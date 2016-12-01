Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face (3407 Views)

‘I Pity President Buhari’ – El- Rufai / Auwal Saad, A Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram Members On Tuesday (Pic) / Touching Photo Of A Nigerian Soldier Praying Before Battle With Boko Haram(Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'STORY OF A SOLDIER



It is not easy been a soldier!

We have cloth in our wardrobes but the nature of the job leaves no chance to wear them!

Patrol and escort both in the summer and winter

dressing combatantly everyday like an astonaut

while others are asleep we are awake.

While you drink table water and beverages in your homes, we manage water in the jungle

we do this just to suppress terrorism!

You lay on beds at night while we lay on tents and trench.

While you think of how to embazzle funds we think of how to attack external forces!

It is a work to God and humanity.

You fucking scream when you are cut by blade we endure when we are hit by a bullet!

When a soldier die, they dont take it as anything.

To them it is a normal thing!

But when their wives have miscarriage the whole earth will hear their cry!

May be you dont know we are also born from a woman.



Ohh Lord! I pray that every person, people, community, organization or parastatal that whishes me and my fellow soldiers awful death.dry thunder from heaven should strike them down.

Do i hear you say amen'





Source: Below is what a Nigerian soldier Chibuzor Ever wrote......'STORY OF A SOLDIERIt is not easy been a soldier!We have cloth in our wardrobes but the nature of the job leaves no chance to wear them!Patrol and escort both in the summer and winterdressing combatantly everyday like an astonautwhile others are asleep we are awake.While you drink table water and beverages in your homes, we manage water in the junglewe do this just to suppress terrorism!You lay on beds at night while we lay on tents and trench.While you think of how to embazzle funds we think of how to attack external forces!It is a work to God and humanity.You fucking scream when you are cut by blade we endure when we are hit by a bullet!When a soldier die, they dont take it as anything.To them it is a normal thing!But when their wives have miscarriage the whole earth will hear their cry!May be you dont know we are also born from a woman.Ohh Lord! I pray that every person, people, community, organization or parastatal that whishes me and my fellow soldiers awful death.dry thunder from heaven should strike them down.Do i hear you say amen'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/see-what-nigerian-soldier-wrotepics.html 5 Likes

While this is supposed to make sense, the soldier just ended it with a childish comment. 12 Likes 2 Shares

many reasonable Nigerians always pray for u guys...may God protect u all n keep u from untimely death 1 Like

Those wounded soldiers used their own pocket money to treat themselves without help from Abuja. 1 Like

Nigeria is not worth dying for 6 Likes

Those are our fathers, sons and brothers, and yet some psychos are feeding fat from their predicament and telling lies to the people

May God in heaven continue to protect every one of you. 3 Likes

Love Machine:

Those wounded soldiers used their own pocket money to treat themselves without help from Abuja. wonderful



Are you one of them? wonderfulAre you one of them? 1 Like

Wish you well soldier

These people should be highly motivated, they are staking a lot to make the society function well. God bless them 1 Like

If i slap u frm here na me advice u to join 7 Likes

ojun50:

If i slap u frm here na me advice u to join Na lack of job dey make most Nigerians to join the army. Na lack of job dey make most Nigerians to join the army. 2 Likes

lol





I know this is not true ,



Soldiers have shifts too , and they have exorbitantly overpaid vacations





this is copy and paste and it is not true



Oh and nice job bloggers , una do well 1 Like

? buhari maka why 2 Likes

I don't know why soldiers like posting write ups like this so that we can pity them. 4 goodness sake, u were not kidnapped and drafted into d army, ur entry into d army was voluntary so u signed up 4 it. stop making pple feel guilty with ur emotional posts cos no one owes u an apology. 4 Likes

enchantedone:

I don't know why soldiers like posting write ups like this so that we can pity them. 4 goodness sake, u were not kidnapped and drafted into d army, ur entry into d army was voluntary so u signed up 4 it. stop making pple feel guilty with ur emotional posts cos no one owes u an apology.



Abi.



Their choice. Abi.Their choice. 3 Likes 1 Share

If you re SS/S easterner and you are still with Nig army, u need brain reset. RESIGN NOW AND PREPARE FOR YOUR OWN COUNTRY. THE TIME IS NOW !! 5 Likes

enchantedone:

I don't know why soldiers like posting write ups like this so that we can pity them. 4 goodness sake, u were not kidnapped and drafted into d army, ur entry into d army was voluntary so u signed up 4 it. stop making pple feel guilty with ur emotional posts cos no one owes u an apology.



enchantedone:

I don't know why soldiers like posting write ups like this so that we can pity them. 4 goodness sake, u were not kidnapped and drafted into d army, ur entry into d army was voluntary so u signed up 4 it. stop making pple feel guilty with ur emotional posts cos no one owes u an apology.



enchantedone:

I don't know why soldiers like posting write ups like this so that we can pity them. 4 goodness sake, u were not kidnapped and drafted into d army, ur entry into d army was voluntary so u signed up 4 it. stop making pple feel guilty with ur emotional posts cos no one owes u an apology.



wow! A sensible reply from a lady wow! A sensible reply from a lady 1 Like

Who send una? Sebi na to dey kill unarmed protesters una sabi? 3 Likes

DaBullIT:

lol





I know this is not true ,



Soldiers have shifts too , and they have exorbitantly overpaid vacations





this is copy and paste and it is not true



Oh and nice job bloggers , una do well

Each time I see you comments on this board, I began to imagine what your brain is built of..



Your reasoning is so awkward and you are one of the worst when it comes to situation analysis... Each time I see you comments on this board, I began to imagine what your brain is built of..Your reasoning is so awkward and you are one of the worst when it comes to situation analysis... 4 Likes

Sometimes I wonder why some people with so much hate still curse these guys and always quick to praise Boko Haram. May God continue to guide you

ISDKING:

If you re SS/S easterner and you are still with Nig army, u need brain reset. RESIGN NOW AND PREPARE FOR YOUR OWN COUNTRY. THE TIME IS NOW !! so if someone build a company in Ondo State, he should now demolish the building cos he's a easterner? I laugh so if someone build a company in Ondo State, he should now demolish the building cos he's a easterner? I laugh

I was once a victim of soldier brutality simply because I was hanging out with a babe in my area that the punk was interested in, and ever since then, I don't give a fck about them. 2 Likes





I don't give a frack what you think , replying your mention is an act of humanity , you do not deserve it , That said , Please tell me if soldiers work around the clock ?? that's why they have units and relieve each other of duties



Are you saying soldiers don't go on vacation ?? I happen to know someone a relative who had loads of fun upon returning from liberia



Please act your username , be sensible BeClever:





Each time I see you comments on this board, I began to imagine what your brain is built of..



Your reasoning is so awkward and you are one of the worst when it comes to situation analysis... I am a realist , i don't care if that pisses you offI don't give a frack what you think , replying your mention is an act of humanity , you do not deserve it , That said , Please tell me if soldiers work around the clock ?? that's why they have units and relieve each other of dutiesAre you saying soldiers don't go on vacation ?? I happen to know someone a relative who had loads of fun upon returning from liberiaPlease act your username , be sensible

would you join us http://www.wizprof.com/2016/12/happy-weekend-to-you-all-this-blog.html

God bless the Nigerian Soldiers.

They gave their today for our tomorrow

No wonder u will offend ds pple n they will want to take revenge on you.

Not just easy wallahi

Edwinmason:

Nigeria is not worth dying for



That's what I said. That's what I said.

I hope this war tested soliders will be gainfully engaged after this war,if not there will serious problems in the country