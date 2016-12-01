₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by PapiNigga: 11:45am
Toyin Lawani wore hers to an event last year while Denrele Edun wore his to the Headies Awards last night.
So readers, who wore it better
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by PapiNigga: 11:45am
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by benedictnsi(m): 11:49am
Lol..... Op swear say you no know d answer.....
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by HermitSage: 12:08pm
Are mirrors really expensive? I just don't know how to put it, they both look weird. Really weird and abnormal.
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by angelTI(f): 12:39pm
They both look ridiculous and laughable!
Toyin is slightly better though
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by veekid(m): 1:19pm
She male
The She female's leg b like pepeye own
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by braine: 1:19pm
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by Life4Varnity: 1:20pm
Werey o
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by tofolo(m): 1:20pm
Denrele Edun.
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by Ireboya(m): 1:20pm
Who's Denrele?
Na Human beinq ?
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by BlueRayDick: 1:21pm
Mumudinho Denrele Gaucho. U for kukuma carry hand bag now, shebi na u dey give Bobrisky morale. The thunder that will fire una two go come in two variants; cockroach brown and agbalumo red
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by prettythicksme(f): 1:21pm
Na toyin borrow denrele naw,thank God they have the same stature.
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by Jarizod: 1:21pm
Make I catch this Denrele na wetin I go do to am be this
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by jazinogold(m): 1:22pm
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by erosimo(m): 1:22pm
The SHE yes but the transgendered no
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by prof1990(m): 1:22pm
They both look weird
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by PsalmieD(m): 1:23pm
They both look weird.......
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by demolaxl(m): 1:23pm
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by Bluezy13(m): 1:24pm
Toyin looks better because of her feminine features.
Perhaps, Derenle would have looked better if hips could be borrowed...
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by kingcomet(m): 1:24pm
cool
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by Monalisa185(f): 1:24pm
no one
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by goodnews777: 1:25pm
edun and bobrisky should not be allowed to openly exhibit gay attributes . There is a law out there against this satanic activity in Nigeria. Somebody please enforce it.Cross dressing is satanic.
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by nathan5050(m): 1:26pm
Never has another man been this STUPID
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by AlexCk: 1:27pm
They say, "what a man can do, a woman can do better", but they forgot to add that, "what a woman can wear, denrele can wear better".
Ironic.
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by Preca(f): 1:31pm
I believe that one day denrele will be a guy say amen
|Re: Toyin Lawani Vs Denrele Edun. Who Rocked The Pink Suit Better? by Pres1: 1:33pm
Something has definitely wrong with this generation!!!!
Na waooooo! Humans now question God that created t hem. So e mean say Papa God no know wetin e do before e create denrele man!!! Haha.
All sorts rubbish flying all over the Internet this days.
People like denrele be influencing the younger people. E.G the so called Naija male Barbie.
God help us and our children.
