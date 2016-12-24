Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Is Lucky Nigerians Are Not On The Streets Protesting —Shehu Sani (2858 Views)

...Excerpts from his interview...



...I think with the death of Chief Gani Fawehinmi, the death of Dr BekoRansomeKuti, the death of Chima Ubani, there has been progressive decline in the protest of the civil society to engage the government in terms of pressurising it to achieve the aims of nationhood. But the role was different under the military. Our role was combative, but with the return to democracy, most of the civil society activists have dissolved into the system. They are now engaging the ministries of Transport, Health, Works, among others, and through this kind of engagement they have been subsumed into the system and would find it very difficult to raise their voice against injustice, against anti-democratic activities, because they have been taken as part of the system. That is the major problem and a very serious one.



However, we still need a vibrant proactive civil society that would put the government in check. I was reading a press statement recently by a shadowy group and they threatened that they were going to recall me because I have been critical of government policies and programmes and I refused to be a politician and still see myself as an activist criticising policies and programmes and for that I should be recalled. I was so happy with that because it is a compliment in the very sense that it would have been very wrong for anybody to tell me that since I took over office, I have lost the comradeship and the spirit and the fire in me have died. That would have been very painful thing to me. But I think with the claim of that group, it is quite good for me.



There are complaints of suffering by the citizenry under the present administration. What do you think the government has not done right?



There are a good things the present administration has done since Buhari came in he has restored peace, confidence and security. However before Buhari there were bombs flying around the country in Abuja, Sokoto, Kano and Jos, among others. Today, he has been able to stabilise and for that we need to commend the gallantry of Nigerian Army which has done a fantastically good job in securing this country. And secondly, he has also been able to fight corruption not just fighting corruption but sending a clear message to all Nigerians that time of corruption is over and we will not tolerate, endorse, embrace any act of corruption in this country. But there are a lot of things that could have been done right, which is the economy. When we took over, even before the hand-over, there could have been a very strong economic team that would forecast the economic weather and make necessary amendments that would cushion the hazards and prevent it from falling flat on our heads. That was the mistake that was made. That is on the economic side and the hardship.



People are actually suffering so much. There is so much poverty, so much hunger. There is so much disappointment in the hearts and minds of our people.



But I think we need to understand that as a government we can’t hold this for so long. This government has enjoyed the longest degree of patience from the people in the history of Nigeria: in the sense that Nigerians are still not in the streets protesting, not going on strike. There is no disobedience campaign against the President or the Federal Government. As you can see, even critics of this government are carefully measuring their words when it comes to criticising the government. But we have up to May 29 next year, which is just a few months ahead, for Nigerians to pass a final verdict of whether we have been able to deliver our campaign promises.



He truely lucky cos when nigerian's join biafrans on the street he go know 23 Likes

Buhari is doing what he can



If the cabal will let him succeed 2 Likes

Zombies still outnumber those with brain devoid of ethnic attachment. This is the cause of the majority support he still enjoys even after showing to be a complete failure. You will see them in their millions jump on me for saying this. 28 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian youth are too docile to do anything,they want to be held by hand. Even at that most of them won't stand for themselves even if their lives depend on it.



What a waste! 14 Likes 1 Share

True Activism is all but DEAD in Nigeria!



Many have become 'professional' activists who depend on the party in power or in opposition for their Livelihood



The 'format' in some cases is to project integrity, lead strategic protests, even allow oneself to be incarcerated and then CASH OUT to the highest bidder.



Even some previously revered person have since 'shown their colours' (I won't call any names)



So called Civil Society Groups and 'NGOs' are not immune, infact it appears some were actually founded from the get-go to provoke the party in power.







Summary: MOST so called Activists are actually CASHtivists! 9 Likes 1 Share

Believe it or not, the hausas dictate for this country, hausas can't embark on protests against their 'own', once the hausa are resilience, they can force it on other, and then we will be suffering and smiling.

The West are not United and can,t speak with one voice, because we have a lot of traitors, sabotaurs, ethnic bigots and political sophistication. No wonder we remain a conquered territory.

If it were to be the South on that sit, and things have gone worst like this, a lot of protest would,ve actually been going on now.

Until the west learn to speak with one voice and insist on what they want, till then, let's enjoy the change while suffering and smiling. 12 Likes 1 Share

We yorubas will not be activists rather we will be cashtivists who will collect money from our daura lord and go protest against Amnesty International and Wike. Buhari is greater than Awolowo. 11 Likes 2 Shares

At the rate this clueless junta is going, mass protests across the country is already a sure banker. Buhari and the APC have messed up this country so bad. Even their hired zombies will soon turn against each other in a bloody way 7 Likes

Suffering in silence 2 Likes

Realist2:

Believe it or not, the hausas dictate for this country, hausas can't embark on protests against their 'own', once the hausa are resilience, they can force it on other, and then we will be suffering and smiling.

The West are not United and can,t speak with one voice, because we have a lot of traitors, sabotaurs, ethnic bigots and political sophistication. No wonder we remain a conquered territory.

If it were to be the South on that sit, and things have gone worst like this, a lot of protest would,ve actually been going on now.

Until the west learn to speak with one voice and insist on what they want, till then, let's enjoy the change while suffering and smiling. More grace to your pen and your brain. Well schooled. More grace to your pen and your brain. Well schooled. 3 Likes

A house built on deceit, propaganda and lies can not withstand the test of time. APC is perfect example. 3 Likes





So what will they protest against?



Corruption scandal?



Nonpayment of salaries and allowances?



Or protest to get a democratically elected president out?



Nigeria's problems are too numerous to mention. Plus, things aren't good right now, but embarking on a protest is a no no.



This is the time when all hands should be on deck to pull the country out of recession. I feel that the president and his team have not done enough in this regard.



But in a country like Nigeria, protests could turn to bloodshed. And as usual, lots of anguish will trail such incidents, leaving tongues wagging, and minds suspicious.



Protests aren't bad, but timing is everything. 1 Like 1 Share

