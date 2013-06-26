₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,339 members, 3,270,774 topics. Date: Friday, 23 December 2016 at 12:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) (1728 Views)
How 9ice Escaped Robbery Attack In Lagos / Yomi SARS Blasted For Flaunting AK47 Online / Caption This Photo Of Korede Bello Surrounded By Police Officers At An Event (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by aminulive: 8:51am
Musician says phones and jewelry were forcefully taken from him by the officers.
An accusation of robbery has been leveled against officers of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) by an Instagram user with the name, KJV Music.
In a lengthy post, KJVmusic whose real name is Mordecai and signed to trailblazer music wrote:
This is a warning to everyone and It's also a step in the path to justice. Tonight at about 11:30pm, i and my team were headed for an event i was invited to on the island. we were all leaving from my sisters place which is at new oko oba.
We had not gotten past one street after my sisters' when our ride was blocked by a blue toyota big daddy with registeration number smk 517 bm.
Out came 4 men carrying rifles branded with the Nigerian police flag. They were all in civilian clothes, although their black polo tops had SARS printed on it. They weren't wearing name tags too. Unidentifiable and maybe even untraceable, these men said we should get into their car without reason. When we resisted they started hitting us and that was when things became ugly.
They used leg cuffs to hit us injuring my brother on the head, fired shots in the air as we struggled with them trying to scare people who were coming close to the scene to intervene. They also took a phone, jewelry (neck pieces and a wristwatch) from us then got into their car not returning any of the items they had taken initially.
The problem with this incident is that these men, with the assurance that nothing will happen could have easily shot us dead or maimed us. I am employing people in authority to look into this division of the NPF. They can't continue to treat people like animals. Unfortunately we couldn't take pictures or videos because they grabbed the first phone we pulled out to record the whole thing. All we have is a picture of my brother's head injury and the plate number of the car they drove.
He further added that the SARS vehicle's number plates were registered with SMK517BM. The police is yet to respond.
http://politicsngr.com/man-accuses-sars-officers-robbery-photos/
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by BrutalJab: 9:54am
It is well
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by Airforce1(m): 10:05am
Nigeria is fast turning to a Zoo
Nobody is safe no more.
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by idupaul: 10:11am
BrutalJab:
What's funny please?
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by Horpecy(m): 10:48am
idupaul:I wonder o
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by BornStunner1: 11:25am
Space Booked!! Tell ne wen we reach house
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by lielbree: 12:28pm
My cousin who's mom is a retired police officer always says that SARS are the armed robbers. I think she's right
1 Like
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by Hardewarlee(m): 12:29pm
There is no lies against those asshole called SARS, though I haven't seen any of them rob an Artist before but the way they operate here in Ibadan mostly in challenge . Then you will know they are nothing but an animal . Though not all of them does this act of criminal offense oo but 99% does it . Make God answer my prayer then they will no say No be frog they inside Sardine. Happy Xmas to all Nairalanders , I wish everyone long life in good and sound health with enough wealth to witness the new Incoming Year (Amin)
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by angelTI(f): 12:29pm
First of all, I don't believe they are SARS officials. They are thieves disguised as such.
Secondly, who is Mordecai? Everybody is an artist in Nigeria
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by inme: 12:29pm
1 Like
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by SWORD419: 12:29pm
This guy dey form Americana abi?? him never enter SARS hand before datz why, i pray he dont.
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by Remilekun101: 12:29pm
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by debbydee(f): 12:30pm
na wa
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by SIMPLYkush(m): 12:30pm
If not for nairaland sef, where will i know that there is somebody called mordecai ko hezekia ni
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by Mise7: 12:30pm
Could this be true
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by gabazin080(m): 12:30pm
AN
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 12:30pm
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by Divay22(f): 12:30pm
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by emmabest2000(m): 12:30pm
BrutalJab:
Even inside the well
SARS ?
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by Femich18(m): 12:31pm
Nothing wey we no go hear for this we country
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by Billyonaire: 12:31pm
Plate Number SMK517BM
Owner Name Mr. Alh Jimoh Ayanda
Color Custom
Model Datsun p/Up
Chasis Number JNIO7G122UO533814
Vehicle Status Default
Isssue Date 2013-06-26T12:24:44.667
Expiry Date 2014-06-25T12:24:44.667
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by BrutalJab: 12:31pm
idupaul:Goan ask a petrol seller the reason he or she draw the noozle...
