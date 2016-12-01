₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by rem44: 12:02pm
Below is what a Nigerian soldier Chibuzor Ever wrote......
'STORY OF A SOLDIER
It is not easy been a soldier!
We have cloth in our wardrobes but the nature of the job leaves no chance to wear them!
Patrol and escort both in the summer and winter
dressing combatantly everyday like an astonaut
while others are asleep we are awake.
While you drink table water and beverages in your homes, we manage water in the jungle
we do this just to suppress terrorism!
You lay on beds at night while we lay on tents and trench.
While you think of how to embazzle funds we think of how to attack external forces!
It is a work to God and humanity.
You fucking scream when you are cut by blade we endure when we are hit by a bullet!
When a soldier die, they dont take it as anything.
To them it is a normal thing!
But when their wives have miscarriage the whole earth will hear their cry!
May be you dont know we are also born from a woman.
Ohh Lord! I pray that every person, people, community, organization or parastatal that whishes me and my fellow soldiers awful death.dry thunder from heaven should strike them down.
Do i hear you say amen'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/see-what-nigerian-soldier-wrotepics.html
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by rem44: 12:02pm
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by baybeeboi: 12:03pm
While this is supposed to make sense, the soldier just ended it with a childish comment.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by Cation25(m): 12:08pm
many reasonable Nigerians always pray for u guys...may God protect u all n keep u from untimely death
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by Dildo(m): 12:09pm
Those wounded soldiers used their own pocket money to treat themselves without help from Abuja.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by Edwinmason(m): 12:18pm
Nigeria is not worth dying for
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by 1miccza: 12:19pm
Those are our fathers, sons and brothers, and yet some psychos are feeding fat from their predicament and telling lies to the people
May God in heaven continue to protect every one of you.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by baybeeboi: 12:21pm
Love Machine:wonderful
Are you one of them?
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by DozieInc(m): 12:22pm
Wish you well soldier
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by Ramanto(m): 12:22pm
These people should be highly motivated, they are staking a lot to make the society function well. God bless them
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by ojun50: 12:27pm
If i slap u frm here na me advice u to join
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by Dildo(m): 12:33pm
ojun50:Na lack of job dey make most Nigerians to join the army.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by DaBullIT(m): 1:04pm
lol
I know this is not true ,
Soldiers have shifts too , and they have exorbitantly overpaid vacations
this is copy and paste and it is not true
Oh and nice job bloggers , una do well
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by OZAOEKPE(m): 1:06pm
buhari maka why?
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by enchantedone(f): 1:39pm
I don't know why soldiers like posting write ups like this so that we can pity them. 4 goodness sake, u were not kidnapped and drafted into d army, ur entry into d army was voluntary so u signed up 4 it. stop making pple feel guilty with ur emotional posts cos no one owes u an apology.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by juman(m): 2:27pm
enchantedone:
Abi.
Their choice.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by ISDKING: 2:29pm
If you re SS/S easterner and you are still with Nig army, u need brain reset. RESIGN NOW AND PREPARE FOR YOUR OWN COUNTRY. THE TIME IS NOW !!
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by Josephnice: 3:22pm
enchantedone:
enchantedone:
enchantedone:
wow! A sensible reply from a lady
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by MrAdetunjiBayo: 3:37pm
Who send una? Sebi na to dey kill unarmed protesters una sabi?
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by BeClever: 3:49pm
DaBullIT:
Each time I see you comments on this board, I began to imagine what your brain is built of..
Your reasoning is so awkward and you are one of the worst when it comes to situation analysis...
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by vickylincon(m): 3:51pm
Sometimes I wonder why some people with so much hate still curse these guys and always quick to praise Boko Haram. May God continue to guide you
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by vickylincon(m): 3:55pm
ISDKING:so if someone build a company in Ondo State, he should now demolish the building cos he's a easterner? I laugh
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by finaly01: 4:04pm
I was once a victim of soldier brutality simply because I was hanging out with a babe in my area that the punk was interested in, and ever since then, I don't give a fck about them.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by DaBullIT(m): 4:20pm
I am a realist , i don't care if that pisses you off
I don't give a frack what you think , replying your mention is an act of humanity , you do not deserve it , That said , Please tell me if soldiers work around the clock ?? that's why they have units and relieve each other of duties
Are you saying soldiers don't go on vacation ?? I happen to know someone a relative who had loads of fun upon returning from liberia
Please act your username , be sensible
BeClever:
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by agbaiwisdom: 4:55pm
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by aztvseriez: 4:56pm
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by hemartins(m): 4:57pm
God bless the Nigerian Soldiers.
They gave their today for our tomorrow
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:57pm
No wonder u will offend ds pple n they will want to take revenge on you.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by abuayman(m): 4:58pm
Not just easy wallahi
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by justscorchone(m): 4:59pm
Edwinmason:
That's what I said.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by Buharimustgo: 4:59pm
I hope this war tested soliders will be gainfully engaged after this war,if not there will serious problems in the country
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face by buharimustlive: 5:00pm
Ok
Only fools will sacrifice their life for Nigeria in the name of patriotism.
Efcc Corruption List / Which Pple Are Best 2 Rule Nig. Hausas, Igbos Or Yorubas? / Yardua Or: Hem
