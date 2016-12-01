₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by morereb10: 12:03pm
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has listed its inceptive Chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as a star witness to testify against the former Governor of Delta State, Mr. James Ibori.
Ribadu had in an affidavit accused Ibori of giving him $15m in 2007 in a bid to dissuade the former EFCC boss from initiating any case against him. However, after receiving the cash, Ribadu had entered it into evidence after which it was kept in the vault of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
According to Saturday PUNCH, Ribadu had said, “Ibori approached me with $15m to stop his investigation. The money was brought in sacks. I called my people because the money was in big bags, which two people could not carry and we deposited it in the CBN as evidence against him.”
In July 2012, the EFCC approached a Federal High Court in Abuja, requesting for a final order forfeiting the $15m Ibori bribe which had been in the vaults of the CBN for more than five years to the Federal Government as unclaimed proceeds of crime. Justice Gabriel Kolawole on October 25, 2013, awarded the Federal government ownership of the $15m Ibori bribe which was the subject of legal tussle between the EFCC and the Delta State Government.
When asked to react to information that the Attorney General of the Federation had listed him among the Federal Government’s list of witnesses against Ibori, Ribadu said, “I am not aware. But if I am asked to testify, I will. But like I told you, nobody has contacted me”, according to Saturday PUNCH.
However, after the ex-governor was released on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 from a UK prison, EFCC is expected to amend the charges brought against him in order to avoid a case of double jeopardy.
Written by Osiri Ndukwe
http://www.exlinklodge.com/2016/12/im-ready-to-testify-against-ibori-over.html
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by morereb10: 12:03pm
part 2 - behind the scene
watch out for the movie
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by yarimo(m): 12:14pm
Nooo IBORI will be denied justice in nigeria, Please FG take all IBORI Files to CHINA or north Korea to help you do justice to him .
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by DozieInc(m): 12:19pm
My question is', is the money still in the vault?
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by ojun50: 12:23pm
Dollar is now 500, 2017 is going to sweet alot of home movies to watch
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by morbeta(m): 12:39pm
James Ibori this is my advice to you; stay away from politics for now, pledge loyality to the ruling party and remain in peace without noise. Then your days of peace will be long in today's NIGERIA. Smarter and more ruthless men are on board this ship now.
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by DaBullIT(m): 1:02pm
lol
Ribadu my main G , your head is too much there
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by patchsk(f): 1:28pm
Overrated northern fool.
Buhari's bastttardness is legendary.
Devil punish Buhari!
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by Drienzia: 2:18pm
yarimo:And you feel you made sense abi .. Its unconstitutional to arrest Ibori again, unless he commits another crime.
Ribadu is a nice man. I just wish he's the president of this country.
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by obontami: 2:19pm
I'm sure ibori's next move is joining APC. Next thing you every allegations will die. down as if it never happened.
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by pokipoki: 2:20pm
morbeta:Well said
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by obataokenwa(m): 2:20pm
make sure your own hands are clean against bribery or else it will become evil disease for you.
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by babamann(m): 2:21pm
ibori will never be jailed, na settlement go clear everything
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by slimfit1(m): 2:22pm
Ribadu south south people with no shame will kill you be careful
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by efobiugochukwu: 2:22pm
I wish something should strike and make all these deaf and blind. Whr r all these moni on air like.
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by sanandreas(m): 2:22pm
Ribadu will be a scape goat. Ibori will be on a revenge mission
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by efobiugochukwu: 2:23pm
I wish something should strike and make all these persons deaf and blind. Whr r all these moni?
No be me go die of High BP na dia kinsmen.
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by SweetJoystick(m): 2:23pm
Good
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by ettybaba(m): 2:24pm
Double wahala.
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by MissLiruseh: 2:24pm
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by Drienzia: 2:24pm
morbeta:Smarter men like who and who Tinubu,Buhari or Saraki
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by ezera(m): 2:25pm
Charity should begun at home in the crusade against corruption. Is Iboris corruption different form Tinubu's, Amechis, or Atikus? Let's stop playing to the gallery and prosecute anyone found corrupt no matter the name!
Ibori is a thief no doubt, but is your thief different from this thief?
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by Oildichotomy(m): 2:25pm
Ibori popularity and sympathy is growing with all these corruption hogwash EFCC is trying to brandish to the gullible populace.
Nuhu Ribadu will still be used by the powers that be and dumped as usual, He has not held any political position since Ibori was arrested and Ibori has just been released he is trying to gain relevance.
I think Nuhu Ribadu is Ibori Stalker Jack Bauer
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by babadee1(m): 2:27pm
Drienzia:
He has never been tried for this Ribadu bribery case yet, so there is nothing unconstitutional about arresting him if and when he lands in naija. The cases for which he was tried and sentenced to prison in the UK are totally different matters.
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by lifestyle1(m): 2:28pm
Make them allow this man rest small na.
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by Drienzia: 2:28pm
babadee1:Different matters .How What matter, pls educate me
|Re: I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu by vRendoh: 2:29pm
Bahuri is already a toothless and a clawless lion. In two years now how many cases of corrupt politicians are cleared and jailed. Even the returned loots are unaccounted for. That is where we are. The system made him so. Too many bads......just too many. I don't see magic for the remaining two years. Now....the long throat for second tenure is his worst enemy!
