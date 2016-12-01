Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I’m Ready To Testify Against Ibori Over $15m Bribe - Former EFCC Boss, Ribadu (2748 Views)

Ribadu had in an affidavit accused Ibori of giving him $15m in 2007 in a bid to dissuade the former EFCC boss from initiating any case against him. However, after receiving the cash, Ribadu had entered it into evidence after which it was kept in the vault of the Central Bank of Nigeria.



According to Saturday PUNCH, Ribadu had said, “Ibori approached me with $15m to stop his investigation. The money was brought in sacks. I called my people because the money was in big bags, which two people could not carry and we deposited it in the CBN as evidence against him.”



In July 2012, the EFCC approached a Federal High Court in Abuja, requesting for a final order forfeiting the $15m Ibori bribe which had been in the vaults of the CBN for more than five years to the Federal Government as unclaimed proceeds of crime. Justice Gabriel Kolawole on October 25, 2013, awarded the Federal government ownership of the $15m Ibori bribe which was the subject of legal tussle between the EFCC and the Delta State Government.



When asked to react to information that the Attorney General of the Federation had listed him among the Federal Government’s list of witnesses against Ibori, Ribadu said, “I am not aware. But if I am asked to testify, I will. But like I told you, nobody has contacted me”, according to Saturday PUNCH.



However, after the ex-governor was released on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 from a UK prison, EFCC is expected to amend the charges brought against him in order to avoid a case of double jeopardy.



Written by Osiri Ndukwe



Nooo IBORI will be denied justice in nigeria, Please FG take all IBORI Files to CHINA or north Korea to help you do justice to him . 14 Likes

My question is', is the money still in the vault? 2 Likes

James Ibori this is my advice to you; stay away from politics for now, pledge loyality to the ruling party and remain in peace without noise. Then your days of peace will be long in today's NIGERIA. Smarter and more ruthless men are on board this ship now. 8 Likes

Ribadu my main G , your head is too much there 5 Likes

Overrated northern fool.

Buhari's bastttardness is legendary.

Devil punish Buhari!

Nooo IBORI will be denied justice in nigeria, Please FG take all IBORI Files to CHINA or north Korea to help you do justice to him . And you feel you made sense abi .. Its unconstitutional to arrest Ibori again, unless he commits another crime. And you feel you made sense abi.. Its unconstitutional to arrest Ibori again, unless he commits another crime.

Ribadu is a nice man. I just wish he's the president of this country.

I'm sure ibori's next move is joining APC. Next thing you every allegations will die. down as if it never happened.

James Ibori this is my advice to you; stay are from politics for now, pledge locality to the ruling party and remain in peace without noise. Then your days of peace will be long in today's NIGERIA. Smarter and more ruthless men are on board this ship now. Well said Well said

make sure your own hands are clean against bribery or else it will become evil disease for you.

ibori will never be jailed, na settlement go clear everything

Ribadu south south people with no shame will kill you be careful 1 Like

I wish something should strike and make all these deaf and blind. Whr r all these moni on air like.

Ribadu will be a scape goat. Ibori will be on a revenge mission

I wish something should strike and make all these persons deaf and blind. Whr r all these moni?



No be me go die of High BP na dia kinsmen.

morbeta:

James Ibori this is my advice to you; stay are from politics for now, pledge locality to the ruling party and remain in peace without noise. Then your days of peace will be long in today's NIGERIA. Smarter and more ruthless men are on board this ship now. Smarter men like who and who Tinubu,Buhari or Saraki Smarter men like who and whoTinubu,Buhari or Saraki

Charity should begun at home in the crusade against corruption. Is Iboris corruption different form Tinubu's, Amechis, or Atikus? Let's stop playing to the gallery and prosecute anyone found corrupt no matter the name!

Ibori is a thief no doubt, but is your thief different from this thief? 1 Like

Ibori popularity and sympathy is growing with all these corruption hogwash EFCC is trying to brandish to the gullible populace.



Nuhu Ribadu will still be used by the powers that be and dumped as usual, He has not held any political position since Ibori was arrested and Ibori has just been released he is trying to gain relevance.



I think Nuhu Ribadu is Ibori Stalker Jack Bauer 1 Like

And you feel you made sense abi .. Its unconstitutional to arrest Ibori again, unless he commits another crime. Quote me with facts from the constitution, lets argue like sane humans

He has never been tried for this Ribadu bribery case yet, so there is nothing unconstitutional about arresting him if and when he lands in naija. The cases for which he was tried and sentenced to prison in the UK are totally different matters. He has never been tried for this Ribadu bribery case yet, so there is nothing unconstitutional about arresting him if and when he lands in naija. The cases for which he was tried and sentenced to prison in the UK are totally different matters.

Make them allow this man rest small na.

He has never been tried for this Ribadu bribery case yet, so there is nothing unconstitutional about arresting him if and when he lands in naija. The cases for which he was tried and sentenced to prison in the UK are totally different matters. Different matters .How What matter, pls educate me Different matters .HowWhat matter, pls educate me