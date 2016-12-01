Ndahhhh you guys ehnn.!!!

In America the perception that the have towards the police is one of friendliness, but yet the state still sponsors some movies like 44mins to improve the image of the police.



in Nigeria, the police have terrible image, and this is not good for the country, for us to be secured we need to trust the people securing us.

hence the police is trying desperately to rebuild its image.

the transparency of the last police recruitment exams, the using of Koredo bello as their ambassador, the xmass carol etc.

the police are our sisters, brothers, and cozins, some are our dads, and not all are bad.



so moves towards rebranding the force, little as it may be, should be applauded. 1 Like