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by ifeoluwasegun(m): 12:31pm
Pathetic!
Who's gonna help us out?
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by Young03: 12:32pm
Hm
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by hedonistic: 12:33pm
SWORD419:
So what exactly is your point?
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by mytime24(f): 12:33pm
they're our friends indeed
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by Ecclesiastes20: 12:33pm
My younger have been saying this for a long time which I never believe the "Sars Are Robbers at Night". They are legal robbers, infact they killed a lot of people and throw their lifeless bodies somewhere.
Is it true they employ only people with criminal to SARS?
Ahhh Nigeria?
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by silkysmooth: 12:34pm
try this or you will never know....
http://CashForInvite.com/?ref=36676
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by Life4Varnity: 12:36pm
Airforce1:
Nigeria is now a Zoo
Now i bliv the biafrans
i am a yoruba but i am now in fully support of BIAFRANS
now i see reason why they call nigeria a zoo
if u come here and quote me, i still stand with BIAFRA..
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by Iamkami: 12:36pm
Airforce1:true
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by CHARLESTON007(m): 12:37pm
This guy beta go hide himself o cus if SARS mean he matter na then e go realise say cornflakes and garri no be the same and i say sure he dey do small Street nai SARS nab am
|Re: Musician, Mordecai, Accuses SARS Officers Of Robbery (photos) by hismerhill(m): 12:38pm
Dat was how our conductor was forcefully brought down from d bus in d early hours of last week Monday wen I was going to work, dey had black polo on dem with SARS written dey beat d guy and took him inside dere boss and drove him off to LASU where he was let off ard 6:30 am, we were worried wen d conductor called d driver and told him dey ripped him off his money and was given #50 for transport...
I don't no y and I will always say dis even with 10,000 police in my house I still won't sleep comfortably, but with just one mai-guard, OPc, bakassi boys or local vigilante, my neighbors from two Streets ahead won't keep mute before dey hear me snore....
Useless pple
(0) (Reply)
Geez Productionz Recording Promo Still On / Naija Stands Up / Psquare Don Hand Over Free Download
Viewing this topic: bouquilee, emmabest2000(m), Gshun, abmarine, b0rn2fuck(m), Damianking(m), Lagito(m), ufotty2001, Airforce1(m), blkmum700, Emeritusseun(m), grandeoj09(m), Xaviers(m), EvangelistNdudi(m), Prestywillz1(f), greenermodels, SmartyPants, protouchcakes, Tlaw01(m), auduadeniyi(m), modaink333, psalmuel27, agenzxy(m), emmanude, FabioRomani, debonairprinx(m), princetiwo(m), cowboyvs(m), mcocolok(m), eliascomm55, Viccur(m), bigboss80s(m), lysiana, YinkaIb(f), ikombe, Meta4element(m), beehollah, ayayamedia(m), Damola00, Boleyndynasty2(f), Kommentator, lanetrips, mrgaga, kton(m), eezeribe(m), Hardewarlee(m), KIKO720(m), David403(m), trila01(m), ajokebelle(f), hismerhill(m), BCISLTD, danieldinho, abovealljid(m), johnclark001(m), Freeko4(m), kaffy4tope(m), ikuku(m), Qtsnow(m), Marcus01, HerbertObi(m), jagabanban, AtomElect, patval(f), mikezuruki(m), femi4(m), ibagbea, Aile(m), Benoxvals(m), Olaiya26, crazygod(m), Btruth, mayormick(m), utepu, TOBIeee68(m), az4sure36, effty(m), nortcentrallord(m), preciousmaro, ovaRAYted(m), endi4real, flexyebe(m), Ifexxy(m), Kenny4lyfe(m), deo966(m), Ecclesiastes20, LewsTherin, Ladymacbee(f), stanisbaratheon, liquidheaven(m), sko(m), odeh1(m), tredax66, yurme(m), GreekDon, Jeanjohnny(m), Emade(m), Flames08, emmaokw(m), princedoz, katniss(f) and 173 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21