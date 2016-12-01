₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,879 members, 3,272,599 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 December 2016 at 02:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) (4931 Views)
Petrol Tanker Explodes Along Lokoja Road, People Burnt To Death - Graphic PICS / Petrol Tanker Explodes In Edo, Kills Many (Photos) / Tanker Carrying Flour Falls On Lagos-ibadan Expressway (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by AjayiWrites2: 10:42am
Have you wondered why there seems to be no bus going to Oshodi today especially for those living in Lagos? Well, according to news reaching us a tanker carrying premium motor spirit (PMS) failed brake and it exploded at Anthony village Lagos. The LASEMA were on ground to curtail the fire spreading, no lives was reported lost as at time of writing this report. See more pictures below..
Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/petrol-tanker-carrying-fuel-explodes-in.html
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by AjayiWrites2: 10:42am
Imagine, 24hrs to Christmas... The devil is a liar
Lalasticlala
3 Likes
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by LorDBolton: 1:55pm
Searching for signs of a burnt truck
5 Likes
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by ThinkSmarter(m): 1:55pm
Lagos State is a mini Nigeria that z far advanced than the major Nigeria.
Imagine the alacrity LASTMA, RRS, responds to emergencies as if we are in Beijing, California, Washington etc.
I am impressed, more power to Lagos State .
Dear Lord, I don't want to hear tragic news this festive season, Pls guide and protect us with your Angels through Christ Jesus... amen.
10 Likes
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by Olupapa(m): 1:56pm
Devil is a liar..
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by townplanner: 1:56pm
Thank God it was averted. I pray we all survive the festive period sound and safe.
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by Ijaya123: 1:56pm
Thank God no life was lost. Good response from LASEMA crew.
2 Likes
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by lekancaring(m): 1:56pm
Make God help us
AjayiWrites2:
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by yomsad(m): 1:56pm
Well organised state
3 Likes
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by BUSHHUNTER(m): 1:57pm
Op Where is the fire?
2 Likes
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by Simeony007(m): 1:57pm
It is well
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by progress69: 1:57pm
Where is the explosion? All these useless bloggers!
1 Like
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by Goldenheart(m): 1:57pm
God help us all
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by jayluvesella: 1:57pm
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by Jcob(m): 1:58pm
Ambode should pls become the president of Nigeria from 2017
2 Likes
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by kingdenny(m): 1:58pm
This lasema project by ambode is really commendable, their rapid respose to emergency is really an A plus . I hope the cancer called corruption does not eat into it and derail the purpose why it was created .
2 Likes
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by ojun50: 1:58pm
We will all celebrat 2mro nd new year together.
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by evaonuegbu90(m): 1:59pm
nice proactive measure by firemen
1 Like
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by toluine56: 1:59pm
I don't think it exploded.
The truck probably just spilled its content.
1 Like
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by Life4Varnity: 1:59pm
Devil can lie henn
so if u delete people from january till 23th
so u still won delete people against 24th - 25th
you are a indeed a liar
Bleep U
WE DON SEE XMAS ALREADY AND NEW YEAR
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by FSBoperator: 1:59pm
Just yesterday it was a Pepsi truck ramming into pedestrians in the same Lagos which was deemed an accident.
After lyon and Berlin terror incidences where Muslims rammed trucks through pedestrians one can not rule out boko attacks but we know the Afonjas will downplay it
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by viqueta(m): 2:00pm
LASEMA IS REALLY TRYING...KUDOS TO THEM
2 Likes
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by MARKone(m): 2:00pm
OP where is the explosion nah
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by preciouschizor(f): 2:01pm
God is still on the watch! He will always protect us from all evil plans of the devil!
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by MissLiruseh: 2:03pm
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by gbadexy(m): 2:03pm
The lasema is really working. Prompt response and effective rescue activities.
Something needs to be done about the driver of tank and trailers. Most times the signs are obvious before the disaster.
The law enforcement agencies don't bother with them. Probably because they belong to prominent nigerians.
2 Likes
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by odion81(f): 2:03pm
I passed as early as 5am and I can confidently tell you that the rescue services where all stand by. However, the truck did not burn, it only turned over and spilled fuel on the expressway.
3 Likes
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by HonabFaj(m): 2:04pm
Glory be to God
The headline scared me thou.
May God protection continue to be on us
Merry Christmas and Happy new year in advance
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by somez(m): 2:05pm
But uncle, I can't see the explosion na.
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by divineshare(m): 2:07pm
Lagos Lasema gallant
!
2 Likes
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by OkoyeA1(m): 2:10pm
Yuletide season
|Re: Petrol Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In Anthony Village (photos) by blackjah(m): 2:14pm
ambo o, ambo, ambode my man
2 Likes
Short Vacation To France / Kuwait Visa General Enquiries / Lagos City Uncensored: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly- (Pictures)
Viewing this topic: Joysammy, barbiee(f), Enoobong1(f), onyekamikkyval, piping, Femite74(m), Shadeolad(f), mice, kolarex19(m), oriyomzy(m), engrkaz(m), moses320(m), mbasharon(m), droopyd, SirDrizzle, Odogwua, jolamat(m), Dieumerci1, gbemoh, igho003, nwachivis(m), gamomvs, deluxtine(m), dabossman(m), OPUBO7(m), gbadexy(m), sweetkev(m), Ask4Info, presh91(m), luciouscookie, Bonjezee(m), giancarlo(m), MissLiruseh, kessiah, psalmskiddy(m), agbado1(m), Ifwonder, Bakerio(m), Rapsowdee01(m), kliq(m) and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6