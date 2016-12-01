Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' (2101 Views)

Headies Organisers Release Statement On The Drama That Happened On Awards Night / Trey Songz Performing At Rhythm Unplugged (Photos) / Eniola Badmus At Rhythm Unplugged: When You've Dressed To Kill Trey Songz (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Tekno who performed last at Rhythm Unplugged threw shade at Headies organisers.He mounted the stage to perform and in pidgin said “Dem nominate me, say they disqualify me again, you be God?” He said in an obvious shade at the organizers of the Headies.



Wizkid,Olamide,Falz,Davido,Tiwa Savage,Korede Bello,Basketmouth,DJ Cuppy and others performed at the event which was graced by billionaire Femi Otedola alongside his trademark Nokia torch phones.



See photos below





Source: Nigerian singer Tekno has shown has indirectly mocked organizers of Headies for disqualifying him from the Next Rated award.Tekno who performed last at Rhythm Unplugged threw shade at Headies organisers.He mounted the stage to perform and in pidgin said “Dem nominate me, say they disqualify me again, you be God?” He said in an obvious shade at the organizers of the Headies.Wizkid,Olamide,Falz,Davido,Tiwa Savage,Korede Bello,Basketmouth,DJ Cuppy and others performed at the event which was graced by billionaire Femi Otedola alongside his trademark Nokia torch phones.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/you-be-god-tekno-shades-headies-for.html

None of my business mehn!



Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends!



Why is that man always flaunting those phones? Is he trying to make it the latest trend or make us believe he is simple?



Does he not have a private jet? Why not fly commercial to prove his simplicity? Does he not have mansions around town?



Who is fooling who mehn?



Oga I said you should park well ASAP before I finish this chicken wey I dey chop 7 Likes

The organisers of the controversial Headies award needs a substance used to destroy weed from their system. 2 Likes

He whom God has blessed no man can curse!!Tekno rocks!!*listening to where* 1 Like

he just summed up the headies confused state in a sentence.. "only you nominate,only you disqualify." 1 Like

Nice one tekno

Don't mind them tekno, nigerians love you especially rokiatu 3 Likes

LesbianBoy:

Don't mind them tekno, nigerians love you especially rokiatu You nor well. You nor well.

Why otedola dey form humble by showing those two palasa phones na?

He should STFU....he was nominated he complained and now that they removed his name he is angry. He should just STFU and think twice next time before ranting online.



It doesn't mean he is not a good artist or he didn't have an amazing year but it was childish of him to ridicule the organizers of headies in front of their competitor. What if the organizers of rythym unplugged stops inviting him, is that how he would react? 8 Likes 1 Share

Dem no b God jor...abeg mk we drive around 4 yur porshe 2 Likes

Geraldyne:

Dem no b God jor...abeg mk we drive around 4 yur porshe i no you get e wahala.. i no you get e wahala.. 1 Like

ee don pain am

Headies be like 2 Likes

This guy well so

Drama everywhere

Them no be God my My I dey feel u.

God has elevated u and ain't no man bringing u down nomtta their hate.

A whole dj wore ankara to an event,shame! Dj cuppy dress thoA whole dj wore ankara to an event,shame!

Tot he said he was bigger than next rated before.

why is disqualification now paining him.

I don't even expect him to be pained. Wat he said just clearly shows he wants the award.

Fkforyou:

He should STFU....he was nominated he complained and now that they removed his name he is angry. He should just STFU and think twice next time before ranting online.



It doesn't mean he is not a good artist or he didn't have an amazing year but it was childish of him to ridicule the organizers of headies in front of their competitor. What if the organizers of rythym unplugged stops inviting him, is that how he would react? Some artiste don't know when not to react and just let things go.

Maturity is so far away from many, in as much as I have always liked the guy since he dropped 'holiday' I see no reason why he had to say that, he should just forget Headies and forge ahead. Some artiste don't know when not to react and just let things go.Maturity is so far away from many, in as much as I have always liked the guy since he dropped 'holiday' I see no reason why he had to say that, he should just forget Headies and forge ahead.

Headies is a low level award show. Even their video quality be like VHS cassette. Ntoooooor

dis guy u no go leave headies alone? U go just kill ur carreer over nothing.

Mr Techno your wahala too much

prettythicksme:

Dj cuppy dress tho A whole dj wore ankara to an event,shame! You are as dumb as fvck.. what's wrong in wearing ankara to an event? She can afford any of the luxurious brands but decided to stick with nativity & you are typing bullcrap.



Tekno should just shut the fvck up already.



Humility would take you far in this industry. He should ask Tuface. You are as dumb as fvck.. what's wrong in wearing ankara to an event? She can afford any of the luxurious brands but decided to stick with nativity & you are typing bullcrap.Tekno should just shut the fvck up already.Humility would take you far in this industry. He should ask Tuface. 2 Likes

Tekno I thought you were not interested, this shade shows you were actually intetested, well aim higher we have BET, Mama awards and the rest, even grammy is allowed. 1 Like

Mumu monkey

pana

d