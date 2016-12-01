



just thinking out loud. I'm just thinking to myself like, so because deisel truck had an accident, that means the product now belongs to the publicjust a thought though, like if a truck carrying cows had an accident, I guess people would be trooping in to scoop up cows.no one is thinking of the huge loss to the company, the health of the driver...wonder what would have happened if the driver was trying to stop them from scooping what is rightfully not theirs, wonder how they'd have treated him.just thinking out loud.