₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,361 members, 3,270,872 topics. Date: Friday, 23 December 2016 at 01:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison (3668 Views)
How American CIA Killed Osama Bin Laden 5 Years Ago! [PHOTOS] / Harry Kitilya Carrying Bucket Of Water In Prison / Donald Trump Vows– Will Lock Museveni And Mugabe In Prison If I Become President (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by nghubs1: 10:26am
http://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-1.760499
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by nghubs1: 10:27am
Lalasticlala mynd44 Dominique
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Life4Varnity: 1:04pm
FTC I HAIL
nothing dey this FTC self
is there anyone above me....
so na 5 years dem dey giv rapist.. e small o
i dey think of 25 years...
the funniest part is ... is d person way dem dey shook dey shout.. na dat time dem dey ginger to strife wella
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by falconey: 1:04pm
legend! You commit the crime you serve your term.
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by daclint(m): 1:04pm
Okay
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by deolu2000(m): 1:05pm
So bad act isn't limited to poor people. Na wa o
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Banter1: 1:05pm
What?
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by isaiahethan: 1:05pm
Welcome home
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by kabayomi(m): 1:06pm
O boy see im face
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Monalisa185(f): 1:06pm
chai!!! "Rapist ex president" smh
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by victorazy(m): 1:06pm
See his face n head like our Nigerian brothers in Alaba market
1 Like
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:07pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Imodii: 1:07pm
konji don make this one soil him name
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by kenkels(m): 1:07pm
Make I hide here
1 Like
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by deebrain(m): 1:07pm
In Nigeria, you will be given a huge hero welcome.
1 Like
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by princeking2(m): 1:08pm
good for him.
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by omoadeleye(m): 1:08pm
uhm
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by TippyTop(m): 1:08pm
In Nigeria you just marry the young girl so you can "rape" her repeatedly.
Bubu is 74 and Aisha is 45, do the math.
CC: Presidiot Bubu
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Talk2Bella(f): 1:09pm
Just 5 years
Well at least he went to jail unlike this country where we have celebrated paedophiles
1 Like
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Demmzy15(m): 1:10pm
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Frankbaro(m): 1:10pm
President go prison.
E no fit happen for my country (Nigeria) Even for Africa sef
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by omonnakoda: 1:10pm
He is flying to London next week for a conference with Ibori
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by SexyNairalander: 1:11pm
booked
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Hidentity(m): 1:11pm
A country where law works.
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by dyabman(m): 1:11pm
Make Headies come give am award jare
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Onechancearmy: 1:12pm
If he were Niggerian its his victims who would end up in jail not him.
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Ijaya123: 1:12pm
I can't see his kinsmen wearing aso ebi jubilating in the background
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by princeking2(m): 1:12pm
Talk2Bella:
Dem try to put him there.
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Tobitrueman(m): 1:13pm
Life4Varnity:
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by aewhydot(m): 1:13pm
Another neighbor refused to get worked up over Katsav’s release. “This event is for you,” he said, referring to the media[color=#006600]. “It’s your bread and butter, but it interests me less.[/color]”
I love this statement
|Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by weedtheweeds: 1:15pm
Buhari day claim hard man, even to list names of criminals e no fit do. Since he became president not even a local government chairman has been tried and sentenced. Yet, he has listed so many crimes committed by the previous administration.
Gaddafi Placed $97 Billion To Free Africa From Imperialism! / Current Migration Trends Of Nigerians And African Peoples / African Union Should Be Abolished
Viewing this topic: Mille, lammie21(m), Possican(m), 9jakohai(m), DrObum(m), ojmaroni247(m), slimbeatz(m), DEngr, vanpeele, Imafidonist442(m), gboye01, Misty0071, delzbaba(m), OYIBN, nynbrada, yinkus204(m), EHI9ICE(m), Nauticaworld, Hakeymco, Okiajnr(m), kengeorge2013, Wisdomkosi(m), oloruntoba77(m), vicadex07(m), aminho(m), Nweike1, stopit, ddippset(m), philosopherking(m), monz(m), Admiralty616(m), SpunkyJay, indispensable01(m), Philipelvis, Melvinsofty, estrong, PrinceAkbabio(m), Vikipan(m), Damianking(m), Prechy08(m), sleekjosh01(m), mazimanuel11(m), makapella(m), agbajesaid(m), MrAJQ(m), Amgreat1(m), fm7070, samtemple(m), einsteine(m), championeh(m), mikecino(m) and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12