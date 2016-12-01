Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Even Marriage To A Religious Leader Does Not Guarantee Perfection (1944 Views)

Like i always say, it is good to set standards as to the choice of our partner, but even if the partner have all we desire in them it doesn't still guarantee happiness at all times.



This is just like saying if you have money you have everything forgetting we can only see what the rich man want us to see.



Because another woman is happy merely looking at her is not a guarantee that she is really happy, appearance is not reality.



Because you are going through the imperfection test in your relationship you now feel it shouldn't be, please don't be deceived, the wife of a president is not always happy with her man, they go through sad moments together too.



The preaching on how a good home should be by our religious leaders is not a guarantee that he left his home in a happy mood, but God's words must be delivered.



You just need to cover yourselves up, no home is perfect, you will always pass the test if you don't allow the way others feel or the feelings you see in others to distract your attention.



We are all pretenders, that is the truth.

Education nor wealth does not guarantee happiness all the time, the rich cries also, and in every educated human being there will be a moment of illiteracy which might be in open or close.



Manage your relationship and let the world want to imitate you and your spouse even in your imperfection like those you are looking up to are doing.





OP, the are humans too so give them a break

Hmmmmm .true talk and deep words... Needless to say women get carried away by other women's appearances......like the saying goes all that glitters is not gold.... Some Na gel ..wash wash 1 Like

Of course go and ask pastor Chris and Anita. I wonder what gives them the license to preach when they can't keep their own house together.

With the fact that we ain't prefect makes marriage imperfect itself. So, Any marriage entered with a hope of perfection or every moment joy. hahaha.... the person is a dreamer. There must be challenges, I repeat every marriage encounter challenges, the only difference is the personalities of the people involved and how the two parties resolve their issues.



Marriage is no beans. Think well before saying "I do" 2 Likes

May you not opportune to meet real people, or person I have , they don't pretend next time don't generalize its wrong

very wrong assertion, we are not all pretenders, don't generalize next time.

As long as they are humans....

We all have human flesh and could thus fall into temptation sometimes.

Our soul has been designed by the Almighty to choose between good and evil. Successful indeed is he who perfect his soul by doing good and ruined is he who let his soul led his astray.

Every human has the tendency to do evil even when you know it is evil probably to satisfy your list.

Faith alone at times would not prevent you from falling into sins. Taking precautions do.

For instance, you don't stay alone with a man or lady in a room when no one else is there. The devil will surely be your companion.



By always being in the company of righteous people who you share same ideologies and belief together you are not likely not to fall into sins.

Such people would always remind you of your stand on issues. This is not hypocrisy as some people would view it as long as your intention is good. You would also be shy to be seen doing some evil things if you are in the company of the righteous. You serve as watch over one another.

Nice one



You've spoken well.



Endurance is the key.



Pastor Adeboye's marriage is over 30 years old



Pastor Oyedepo's is over 30



Pastor Abiara's marriage lasted for years till death of his wife







Chief Evang Ebenezer Money's marriage was over 30 years till the wife died





If we ask them, they endured lost of 'BS' They would have cheated each other in the process, abused each other etc. But they lived together for so long.





See president buhari too, eho stayed married to only Aisha for over 20 years and still counting.



Now, see the younger ones



Pastor Chris okotie

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome



Not their fault, but they still experienced break ups.



Life has to do with endurance, if you want honey from the rock.



I'm also a married man and men are told to tolerate women

Marriage turns many to actors 1 Like

