The mum shared this beautiful photo with her daughters, off to the cinema



Oh Lord what is all this. What happened to the Nairaland of old?



Am I really the first to comment?

This is sign of good things to come in 2017

God of DAVID OYEDEPO does not sleep nor slumber. 11 Likes

awwwn really lovely ....her daughters are all grown up

How is this a news.



Am not beefing or anything



Just not understanding 1 Like

Lovely

The news making front page these days end... OK, she shared a picture, how is it news? Asin I don't get it 2 Likes

Great family 1 Like

they look adorable

my son is definitely gonna wife one of them

make I begin pay bride price

na wa oo..which day them born this kids...see how big they are!!! Baba God answer my prayers na wa oo..which day them born this kids...see how big they are!!! Baba God answer my prayers 2 Likes

Chai! 2baba daughter don dey grow oo. *picks teeth*

. Ok mayb 2baba does Who cares?. Ok mayb 2baba does

awww.. .see that cute little Idibia in d middle

nice pic...na so e dey start

How is this a news.

Am not beefing or anything

you saw it before you click on it

I wonder

Nice one.

she's blessed with beautiful daughters

ok

Idibia girls. TU was behind the camera.

show me your yansh

Ok

But why FP 2 Likes

my people

Wetin concern me?



Meanwhile, a friend of mine from the East said he is not buying LAKE RICE that it is from LAKE CHAD which makes it Boko haram's rice! I took pains to convince him that the LAKE is coined from LAGOS/ KEBBI. (LAKE).

Right now the guy has bought 3 bags: for Christmas, New year and Easter!!!

Idibia girls. TU was behind the camera.

Why wont they be cute?



Why wont they be cute?

There's plenty of money to take care of them well

what is this?

Oh Lord what is all this. What happened to the Nairaland of old?



Am I really the first to comment?

This is sign of good things to come in 2017

God of DAVID OYEDEPO does not sleep nor slumber.

I am not understanding.... Are you not as precious to the soposed God of Oyedepo ? I am just asking

I am not understanding.... Are you not as precious to the soposed God of Oyedepo ? I am just asking

... Wether u insult me or not... Dsnt really matter... I just feel u have as much right as him... To say ..."MY GOD DOES NOT SLEEP OR SLUMBER"

Wetin concern me?



Meanwhile, a friend of mine from the East said he is not buying LAKE RICE that it is from LAKE CHAD which makes it Boko haram's rice! I took pains to convince him that the LAKE is coined from LAGOS/ KEBBI. (LAKE).

Right now the guy has bought 3 bags: for Christmas, New year and Easter!!!

Abeg wetin kom consign us

awwwn really lovely ....her daughters are all grown up wen our own coming?

Why wont they be cute?



off course, with money everyone is beautiful

Annie really has a good heart. God bless her for reaching out to those orphans.