... No need to lie
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Aburi001: 10:09am
Bubu isn't ready to die now, it's obvious.
Make another man no come dey enjoy Aisha in the other room....lol
10 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Promismike(m): 10:09am
The coward ran away. He would have been dead by now. We were ready to die with him. Biafra or death!
3 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by AntiWailer: 10:10am
We know.
It is because they will kill him
Dumb chest beaters.
Atiku and Obasanjo or any PDP President no offend them. LOSERS
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by 9jayes: 10:10am
y
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by hjedua(m): 10:10am
No comment!
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by NaijaMutant(f): 10:11am
AntiWailer:
Igbos remain the only ethnic group who protested against the colonial masters tax system in the famous Aba women riot of 1929 they also remain the only ethnic group who dared to breakup from Nigeria, they fought a civil war for 30 months and lost millions of their loved ones to this cause
And you still call them dumb chest beaters
I think they are the bravest
29 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by sdindan: 10:11am
Fear Fear Buhari.
If na USA now him for fly.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by timsTNA: 10:11am
The NATION newspaper(Tinubu's paper) no longer has exclusive news about the presidency, now the SUN Newspaper(Orji Kalu's paper).
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by lawrenzi(m): 10:12am
This government sef!
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by cheruv: 10:12am
Ihnye a bu ihem nākpo akuko uwa
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by NaijaMutant(f): 10:12am
RevDesm0ndJuju:
This is so wickeeeeeed
5 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by Stalwert: 10:13am
With the hatred oozing from this foolish children is it any wonder they remain reprobates and mindless ticks?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by donbrowser(m): 10:13am
Hmmm
|Re: Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals by StainlessH(m): 10:14am
