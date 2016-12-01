Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? (1538 Views)

Toyin Lawani wore hers to an event last year while Denrele Edun wore his to the Headies Awards last night.



So readers, who wore it better







http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/who-rocked-pink-suit-better-toyin.html?m=1

Lol..... Op swear say you no know d answer..... 4 Likes

Are mirrors really expensive? I just don't know how to put it, they both look weird. Really weird and abnormal. 2 Likes

They both look ridiculous and laughable!



Toyin is slightly better though 2 Likes

She male

The She female's leg b like pepeye own

Werey o

Denrele Edun.

Who's Denrele?

Na Human beinq ?

Mumudinho Denrele Gaucho. U for kukuma carry hand bag now, shebi na u dey give Bobrisky morale. The thunder that will fire una two go come in two variants; cockroach brown and agbalumo red

Na toyin borrow denrele naw,thank God they have the same stature.

Make I catch this Denrele na wetin I go do to am be this

The SHE yes but the transgendered no

They both look weird

They both look weird.......



Toyin looks better because of her feminine features.

















Perhaps, Derenle would have looked better if hips could be borrowed... 1 Like

cool

no one

edun and bobrisky should not be allowed to openly exhibit gay attributes . There is a law out there against this satanic activity in Nigeria. Somebody please enforce it.Cross dressing is satanic.

Never has another man been this STUPID

They say, "what a man can do, a woman can do better", but they forgot to add that, "what a woman can wear, denrele can wear better".



Ironic.

I believe that one day denrele will be a guy say amen