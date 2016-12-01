Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) (4931 Views)

Petrol Tanker Explodes Along Lokoja Road, People Burnt To Death - Graphic PICS / Petrol Tanker Explodes In Edo, Kills Many (Photos) / Tanker Carrying Flour Falls On Lagos-ibadan Expressway (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source:

http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/petrol-tanker-carrying-fuel-explodes-in.html Have you wondered why there seems to be no bus going to Oshodi today especially for those living in Lagos? Well, according to news reaching us a tanker carrying premium motor spirit (PMS) failed brake and it exploded at Anthony village Lagos. The LASEMA were on ground to curtail the fire spreading, no lives was reported lost as at time of writing this report. See more pictures below..Source:

Imagine, 24hrs to Christmas... The devil is a liar







Lalasticlala 3 Likes

Searching for signs of a burnt truck 5 Likes

Lagos State is a mini Nigeria that z far advanced than the major Nigeria.

Imagine the alacrity LASTMA, RRS, responds to emergencies as if we are in Beijing, California, Washington etc.

I am impressed, more power to Lagos State .

Dear Lord, I don't want to hear tragic news this festive season, Pls guide and protect us with your Angels through Christ Jesus... amen. 10 Likes

Devil is a liar..

Thank God it was averted. I pray we all survive the festive period sound and safe.

Thank God no life was lost. Good response from LASEMA crew. 2 Likes

AjayiWrites2:

Have you wondered why there seems to be no bus going to Oshodi today especially for those living in Lagos? Well, according to news reaching us a tanker carrying premium motor spirit (PMS) failed brake and it exploded at Anthony village Lagos. The LASEMA were on ground to curtail the fire spreading, no lives was reported lost as at time of writing this report. See more pictures below..





Source:

http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/petrol-tanker-carrying-fuel-explodes-in.html Make God help us

Well organised state 3 Likes

Op Where is the fire? 2 Likes

It is well

Where is the explosion? All these useless bloggers! 1 Like

God help us all

Ambode should pls become the president of Nigeria from 2017 2 Likes

This lasema project by ambode is really commendable, their rapid respose to emergency is really an A plus . I hope the cancer called corruption does not eat into it and derail the purpose why it was created . 2 Likes

We will all celebrat 2mro nd new year together.

nice proactive measure by firemen 1 Like

I don't think it exploded.

The truck probably just spilled its content. 1 Like

Devil can lie henn



so if u delete people from january till 23th



so u still won delete people against 24th - 25th



you are a indeed a liar



Bleep U





WE DON SEE XMAS ALREADY AND NEW YEAR

Just yesterday it was a Pepsi truck ramming into pedestrians in the same Lagos which was deemed an accident.



After lyon and Berlin terror incidences where Muslims rammed trucks through pedestrians one can not rule out boko attacks but we know the Afonjas will downplay it

LASEMA IS REALLY TRYING...KUDOS TO THEM 2 Likes

OP where is the explosion nah

God is still on the watch! He will always protect us from all evil plans of the devil!

The lasema is really working. Prompt response and effective rescue activities.

Something needs to be done about the driver of tank and trailers. Most times the signs are obvious before the disaster.

The law enforcement agencies don't bother with them. Probably because they belong to prominent nigerians. 2 Likes

I passed as early as 5am and I can confidently tell you that the rescue services where all stand by. However, the truck did not burn, it only turned over and spilled fuel on the expressway. 3 Likes

Glory be to God

The headline scared me thou.

May God protection continue to be on us

Merry Christmas and Happy new year in advance

But uncle, I can't see the explosion na.

Lagos Lasema gallant

! 2 Likes

Yuletide season