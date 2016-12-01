₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by olokeded: 3:35pm
Residents scoops diesel at accident scene that happen earlier today. See more photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-residents-scoops-diesel-at.html
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by OkoyeA1(m): 3:37pm
olokeded:hmmm FTC
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by Sandydayziz(f): 3:38pm
If fire should gush out of any of d vehicles now dem go say na buhari...
1 Like
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by pyyxxaro: 3:39pm
Devil go just de e room, de watch all these fooooolish people in 4D
Expecting some fresh customers
Devil ur plan nor go work 2day
1 Like
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by Dreamwaker(m): 3:42pm
Sandydayziz:
Diesel isn't inflammable like petrol but yeah it's risky.
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by WatchinginHD(m): 4:03pm
K
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by kYjelly2: 4:15pm
I'm just thinking to myself like, so because deisel truck had an accident, that means the product now belongs to the public
just a thought though, like if a truck carrying cows had an accident, I guess people would be trooping in to scoop up cows.
no one is thinking of the huge loss to the company, the health of the driver...
wonder what would have happened if the driver was trying to stop them from scooping what is rightfully not theirs, wonder how they'd have treated him.
just thinking out loud.
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by newheart2(m): 5:12pm
Nigerians and way of looking for free things
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by krendo: 5:17pm
Why does this happen every xmas?
Fire will soon come from no where and burn people
Please if you know anyone into please ask them to run for their lives
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by Chuukwudi(m): 5:31pm
Very risky! If I'm around there and such a thing is happening, I'll mount a bike and vamus. Tụfịakwa!
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by Tednersy: 5:31pm
Uyo again? Mkpo ami anak.
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by obataokenwa(m): 5:31pm
Recession scooping. Atleast Christmas is sure for them.
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by Silvereze(m): 5:31pm
RECESSION THINGS
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by kingvectorv(m): 5:31pm
They don forget say Christmas na tomorrow.. Dey wan die like goats
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by yinkslinks(m): 5:31pm
At least someone will sell and eat lake rice without chicken
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by Stelvin101(m): 5:32pm
kYjelly2:
Welcome to Nigeria where everything is upside down
|Re: Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo by slurryeye: 5:32pm
Hmmm
