|Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by eleburu(f): 2:03pm
The Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit - (PCRRU),of Nigeria Police Force use Helium Blimp to campaign #changebeginswithme programme. The campaign is #bailisfree, #Policeyourfriend and #changebeginswithme.
The helium shows picture of president Muhammad Buhari and Inspector General of police. Ibrahim Idris.
https://adeenewsblog.blogspot.co.ke/2016/12/police-use-helium-to-advertise.html?m=1
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by Teague4league(m): 2:08pm
I imagine how much Naira is been channeled into that
22 Likes
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by GMBuhari: 2:59pm
Teague4league:
Exactly what I was going to say
4 Likes
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by angeltolly(f): 3:23pm
Wharis dis
6 Likes
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by Goldenheart(m): 3:23pm
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by GoggleB(m): 3:24pm
Another waste of public funds.
PDP is LOOTING
APC is WASTING.
Differenciate:
PDP =APC
3 Likes
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by Mopolchi: 3:24pm
hmmm
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by Marks50: 3:24pm
Is dis d change
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by NaijaMutant(f): 3:24pm
Hjoke
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by ifex370(m): 3:24pm
.... what do I want to say sef
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by Ndkings1(m): 3:24pm
k
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by ayindejimmy(m): 3:25pm
The people are just. Making noises. Go to all the police stations, corruption has been enshrined there. Is bail free to ordinary Nigerians?
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by ephi123(f): 3:25pm
ayindejimmy:
Exactly.
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by three: 3:25pm
#ChangeBeginsWithPMB #ChangeBeginsWithLaiMohammed #ChangeBeginsWithAbbaKyari #ChangeBeginsWithTYBuratai #ChangeBeginsWithBabachirLawal
3 Likes
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by EmekaBlue(m): 3:26pm
Rubbish
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by viqueta(m): 3:26pm
Never knew that inflated balloon was called helium blimp
2 Likes
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by drinkgarri: 3:26pm
After they don receive Xmas change so what do you expect
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by passyhansome(m): 3:26pm
Is that the Christmas Ballon, who cares?
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by writetopoker: 3:26pm
Muha mad buharia is an idiotic idiot
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by Okosisiadada: 3:26pm
Police is your Friend.
Bail is Free.
Talk is Cheap.
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by Ifeconwaba(m): 3:26pm
Deluded set of people
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by Promismike(m): 3:26pm
Bunch of thieves and human abusers. More like adultrous pastors preaching against adultry and fornication. Ndi ara!
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by Ehins22(m): 3:27pm
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by Catastrophe1: 3:27pm
Jobless lots, of what benefit is this to the masses.
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by SirHouloo(m): 3:29pm
I will only believe them;
The day they stop collecting money on highways,
The day they start paying danfo for Tfare,
The day they stop jumping into people's cars,
The list continues like that sha...
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by Sandydayziz(f): 3:29pm
How's dis gonna help?
He shouldn't be telling nigerians but the police demselves
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by OkoyeA1(m): 3:30pm
And they left out Bribery
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by Lordsocrates: 3:30pm
Ndahhhh you guys ehnn.!!!
In America the perception that the have towards the police is one of friendliness, but yet the state still sponsors some movies like 44mins to improve the image of the police.
in Nigeria, the police have terrible image, and this is not good for the country, for us to be secured we need to trust the people securing us.
hence the police is trying desperately to rebuild its image.
the transparency of the last police recruitment exams, the using of Koredo bello as their ambassador, the xmass carol etc.
the police are our sisters, brothers, and cozins, some are our dads, and not all are bad.
so moves towards rebranding the force, little as it may be, should be applauded.
1 Like
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by ekanDamie: 3:31pm
ayindejimmy:How true is this please? have never been in a police station before but I hear worse reports. if this is any true, den it's a good thing
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by Pavore9: 3:31pm
Which bail is free?
|Re: Police Use Helium For #changebeginswithme Campaign(photo) by PMIcon(m): 3:32pm
Good to see someone else apart from Buhari trying to curb corruption.. especially when the fellow is the police boss.
