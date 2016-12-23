₦airaland Forum

Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by nghubs1: 10:26am

Moshe Katsav walks out of Ma'asiyahu Prison with his wife Gila, after bei 2016. Moti Milrod

Israel's rapist ex-president Moshe Katsav to be set free on parole
Parole board to rule on early release for disgraced ex-Israeli president next week

Former president Moshe Katsav has been released from prison on Wednesday after serving five years of his seven-year sentence for rape and other crimes.

Katsav, who served as Israel’s eighth president from 2000 to 2007, was convicted in December 2010 of raping and sexually assaulting a former employee at the Tourism Ministry. He was also found guilty of sexually harassed two women at the President's Residence and assaulted one of them. In addition, Katsav was convicted of obstruction of justice. He was imprisoned in May 2011.
On Sunday, the parole board granted him early release but delayed implementation for a week to allow prosecutors, who opposed the decision, to submit an appeal.

He was freed after the State Prosecutor's Office dropped its objections and said it would not appeal.
 
"There's no doubt among the committee members that the prisoner has undergone a change," the parole board wrote in the decision. "This is in light of the remarks he expressed to the committee members in the current hearing, unlike the things he said in the past two hearings." The parole hearing was held last week.

"The prisoner was asked many questions by the committee members regarding the circumstances of the offense, the victims' positions, his attitude to the victims and his understanding of his acts and their consequences, and the committee members were impressed by the honesty of his intentions," added the board.

Katsav’s family was waiting outside Ramle’s Ma’asiyahu Prison to take him home to Kiryat Malakhi. A prison officer called Katsav’s victims to inform them of his release.

When he arrived home, dozens of people were waiting to welcome him. Most, but not all, were relatives. 
“It was important to me to come here, to show that there are still people who don’t think about him the way half the country does,” said Avi, a longtime Kiryat Malakhi resident and acquaintance of Katsav’s who was waiting for him outside the house. “Today, we came to let him know there are people who think he’s paid enough.”
Another neighbor refused to get worked up over Katsav’s release. “This event is for you,” he said, referring to the media. “It’s your bread and butter, but it interests me less.”

The few non-relatives who came to his home seemed to think Katsav had been victimized, either because of his right-wing views, his political career in the Likud party or his ethnic origins – he is Mizrahi, meaning of Middle Eastern or North African descent. “They know he could have been prime minister, so the girls spread their legs for him,” said Gideon, a local resident.

Under the terms of his release, Katsav is forbidden to work in positions where he has authority over women and cannot give interviews. He will be under house arrest daily between 10 P.M. and 6 A.M. for the next two years.

Katsav's rehabilitation plan includes required daily attendance at a Jewish studies program in Kiryat Malachi. He will also take part in a weekly treatment support group and undergo treatment with a psychosocial therapist once a week.

In objecting to its decision, prosecutors told the parole board that Katsav had not undergone any real change since the previous hearing to justify granting the request. They also believed the treatment and rehabilitation he underwent was not significant enough, bringing them to the conclusion that he does not deserve parole and should remain behind bars.

In addition, prosecutors said that the harm suffered by Katsav’s victims as a result of his repeated public denials of the crimes must also be taken into consideration.
Odelia Carmon, one of Katsav's victims, condemned the parole board's decision.

"I feel that Israeli society has reached the edge of the abyss," she said. On the same day that lawmaker Nissan Slomiansky suspended himself after sexual harassment claims, admired general Ofek Buchris admitted to sexual offenses and a rabbi was indicted for rape, "the parole board decided to make this horrible decision," Carmon said.

Carmon was Katsav's media adviser and was known as O. from the Transportation Ministry during the proceedings against him. According to her, Katsav only expressed his remorse in a weak, feeble voice before the members of the parole board. The parole board's decision impacts all women in Israel, she added.

Meretz MKs Zehava Galon, Michal Rozin and Tamar Zandberg called the parole board's decision cowardly and tainted, saying the board surrendered to manipulations and agreed to a rehabilitation plan drawn up especially for the former president. "Katsav used his political power in order to rape and now he is exploiting this same political power in order to receive early release," they said in a statement.

Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by nghubs1: 10:27am
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Life4Varnity: 1:04pm
so na 5 years dem dey giv rapist.. e small o

Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by falconey: 1:04pm
legend! You commit the crime you serve your term.
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by daclint(m): 1:04pm
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by deolu2000(m): 1:05pm
So bad act isn't limited to poor people. Na wa o
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Banter1: 1:05pm
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by isaiahethan: 1:05pm
Welcome home
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by kabayomi(m): 1:06pm
O boy see im face grin
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Monalisa185(f): 1:06pm
chai!!! "Rapist ex president" smh
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by victorazy(m): 1:06pm
See his face n head like our Nigerian brothers in Alaba market grin

Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:07pm
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Imodii: 1:07pm
konji don make this one soil him name
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by kenkels(m): 1:07pm
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by deebrain(m): 1:07pm
In Nigeria, you will be given a huge hero welcome.

Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by princeking2(m): 1:08pm
good for him.
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by omoadeleye(m): 1:08pm
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by TippyTop(m): 1:08pm
In Nigeria you just marry the young girl so you can "rape" her repeatedly.
Bubu is 74 and Aisha is 45, do the math.

CC: Presidiot Bubu
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Talk2Bella(f): 1:09pm
Just 5 years

Well at least he went to jail unlike this country where we have celebrated paedophiles

Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Demmzy15(m): 1:10pm
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Frankbaro(m): 1:10pm
President go prison.
E no fit happen for my country (Nigeria) Even for Africa sef
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by omonnakoda: 1:10pm
He is flying to London next week for a conference with Ibori
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by SexyNairalander: 1:11pm
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Hidentity(m): 1:11pm
A country where law works.
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by dyabman(m): 1:11pm
Make Headies come give am award jare angry
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Onechancearmy: 1:12pm
If he were Niggerian its his victims who would end up in jail not him.
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Ijaya123: 1:12pm
I can't see his kinsmen wearing aso ebi jubilating in the background grin
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by princeking2(m): 1:12pm
Talk2Bella:
Just 5 years

Well at least he went to jail unlike this country where we have celebrated paedophiles

Dem try to put him there.
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by Tobitrueman(m): 1:13pm
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by aewhydot(m): 1:13pm
Another neighbor refused to get worked up over Katsav’s release. “This event is for you,” he said, referring to the media[color=#006600]. “It’s your bread and butter, but it interests me less.[/color]”


I love this statement
Re: Israel's Ex-President, Moshe Katsav, Released After Spending 5 Years In Prison by weedtheweeds: 1:15pm
Buhari day claim hard man, even to list names of criminals e no fit do. Since he became president not even a local government chairman has been tried and sentenced. Yet, he has listed so many crimes committed by the previous administration.

