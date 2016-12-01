₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oluwo Of Iwo, Akanbi, Threatens To ‘Arrest’ Magistrate by Aminat508(f): 2:30pm
The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adewale Abdul- Rasheed Akanbi, has threatened a chief magistrate, Olusola Aluko, with a “traditional arrest warrant ”.
Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2016/12/oluwo-of-iwo-oba-abdulrasheed-adewale.html
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo, Akanbi, Threatens To ‘Arrest’ Magistrate by orisa37: 2:56pm
Handsome Oba.The Magistrate is an abuser of Tradition and Culture. He should be arrested by Traditional means and "IFA".
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo, Akanbi, Threatens To ‘Arrest’ Magistrate by Kunlexic(m): 6:32pm
Oba Rashidi,how many times i called u
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo, Akanbi, Threatens To ‘Arrest’ Magistrate by jeeqaa7(m): 8:24pm
king yahoo
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo, Akanbi, Threatens To ‘Arrest’ Magistrate by irenmwinfo(m): 8:24pm
na wa
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo, Akanbi, Threatens To ‘Arrest’ Magistrate by BornStunner1: 8:25pm
Gh
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo, Akanbi, Threatens To ‘Arrest’ Magistrate by AntiWailer: 8:26pm
jeeqaa7:
lol
Oni Yahoo of Yahoo Land ?
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo, Akanbi, Threatens To ‘Arrest’ Magistrate by Yusfunoble(m): 8:26pm
Nigeria and controversy is like bread n butter.
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo, Akanbi, Threatens To ‘Arrest’ Magistrate by Opakan2: 8:26pm
check that magistrate well.. na igbo the person go be
They enjoy insulying yorubas especially monarchs in their lands. Deji's treatment comes to mind
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo, Akanbi, Threatens To ‘Arrest’ Magistrate by omofunaab(m): 8:26pm
Nice one
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo, Akanbi, Threatens To ‘Arrest’ Magistrate by Burgerlomo: 8:27pm
Aminat508:
Aminat omo to dun
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo, Akanbi, Threatens To ‘Arrest’ Magistrate by Tunami(m): 8:27pm
Ok.
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo, Akanbi, Threatens To ‘Arrest’ Magistrate by evansjeff: 8:27pm
Good
