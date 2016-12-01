₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by londonrivals: 3:52pm
A Container truck ran into a building at Mushin, Luth junction, Ojuwoye B/S.Lagos state rescue unit recovered & towed it off the road. See more photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-container-truck-ran-into.html
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by Escalze(m): 3:57pm
Na wa oo
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by ajimuby: 5:34pm
nawa ooo
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by Opinionated: 5:35pm
This is a very popular place.
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by slurryeye: 5:35pm
Big up to Lasema. Always responding to accidents on time
3 Likes
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by Pamela9os(f): 5:35pm
This Xmas period
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 5:35pm
BET9JA'S OFFICE, OMO HOPE MEN NO DEY HUSTLE SPIRITUAL AND AJA SARE
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by teevodaprinz(m): 5:35pm
Hope theres'nt casualty... Thank God
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 5:36pm
Wait o, day don dark for lagos? Abi dis mushin na for Uganda e dey?
1 Like
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by omoadeleye(m): 5:36pm
Thank God no life lost
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by lawal28c: 5:36pm
Was dere no driver in d truck? If otherwise,what was he doing?
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by twilliamx: 5:38pm
December blood sharing..God protect us.
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by Nnwannsukka(m): 5:38pm
londonrivals:Naija truck drivers I just tirr for una
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:39pm
Some people are still breathing now but won't c 2017 but U and me are excluded
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by kidman96(m): 5:39pm
Is it the Mushin in Lagos Nigeria or the Mushin in Afghanistan...? Cos its not dark here in the Lagos that I am...
1 Like
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by datopaper(m): 5:40pm
It is time to pray and reflect on our action. December ko ni di wa meru lo.
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by Silvereze(m): 5:40pm
This December again.....
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by olubl: 5:41pm
God have mercy
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by buchai: 5:41pm
this people copy each other like the one that happened in Germany.
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by kidman96(m): 5:43pm
They will soon look for somehow to blame Buhari.
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by FILEBE(m): 5:49pm
what does the driver thinks he is riding? Optimus Prime?
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by GoodyOG: 5:53pm
. ...
|Re: Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos) by ArabMopol(m): 5:53pm
Dullard buhari is full of bad luck TUFIAKWA
