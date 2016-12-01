₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by bamisepeters: 12:10pm
Despite the fact that we promise each other heaven on earth at the beginning of every relationship, even before it is sealed you will know you can never be happy at all times with your partner, every marriage with its own imperfection.
Like i always say, it is good to set standards as to the choice of our partner, but even if the partner have all we desire in them it doesn't still guarantee happiness at all times.
This is just like saying if you have money you have everything forgetting we can only see what the rich man want us to see.
Because another woman is happy merely looking at her is not a guarantee that she is really happy, appearance is not reality.
Because you are going through the imperfection test in your relationship you now feel it shouldn't be, please don't be deceived, the wife of a president is not always happy with her man, they go through sad moments together too.
The preaching on how a good home should be by our religious leaders is not a guarantee that he left his home in a happy mood, but God's words must be delivered.
You just need to cover yourselves up, no home is perfect, you will always pass the test if you don't allow the way others feel or the feelings you see in others to distract your attention.
We are all pretenders, that is the truth.
Education nor wealth does not guarantee happiness all the time, the rich cries also, and in every educated human being there will be a moment of illiteracy which might be in open or close.
Manage your relationship and let the world want to imitate you and your spouse even in your imperfection like those you are looking up to are doing.
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by abuayman(m): 1:59pm
Su waye? Su Baba ne!
Sai gamu a FTC.
Wanene Wanene, Su Baba ne.
Mai nene, menene. Such Baba ne.
OP, the are humans too so give them a break
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by Doctorfitz(m): 1:59pm
Hmmmmm .true talk and deep words... Needless to say women get carried away by other women's appearances......like the saying goes all that glitters is not gold.... Some Na gel ..wash wash
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by Ontarget: 1:59pm
Of course go and ask pastor Chris and Anita. I wonder what gives them the license to preach when they can't keep their own house together.
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by Goldenheart(m): 1:59pm
Ontarget:
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by Agimor(m): 2:00pm
Something happened yesterday in Shoprite in Warri . A guy approached a girl and demanded for her number,the girl gave out the number without hesitation. The young man promised he will call. In her presence, the guy entered his Range Rover 2016 model and drove off. The girl started running after the car & shouting "WRONG NUMBER!!!" Pls wait wait wait, I gave you a wrong number... Oh my God what have I done....Wait! HahahahahahahaHappy Christmas Watching Night.
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by Goldenheart(m): 2:00pm
abuayman:
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by fortunechy(m): 2:02pm
You that's snapping pictures in United States of America, And Your location is Ijebu Ode what's your gain?
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by viexcey(f): 2:07pm
With the fact that we ain't prefect makes marriage imperfect itself. So, Any marriage entered with a hope of perfection or every moment joy. hahaha.... the person is a dreamer. There must be challenges, I repeat every marriage encounter challenges, the only difference is the personalities of the people involved and how the two parties resolve their issues.
Marriage is no beans. Think well before saying "I do"
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by Constantiney: 2:08pm
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by passyhansome(m): 2:09pm
bamisepeters:
May you not opportune to meet real people, or person I have , they don't pretend next time don't generalize its wrong
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by Okite15(m): 2:12pm
very wrong assertion, we are not all pretenders, don't generalize next time.
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by Ginaz(f): 2:13pm
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by mostyg(m): 2:16pm
As long as they are humans....
We all have human flesh and could thus fall into temptation sometimes.
Our soul has been designed by the Almighty to choose between good and evil. Successful indeed is he who perfect his soul by doing good and ruined is he who let his soul led his astray.
Every human has the tendency to do evil even when you know it is evil probably to satisfy your list.
Faith alone at times would not prevent you from falling into sins. Taking precautions do.
For instance, you don't stay alone with a man or lady in a room when no one else is there. The devil will surely be your companion.
By always being in the company of righteous people who you share same ideologies and belief together you are not likely not to fall into sins.
Such people would always remind you of your stand on issues. This is not hypocrisy as some people would view it as long as your intention is good. You would also be shy to be seen doing some evil things if you are in the company of the righteous. You serve as watch over one another.
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by soath(m): 2:18pm
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by Kentura(m): 2:19pm
Ontarget:
You are an idiot!
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by davodyguy: 2:20pm
Pastor Adeboye's marriage is over 30 years old
Pastor Oyedepo's is over 30
Pastor Abiara's marriage lasted for years till death of his wife
Chief Evang Ebenezer Money's marriage was over 30 years till the wife died
If we ask them, they endured lost of 'BS' They would have cheated each other in the process, abused each other etc. But they lived together for so long.
See president buhari too, eho stayed married to only Aisha for over 20 years and still counting.
Now, see the younger ones
Pastor Chris okotie
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
Not their fault, but they still experienced break ups.
Life has to do with endurance, if you want honey from the rock.
I'm also a married man and men are told to tolerate women
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by WebSurfer(m): 2:21pm
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by Nutase(f): 2:22pm
Marriage turns many to actors
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by princeakins(m): 2:24pm
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by smartsammie(m): 2:32pm
Ontarget:kai!!! keeping one's home is now the new licence to preach abi? Well done
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by Veektoria(f): 2:33pm
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by AngelicBeing: 2:33pm
davodyguy:
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by Lovelynature(m): 2:36pm
Ginaz:what's up girl? Sleep on a hot afternoon?
Re: Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection by bamisepeters: 2:38pm
Some comments shows many did not read all written... All i am saying is every marriage have its own ups and downs but understanding and endurance will make it succeed. Please read.
