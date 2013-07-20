Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / 7 Stand Out Moments In Nigerian Football (2016 In Retrospect) (556 Views)

As we come to the end of the year lets take a look at 7 stand out moments in Nigerian football (2016 in retrospect) with all the good the bad and the ugly what was your stand out moment?



(you can also add any other one ) Hello guys thank you so much for been on this plate form all through the year 2016.As we come to the end of the year lets take a look at 7 stand out moments in Nigerian football (2016 in retrospect) with all the good the bad and the ugly what was your stand out moment?(you can also add any other one



“The sweetness of the victory comes from the fact that it came against all odds. Our team overcame several challenges to put up a sterling performance. This is a good beginning.”



The Super Eagles of Nigeria got off to a bright start in their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign as they defeated Zambia 2-1 to pick up their first ever away win against the Chipolopolo.



Not only did they win away it was a win that signal their intention to go to the world cup after missing out on the AFCON

The Nigerian Super Falcons have emerging champions of Africa again after beating Cameroon 1-0 in the finals of the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Desire Oparanozie scored the only goal that saw the Falcons beat the Indomitable Lionesses in a nervy final match played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Omnisports Stadium in Yaoundé.

The win has seen Nigeria secure their eight African title even as Coach of the Nigeria team, Omagbemi became the second individual to win the AWCON as a player and a coach.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Algeria 3 - 1 in a 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier played in Uyo.

Victor Moses opened the scoring with a solo goal from the left then Mikel Obi added a second from a one on one position after initially thinking he was in an offside position.



In the second half, Nabil Bentaleb scored a cracker from almost 35 yards after Riyad Mahrez had drawn Oghenekaro Etebo and Ogenyi Onazi out of position with some piece of trickery.

Victor Moses however scored his second and Nigeria's third when he found himself free on the left to slot into the net.



The players of Nigeria’s senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons, are staging a protest at the gates of the National Assembly to press for the payment of their unpaid bonuses and allowances.

The new strategy by the protesting Falcons players is to directly get the attention of Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari is due at the National Assembly today to present the 2017 budget before the legislature, and will address both chambers of the assembly – the Senate and House of Representatives. The female footballers plan to continue their protest till the president arrives.



The sports minister made may rainbow painting on the Nigeria sports among which is this one:



Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Solomon Dalong said that government has not been able to pay the allowances of the Super Falcons because their victory in Cameroon was not expected.



7 In 2016 the Nigerian Football Federation appointed/used as much as five (5) coaches in ten months February to December. Showing lots of controversy before finally settling down with Gernot Rohr (German)



1. Sunday Oliseh

2. Samson Siasia

3. Salisu Yusuf

4. Alain Giresse (French coach)

5. Gernot Rohr (German coach)

Lets go there….

Death of Keshi/Amodu

Not complete! The demise of coach Stephen Keshi and Amodu Shuaibu worth a mention

Whether football or other sports, my stand out moment was when I realised that an incompetent cretin was appointed as Minister for Sports

adewumiopeyemi:

