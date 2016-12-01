₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by sixtuschimere: 11:03am
Nigerian singer Tekno has shown has indirectly mocked organizers of Headies for disqualifying him from the Next Rated award.
Tekno who performed last at Rhythm Unplugged threw shade at Headies organisers.He mounted the stage to perform and in pidgin said “Dem nominate me, say they disqualify me again, you be God?” He said in an obvious shade at the organizers of the Headies.
Wizkid,Olamide,Falz,Davido,Tiwa Savage,Korede Bello,Basketmouth,DJ Cuppy and others performed at the event which was graced by billionaire Femi Otedola alongside his trademark Nokia torch phones.
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by sixtuschimere: 11:04am
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by ikp120(m): 11:07am
None of my business mehn!
Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends!
Why is that man always flaunting those phones? Is he trying to make it the latest trend or make us believe he is simple?
Does he not have a private jet? Why not fly commercial to prove his simplicity? Does he not have mansions around town?
Who is fooling who mehn?
Oga I said you should park well ASAP before I finish this chicken wey I dey chop
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by CplusJason(m): 11:11am
The organisers of the controversial Headies award needs a substance used to destroy weed from their system.
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by zarakay(f): 11:16am
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by goldbim(f): 11:23am
He whom God has blessed no man can curse!!Tekno rocks!!*listening to where*
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by GbovoLee(m): 11:24am
he just summed up the headies confused state in a sentence.. "only you nominate,only you disqualify."
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by Noblecx: 11:38am
Nice one tekno
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by LesbianBoy(m): 11:54am
Don't mind them tekno, nigerians love you especially rokiatu
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by rokiatu(f): 11:57am
LesbianBoy:You nor well.
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by LesbianBoy(m): 11:58am
Why otedola dey form humble by showing those two palasa phones na?
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by Fkforyou(m): 12:31pm
He should STFU....he was nominated he complained and now that they removed his name he is angry. He should just STFU and think twice next time before ranting online.
It doesn't mean he is not a good artist or he didn't have an amazing year but it was childish of him to ridicule the organizers of headies in front of their competitor. What if the organizers of rythym unplugged stops inviting him, is that how he would react?
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by Geraldyne(f): 12:45pm
Dem no b God jor...abeg mk we drive around 4 yur porshe
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by 2dice01: 1:16pm
Geraldyne:i no you get e wahala..
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by opeyemiieblog(m): 1:39pm
ee don pain am
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by OkoyeA1(m): 3:19pm
Headies be like
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by oluwadaemilola: 3:25pm
This guy well so
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by Shol3(f): 3:47pm
Drama everywhere
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by NIGHTMAREOO7: 3:52pm
Them no be God my My I dey feel u.
God has elevated u and ain't no man bringing u down nomtta their hate.
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by prettythicksme(f): 3:59pm
Dj cuppy dress tho A whole dj wore ankara to an event,shame!
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by GoggleB(m): 4:01pm
Tot he said he was bigger than next rated before.
why is disqualification now paining him.
I don't even expect him to be pained. Wat he said just clearly shows he wants the award.
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by Heavance(m): 4:10pm
Fkforyou:Some artiste don't know when not to react and just let things go.
Maturity is so far away from many, in as much as I have always liked the guy since he dropped 'holiday' I see no reason why he had to say that, he should just forget Headies and forge ahead.
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by agbaiwisdom: 4:40pm
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by googlepikins: 4:40pm
Headies is a low level award show. Even their video quality be like VHS cassette. Ntoooooor
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by Silentscreamer(f): 4:40pm
dis guy u no go leave headies alone? U go just kill ur carreer over nothing.
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by princeemmma(m): 4:41pm
Mr Techno your wahala too much
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by Ariel20: 4:41pm
prettythicksme:You are as dumb as fvck.. what's wrong in wearing ankara to an event? She can afford any of the luxurious brands but decided to stick with nativity & you are typing bullcrap.
Tekno should just shut the fvck up already.
Humility would take you far in this industry. He should ask Tuface.
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by passyhansome(m): 4:42pm
Tekno I thought you were not interested, this shade shows you were actually intetested, well aim higher we have BET, Mama awards and the rest, even grammy is allowed.
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by akashi01: 4:42pm
Mumu monkey
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by Bigajeff(m): 4:42pm
pana
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by prof1990(m): 4:42pm
d
|Re: Tekno Shades Headies Organisers At Rhythm Unplugged' by iamphotoshoot(m): 4:42pm
Na person be tuface o
Humility does it all and surely takes you far.
